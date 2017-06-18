Surely the Chancellor does not want to mar Brexit?

I have been reading strange stories this week that the Chancellor is going on to the Marr show this morning to seek to change government policy on Brexit. I find this difficult to believe. The Chancellor is a senior member of the Cabinet and Brexit Committee, so he would have put his point of view strongly when the Brexit policy was decided. The government deliberated long and hard, and then produced a White Paper, several statements to Parliament, and the Article 50 letter and Act. These all made it clear the UK would be leaving the EU and its single market and Customs Union, but would be negotiating for a business friendly comprehensive free trade agreement with the rest of the EU. This approach received overwhelming support from MPs in the last Parliament who voted through the Article 50 Act on that basis. The Chancellor was in full support.
I also find it difficult to believe the stories because the policy the unnamed briefers say we need to change to is stupid. I would be surprised if the Chancellor wanted to sign up to such a policy. It is said we need to seek associate membership of the Customs Union, with an opt out of its strict rule that a member cannot negotiate free trade deals of its own for certain UK trade in services. How on earth could that work? The main gains from negotiating free trade agreements with other countries will come from those where the present tariff barriers are highest. These are the lower income countries with a big export industry in farm products and basic industry. In order to get access for our services we will of course have to offer zero tariffs and reduced barriers on things like tropical and Mediterranean agricultural products which currently are made dearer by EU impositions. If we cant negotiate on non service trade we have no leverage.
It is also foolish because it creates the impression with the rest of the EU that the UK is constantly changing her mind and is too busy negotiating with herself to be able to negotiate seriously with them. Such a change at this late stage would send the wrong signal, and would not leave the government with the strong position accepted by Parliament that we have at the moment. The General election saw 85% of the voters vote for parties that stated we will leave the EU and the single market and negotiate our own trade deals. That is incompatible with any kind of membership of the Customs Union which would prevent us feeing our trade with others.
That’s why I think it unlikely the Chancellor will oppose government policy on the Marr show. Doubtless he will say he wants a business friendly Brexit. On that I agree with him. That much is agreed by Labour and the Conservatives. The way to achieve it is through maximum access to the EU market, and through much better trade deals with the rest of the world.
O dear, your dreams are turning to ashes! Your scorched earth Brexit is being placed in the bin.
Well, it is the will of the people, is it not? Your party campaigned in the Election for a hard Brexit. You did not win a majority. It’s over!
You keep forgetting the 48% !
This way you’ll never unify your very divided country and seem to be begging for a backlash, sooner or later.
PvL , Since the vote public support for Brexit has increased substantially ; the latest poll showed 66 % wants “out” !.
PvL, there is always a losing side at every election or referendum. Don’t be daft.
The Left don’t like democracy when they lose. They will try to foment civil unrest. Socialism is only maintained in a country when that country is a police state.
Bert. remember we are in a supposed democracy. How many people voted for mass unwanted immigration where those that came, and are still coming, now demand WE change things from our culture to suit THEIRS, despite many not paying any taxes, never working and also many not even bothering to learn the language. Why should they? Our govt ( our taxes ) pays for translators, at extended NHS appointments. We just have more and more trouble getting appointments in a system WE pay for.
BY – please post a link to this poll.
This is none of your business, but if you insist on poking your nose in you might care to look at the 12% who took the opportunity to vote for parties opposed to Brexit on June 8th 2017 rather than the 48% who voted against Brexit on June 23rd 2016.
375 LibDem candidates lost their deposits, that is they got less than 5% of the votes cast, as did 455 Green candidates. So where was your 48%?
I’ve decided to apply for Dutch citizenship to enhance my chances of getting comments published on this blog … in the meantime, I won’t bother.
Peter
The 48% you speak of seem to be getting nearer to 20% given current reviews/polls.
Most of us in the UK just want the government to get on with it.
Dear Peter
More than 84% voted for parties which wanted to come out of the EU. If they wanted to indicate their wish to stay they would have voted Liberal or Green, or all in Scotland for the SNP. That didn’t happen. The Greens have just one seat, despite huge coverage by the broadcasters. And the Liberals are not doing well either. The SNP vote fell dramatically.
The 48% have changed their minds apart from a very few diehards. Perhaps not changed their minds, more allowed themselves to think what they wanted to think all along, but were frightened by Project Fear from saying. The election showed the people had moved on; they thought the question was settled last year. Out means out.
We know the EU wants our money. We have noticed.
We’re not being allowed to forget the 48% – not for a single minute !
(Though no sign of a backlash yet.)
Peter vL
I know you have a tennis grasp of democracy but I think you’ll find that the so called “48%” were actually part of the 85% who voted for full Brexit parties at the general election. This isn’t the Netherlands where people’s votes are ignored
Tennis? Really autocorrect get a grip TENUOUS
PvL
Your post illustrates the misunderstanding of our country held by most continental Europeans. Our country has always been divided in one way or another, whether it be culturally, racially, religiously, financially, politically, geographically, by football (!), whatever.
It’s one of our great historical problems. But it’s OUR problem and we like to fix it without foreign interference – when other European countries try to interfere, that’s when real trouble occurs. For example, the pope interfering in our sovereignty, the Spanish king trying to help the die-hard catholics during Elizabeth’s reign, the French helping the Pretenders. Etc etc. Funny though, the Dutch have nearly always been on our side because most of your countrymen likewise prefer to cut their own path.
Well the Evening Standard (under IHT ratter and 15% stamp duty Osborne) on Thursday already suggested what he was going to say in his speech, before he cancelled it.
I see that (wrong on almost every issue) Lord Patten has suggested Damian Green, Philip Hammond or Amber Rudd might make good leaders of the party to replace socialist May. Thus confirming my opinion that they are all totally unsuitable.
Charles Moore in the Telegraph yesterday is surely right. If the Tory do not carry out their promise on a real Brexit they are surely finished.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/17/tories-dont-carry-promise-brexit-finished/
Sorry not Damian Green but Greg Clark.
Also Liam Fox in the Sunday Telegraph today.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/18/us-talks-just-start-exciting-new-free-trade-era/
I trust you leaving big guns are ready, if there is any ambiguity, to put him down. My concern is that this briefing has been the same for months. If it is inaccurate, why hasn’t he made an unequivocal rebuttal?
We agree with you and sincerely hope that the rumours about Mr Hammond’s attempts to promote a ‘soft’ Brexit are untrue. Brexit = Leave, Soft Brexit = Remain.
Interesting that it was the PM and Dr Fox who jointly appointed the new Chief Trade Negotiation Adviser, Crawford Falconer, last night. This should send a very strong signal to the EU (and to anyone in the UK who doubts it) that the UK is serious about the bright international trade future ahead of us, once we leave the Single Market and Customs Union.
Incidentally your recent articles on Brexit have been excellent.
Best wishes, the Facts4EU.Org Team
Your label of “Facts4UK” seems to be misleading advertising, which is illegal. Soft Brexit, viz staying in the single market like Norway, is not “Remain”. Unless of course you believe that Norway is a member of the EU.
I just listened to his interview, it sounded perfectly sensible. What is all the fuss about? He was calm clear and articulate. He rightly pointed out that the Conservatives should have addressed economic issues and the governments record during the election. Mrs May and her dismissed advisers were very foolish to keep Hammond (and virtually the rest of the cabinet) off the airwaves.
I hope your optimism of Mr Hamonds views are correct, with us starting negotiations tomorrow, it would be foolish indeed if the Chancellor were to outline a different policy or thought process that was different from the Prime ministers Lancaster house speech, which I assume is the current position our Government holds.
You were correct JR, I though Mr Hammond came across very well.
Please he also said the Lancaster House speech Position still holds true.
Interesting that Labours position seems to be shifting towards a cleaner Brexit, but they are still not clear about the customs union.
In the meantime I wish David Davis and his team well for next week.
JR, the media never prelude any of your interviews with Shock-Horror probabilities of you abandoning the whole point of Brexit.The media understand the ease with which people can believe the Chancellor is more likely than others to reveal he has had horns all the time.
I just hope you are right John. Everyone is getting fed up of hearing conflicting things on the news, the papers and from government ministers themselves. Let’s get what is being proposed for the UK out into the open and go for it. All this dallying must be making business nervous too. We have had a year to think about this and the government must know what they are going to do. Now we should know too.
Everyone is getting fed up of hearing conflicting things on the news,
Theres and easy way to deal with that, stop listening, watching and reading the media. Our media is amongst the worst in the world , crap journalism, opinion passing as analysis, rabble rousing ( red tops) and above all lazy, cliched, churnalism and fake news
The dogs in the street know that the cabinet is divided on brexit so why should we be surprised that the chancellor is going on the Marr show to try to get his position across to the public.
Lets be clear about this- if as it looks.. that we will crash out of the the EU, and very soon, there will be no business friendly comprehensive agreement waiting to negotiate with the remaining eu countries.. its not going to happen.. any such thinking is only pie in the sky.. the Europeans will be relentless in their determination that there will be no cherry picking allowed.. the four principal freedoms of the eu for goods, services, people and capital will be maintained. According to what is being said here we will be looking for maximum access to the eu market (something we already have) without being members of the customs union..with also freedom to negotiate with whomever else we please but that is not going to happen.. it won’t be allowed.. as I have said already.. its all pie in the sky.. if uk leave the customs union then it’s goodbye from the eu..and I can already see another large player waiting patiently in the wings to eventually take our place..namely Russia. This is shaping up to be an own goal of our own making but of enormous proportions.. in my opinion
We shall see what Mr. Hammond says in due course.
At the moment it is speculation.
However, I do take comfort from other stories saying:-
1. David Davis says forget ‘soft’ Brexit.
2. Backbenchers will axe Mrs. May if she fails to deliver .brexit.
Well said! We might need a replacement Chancellor of course but let us hope backsliding on Brexit does not provide the cause.
My concerns about government weakness have led me to infiltrate my constituency Conservative Party to the extent of now being on first name terms with the MP (sound enough). I have yet to reveal my hand of promoting a Redwoodista agenda. Clearly, if your chief whip is up to the job he will soon be aware of and hence alarmed by my initiative and so I make plain that you did not seek it, were not consulted and that any cease and desist message from you will be disregarded as having been issued under duress.
The fact that you have to write this piece is revealing and perhaps an indication of supporting criticism of his appointment. His budget was lacklustre and lacked vision. It was widely reported Mrs. May was sacking him after a presumed successful election. The question many of us asked last July was why appoint him? He was clearly not right for the job. It was also the start of Mrs. May getting critical things wrong.
This is the same Chancellor who continues to rat on the £1M IHT threshold promise, thought mugging the seft employed with extra NI was just a great plan, increased insurance IPT tax to 12% (even on private medical insurance which saves the NHS billions), thinks 15% stamp duty on houses is a great plan, likes mugging private penison pots and taxing landlords on “profits” they have not even made (thus pushing tenants’ rents up).
This while pissing money down the drain on corrupt foreign aid, HS2, Hinkley C, biofuels, bonkers subsidies for very expensive and unreliable “renewables”. He likes the hugely expensive and damaging climate change act and the Paris agreement and allows countless other nonsense and waste from this bloated and largely inept state sector anywhere you care to look.
A chancellor who think he knows how much businesses can afford to pay staff and is clearly at war with the very business people who drive the economy and create the wealth that his government lover to waste. A chancellor who is still borrowing an additional £100,000 every minute.
At least, unlike Gove, he has not mentioned 20% VAT on school fees yet I suppose.
Dear Sir,
How do you propose to leave the single-market and the custom union while not imposing a hard border across Ireland ?
In the absence of the latter wouldn’t all the U.K. Goods flow through Europe via Ireland ?
Regards
Tariff free access both ways and a payment from us to them or vice versa of a percentage of any variation in trade from that prevailing is my best guess.
Er why would UK goods flow through Ireland, to what end? If we have a FTA what difference would it make for goods?
That depends what you mean by a “hard” border.
http://openeurope.org.uk/intelligence/economic-policy-and-trade/nothing-to-declare-a-plan-for-uk-eu-trade-outside-the-customs-union/
“The UK-Irish border is particularly sensitive, but there is strong political will to find a solution. A customs border will be required but the border can be almost invisible. A number of measures can be adopted to reduce its visibility – notably drawing on the experience of EUCU border between Sweden and Norway.”
What happened at that border before we joined the EU? Any reason to think the two governments would want anything different? There was trade and travel before we joined the EU you know…. We have had the Common Travel Area for nearly a century!
zorro
After Brexit, the UK is not in the EU. Ireland is. Therefore there must be a hard border. The only way to avoid it is for the UK to stay in the customs union.
Reply Nonsense
The fact it was felt necessary to write in these terms says a lot.
If the Conservative Party retreated on its BREXIT promises how would it be able to face the electorate at the next general election? It would be crazy to do so.
Good Morning,
Please clarify; the Chancellor is not the minister tasked with effecting Brexit, he must therefore do as he’s told by the PM and should really not comment.
Good morning
A trade deal with the EU may take a very long time. e.g. Canada. But looking long term I think we are going to reap the benefits as the UK sources much that it buys from the EU elsewhere. This will have a very negative effect on them and will see them push for a better trading arrangements.
But the EU have the slightly upper hand in the short term and we would be wise to bear that in mind.
I am very optimistic about our future and that needs to be reflected by our government.
There is no comparison with Canada. We would not be seeking to remove barriers to trade, we would be agreeing what impediments to trade should be reinstated.
We’ll see shortly, that TV programme starts in ten minutes, but a lot of the much-hyped fundamental divisions between politicians and others in the UK seems to boil down to nothing more than whether our new agreements with the EU and the other member states should include transitional provisions. Of course they should, wherever they are necessary to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, it has always been nonsense to suppose that one day we would vote to leave the EU and with one bound we would instantly be free of all its legal obligations and complications. And I’m really not bothered that it will inevitably take some years to completely disentangle ourselves, provided that when we leave the EU and the new legal arrangements treaties come into force we know for sure that their transitional provisions will come to an end at certain defined points in the future, at the latest. That is not the same as agreeing to some transitional state, for example leaving the EU but staying in the EEA, which could end up being the final, not a temporary or interim, state.
If you are correct, then someone has been briefing the media a falsehood, which they have subsequently reported on. This has been going on too much with our media lately and is undermining my already tentative trust in them. Capital should be made from highlighting their failed campaigns to undermine the Government. At the very least, they are reporting unsubstantiated rumour, which makes them look fools; at the worst, they are inciting this current era of political turmoil for their own gain. All ministers should go on the offensive.
Apparently the government can’t be bothered with any counter-propaganda, which itself may arouse justified suspicion about what it really intends.
We will see how soft/on the fence the remain leaning senior Govt members are.
The position should be simple, out of the customs union, but as frictionless as possible customs, especially for those existing supply chains flowing back and forth across channel.
John you are assuming his emotional brain isn’t overriding his thinking brain.
“…it creates the impression with the rest of the EU that the UK is constantly changing her mind and is too busy negotiating with herself…”
That’s because we are. We are so riven with different factions and inordinately powerful lobbies it is impossible to reach a clear consensus.
R4’s Any Questions yesterday. An alliance with the DUP was said to be risky because it would upset the LGBT ‘community.’
Grenfell Tower (sorry to return to it)
There could be thousands of such buildings. Labour councils are just as guilty and it could just have easily have been one of theirs.
So who is briefing or is it more fake news? You wonder why people have lost all faith with the legacy parties who wouldn’t know truth, honour or patriotism if it slapped them in the face
If the Conservatives renege on any part of a full Brexit, they will be toast come the next election. We need Brexiteers in charges of these negotiations, not EU loving remainers, socialists at that, like Hammond and May.
Well Mr. Hammond has just made absolutely clear on the Marr show that we are leaving. No ifs or buts.
Except that he mentioned transitional arrangements.
Why do we have to have them? Surely there has been enough notice? He said we would have to have Free Movement during that time. And presumably pay tribute.
“No ifs or buts” . Now where have I heard that phrase before?
Hammond, just now, was being rather evasive on what replaces the customs union.
The idea that we will be restricted from making new trade deals during some interim period (after leaving the customs union) is totally unacceptable. But this is clearly not the case for Hammond. He seems to be open to a new “customs union” just given a new name – NO, NO NO! – as Lady Thatcher might have put it. Rather like the EU Constitution Treaty becoming the Lisbon Treaty. The name is irrelevant, it is the content, restrictions and the EU courts oversight that is totally unacceptable.
Also on the appalling fire tragedy. He said:- “These are very complex technical issues”
No, they are not at all complex. If you wrap a tall tower in flammable insulation and cladding. Thus forming a convection tunnel/furnace (and perhaps fit plastic framed windows too) then it is blinding obvious that you have made it far, far more dangerous than it was before you did so.
So why on earth was it done? Why did the “experts”, the building regulations and the regulators actually permit this, why did the management company and council do this and pay for it to be done. Why was the cladding company even selling this product, knowing it was to be used in this way?
The pathetic PC obsession with the green religion is surely very largely responsible too.
I think the point is to use the interim period to close trade deals with countries outside the customs union. We should infact be pushing to sign these before the 2 year period. What’s the worst that can happen? Even if we need to come to a deal where the EU pays a % of what they sell to us and we pay them a % of what we sell to them, that will incentive us to both up our value added and to move away from this focus on the business we do with the EU. We could even incentivise our own businesses to sell outside the EU as opposed to in it.
On this cladding issue, there are clearly two questions; was the cladding permitted and if so which tests proved its safety? The test results on this and comparable cladding/insulation combinations and structures could easily be released by the lab which carried out the tests. Were the tests fixed, VW style, or were the scientists too closed-minded to look at all possible scenarios for wind, existing building structures, etc, in the case of a fire?
The response has, as usual, been emotional and not scientific or analytical.
Rumours are one thing ; truth/facts are another .However , I don’t trust Hammond to follow the agreed line ; he is a “remainer”and he has tried before ( in his comments ) to maintain a “soft” approach to Brexit ; feed back from his counterpart in Germany confirmed this .
If the interview does confirm the rumour , then he must “go”. The Cabinet should meet and agree a common line and not allow individual variations .
So Mrs May is too expect a storcking horse challenge now the remainiacs feel emboldened.
Millions are watching your shenanigans over Brexit and Farage is waiting in the wings. If you double cross the British public you will be finished as a serious party.
Although I expect some see that as a price worth paying.
A hung parliament provides Brexit forces in the Conservative party excellent leverage to extract maximum concessions. Simply threaten May with a civil war in the Tory party and the possibility of a hard left Labour govt and we will see Brexit in its purest form
It’s the perfect moment for decent Tory MP’s who love their country and all it stands for to strike at the heart of the EU and its supporters like Hammond.
May is weak, take advantage of that fact
He came across well and laid the ghosts. Well done for keeping ‘his backbone stiff’ I am more confident than ever. Just get the Queens speech through!
HURRAY for Philip Hammond – someone with a brain who does not want to destroy the British economy and trade. If Theresa May carries on with her lunacy of “no deal is better than a bad deal” Britain will be the “sick man of Europe” all over again. It has taken 44 years for it to come around. At least if we joined the EEA/EfTA we could make our own trade Agreements – it is allowed and the EU cannot stop us. There isn’t one country in the world which trades SOLELY on WTO rules they are much too generalised.
Having just listened to Marr and Philip Hammond it is obvious that mendacious and malicious elements are yet again are spreading false news. The quantity of which especially from those who have left leaning sympathies these days is appalling. Pointing to the fact that those same elements who profess to be fighting often aggressively and violently against fascism are in fact anti-democratic and labelling them fascist would not be that much inaccurate.
Much of the media reflects society and makes up what is these days known as the establishment which points to the fact that our societies standards and values have sunk to a very low point. That decadence,corruption and incompetence is on the rise and decency and honesty are being subjugated. It is therefore understandable that we the ordinary people are rapidly losing trust in our governments and corporations which ironically we are aiding and abetting in their rush to the bottom. Hence our rush to make the lunatic fringe the lunatic main stream. Where Marxist despotism, magic like money trees dripping with infinite amounts of free money and snake oil salesman are being turned to cure our perceived woes.
The Conservatives would have a 60 seat majority if it was an ENGLAND ONLY gereral election…
The vast majority of voters in England voted for a Conservative MP
When will we have an English Parliament ?
I do not trust Theresa May, Hammond or any Remainer. The referendum was almost a year ago and all we’ve been getting form them is the samo, samo, rhetoric. You may think they are for this country, but from where I am sitting they are for themselves and if the EU can and does deliver, well guess what?! UKIP and those backing LEAVE, regardless of party affiliation, are the only ones to trust.
No problems with Hammond’s interview. The BBC headline “Hammond Attacks Tory Election Campaign”, which is certainly not the impression I got from the interview.
A better headline would be “Hammond and Starmer in Agreement on Substance of Brexit Policy”, but we couldn’t expect the BBC to run that headline.
So this is another of the “False News Stories” that POTUS Trump often speaks of.
Well if this tale is untrue, The Chancellor must realease a public statement to that effect, NOW!
Else suspicions will endure.
In my mind full brexit is a go, and the tower blocks like glenfell were due to be torn down, but because of the overwhelming desire by all parties in the HOC for more immigration, and refugees to be brought in to the country they tarted up.