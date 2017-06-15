There is no soft or hard Brexit

I do not know how many more times I have to argue the obvious. There is Brexit, or there is staying in the EU. The EU has made it crystal clear you cannot stay in the single market without accepting freedom of movement and paying contributions, two things the people clearly rejected in the referendum and again in the General election. You cannot stay in the Customs Union if you want to have free trade deals with the rest of the world.
The Labour Manifesto in 2017 stated they accepted the decision of the referendum. They set out policies to negotiate a range of new free trade and investment agreements with non EU countries that assume we are leaving the single market and the Customs Union. The Manifesto talked positively about a new trading relationship they wished to negotiate, again assuming the current one stemming from single market and customs union membership had gone. Their document stated that “freedom of movement will end when we leave the EU”. The Conservative and DUP Manifestos also made clear we will be leaving the single market and Customs Union and looked forward to new free trade deals around the world.
So we have overwhelming agreement, endorsed by 86% of the voters in the election, that the UK will run her own immigration policy and her own trade policy on leaving. People in the UK have to grasp that arguing amongst ourselves about what our negotiating position should be, when the government has already set one out, can only help those in the EU institutions who wish to harm the UK. Fortunately most of the member states want access to our market and want good relations with us for a wide variety of reasons. Fortunately also the Lisbon Treaty has in Clause 8 a clear legal requirement that the EU itself seeks an “area of prosperity and good neighbourliness” with us. We know how keen Commissioners are to stick to the law of the Treaty.
I am optimistic about the negotiations. It would help our country if more people got behind the government’s stance. After all what the government wants is what all say they want – good access to the single market, and many collaborations and joint workings based on bilateral agreement. To change stance now would undermine us. We negotiate with the rest of the EU, not amongst ourselves!
Agree absolutely John, perhaps some of your own Party Mp’s should set an example.
There was one question on the referendum leave or remain, it was very clear.
If we accepted remain then we would have remained as we were, would have to accept all unknown new controls, treaties, legislation, as things progressed into the future, and not argue about what new bits to come we did not like.
Leave meant exactly that, we leave completely and govern ourselves.
Perhaps the confusion is being caused by trying to negotiate new terms of trade before we leave, which is in the sensible interest of both sides for a smooth transition.
Likewise the co-operation and run on and run down of existing projects, and common interest agreements.
Afraid many remainers still do not seem to understand not only the resul, but the original question and result.
The words “smooth transition” were not on the ballot paper either.
First sentence precisely correct.
“It would help our country if more people got behind the government’s stance”.
Don’t blame “people”.
It’s the government itself which isn’t united or getting behind its own stance. Do you have examples of crystal clear statements by each of your PM, Chancellor, Brexit Secretary and Foreign Secretary about how these issues should pan out? No? Don’t blame “people” then.
It’s only you and your backbench colleagues who can move any cabinet members who are inconsistent with the manifesto promises into obscurity. “People” can’t do that.
Anna Soubry on tv last weekend said that she was following Nigel Farage’s intention had the Remainers won i.e. to fight on. The difference, of course, is it would have been carry on regardless under the EU yoke. The chance of another referendum was nil. There was no Leavers’ Plan B, which clearly some Remainers have. UKIP MEPs would have been lost soldiers in the jungle after the war was over.
I’m sorry Alan but the reason Remainers are winning the national conversation is because complacent leading Brexiteers have largely vacated the debating chamber, and this complacency will be their undoing.
Using standard sound-bites such as ‘we voted to leave’ or ‘Brexit means Brexit’ are utterly feeble compared with the Remainers relentless assault.
We all need to start re-fighting the original debate to keep our arguments front of house.
It’s no use using silly soundbites regardless how appropriate we might find them.
It’s not enough to keep saying ‘we knew what was on the ballot paper’, we’ve got to re-run the entire argument for Brexit.
For example that only 8% of so of total UK commercial activity is concerned with EU exporting and that we obviously wont see trade hampered as this would for example harm the 9% of Dutch exports that are UK bound. Point out nations not in the EU do more trade with it than us.
A MAJOR PRESISTENT MISUDNERSTANDING OF REMAINERS IS THEY VIEW EU TRADE AS AN EITHER / OR DYNAMIC, that we will lose EU trade to gain global trade. I hear this every day mentioned all the time on radio.
Keep it focused and relevant, not ‘Brexit means Brexit’.
Reply We accept all the invitations we get from the media
Yes. The Labour party needs to come out and restate this position, reminding the country that the two main parties agree on these fundamentals.
The question on the referendum ballot paper was clear. Do we want to remain in the EU or not ?
What was less clear is what exactly was the EU ? There was very little debate about its history and future. All very relevant. There was no mention of ; “EVER CLOSER UNION ” and what that all meant. And we were never told or explained what the miriad of options that were open to us.
Those like myself who favour the so called, Norway Option do so because we see the EU for what it is, a system of government. A government that has been managing our affairs for nearly half a century. Therefore, we believe losing such links, at least until we have had time to create our own, would be beneficial.
This is about governance, not trade.
The EU: a government that has been managing our affairs for nearly half a century – but without the consent of the people it seems.
And you are right that losing such links would be beneficial.
Indeed the point is we need to fully restore UK democracy and our UK government can then decided on trade deals, immigration levels, fishing and farming policy, industrial policy, UK tax laws, environment laws, UK energy policy and the likes without any reference to the EU or to any European courts.
Mark B – Yes, there was mention of “Ever closer Union”. It was the sole significant thing that David Cameron negotiated us out of, and was listed as such in the white government Remain propaganda booklet.
The Norway option keeps us locked into, and subservient to, the EU. What’s so very difficult about the UK being independent? Most countries in the world are, and most are smaller and weaker than the UK.
Agree totally. Hard Brexit is a perjorative invented by Remainers to frighten people with soft Brexit as the alluring alternative, sold on the basis of respecting the decision to leave, but in reality with no/or as little change as possible, thus achieving their objective of mitigating the Referendum result.
Nonetheless you need to convince your rent a quote colleagues to be more collegiate and particularly put an end to the manoeuvrings of Hammond and the Treasury, the latter presumably still awash with Project Fear culture, because he has been quoted as fighting to stay in the Customs Union. With May not strong enough to knock heads together it is a mess that only emboldens our EU counterparts. Please tell us what is going on with Mr Hammond.
Spot on this morning John. Why then do members of your party like Morgan, Soubrey etc keep going on about it? It has been a year now since we voted out and it is about time, as you say, they got behind the party and the country and tried to get the best outcome for us all. All this infighting is futile. Bad enough that other parties are trying to stop democracy without your own party joining in.. I am amazed that Soubrey was voted in again in the election. She is nothing but trouble to your party. I certainly don’t want to be governed by the EU or pay them any money for them to tell me how many immigrants we have to take, what taxes we will have to pay and whether our young are going to have to join their armies. They have interfered with our laws and trading agreements for too long. Mrs May must stay strong over this or else it could have serious repercussions for the party.
More honest would be ‘full’ or ‘partial’ Brexit. Remain concocted these options after they’d lost the result and chose psychologically loaded words ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ which the BBC quickly adopted.
Otherwise yes. We are in or out. No in betweens.
I’m fed up and annoyed with the opposition parties trying to score political points on this subject instead of all working together for the best of the whole country. It’s about time they understand that they are damaging the country .
It was a breath of fresh air to see the DUP leader talking in positive terms about working with the Conservatives instead of speaking the negative dialogue displayed by the other parties.
Interesting to see on Tues George Osborne pointing at food inflation as an anti Eu story. He knows full well food prices will fall when we leave the EU.
One of the chief problems is people constantly trying to interpret people’s motivations. People vote for a myriad different reasons. Those analysts don’t know what we’re all thinking.
A larger section of the population voted to Leave the EU than Remain. Simple. We didn’t elaborate on our reasons and we DID know what we were voting for.
People voted for thousands of different reasons in the GE.
The govt should just get rid of all these analysts, switch off the TV news for once, and get on with the job of making our country work the best way they can.
I spelt it out in similar detail to your para one under your entry ” Creating a stable government.” Soft Brexit, hard Brexit is just a smoke screen created by those who would wish to remain. I would like to hear this reality spelt out by May or Davies in the H o C at the earliest opportunity. This would be a one off chance for the remainers and the EU to understand the position as it is , not the position as they might wish it.
I agree with John’s position.
Unfortunately there seem to be any number of dogged remainers who will use every opportunity to try to stop Brexit.
Not least among them is Mr. Hammond. Maybe he should have been replaced?
It’s a pity 86% of MPs don’t agree on what Brexit entails.
Referring to Chukka Unna again on Radio 2 yesterday his position was totally incoherent.
We all know that in the end we will be offered Associate Membership which is being in the EU with a different title.
Parliament will then try to sell it to us as a good delivery in the continued belief that we are entirely stupid.
I hope we get out – pure and simple – no messing! That’s what we expect of you now, Theresa!
Agree totally!
As for: “It would help our country if more people got behind the government’s stance.” – Well, the place to start is within the Tory Party! For instance the leaders of the EU Republics of Rushcliffe and Broxtowe!
Allister Heath today. I am not sure is interventionist plan is the right way to do it. Just relaxing the planning obstacles and costs is the best way, and the let the private sector get on with it.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/15/high-stakes-offer-housing-can-reopen-door-conservatives/
I’m with you on most of what you say, but differ a little at the end. I say the government (assuming we get one) is the one that needs to reach out for a consensus, rather than being what is “got behind”.
We are in a good political position regarding Brexit, notwithstanding the hung parliament, because the prospective leader of the opposition is a democrat and doesn’t much care for the unaccountable EU machine in Brussels.
It is so refreshing to read such a cogent commentary on an issue about which we read so much nonsense. Why though does no leading government minister hammer this message home when everyone of them ought to have be doing so long since?
Mark B: you are one of a minority who wish to be RULED by a ‘collective’ of foreign Governments. I might perhaps understand it (well in truth I dont actually) if you were advocating a Norway type agreement based on Trade but to think of it in terms of ‘governance’ – wow -that’s frightening!
If we get a real Brexit it will be despite not because of May and her Remainer cabinet.
Well said John but now to put it into practice- although i’m not at all convinced about new trade deals around the world- i just dont see it- .. anyway only a few days to go before the fog lifts on all of this- my thinking now is that we will crash out probably before the end of this year.. the difference between the two sides is too great
It is important to say it. Often and LOUD. Otherwise it gets drowned out by the rising tide of misinformation and propaganda masquerading as news.
Reading you loud and clear John and now to put it into practice- although I am not at all convinced about new trade deals with countries around the world- we already had that.. it was called The Empire? To bring a semblance of that back we would have to build a merchant navy again– can’t see it happening.. anyway as I said before my thinking is that we will probably crash out of the EU before the end of the year because there is too much difference between the sides- and then we’ll be free to plan for our future- in fact we’ll have no choice but to take up whatever options are available.
You write: “The EU has made it crystal clear you cannot stay in the single market without accepting freedom of movement and paying contributions, two things the people clearly rejected in the referendum”.
This is categorically not true. None of these issues were on the ballot paper at the referendum.
“The Labour Manifesto in 2017 stated they accepted the decision of the referendum. They set out policies to negotiate a range of new free trade and investment agreements with non EU countries that assume we are leaving the single market and the Customs Union”.
Also categorically untrue. The Labour manifesto states explictly at page 24 that the intention is to stay in the single market.
As for the DUP, their main priority is to avoid a hard border in Ireland, which entails continuing membership of the single market and the customs union.
Your extreme version of Brexit is supported by neither the referendum nor the election.
Reply The Labour Manifesto says it wants access to, not membership of, and goes on at length to discuss how to sue the freedom of being out to negotiate new trade arrangements.
JR, I think almost everyone on here accepts your position that there is either Leave or Remain. I do. But Philip Hammond doesn’t. That’s the problem. He is not alone. That’s the problem. Behind those problems lies emotion, not rationality; fear of leaving the EU rather than a sense of adventure and self belief.
Like children, most of the Remain establishment whines about leaving the EU: “Awwww, doowee-afftoo?” There are many of them, and only a few like you. You will have to shout louder, otherwise you will be drowned out. And don’t worry about doing so – it’s worth it.
The significance of the Single Market is being over played.
It is a protectionist trade bloc with tariffs imposed on importers to discourage free trade and stop external competitive pressures on EU countries.
The effect is to reduce the standard of living of many European citizens and to reduce many poor countries attempts to sell their goods.
The Single Market is like modern day East Germany where barriers to external trading were built with depressing consequences.
“Soft Brexit” is code for remaining in the eu. I am sure the BBC and others who have been agitating for this outcome know this well enough.
The great danger is that we may indeed remain in the eu but the parties agree to label a few cosmetic changes as a Brexit.
“Only a madman would actually leave the single market”, Owen Paterson, November 2014.
“Absolutely nobody is talking about threatening our place in the single market”, Daniel Hannan.
Reply Bill Cash, Bernard Jenkin and I produced a pamphlet and a news conference on why we had to leave the single market. That was also official Vote Leave policy.
People such as the Labour Party, Sinn Fein, the SNP and now even Ruth Davidson seem to be looking to cause mischief, the Conservatives shouldn’t get dragged into any conversation with them and stay focused. There’s gonna be sniping in people’s ears throughout the entire process, the Conservatives have to shut it out.
I never hear people outside Medialand speaking in terms of hard and soft Brexit. The LibDem
challenge that people are “concerned about hard Brexit”….well if so, they seem to keep it to themselves.
However, people are genuinely annoyed Mrs May didn’t “get on with it” the day after the Referendum a year ago. Who would have believed on 23-24th June 2016 we would a full year later STILL not have started the first meeting of negotiations and bureacrats in EU would be waiting like stood up on a teenage date. “Where IS she? they plead, looking this way and that for someone who looks remotely like a Prime Minister.
Soft Brexit = Fake Brexit
We have voted for a real and true Brexit.
I keep hearing the refrain “people didn’t know what they were voting for”
I have yet to meet ANYONE who voted to leave that could be considered one of those people. That means that the only ones who it seems were too stupid to understand the question were the remoaners. Imagine if it had been more that a single sentence. How would they have coped with that?
Let’s hope May sticks to her guns and doesn’t fall for the waffle put out by the likes of Soubry that the vote last week was against the Lancaster House speech. We need to be out of the single market, out of the customs union and NO divorce bill.
Hard and Soft is the stuff of studio audiences attended by Labour Party members. They are on a part-time to full time basis on zero hours contracts starving to death and are only in the studios because they have been carried there from hanging out in food banks and sleeping in railways stations. There are fifty-five Labour Party members sleeping on plastic bin liners and eating fish-heads at the back of my local chippy. But they vanish on Thursdays for BBC Question Time only to return with their fish-soup bowls autographed by Mr Dimbleby and share a bag of chips and a pickled-egg as a special treat