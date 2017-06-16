A business friendly Brexit

I have good news for you all. Despite all the noise and disagreement, most people and political parties want the same things from Brexit. No-one wants it to damage business or lose us jobs. Most in the debate think more free trade rather than less free trade is a good idea. The Labour Manifesto spent time setting out the kind of free trade deals they would like a UK outside the single market and customs union to be able to negotiate.
Business has some legitimate questions of government that need answering. Where we currently receive grants and subsidies from the EU budget, business needs to know what the UK government will do back in control of the contribution money which currently funds those payments. This is particularly important to farming businesses where government payments and subsidies are an important part of farm incomes. IT is also important to those parts of the UK that qualify for extra grants for economic development. I look forward to more detail from the Treasury.
Business would like to know how and when the UK can expand its free trade agreements with non EU countries. The Department for International Trade is working away with options for early trade deals with a number of countries. The sooner we can make progress with these the better, bearing in mind we cannot sign the deals until we leave.
Business also of course wants to know what will be the basis of future trade with the rest of the EU. The UK is offering a continuation of current free trade with no new barriers. It is also saying it will translate into UK law all the present rules and regulations to allow continuity. The UK Parliament will in future be able to improve or repeal individual measures, but would not of course seek to block business being EU compliant for all their exports to the continent, which they are currently. Parliament will take into account the EU business needs when legislating in future, but may wish to allow different arrangements for non EU and domestic business.
The sooner we discuss the future relationship with the EU the sooner we will be able to clarify these matters. Whilst there will be more tough talk and posturing from some EU officials, many in the other member states will want easy access to the UK market and will see that has to be reciprocal.
Some say there is not time to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU. That would be true if we had lots of barriers to remove and discuss. Instead we already have free trade with the EU, so it is simple to confirm it if there is the will on both sides to do so. If the EU really does want to impose barreirs on their trade with us they will need to set out what these are, and we can then consider what barriers we would need to place in return. All of course would have to be complaint with WTO rules, which limits the ability of the EU to do damage. The main sector which could end up with high tariffs is agriculture, where they sell us twice as much as we sell them. We also have the option on that scenario of sourcing much more food cheaper from outside the EU, where we could lower tariffs where it suited us, or produce more at home where we can.
I note that after a media barrage about staying in the Customs Union the government has not changed the policy set out in the White Paper and approved overwhelmingly by the Commons to send the lettter. I also note the Chancellor still supports government policy despite press briefings to the contrary. We will leave the single market and the Customs Union when we leave the EU, as the rest of the EU also intends and as the Conservative and Labour Manifestos made clear.
Reading the morning papers online I read that Emily Thornberry made a fool of herself over BREXIT. Apparently she confirmed Labour’s position regarding leaving the Single Market.
As I said yesterday, leaving the EU is about governance not trade.
I read yesterday a wonderful comment. Before we leave, the EU have the advantage. After we leave, the UK has all the advantages.
We must indeed leave both the customs union and the single market, we cannot be restricted on making our own trade agreements, laws or immigration policy or be subject to EU courts. There are huge advantages in a real Brexit and virtually non in a fake in mame only one.
But we have T May, who is happily promoting remainers and firing people like David Jones (without even informing David Davis it seems). His replacement sounds seems to be fairly dreadful.
Does the Chancellor really support government policy? Does even T May support it or know what it now is?
But we need to make progress and complete customs discussion early so that businesses can adapt. We seem to be falling into the EUs schedule of nothing agreed until everything agreed.
I do hope the commonsense and clarity of your analysis is correct; but I fear it is not. What we do know of the EU is that they see our departure from their ‘union’ to be an existential risk to the project. The EU negotiating side will therefore not work to obtain an amicable departure and new trade deal, for the simple reason that the EU bureaucrats do not report to an electorate. Only if and when the Empress and her new step-son give instructions to do so, will we see sensible departure terms and new trade arrangements.
No business scenario is fixed in stone. After a period of three years of as it is with handouts, let it be known that it will then be subject to continuous review. Business should not be like Scotland, annually waiting cap in hand for the Barnet Formula trough.
Future trade with the EU is in the EUs hands. Are they business oriented or are they Sado- Masochists wishing to inflict even more pain on the people of Europe for the sake of their political religion.
Question, is the transition of law to UK jurisdiction before or after we leave. Better sooner as it then removes all doubts in the minds of those affected. Does the date of leaving have to drag out to 2019. For all concerned I submit that the sooner it is done the better.
We have building regulators, obsessed by insulation standards and the greencrap religion in general yet they are allowing/encouraging the wrapping of building in essentially flamable insulation panels which act as a chimney furnace. Officials even ordering the escaping resident to go back to their flats, where they would have died it seemed.
T May needs to act today. Not just anounce a long grass public enquiry but some real action today for a change. Driven by the real science of fire propogation and independent scientists – rather than the politics & religion of greencrap. Put Peter Lilley in charge of organising it now and stop the dithering. This was entirely preventable and entirely forseable (unlike some terrorist attacks) prevent any more now.
Javid just now, “we have to be led by the experts”. Will these be the same “experts” that allowed and even encouraged this type of external cladding to be done?
All very reasonable, except the people we will be negotiating with aren’t the sensible citizens of Europe, but the Beast in Brussels, who are nervous of the breakup of their Superstate project.
I think we need to find ways to bypass Brussels and reach out to our friends in Europe, so they bring pressure to bear on Brussels to secure a mutually beneficial deal. Difficult ask, considering how isolated and unaccountable the EU officials are.
It should be sufficient to ensure that the remaining 27 in the EU are kept well informed. They can then decide how it affects them and what they should do about it.
We will leave the single market and customs union when we leave the EU. Shouldn’t that be if.
There is a good article in the Telegraph about 20 of the 27 EU governments being coalitions and non with the percentage of votes May has and over 80% of voters voted for parties committed to leaving the SM and CU.
What’s the problem. For heavens sake get on with it.
Start with……. we are paying NO exit fee and we extend free trade to EU countries……… over too you.
I hope your optimism proves to be correct.
I hope Mrs May will eventually shut up those who are constantly whinging and who are trying their best to undermine the whole concept of leaving..
I hope Labour stick to the one newer recent policy of simple trade, with no tariffs, or freedom of movement.
I hope David Davis remains positive, strong, and true to his original views and beliefs.
I thought your chap Tobias did quite well last night articulating what we has to offer and asking for a definition of soft Brexit.
The fight back may just have begun. Unfortunately you now have the poor people’s housing front just opened to distract your government further.
If fire regulations allow flammable cladding you will have more problems on your hands than Barnier being a bit of an idiot.
There have been a few helpful developments in the last couple of days. One is that the global innovation index for 2017 ranks the U.K. 5th, so let’s not jeopardise it with dumb tax and regulatory polices such as those proposed by Labour. Another is the EU Commission’s threat to remove euro clearing to EU countries has disappeared as it has become clear enforcement would be impossible and such a move would exacerbate costs and risks. And a third is Mr Verholstadt has helpfully clarified that were the UK to reverse Brexit and try to get back into the EU we would lose the rebate, so the net cost would go from £10bn to £14bn pa and the UK would lose all opt outs on borders etc (such as Schengen, the terrorists’ free pass) and, most significantly we’d need to join the euro. It might be worth getting that message out there.
Thanks for confirming our extrication from the EU as intended, John.
I heard my MP explain the same M.O. on a TV south west political forum programme lst night, but not in so much detail and as I understand that person voted to remain in the EU.
So hopefully things are looking up and the other noise is just ‘fake news’.
Keep up the excellent work.
“The Labour Manifesto spent time setting out the kind of free trade deals they would like…”
That was May 2017…
The Labour Annual Conference 2017 is from Sunday 24th-27th September 2017. There will be innumerable manoeuvres in all areas of the Labour Party to solidfy Corbyn Socialism prior to it and afterwards.
Corbynista Socialism is not for free trade. Whatever the beaming sudden Corbyn converts in the PLP say and think now will be even more meaningless than before the May Election.
Corbyn and company know when they are on a winner. Actually good riddance to the Labour Careerist politicians. They will face deselection or more likely pressure to stay in line. “In line” does not mean supporting free trade. Socialism is based on severe protectionism. The EU are aware of the up and coming Corbyn government. They will time things to our disadvantage with bureaucratic precision. Mrs May will lose us and the UK much more than she has already.
It is always good to read posts that reassure and clarify our business position . John has consistently been straightforward in his understanding of our case and , as an individual who gets his numbers right , I support his views .
I don’t want us to be a part of any deal that resembles future payments to Brussels . Our trade with Europe speaks for itself – our imports from there are a significant advantage to them and we do not need to oversubscribe . Of course our business manufacturing enterprises have to diversify to other markets – jobs and turnovers depend on this success . The world economy is expanding and there is no reason why we should not benefit from this opportunity . Design and innovation has always been the bedrock of our industrial activity ; the world markets are our oysters .
The sooner negotiations clear the path for us the better ; uncertainty will only breed more claims from remainers who wish to forget what democracy is all about .
It is in the interest of the EU to stall negotiations. They will.Their interest is to make life very difficult. Time is on the EU’s side.
The Tory Party plodding on is ridiculous. Everyone, the EU and their dog, are waiting for the next Election.
Mrs May is like a combination of Ex-PM Brown and Nevill Chamberlain.
Does the Tory Party have a Churchill waiting in the wings? Recent Tory voting practice suggests they would not recognise him if he stubbed out his cigar on their foreheads
There is no reason to be optimistic.
There is quite a serious and disgraceful attempt by Labour, particularly Corbyn, to pin immediate blame for the Kensington fire tragedy on some combination of the Conservatives and the rich, as the building was located in a Conservative-controlled London borough. The BBC are assisting this, as is the righteous leftwing activist Jon Snow on C4.
Of course there must be a full enquiry to establish what has gone so badly wrong. It might be possible to pin blame on specific individuals, in which case they will have to face the consequences. In the meantime it should be pointed out that nearly £10m has just been spent on this building – so it certainly isn’t a case of not enough money. But if it turns out, as seems likely, that the external cladding was what turned it into an inferno then we need to look at the regulations which permitted and encouraged such cladding, and who was responsible for them. Perhaps it will be found that anti-CO2 regs have trumped safety. If so, any politicians who have been trumpeting such regulations (ie, inter alia, most most of the Labour Party) would do best to keep a low profile.
Can you imagine voter reaction to empty shelves in Tesco, and/or elevated prices for their favourite imported fruit and veg, imposed by a tit-for-tat, tariff imposing government?
Imports are a benefit to the importing nation, we get to enjoy things we don’t make ourselves. The exporting nation gets to export its unemployment. In return, the exporter gets a bag full of the importing nation’s currency. As long as the exporters are prepared to save currency and assets denominated in the importers currency, it works fine … but.
Going tariff free, Singapore style, is great if you import practically everything, and have no domestic production to protect from cheap imports. The UK is not in that position. As the ES said yesterday.
“It must also be dawning on the Government’s business managers that outside the customs union any trade deal will need to be passed through the House of Commons — good luck assembling a majority for allowing imports of Chinese steel and American hormone-injected beef, let alone foreign companies bidding for public-sector contracts.”
Also, “In this House of Commons, they [Brexiteers] don’t have the numbers. Mr Hammond does, and he should use them to protect our economy.”