The Grenfell Tower inferno

As feared all too many people died in the fire. The government has rightly set up an Inquiry. We need to know what caused the fire, why the fire spread so fiercely and rapidly, and what differences in the building could have prevented it or lessened the impact. We need to know if people were given the right advice on what to do on that fateful night. It is harrowing to hear of what happened and to learn that even now we do not know who died and where they died. Relatives live with dreadful uncertainty and are now warned that if their loved ones have died they may not be able to identify the bodies. We all are grieving for those lost and are appalled by the extent of the losses.
A full independent Judge Inquiry is needed and has been agreed between government and Opposition. However, these take time and do not satisfy the immediate need for some answers and urgent action elsewhere if other blocks are at risk. We will need statements from the government, Councils and housing management companies about the safety of all the blocks in the country. The government needs to advise Parliament if it wants to change fire regulations or issue any new guidance to Councils. Individual Councils need to review their housing and debate the matter in each locality. They are the main owners and purchasers of social housing with planning and building control functions that go to heart of this matter. Management organisations need to talk to tenants and review their homes, so they can either reassure or improve their safety.
I am glad the government has said it is now reviewing urgently all tower blocks and will report back. It has said it will make sure all those who have lost their homes from the fire will be housed by the government. It has made emergency money available to the local Council and has helped set up a local co-ordinating committee to deal with all problems. It has made money and other assistance available to those who have lost their homes.
Many say the new cladding put in to improve thermal insulation, cut tenant heating bills and improve the appearance of the block for residents and the wider neighbourhood may have speeded the progress of the fire. If this is so it follows that other buildings with the same system need safety improvements, and future improvement schemes need reviewing. It looks as if fire alarms and response systems were not good enough or did not exist. It would be prudent for all other public sector landlords to review their estates – and private sector ones as well for that matter.
Ensuring the safety of tenants or leaseholders should the overriding priority. Local and national government needs to work hard and swiftly with that in mind.
87 Comments
This tragedy is now completely politicised. Expect the same with all events in which Labour detects capital to be made.
We are now seeing the beginnings of a politics of hatred and violence happily long, long absent from the British scene. This is copybook Marxist destabilisation. Its leader has mounted the tiger. Expect a summer of rioting.
It is sad (but predictable) to see that Socialist Worker banners were in the crowd. Every time there is a demo – however peaceful – they exploit it for their own ends. They are beyond despicable!!
I completely agree.
We are starting to see the media treat Mrs May in the same way as President Trump is being pursued in the US. It isn’t a pretty sight and is a disgrace.
Anyone who has a measurable IQ knows that a Corbyn government will destroy the economy in a fraction of the time it took Brown under Blair. Yet this seems to be what Sky and BBC News editors want to bring about. Do they really want to see the country put under the control of the IMF because that will be the inevitable outcome ?
Of course they will tben proceed to blame it all on Brexit.
‘Mrs May in the same way as President Trump is being pursued in the US’
– I think that’s unfair. Mrs May is a relatively good PM, despite the election result and other mistakes. And she cares about getting things right for her country. Trump is a disgrace. He’s out for himself not his country or party. I’m a Republican (admirer of George Bush Sr). But the sooner Trump goes, the better.
Why would the BBC not want this? A former Labour minister, James Purcell is head of television. Do you think he parked his firmly held views when he went to to work for the BBC? Again, why are people with strong political beliefs allowed to work for the BBC? There is absolutely no chance of it fulfilling its impartial charter with political activists or former politicians in key positions. Hope the DUP sort this out.
Indeed, they are attacking May and she is a socialist, green crap, big government pushing dope too. Just not quite as appalling as the “politics of envy and expropriation” Jeremy Corbyn.
The Conservatives need to recognise thst the country has a revolutionary in charge of the opposition who has set up a classic programme to undermine confidence in governance.
He and can no longer be treated as some harmless misguided democrat. He through his supporters who he encourages will continue to foment dissent. If leaders of parties who claim to value freedom do not speak out and he senses weakness and complacency he will prevail with his extreme programme and our democracy will be lost.
Well said.
Corbyn and his socialist cohorts are a real danger to this country.
I wrote something similar yesterday to an article by Mr Redwood, but he hasn’t posted it. You have a very important message for the Tory politicians in what you have said. They seem desperately complacent about the reality of the threat from the Marxist left. They have been completely wrongfooted and look weak and perplexed. It is a desperately serious situation.
Brexit itself, Leave Tory MPs and Theresa May also have another problem, which they seem not to be treating seriously enough: the enemy within the Party and government, who is apparently actively undermining Brexit.
JR, you are correct in what you say. Your party failed to keep us safe from three attricities where Labour exposed May’s cuts to police as being a factor. A narrative that stuck and cost you dearly in the election. Do not be surprised they will use this every time to justify their mad economics.
Now your party needs to demonstrate what they are doing to keep us safe, enough is enough mantra by My needs to be brought alive. Authentically and sincerely. You need to act quickly Labour is importing its hard left wing activists into crowds as they did with Corbin’s visits around the country before the election. SNP deployed the same bulky boy tactics in 2015 against Farage.
May needs to choose appointments wisely, she failed so far. Best she get you, Jenkins and others of your ilk in govt. get Tebbit for party advice on strategy. Swinging to the left will lose all your vote base. FFS your party needs to wake up. Drop the uni kids without life experience, good at theory bad in reality.
‘get Tebbit for party advice on strategy’
– You are absolutely joking, surely? Tories like Tebbit will just be a gift to the socialists. The way to keep Corbyn out of power is to retain the centre ground.
May’s mistake, in my view, has been to try and occupy the middle. If this election was a rejection of anything, it was a rejection of the middle. People have had enough of Blair, Cameron and third-way politics. The electorate wants people to stand for something. Jeremy Corbyn is now doing that for Labour – and with some success, though he only got 262 seats.
There now needs to be a Tory who will do the same for the Conservatives and stand for low tax, individual responsibility and so on. Judging by her words, actions and appointments of the last week, May doesn’t share this view. She seems to think she hasn’t been centrist enough. It’s like a central banker who thinks the problem is not printing money, but that he didn’t print enough.
John Redwood has the right approach but his view is out of favour ..May will plough on giving more of the same medicine that has made her party sick..
And dump the dreadful Hammond.
A placard urging “Torys out, Corbyn in”at a protest over a horrific accidental fire really says it all. Whatever happens now Theresa May is sure to get it in the neck and the mass media are sure to cheer it on. Perhaps her biggest mistake was refusing to dance to their tune over TV debates and interviews etc, now they have it in for her at every turn.
@DC
The Tory’s increased the TV Licence Fee and extended the Royal Charter.
You reap what you sow.
She should have decriminalised non-payment of the TV tax. That would have softened the BBC’s cough.
Indeed.
Another ill thought-out scheme from the Blair government 1997-2010, but you won’t see any placards saying that. Labour politicians from that era seem to have gone to ground on this one.
Corbyn’s followers are indeed driving a politics of hatred, envy, entitlement, expropriation and violence. The Tory’s duty to the country is to ensure this dreadful man and his evil idea never get into power.
The Labour party is mainly funded by the state sector unions. Yet the people mainly at fault in this dreadful tragedy are almost certainly, well paid state sector employees in the fire and building regulation departments infected with the green/fashion religion.
Many of the people who have failed the survivors even since the tragedy, work for the council and doubtless many are members of these very trade unions.
I am not surprised, dealing with councils has taught me never to under estimate how inept, dysfunctional, lacking direction and misguided they can be.
You bet it is politicised. The Conservative party, and no other, protests against health and safety laws incessantly.
eeyore
Exactly right.
Sadly the Conservative Party hasn’t got a clue how to deal with this either. They are being taken to the cleaners politically
It’s at times like this political party’s of all colours should be seen to pull together to look after those that have suffered instead Corbyn along with some of the media seem to be enjoying whipping up anger and discontent, I’ve only one word for them ‘despicable’.
Certainly this is a tragedy that could have been avoided and urgent action needs to be taken to re-house those affected and ensure that tower blocks using the same insulation are made safe NOW. Public inquires always take too long and their findings and recommendations are never implemented in full
Should we question whether the £5 million pounds being made available by the government is enough, bearing in mind that some £250 million would have been spend on “International Development” this week and next week and every week.
I remember a certain Nicholas Clegg saying “how proud” he was of of the Parliament putting 0.7% of GDP in to International aid. Should we really be spending that level of borrowed money abroad, when even a small proportion of that spent here could transform the lives of “the poorest in our society”?
Reply The £5m is for immediate bills for displaced families. There is additional money going to the Council.
You completely miss the point JR, as does your party. The public want their govt to put them before others, after all we pay for it. Stop this rot of putting minority politically correct dogma and causes before the majority of your own people and core vote. Did any of you learn anything about the voting pattern around the world last year! Wake up and change, not carry on and ignore the people. We are fed up with out of touch, stupid corrupt politicians.
It is like you all have your fingers in your ears and will not listen to the public. Sense the general mood.
(Un)fortunately, the public is not made only of people like you.
If you look at the age distributions of voters both for the EU referendum and the General Election, there is a remarkable similarity between both graphs. It is the job of politicians of all parties to draw conclusions. And whether these please you is, to me at least, a completely different story.
To call, as you do, for politicians to listen to the “public” is fine. The “public” might in fact be very different from what you think.
Hope
This is spot on.
The Tory party is killing itself by not listening to its own core support.
Quite right, Hope.
Vast amounts are wasted on the green religion, the Paris climate lunacy, the climate change act and the expensive energy agenda. Loads too will be wasted on inquiries, bureaucrats & lawyers.
Use all this to get the insulation panels removed now and to install sprinklers alternative exits and the likes. Put a decent engineer in charge.
This happened in Remain London with its cheap workforce crammed in cheap housing. The cladding was to appease the eyes of Notting Hill Remainers nearby.
There should be no residential property above 9 floors as the fire brigade cannot rescue people above this.
Reply The cladding was mainly to meet new insulation standards and to lower fuel bills for tenants.
And, incidentally, to make the place look nicer – on the cheap. Otherwise that workforce starts to get a bit too expensive, doesn’t it !
Remain/Left people don’t hesitate to politicise things. How can they get away with their part in this ? Their economic model of cram-the-country-full means that high rise living can never be reversed.
Reply to
And where did these new standards originate from ? I think we can all guess. And as for lowering heating bills, if we did not have the Climate Change Act which drives them up, perhaps those poor people might not have needed such cladding which may have been the cause of their deaths.
There were government grants to improve insulation standards which doubtless helped drive this misguided, insulation cladding agenda.
And where did these new standards originate from?
(see link below). No rules on cladding. Germany prohibits the type used at Grenfell.
Directive 2010/31/EU […] on the energy performance of buildings
http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32010L0031&from=EN
‘This happened in Remain London with its cheap workforce crammed in cheap housing’
– To mention this tragedy in the context of the EU Referendum is appallingly bad taste. Similar to those Marxists who are trying to politicise this tragedy and trying to hound Mrs May from office.
No it is not. People will want facts why it was claddd in the way to cause the tragedy and will come out in the public inquiry. Do not let your opponents punch you silly while accepting it will be alright in the end. Wake up.
‘People will want facts why it was claddd in the way to cause the tragedy’
– I’m sorry but the EU doesn’t give directives about using dangerous cladding. If the more expensive cladding had been used (at total cost of £5,000 this tragedy could have been avoided). It’s absurd to blame the EU. Either way, the Express is guilty of a callous lack of empathy, trying to make mischief at the expense of others misfortunes. Instead of me ‘waking up’, with respect I suggest you ‘wake up’ to how the Express is trying to manipulate you.
BTW, Germany puts a big warning on this cladding as ‘flammable’. Not banned but as good as.
For the Express to try and connect the EU’s directive to insulate buildings to save fuel with an organisation choosing to use an unsafe cladding over a safe cladding is frankly a bit malevolent. Especially as the focus right now should be on the victims and their families and making everyone exposed to this cladding at the moment feel as safe as possible.
Was it an EU directive? If so expose it for what happened! I suspect it was part of the Climate Change Act or EU directive on environment. Expose it.
Probably, perhaps we should blame all the Secretaries of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband, Chris Huhne, Ed Davey and Amber Rudd.
They all deserve it for accepting a job with such an absurd title and for being generally socialist, full of green crap & generally useless.
Almost as bad as “Minister for Women and Equalities” – which is it Minister for Women or for Equality? The two directly conflict.
Reply to Reply: So you can say that it is a direct result of all the green energy/climate change nonsense?
Reply to reply:
1 New insulation standards dreamt up by whom?
2 There is a risk reward balance here which should have been analysed. In this case the risk outweighed the reward.
Far outweighed it!
And why flammable insulation in a tower block? Tragedy waiting to happen.
‘New insulation standards dreamt up by whom?’
– It’s pretty standard for rich countries to use insulation on these types of blocks (unless you want people living in third world conditions in Central London?). What was unusual about Grenfell was that cheap cladding was used over the slightly more expensive, safer cladding. Whilst, at the same time, there were no sprinklers, just one staircase, and lots of problems with fire-doors and more.
The “insulation” was the problem and not much of a positive on any basis to match against the enormous negatives. According to experts (or at least specialists) I read there should have been fire breaks all the way up the building (and that makes sense) but what would that have done to any insulation effect. I’ll wager that the tenants fuel bills didn’t go down. As I wrote yesterday though you have chosen not to show it I cannot begin to understand how it can have made sense to use wooden battens to hold the cladding up.
JR there is something not right here with regard to your comment about the cladding being done to make the flats more fuel efficient. I drove into Newcastle down the Westgate Rd this afternoon. Older readers might remember T Dan Smith and John Poulson whose legacy of tower blocks from the 60s still line the route. They have recently been refurbed however without cladding. Perhaps as the West end of Newcastle has always been hideous they did not both with any deadly cosmetic alterations?
Reply The £5m is for immediate bills for displaced families
…
You putting them up at the Ritz?
It will be interesting to see how the Westminster government shifts its blame onto Local government.
Councillors will be familiar with a “Building Notice”. Government deregulation of the planning system, allows developers to start work on buildings without submitting full plans for building control of materials and methods.
Sam Webb, the architect who investigated the Lakanal fire and who sits on the All Party Parliamentary Fire Safety & Rescue Group, said “This tragedy was entirely predictable, sadly.”[93] Webb added, “I really don’t think the building industry understands how fire behaves in buildings and how dangerous it can be. The government’s mania for deregulation means our current safety standards just aren’t good enough.” (Wiki)
HARD-LEFT activists were blasted for “hijacking” the genuine outrage over the Grenfell tragedy.
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn fan group Momentum were spotted during the invasion of Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall.
This is definitely designed by commie Corbyn/McDonald/Abbott British haters, well you can keep your cesspit London but don’t try your marxis tactics up north
It looks like another unintended consequence of following the green blob.
Anyone advocating plastic as insulation should be jailed. We never learn. Polystyrene tiles of the 60,s burning houses down. Nothing changes.
We are going back to 1977 when I left Britain in disgust after endless union inspired thuggery. Corbyn and his communist mate are determined to destroy Britain with the Tory party egging them on with their wishy washy lift wing manifesto.
We are doomed.
For many who survived the trauma will remain for a long time and for those who perished a dreadful way to die. It has been reported that 600 people lived in the 120 flats, which if true is a major concern. Forty year old residential tower blocks should be demolished not refurbished. This disaster is the tragic side of the housing problem.
Here is your first example of how the public housing stock cannot cope with immigration running into the hundreds of thousands for years. If you want it at this level you are going to have build more houses.
Needs be comprehensive enquiry, must not be politicised, must be quick.
What is the physics?
What is the engineering?
Are the regulations right?
Have regulations been followed?
How should residents respond?
What equipment can residents have?
What equipment should buildings have?
How much to retrofit external fire escapes?
How should information be spread around a building?
How should emergency services respond?
What new equipment is needed by services?
How can cladding systems be changed (passive and active)?
Why is brutalist architecture under appreciated and under attack?
Why is there such a strong push for insulation?
Why are people living where they are living (not politicised just the facts)?
A wise summary of events, John. The political fall-out is menacing, and the fact that elements on the Far-Left are capitalizing on the tragedy is revealing. One hopes the nation at large will discern what’s going on, and come out on the side of law and order, freedom and dignity.
Support for the PM and Her Majesty’s Government by the silent majority is now crucial. There needs to be sober reflection on root-causes, and swift and transparent remedy.
There are two paths set before us; terminal and destructive chaos: or reflective humbling and sincere making amends. It starts with every one of us.
Mrs May is out of her depth. Watch her on TV and you can see she is not coping with the strain. If she cannot handle current events how is she going lead us through a national emergency? If the Tories want to survive they need to bring back their “magic circle” and quickly present us with a new and competent leader without the need for a protracted leadership campaign. If they have any sense the cabinet will decide its David Davis and tell the party we are moving on without her.
I think you are absolutely right about Theresa May, and if the Tory party is to survive, and more importantly the country to be governed properly, I think she has to go, and quickly. I personally cannot see how the strain of recent events cannot have taken its toll on her health and wellbeing, and only the very strongest survive. That means critically in terms of personality, being able to deal with the hard left plus “traitors” within. Not many people have that capability. I believe Boris could shrug off the hard left and provided a robust and effective defence against them. Similarly he would give short shrift with underminers within his own Party. I think May does not have that ability, and in the brutal world of politics only the fittest survive.
We seem to be back to the days of rent-a-mob, encouraged by Corbyn and McDonnell and actively assisted by the mass media. Spontaneous protests will not usually feature uniform mass-produced placards, clearly there is an extraneous organisation behind them.
To be honest if I was Theresa May I would be somewhat tempted to simply resign and hand over the reins to Corbyn, then we can see how he and his chums get on. But I don’t suppose she will do that, I guess that her sense of duty is too strong for her to just walk away.
Correct Denis, she should walk away and let the communists take over, a hard Brexit would be guaranteed and the £ would plummet.
Let’s see him make good with his insane policies and confiscatory property taxes.
We get the government we deserve and I think the snowflakes need a good dose of Marxism to waken them up.
The late, great former President of the USA, Ronald Regan once joked.
“How can you tell a Communist from a non-Communist ?”
“A Communist has read, Marx and Lenin”
“A non-Communist understands Marx and Lenin.”
Part of being a strong leader is not to focus on trouble-makers like the self-serving Marxist protesters, but to focus on those who really need our attention right now: the victims of the terrible disaster and their families, and the many around the country frightened that something similar might happen to them, and how we prevent such a disaster occurring again (God forbid).
Here, here.
What we need is rather more sound engineers, builders and scientists and far fewer lawyers, green priests, magic money tree economist, politics of envy politicians (and PPE graduates).
Doubtless it will be the lawyers and bureaucrats who end up with all the money for pushing paper around and not the sensible engineers who could actually solve the problem relatively cheaply and quickly. There is a lot of insulation & cladding that needs to be removed quickly I suspect.
Using cladding which is plastic and made from hydrocarbon is insane. Another benefit of the Climate Change Act and virtue signalling by stupid politicians.
Keep bringing immigrants in at 30K plus annually and we will have many more avoidable tragedies.
300k
You say we need more ‘builders’ but builders can be greedy, like everyone else, and cut corners for profit.
I think EVERYONE should be scrutinised over this disaster and not pick one particular group of people.
And the people must be evacuated from those buildings until made safe for fear another one goes up. A huge operation.
I’ve been racking my brains and calling on google for the details of a similarly horrific fire many years back, likewise with combustible plastic sheeting implicated, and got to it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summerland_disaster
Remembered here, thirty years later:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/aug/02/helencarter
“Isle of Man’s forgotten holiday horror”
“In 1973, 51 people died when fire engulfed a leisure complex lined with flammable material. No charges were ever brought.”
@Mr Redwood,
You’ve got a tonne of talent which should be used in government at the highest levels. Please don’t listen to some of the hard-right comments here as it will just make it less likely that you will be hired to work in government.
And along this line of argument, the more the Tories drift to the right, the more likely Labour will get into power. That’s not just what I believe, but what all the evidence demonstrates. If the Tories want to keep Corbyn out, they have to keep to the centre-right ground (not forgetting the significant gulf in wealth now between the older middle class and the younger middle class).
A hard-right Conservative Party is a gift to Labour / the socialists. Labour / the socialists can’t win general elections. The Tories can only lose them.
It needs more than that.
Building and fire inspection needs professionalising, with everyone knowing who signed off which building. And ability for anyone affected by poor decisions to complain and get the inspector struck off if poor work is proven.
Fire inspection should be in the hands of the fire brigade not councils, especially for council owned buildings.
We need a new approach to the way hands off organisations run public services, from swimming pools to social housing the customers need more say and buying power.
If, what has been said about why these dreadful panels were decided (to reduce CO2 emissions) perhaps the government might look at its policy on this ridiculous dream. There are probably hundreds of stupid decisions across the country going ahead even now to reduce CO2 which could, in the future, have terrible consequences, not even thought of at the time of the decision. This is corporate manslaughter. We are now dealing with diesel which is killing people all because the government told us that diesel reduced CO2 but failed to mention that it could kill hundreds by other means.
Is there any estimate of how many need rehousing ?
The horror appears to be that it’s not many.
More common sense from you again LL. But a note to Dr Redwood, Theresa must go and go soon. She is a loser and nothing is going to change that. Every appearance and utterance is taken apart by friend and foe, it isn’t going to change whatever’s she does or says from here on in. She has been found wanting over and over again during the past two months. We need a new leader, but please not the abdominal Rudd or Hammond.
Sorry, I hate using the darned ipad: “whatever” and “abominable”
David, Set Settings>General>Keyboards>Predictive to Off.
And disgusting organised left-wing demonstrations against the prime minister solve nothing.
Looks like this fire will have caused the most casualties in any similar tower block fire in any country in the world (including the third world) over the last 30 years (and one imagines that 30 years ago, buildings weren’t as safe as they should be now).
And this is London. 2017. Utterly shameful.
The UK simply has no choice now but to be the number one country in the world in terms of fire safety, no matter how much it costs.
Not that simple. There is a large number of similar towers with only one set of stairs. Do you want to put them down and rebuild them from scratch. What about the Cost, relodging the tenants/owners?
Or would you want to build external stairs as done n some countries (USA, but usually for buildings much lower)?
Indeed, but we have to look at the reasons why there were so many deaths compared to similar fires in Dubai, and why this silly cladding has been insisted upon so many buildings. I suspect that the Left and green religionists need to take a good long at themselves too. I suspect that T May is trying her best, unfortunately, as I have mentioned previously it is not good enough. She should certainly not be letting the neo-bolsheviks have unfetterecsway on the airwaves!
zorro
Before you join the Theresa May lynch mob here are some FACTS relating to the Grenfell tragedy..
1. The block of flats was run not by the Council but by KCTMO. This body is made up of 8 TENANTS, 4 councilors and 3 independent members.
2 Labour hold the seat that the block is situated in.
3 Labour run the London Council who manage the under funded London Fire Service
4 Emma Coad the sitting Labour MP for that ward also sat on the KCTMO.
5 The advice to stay put which Sadiq Khan has been so vocal about was given by the London Fire Service.
6 The decision to change contractors during the refurb was made by KCTMO.
7 The decision not to spend an additional £138k on fitting sprinklers was again KCTMO.
8 The decision to create ALMO organisation such as the KCTMO was made under the Right To Manage legislation passed in 2002
as part of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act.
9 This was put in place to give leaseholders and tenants a greater say and the ability to self manage, which in some circumstances has clearly proven to be flawed.
10 Which Govt was in a charge when this law was passed? It was Labour.
11 Sadiq Khan as mayor of London Produced a report to say that the fire service did not need further funding.
12 Emma Coad elected Labour MP was on the board of the Tenant Management group who are being accused of not listening to tenants.
It’s a modern lynch mob encouraged by bitter Labour MPs who having lost a close election want to destroy an elected government for a chance of a second election.
Tim Newman (White Sun of the Desert blog) has some interesting and well informed comments on this disaster. I don’t want to join those who are rushing to judgment with a very sketchy grasp of the facts, but the advice to stay put seems contrary to common sense.
13 The Labour Coucillor in the Notting Dale ward with the least votes got in with 1309 votes. If there are 120 flats in Grenfell and a similar number in the adjacent two blocks a good independent candidate standing on an improve out tenancy associations ticket would easily have beaten one of the Labor councillors. No one who is now complaining about not being listened to stood.
If factually correct, and we all know how fussy our host is when this is not so, then this needs far wider publicity. The Marxist rent a mob are getting away with it far too easily with the intention of destabilising a democratically elected government. Make the Mail, Daily Express and Telegraph aware JR.
Mrs May is not the victim of a left wing lynch mob. Unfortunately the black swan of Grenfell Tower landed on her watch and along with how she reacted to the election result, its shows her leadership skills to be lacking. Last night’s interview with Ms Maitlis should have made that obvious to anyone who watched it. If she is pushed around and put on the defensive by a BBC journalist how is she going to cope with someone like Putin?
Yes, but why is it left to a member of the public to point this out. The Conservatives should be fighting back with all they have got, plus taking constructive, hard hitting and convincing action on this. For starters, take that dratted foreign aid budget and drain it of all that is needed to deal with this tragedy and to ensure that the likelihood of this ever happening again is drastically reduced.
Mr Corbyn insisted the homeless due to the fire must be rehoused locally. His glorious Labour Councils would have something to say if he stated they should be rehoused in their domain what with refugees and London homeless already being shoved northwards. Eventually Mr Corbyn is going to have a surprise from his comrades Up North.. .I recall Sheffield Labour Council told ( Yippee ) EX MP for Sheffield Hallam Clegg to go take a hike as he fully expected Sheffield to house even more refugees, They asked to see his wallet first. Later,he said he was disappointed. I’m mean too.
@Mr Redwood.
I’m genuinely shocked by many of the comments on this page. You’ve got a tonne of talent. Please don’t listen to some of the hard-right comments here ignoring the plight of the victims whilst trying to cast blame on a particular group of people they dislike. By listening to these kinds of comments, you’ll only exclude yourself from Tory governments looking for centre-right ministers who appeal more to the general Tory voter in general.
Thanks. And best wishes. I won’t clog up your page anymore with comments.