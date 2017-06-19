Money for local schools

Last week I reminded the Secretary of Sate for Education of the need for more cash for Wokingham and West Berkshire schools, and argued again the case for more money overall for English education, and for a fairer split of the funding. This was an informal exchange, so I am also pressing for a further meeting to repeat my message from before the election going into more detail again of the needs of our local schools.
