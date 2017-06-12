Let’s end austerity

Many readers will know that I was critical of Mr Osborne’s austerity policy. It was always more based on increased tax revenues than on cutting spending, but it ground on with the rhetoric of cuts. The growth in spending on overseas aid, EU contributions, pensions and welfare placed more of a strain on some other important programmes. Today I want us to end the rhetoric of austerity, and to ensure decent levels of funding for those important parts of the public sector that are finding it difficult to manage. I also want to see the Manifesto policies on social care and pensioners revised, as I said before the vote.
It is true that total spending on the NHS and on schools went up, but the cumulative impact of low real increases in areas under pressure of numbers now requires more of an increase. I have been arguing for some time for more cash for schools in Wokingham and West Berkshire, and other similarly placed fast growth areas with low current levels of per pupil funding. I have also argued for more money for social care, to relieve more of the pressures on NHS hospital beds and provide more back up for the elderly and infirm in their own homes. I expect more money to be f0rthcoming. We could start to spend the saved net contributions to the EU, which should materialise in twenty months time.
I see no need to impose new taxes or raise individual tax rates to do this. The budget deficit is now under good control. What we need instead is a combination of tax and other economic policies that help lift the growth rate a bit, which in turn will bring in more revenue. There are as I have often argued tax rates that could be lowered to foster more tax collection. Treasury orthodoxy seems to think that even a few hundred million pounds extra spending, a small sum in relation to the total budget, needs to be offset by specified tax increases. Whilst accepting that some taxes collect more at lower rates, they still do not have working accurate models to show just how much CGT, Stamp Duty and other similar taxes can increase with a sensible rate. Given the huge inaccuracies in the Treasury forecasts of tax revenue their precision over sums that need to be raised are within the rounding error or may simply be wrong. What we need to ensure is a livelier rate of tax revenue growth, which can best come from lower rates where taxes are easily avoidable, and from a range of policies that can spur a better economic performance. These include policies to promote better public sector productivity performance, more productive investment, embracing the digital revolution in the public sector as well as stimulating it in the private sector, and improving transport and broadband infrastructure.
18 Comments
“Let’s end Austerity”. Voters seem to agree with you – on the face of it. My fear is that every time government solves its problems by throwing public money at them, further commitments are created which cannot be removed. It’s so easy to make government bigger, so hard to make it smaller again.
Somehow the principle seems wrong. I wonder whether the emphasis on the role of policies and manifestoes in politics is not in fact misplaced. Perhaps voters last week simply sought a leader. Having found one, they would be content to be led.
The surface qualities of leadership – cheerfulness, consistency, energy, courage – were visible in one candidate only. How is a fundamental leadership collapse in government to be addressed by policies of “embracing, stimulating and improving”?
JR we can see that you are beginning to get it. However with Mrs May’ s choice of a former student politician, who has never had a proper job, as chief of staff her attempts to re-connect with the voters have failed from day one.
If you want to stop the spectre of Corbynism just admit that the neo-liberal economic experiment has failed. It was obvious to most people that it died in 2008 and the voters told you last week that they are not feeling any meaningful recovery from it either . Just look at one of its main tenets, the plentiful supply of labour. You can stop the non EU element of mass immigration from today. Once the numbers go down the pressure on housing and wages go down with it. Cutting the corporate welfare bill of job subsidy through tax credits would also probably fund a fee free university system. Germany has just about ended fees and in comparison to those states that still charge, like Switzerland and Holland, England’s are extortionate. Outside of the ivy league schools they are even more costly than American universities. Student debt or no student debt you need to point out that the kids only have a 50% chance of landing a “graduate” job, Many should be encouraged to get a trade instead and stop thinking that you must go to university. Open their eyes to reality. An arts degree usually leads to poorly paid work in a bookshop. The really clever kids who get an apprenticeship will fill the chronic skills shortage in the UK and will be rewarded accordingly.
There will have been a huge drop in buinsess confidence caused by May’s appalling election result and May’s had a hugely anti-business agenda, even before the eleciton. We have, I suppose, just avoided Corbyn’s let copy Venezuela agenda, but this may still follow given how weak and unstable the position is now.
Business just want the government to leave them alone and let them get on with running their businesses. They want cuts in red tape, cheap energy, more competitive banking, to simplify employment laws and reduce and simplify taxes. May Hammond (and Osborne before them) were delivering the complete opposite. Even moronic things like gender pay reporting and worker on company board were threatened by her!
The DUP seem to want lower simpler taxes, cut in red tape, redutions in VAT for the tourist industry and the abolition of the regressive and anti-competitive BBC licence fee tax. Good let us hope they can force May’s idiotic socialism out of her.
I see May had brought Gove back. A funny confused chap, sound in so many ways yet then he had a brain storm and calls for VAT on private school fees! Grammar schools seem to be dead though now.
The NHS is a basket case and can never work as currently stuctured it is not just more money it needs. What is needed is more people to pay for private medical cover and for the NHS to start to chage. Tax reliefs for private medical cover are needed and abolition of the 12% IPT that Hammond increased.
Michael Gove does seem to be relatively sound on Climate Alarmism and so should be a far better choice as environment secretary than any of the dreadful people we have had in the environment, climate change or energy departments for many years. But then we still have the essentially a LibDem, Greg Clark at Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
JR, will this new weakened government actually be able to get the boundary changes through? This is surely vital before the next election.
Without Gove’s foolish knifing of Boris we would never have had to suffer May’s lefty incompetence and total political ineptitude and we would not now be in this appalling position. Gove has much to answer for.
Good luck persuading Mt Hammond to take up any of those suggestions, he seems to be a keen tax raiser. The DUP seem to have some decent low tax policies in some areas so maybe there is hope.
Hammond is a lefty tax increaser at heart, a puppet of the treasury bureaucrats. He is anti-business and pro tax complexity. We had the new probate tax proposals, he is still ratting in the £1M IHT thresholds, he tried to increased NI for the self employed (ratting on the manifesto promise), increased IPT to 12%, did nothing on the absurd stamp duty rates and made many other back door tax increases.
He should go, we need a pro-business, confidence building, chancellor with a lower tax vision. Not another tax borrow and piss down the drain merchant.
The DUP should be a positive influence in this area.
I had to google what DUP was.
Great result!
Well! This is a welcome change in rhetoric, from being supportive, while regularly, pointing out the increased expenditure to overtly calling for more spending.
Might I suggest that you urge your government to move spending priorities around rather than calling for more total money. Government has plenty of money with which to deliver its programme, it just chooses to spend much unwisely.
Before giving more more for schools, fix the 3% used to prop up teacher’s pension payments. Remove interpreters and other concessions to those who arrive uninvited. Before giving the NHS more money collect that which is owed by health tourists and others who are not entitled to use it for free. Introduce a deposit for appointments which is forfeit when missed. Then review what funding is really required
As you pointed out yesterday, 13.7 million people voted to keep public spending in check.
Reply I have been calling for this for more than two years! I ran on the slogan Prosperity not austerity in 2015 and 2017.
… And agree to leave the Customs Union well inside 20 months so that business has time to adjust, so that Dr Fox’s position meaningful and to indicate the EU stance of nothing is agreed until everything is agreed is a nonstarter. Progress not progressive please.
Had Mrs. May manifested to scrap the 0.7% foreign aid act and gone on a project by project and disaster aid only policy the Conservatives would have won the election in my opinion.
This strident ignorance of the popular opinion that the currently system is grossly wasteful, incompetent and corrupt coupled with the old fashioned notion that charity begins at home and we can’t afford it will be a litmus test as to whether she can really get the message of today’s politics.
As I recall Nigel Lawson reducing income tax to 20% and 40% in the 1980s greatly increased the take by promoting growth and reducing evasion.
May is incapable of change, as is Hammond. Austerity will be continued, with higher taxes and more regulation.
By the time of the next election, voters will be ready for a change.
We can spend some of the net EU contribution……
But there won’t be any net gain. With Sourbry on BBC this morning telling how we have voted to stay in the single market and customs union although we will be leaving the EU. We will have to accept the 4 freedoms and be bound by the ECJ.
The only difference being we will have no Commissioner or MEPs.
So really May has got her way and we will be staying in the EU in all but name.
I see she has ditched some of her socialist manifesto but retains the aid promise.
That is going to cost you the next election.
Somewhat surprised to read a diary by John Redwood advocating more government spending, even though he believes it can be done without raising taxes. Surely there is already too much government. Over have of households in UK are net beneficiaries of the public purse. the presumption that it is up to the state to fix any and every issue is already too prevalent. If we want to be an independent minded country we need to inculcate independence and self-reliance, innovativeness, a sense of individual responsibility and patriotism throughout our society. The state must be shrunk. It should do only the things that cannot otherwise be done well and only to the extent that is necessary. It should not the first port of call for all our needs, individual or collective.
We voted for Brexit because there is no other way of starting to build this kind of nation in UK. Our priority is freedom and wealth creation, not higher state spending.
Just to recap. Slashing the armed forces, police, fire service and border force including selling their patrol boats. Failing to reduce non EU migration which is in your power and mugging the core voters whilst spraying money on aid is why you are where you are now.
We need to keep repeating this till someone listens.
On the election result.
I warned that my student son was given two ballot papers.
This was widespread.
What checks are in place and how seriously enforcrd ?
To end “austerity” you need to grow the tax base. The win, win way to do this is to cut red tape, simplify and lower taxes, go for cheap energy, set a vision of a smaller but more efficient state sector, cut out all the vanity projects and build business confidence by getting out of their way for a change.
So that is the complete opposite of the May/Hammond agenda so far then.
I hope that Mrs. May will use the election results as a reason to cancel HS2, an EU project simply designed to give orders and employment to EU companies and citizens.
I think a reduction of the foreign aid budget to fund health and welfare in the UK would also be popular.
Surely the pleasing and sensible message that “Today I want us to end the rhetoric of austerity, and to ensure decent levels of funding for those important parts of the public sector that are finding it difficult to manage” and “I see no need to impose new taxes or raise individual tax rates to do this. “ was one to be relayed during the election campaign?
And we are to rely upon Chancellor Hammond to do this, the man who thought raising self-employed national insurance contributions was such a good idea until he was forced to change his mind? And the adult supervision the government so obviously needs is to be provided by Damian Green, he of the searched office? I am filled with renewed confidence.
Reply I did say just this in the election!