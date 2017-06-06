“The choice in this election”

The polls and the debate show the election has come down to a simple choice. Do you want a Conservative government, or a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn seeking to implement much of the Labour Manifesto with help from the Greens, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Welsh Nationalists and other parties who share some of Labour’s policy agenda? Polls may be wrong, and people may change their minds in the last couple of days, but any other outcome in terms of likely government looks remote.
Both front running parties accept the verdict of the people in the referendum and will get on with implementing Brexit. Both accept we cannot belong to the single market and customs union given the stance of the rest of the EU and the need for the UK to open up many positive new trade relationships with countries outside the EU. Both parties want the best possible access to the EU market and accept we need to offer similar privileged access to our market to secure it. Both parties want to reassure all EU citizens living in the UK and all UK citizens living in the EU that they are free to stay. Both accept that there are various collaborations, joint policies and working arrangements that we wish to continue with the EU.
The difference between the two is over how to secure these shared objectives. The Conservatives will not offer a legally binding guarantee to all EU citizens here until we have the same for our citizens in the EU. Labour favours the unilateral approach. The Conservatives say a bad deal is worse than no deal, and are prepared to walk away if only a bad deal is on offer. Labour is insistent on wanting a deal and has not been prepared to say it would walk away. The question is therefore a simple one. Which is the negotiating strategy more likely to succeed in securing a good deal for both the UK and the EU? Anyone with any experience of negotiating is likely to agree that the Conservative strategy gives the UK a strong hand. The Labour position gives us a weak hand. Why wouldn’t the rest of the EU decline to offer a sensible deal, expecting the UK under Mr Corbyn to pay almost any price to secure our very limited negotiating objectives about access to the market and security of people. These are things that they need to offer to secure the same for themselves, but they would of course try to extract a higher price from a weak negotiator.
Both major parties say they wish to keep the UK secure. Mr Corbyn has been required for the time being to accept the purchase of replacement submarines to keep the nuclear deterrent at sea as the Conservative government is doing. He however has undermined the whole point of the deterrent by refusing to state that he would ever use it in extreme circumstances. If dangerous enemies in the future think the deterrent would never be used we have no deterrent and we are wasting a lot of money on the weapons and subs. Mr Corbyn has a history of voting against measures designed to deal with terrorist attacks on the UK. The Prime Minister has made clear her wish to strengthen the UK’s defences against extremists who commit mass murder on our streets.
Mr Corbyn has a hugely expensive programme which he wishes to pay for by taxing companies and the rich more, and by borrowing a bit more. It is unlikely he would be able to collect the extra revenue he seeks from companies. The present government has been able to collect a lot more from companies by lowering the rate and making the UK a more attractive place for business to invest and employ people. A big rise in the tax rate might have the opposite effect. In the 1970s when Labour last tried high taxes on the rich and companies we had a brain drain and severe economic problems. Later Labour governments kept individual tax rates down below today’s level, whilst they faced less aggressive corporate tax competition than today from other countries.
So my conclusion is simple. If like me you want a Conservative government then you have to vote for one. A vote for any other party is a vote for a coalition led by Mr Corbyn. Such a coalition would do economic damage and be a weak negotiator with the EU.
JR I want a conservative government which will not be provided by the Conservative party aka Continuity New Labour. There is no assurance that we will receive competent government either. You failed on the immigration targets and on eliminating the deficit and still managed to double the national debt. While on the face of it Cameron has created another failed state in Libya. With the latest terrorist activity the Home Office does not know even if one of the perpetrators comes from Morocco or Libya? Its obvious certain members of the Labour front bench cannot be bothered to master their brief, however they cannot possibly do any more worse that what your lot have achieved since 2010.
The only party offering conservative policies are ukip.
As usual, it’s a bit like a Question Time panel, ukip versus the rest.
The road to economic salvation does involve banning a piece of cloth.
Dame Rita, don’t you think they had no choice but to double the national debt whilst the British people won’t simply accept the need to cut our cloth and live within our means, you see it clearly this election with Corbyn’s money for nothin’ approach, everyone else but you will pay.
I am inclined to agree with much of what you have written. Theresa May is not providing Conservative government.
With regard to Mr Redwood’s comment that both parties will implement Brexit, I fear he is wrong. There are very clear indications that much of Labour, Green, Lib Dem thinking is focused on getting another referendum and a possible return into the EU.
The Green, Welsh Nationalists and the Libdems are, fortunately, all fairly irrelevant. The choice is very simple the dire, high taxing, expensive energy, dopey, PC, prices and incomes policy socialist Theresa May with a strong majority government or the far worse Corbyn dog being wagged by the appalling Niccola Sturgeon & SNP tail coalition. What person in England wants that?
The later would be at least 1000 times worse. None of his many “magic money tree” promises could be delivered, the economy would collapse, investment and the rich would leave, no one would rent out properties or invest in anything …..
The former will not be all that bad (as the sensible wing can hopefully turn May back to some sort of reality) or just replace her with an actual Conservative perhaps.
Last night I heard Norman Tebbit’s sensible words on PM. Is it too late to have him come back or be cloned? What a contrast with Cameron’s dire choice of Conservative Chairman the token Baroness Warsi.
You can now get a 3:10 odds on a Tory Majority, it still looks like a safe punt to me. Despite May’s best efforts to throw this election.
I see this morning one of the polls puts Labour one point behind the Tories. I feel sick with worry. The thought of Sturgeon and Corbyn smiling together on the TV is enough to warrant a very large bucket.
You can get 2o:1 on Boris being PM on July 1st. Mrs May may win on Thursday but it appears it not all over till its over.
Much as I don’t agree with large parts of Mrs May’s manifesto, rest assured, both myself and my husband will vote Conservative. The thought of the SNP getting anywhere near running this country fills us with horror, same goes for the Lib Dims. I just wish Mrs May would be more like a true Conservative and start to adopt some sensible policies regarding foreign aid, which could be put to good use here in the UK, and the ridiculous energy policy which is pointless and will cost billions.
There is simply no choice other than the lefty dope May, certainly for the English. UKIP is clearly a wasted vote everywhere now, Libdem & Greens are totally wrong on every issue and are nowhere in support anyway.
It is T May or J Corbyn (with Nicola Sturgeon squeezing him somewhere painful) and who in England would want the latter? Not even Corbyn I suspect!
The Tories will surely do rather better than is currently predicted by the odds and polls. Electoral Calculous suggest a majority of 72. I think they will get a bit over 100 – despite May’s many errors.
This is not about getting a good or bad deal from the EU, they can only give us what the treaties allow. It is not about so called hard or soft BREXIT , it is about tying up loose ends. The EU have made it clear, until we tie up these loose ends they will not talk about trade.
This is about choosing the next government for the next five years. A choice between, as I see it, between Old Labour and New Labour. A choice between going back to the 1970’s or the late 1990’s.
Not much of a choice is it ?
How can anyone want the country and the economy run (into the ground) by a team of inumerate, socialist baffoons like – J Corbyne, N Sturgeon, D Abbott, J McDonnell, A Eagle, A Raynor, (white van) Thornberry and R Long-Baley?
Just their past stances on Defence, Ireland and Law and Order should completely rule them out. Quite appart from the fact that the economy would clearly collapse under them within weeks.
Corbyne might be a nice old man to have living next door and to buy the odd jar of jam off, but as a PM?
Lifelogic
One of our family members summed up Corbyn recently.
He is like a protesting student, who has never grown up !
That description seems to fit nicely.
Very persuasive but alas our choice has been made less certain by your Mrs. May showing us weak and vacillating rather than strong and stable during the campaign, exacerbated by maladroit, evidently ill-considered policy stances. The present Conservative leadership have need of adult supervision from people with better experience of government than much of the present Cabinet.
The Conservatives have my vote. I do not believe a Labour government would implement Brexit. It would weasel out and blame Brexiteers’ lies. Nor do I think it would have a clue about keeping Britain safe from internal or foreign aggression.
I have no doubt it would cause permanent damage to the economy and to the finances of individual households. The poor, as always, would suffer most.
All of that would be as nothing compared with the constitutional upheaval I fear is being plotted inside the false-flag operation known as Labour but which should really be called Momentum. Like Communist parties everywhere, once in they’ll make sure they cannot be removed.
Mrs May is no natural campaigner; Mr Corbyn, however, has been seriously underestimated. But we do not elect campaigners, we elect governments.
“The present Conservative leadership have need of adult supervision from people with better experience of government”
Indeed. We should have May and Hammond run everything past Norman Tebbit, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Bill Cash, Peter Lilley and JR types to avoid any more silly mistakes.
May is at least getting good at doing rapid U-turns. She need to do some more – on her expensive greencrap energy agenda, on moving to less government not more, on her prices and incomes nonsense, her workers on company boards and her gender pay reporting drivel. She can however still be brought round to reality.
She could always ring me if she likes, no charge and in full confidence. I would have avoided all the many obvious errors she has made in the manifesto and this campaign. The winter fuel, the dementia tax, the attempted pre-election NICs ratting, the attacks on the gig economy, HS2, the IHT ratting, Hinkley, the government knows best agenda, the triple pension lock disaster, the expensive energy agenda, the implied tax increases (by withdrawing the tax/NI/VAT guarantee) …. The country would also have avoided the ERM, joining the Common Market and Blair’s hugely counterproductive wars.
That VAT comment reminds me I must, unfortunately, pay my £30K+ vat bill today. Doubless that business will go bust or at least half in size should Corbyn get in. So he will lose about £300K of tax receipts, just from that one business.
She could also have made a bit on money on the side with my betting tips on Brexit, Cameron’s Majority and Trump.
Indeed, May has been badly exposed as borderline incompetent. Her time as Home Secretary is extremely worrying….. More and more MSM journalists are pointing out this very clearly like Peter Oborne. This is the person whose department allowed known extremists given refuge in the UK to travel back and forth freely to Libya and Syria to fight internationally recognised governments with the aim of replacing them with intolerant, extremist Islamist regimes. Would you trust T May with this country’s safety? We have the dreadful choice between lefty May and extreme lefty Corbyn. Aren’t we lucky?
The trouble is that T May has a history of being reckless with this country’s present (at the time) and future security and not listening to wiser counsel.
zorro
Given the disappointing and fantasy manifesto’s of all Parties, I am afraid it comes down to who is the least worst option, not who is the best.
In my view the Conservative Party is the least worst option by far on a National basis.
On a local basis, which should really play a large part in any decision, you are in my opinion by far the best candidate in our constituancy, so you will get my vote.
The fact that you are prepared to set out your views and allow comments on a daily basis on a whole range of topics, shows a willingness for a greater degree of communication with the electorate than any of your competitors, who only seem to want to come out of the woodwork when its election time.
Your rapid and efficient response when advice is sought, and contact is made with regards to help with resolving local issues is also very helpful
This is not a time to protest (that will come next time if Mrs May gets in and either fails on Brexit or robs us with her Social care fiasco policy), so its a simple choice for me.
Reply Thank you
This election has come down to trust, not policies so much, of the two main leaders one appears sincere even if the manifesto might not be to taste, the other appears unsure what day of the week it is never mind what polices the party has today – even publicly disagreeing with other senior party members.
When this election was called all the talk was about how large a majority the Tories might have, would it be a landslide as great or perhaps greater than 1983, yesterday it was reported that a very senior Tory candidate had said that the party only had to loose six seats and they woudl loose their HoC majority – says it all, what an omni-shambles. 🙁
What a choice we the electors have for the next five years, a government that is weak and wobble, that no other party with a likely HoC presence says it would be prepared to prop-up (so add unstable to the description, especially if a slender majority, leaching back and forth between what ever factions exist within the parliamentary party as the crisis fits), or a stable government with left-wing polices!
Whether the UK gets a “good” Brexit is rather more reliant upon elections in France this weekend and again on the June 18, and then Germany in September, that our GE on Thursday I suspect. Who is in Downing Street is largely irrelevant – the ‘best deal’ might still be WTO rules, even if the LDs get their way with regards a second referendum, but then of course what becomes important is UK domestic industrial and investment polices.
For me the choice is simple, but the country has been offered a utopian shopping list by Labour. A giant credit card with a doubtful income to support it, and we all know of the Brits propensity for something today, pay tomorrow, if at all.
It does not mean I entirely trust the Conservatives to remove us from the EU cleanly. The remainers have not disappeared, in fact they are running the shop.
The choice is for a lesser of two evils. One that can do the job if so minded, and one supported by a rag bag of chancers who have never in their history demonstrated that they can run the country without bankrupting it. Their stance on defence is not inspiring. For a deterrent to work the potential enemy must believe you would use it.
For me this election is about who can conduct Brexit. It is not a vote to sanction all the other items on display. In many cases the display is the same for both major parties, only the means of achieving it is different.
Best wishes for a successful outcome. I am voting for someone to represent me not the unelected Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill.
Despite the atrocious election campaign led by Mrs May, I hope for and expect a Conservative win.
The thought of the barely concealed communist holding power fills me with dread. As does the thought of Diane Abbot and John McDonnell in cabinet.
We voted to leave the EU. I don’t believe anyone other than the Conservatives would see it through. (UKIP obviously would)
Dear Mr Redwood, your logic is faultless and I will be voting Conservative as usual at this election. Some contributors to this thread have characterised the choice as “between New and Old Labour”. Even if that were so – and I grant that Mrs May has not positioned the party well – “New” in this instance is infinitely better than “Old”. I shall refrain from further comment on the conduct of the campaign and the content of the manifesto until after the poll. Now is not the time to indulge in idle recriminations or mutually destructive criticisms. Let all guns be turned on Labour, exposing its willingness to impose even more inward migration upon us, its appalling and spiteful tax hikes, its persecution of private enterprise and so on. How anyone can pause to indulge in bitter spats with the leadership at such a grave and terrible moment for our country is beyond me. Let us go forward together, stopping the most regressive socialist who has ever led Labour from coming to power.
I see Sadiq Khan is going on about how under the Conservatives the Met are going to lose up to 40% of their Constables. This does not look good for May particularly when terrorism is uppermost in peoples minds. We don’t seem to hear anything from the Tories to allay peoples fears. What is she doing? The writing on the wall isn’t looking great. She is not decisive enough and isn’t doing much to put forward the Tory stance. What a flop.
Reply There are no plans for cuts to current police numbers as far as I know.
Unfortunately Mr Redwood, you may be eloquent when describing your party’s ideals but Mrs May and the succession of “big hitters” wheeled out to front your proposed programme are nowhere near as appealing to those with not much as Labour’s representatives.
The scaremongering can only work so many times and 2015 has left many wiser.
Mrs May has been dreadful in this campaign and has given the initiative to the socialists. Defence and security are the only areas where your party may be seen as better by the client state and even this area is being tarnished by the screams of cost cutting.
You will know from the doorsteps if you are going to win this election but your leader is hugely weaker whatever the outcome.
The Tory Pary and the Media are really humouring the electorate. Greens, Labour, Plaid Cymru, SNP and UKIP are not viable. They are okay as candidates in a sixth from debate. Their arguments are not worth of adult consideration. There is no Opposition!
As to the Tories. They can be trusted on Defence, the Economy, in that however badly they perform we will have A economy and A defence. The Tories like the Opposition parties have no plan, apart from aspirations and foggy dreams in regard to immigration control. Also a history of total failure in this regard right up to am certainly including Mrs May.
As to the defeat of terrorism. They have not got a clue. If they have, they have not expressed it. Unless the government has a very undemocratic plan.
The UK has “communities” which self-generate jihadists and potentially every other flavour of terrorist depending on which country the UK decade by decade finds to be its enemy.
Very undemocratic forces will come into power here and deal with it eventually . But not before the Tory Party by neglect, naivity and downright stupidity has allowed many more of our people to die on our streets. The Tory Party and certainly the kids Opposition parties are making a hell-hole of this country…
Why did Mrs May talk of mugging house owners and voting on fox hunting in her manifesto.
She promoted an openly socialist manifesto when Corbyn is the genuine article.
I still think she is trying to throw the election to cancel Brexit. Is this the Common Purpose Bilderburger method of keeping us in the EU.
Of course if Brexit is killed off the Tory party will rightfully be killed off.
Reply Mrs May wants to win! Fox hunting is a free vote issue, not party policy.
“A vote for any other party is a vote for a coalition led by Mr Corbyn.”
John, do you seriously believe that any elected UKIP MP would join a coalition led by Mr Corbyn?
Reply Based on current polling I don’t expect UKIP to gain seats, but if people vote for them rather than the Conservatives they could help that seat to Labour/Lib Dems.
Every sound minded person could not vote for Labour . It’s not just a question of their poor and inadequate leader . it is the fear of the unknown and march back to a near communist state . The other laughable thing is the split amongst their ranks ; those even close to Corbyn ( Lifelogic – note the spelling !) don’t want him .
No Party can have complete cohesion ; this shows during normal debate time and the differences in the speeches made . The Conservatives made a huge mistake in their manifest0 and lost much of their traditional support by trying to appeal to Labour voters ; they have much ground to catch up and get back to policies that appeal to business and low taxation . Theresa has not gone down well and has been led astray by poor advisers . Her leadership is nothing like Maggies so much depends on the team around her when she is back in No 10 . The gap that exists from the vote on Thursday will be quite a test .
John,
I wish you well on Thursday, and I hope you get re-elected.
Unfortunately, despite wanting to be convinced to do so, I can’t bring myself to vote for the manifesto your party has put forward. I think someone/anyone from the Tory heart has to have an inquiry into what on earth the upper echelons of the party in Westminster are playing at. They’ve now had three elections – three opportunities – to put clear water between themselves and the left, and be in power forever. Instead they’ve chased Labour left and alienated the core of England.
Personally, I think the polls are out again. I think Labour are over-represented (and over-represented in areas they’ve already got sewn up) and the Tories under-represented (for the same reason Leave were under-represented. i.e. admitting your vote is not worth the torrent of abuse you’ll get from the left). Let’s hope so anyway.
“The choice in this election”
The names, addresses, and details of all persons who vote however reluctantly for the Tories in this election should be obtained by whatever means. No-one subsequently or presently employed in our securuty services at any and every level should have a different voting performance on 8th June 2017. There is only one option. It is beyond intellectual “differences of opinion”. Anyone voting for Opposition parties this time around, is very young and will grow up; or, made a clerical error in the voting booth; or, lacks sufficient intelligence; or, is voting for a relation irrespective of the security of the state.
It must be said, our security forces do not trust me personally. It says everything about their voting pattern and why they are such losers.
As I wrote a few weeks ago for the first time since 2005 I will vote Conservative but with no enthusiasm. Like John Major, who woke up one day as FS, the next as Chancellor, the third as PM, Mrs. May has dropped into a job, she does not look to date to have the judgment for.
I hope I am wrong and she gets the hang of what “ordinary people” really are about like that true Brit Millwall fan, who had a go against the murderers with his bare hands swearing his head off and receiving multiple wounds – will she give him a GM?
Can someone please explain to me why no conservative politician when interviewed ever points out that revenue increases when tax rates fall. If the purpose of tax is to collect revenue, surely you want a policy that maximises receipts rather than makes a Political statement?
It is extraordinary that a significant minority of voters in the U.K. Are thinking of voting Labour given the clear and dreadful record of Corbyn type left wing governments in the U.K. And around the world over many decades.
Why is Corbyn spoken of as ‘honest’ etc? His attempt to blame the London attrocity on a reduction in police numbers (in fact a shift in resources to intelligence) is a disgrace. The Conservatives rightly did not attempt such a craven attack on Blair after 7/7. Corbyn’s weasel words on shoot to kill and the nuclear deterrent are humbug given his clearly expressed and long held opinions.
Meanwhile in Labour’s magic money tree handouts the only thing to go before polling day is free beer for the workers. Watch this space.
“If like me you want a Conservative government then you have to vote for one.”
I would re-phrase this :
“If you want the better of two bad options, then you have to vote Conservative. You won’t get a true Conservative government, which cuts taxes, spends more on national security, reduces the dependency state and fully returns national sovereignty, but you will prevent a worse government being in power”.
More tax or lots more tax isn’t a choice.
What happens if England votes predominately Conservative but ends up with Corbyn propped up by the SNP? A coalition which is bound to try and overturn the wishes of predominately Brexit voting England. No doubt your party will just keep quiet as they always do and not utter one word of protest at this affront to democracy John. England could end up with the SNP calling the shots on Brexit, the ENGLISH NHS, ENGLISH education and ENGLISH taxes.
If this happens, maybe the English public will finally wake up and realise what a rotten deal they get both financially and constitutionally from the Con/Lab/Lib parties. The Conservatives have had seven years to address the English Question, the West Lothian Question and the Barnett Formula and have deliberately chosen to do nothing. One can only live in hope that one day they might put England, where the majority of their constituents reside, before their own self interests.
Choice. The Conservative Party had an historic opportunity to red-pill our people. Had, because it decided instead, to stick to rutted Party lines and tribal war cries of Strong and Stable, Pachira aquatica ( Money Tree ). Labour has For Everyone not the Few, the richer get richer,, the poor get poorer.
So we are stuck with rants and chants . I’m almost there in devising my own personal chant So far I’ve got … Beanz Meanz …….and am looking in my thesaurus for the Third Man or Third Word
There has been much talk in recent days about a so called shoot to kill policy. Clarification is required. You do not draw a gun and point it at anyone unless you have an ultimate intention of shooting them dead, end of debate. If they are not a threat to anyone you can hold fire until they are completely neutralised, prone on the floor and weapon- less. Forget any John Wayne gestures of shooting a weapon from their hands, that is for B movies only.
Why is Mrs. Blair trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
Is the plan that Corbyn wins and we get a Brexit ‘deal’ with full contributions, free movement, ready-made laws, Euro-courts but no vote?
etc ed
All voters should vote for the party of their choice without trying to second guess what the rest of the country will do. They might want to vote tactically if they consider their first choice of candidate has no hope in their constituency. That’s their choice.
If JR, or anyone else, feels that there’s too much risk of unstable coalitions forming under the current system they should be making the case for electoral reform. In fact they probably should have been making it for several years now. But it is what it is. If no party gets an overall majority they can choose to try to run a minority govt or come to some agreement with another party and form a coalition.
Very on message. Economy relegated to near the bottom of the list. But the trajectory of the polls suggest the plebs are less than happy, even if there may be some ‘gaming’ of the luckless pollsters. Labour proposals look absurd (well, to me), but they do respond to an evident issue. A useful number: real UK GDP per head, a reasonable measure for standard of living, has risen around 2% over the past decade. Clearly unevenly distributed as well. This will be a major problem going forward.
As an aside, among the economic zombies being resurrected recently is slurping over the supposedly low debt Sweden tax and spend system. Apart from actual fake facts, this is a good example of faking by omission – Sweden has one of the highest levels of private debt to GDP in the world. Who would think it – highly taxed households and firms take on a lot of debt to replace income taken by the state!
“Both front running parties accept the verdict of the people in the referendum and will get on with implementing Brexit.”
I’m prepared to believe that of the Tories under May but I’d rather not have to trust Labour to go through with it, especially if they have to rely on support from the SNP.
“Both accept we cannot belong to the single market and customs union given the stance of the rest of the EU … ”
It’s not clear to me that Labour does accept that. In fact we know that there are Tories who do not accept it either, but the doubt is much greater with Labour.
Anyway it’s now in the lap of the gods, with many postal votes having already gone in, and in due course we will find out if the pro-EU fifth column busily working in the Tory party have managed to throw away the election.
Indeed, much of the Labour manifesto is a “but” to their gambit of “Labour accepts the referendum result”.
Labour accepts the referendum result…but:
“Labour will continue with the EU on issues such as climate change, refugee crises and counter-terrorism.”
“…retaining the benefits of the Single market and the Customs Union.”
“We will drop the Conservatives’ Great Repeal Bill, replacing it with an EU Rights and Protections Bill.”
“…seek to retain membership of these agencies and continue European Arrest Warrant.”
And for anyone who still isn’t convinced, Labour’s chief negotiator will be Keir (EU til I Die) Starmer.
It should have been all so easy.
It is recent events that bring to voter attention, the effects of seven years of Conservative austerity. The loss of 19,000 Police Officers, including 1,800 sharp shooters. It is the same with Prison officers, down some 8,000 to about 15,000. Public sector head count is down by a million since 2010, to 5.4 million. About a 0.8 million full time equivalent reduction.
That’s a lot of reduced spending power available to buy private sector goods and services. Spending power that will not be replaced by a gig / hand car wash economy, that soaks up the unemployment at minimum wage.
You may wish in the last couple of days of the campaign to try to drag the discussion back to Brexit, Security and Economics, but the damage is already done. Due either to the arrogance or incompetence of Mrs. May and her cronies, the elderly have been frightened to death about losing their houses, money, fuel allowance and bus passes, whilst she is still defending the indefensible foreign aid budget.
No amount of finessing about houses not being sold during a lifetime etc will ease this. We’ve had politicians promises before. Your party has turned a sure fire result into maybe a knife edge affair, upsetting the old who will vote and the young who may or may not (best hope not).
The choice is between hard left socialist policies bringing disaster for the economy with unlimited immigration and the ruination of Brexit and a Conservative government (and prime minister) who can’t even deal with known terrorists and continues to support utterly counter productive pro war policies. Great choice, certainly renews my faith in British democracy.
Now the USA has pulled out of the climate agreement. Will the con party make the people of the uk pay another two to three hundred a year on their electric bill next year to make up for usa short fall in money.