The rich and their responsibilities.

To Labour anyone earning more than £70,000 a year is rich. Many people on such an income do not see themselves as rich. It seems as if having savings and assets is also a crime to some in Labour. Yet many people save hard for their retirement pension, and struggle to repay the mortgage on their homes. They do not see themselves as rich either. They also like it if something remains to pass on to their children. Today we are witness to a big debate about who is rich, and what contribution should they be expected to make to the wider society. In the recent UK election Mr Corbyn claimed that the rich as he defined them should pay more tax to help those on lower pay and pensions.
There is no agreed definition of who is rich. People’s idea of what rich looks like is heavily influenced by how much wealth and income they have. If you have nothing someone on £40,000 a year is well off. If you own no assets someone with a £200,000 house is well heeled. Someone living in a £200,000 house with a large mortgage, family commitments and an income of £40,000 may not have anything over at the end of the month and may feel a bit squeezed. They do not think they are rich.
A better description of rich is probably one based on lifestyle than on any particular figure for assets or income. Let’s consider two widows, as I have done before on this site. One lives on her own on a State Pension and top up benefits in her one bedroom flat in prime London. It is worth £1.2m but she has no other assets and finds it difficult to afford the living costs .All the time she lives there she is hard up. Another lives in a £200,000 larger property 200 miles from London and has £1 million in financial assets to augment her State Pension. She can afford a decent lifestyle. Are either of these millionaires rich? Or does a rich person need to be someone with a £1 million plus home of their own, and several millions in investments so they do not need to work but can live on their investment income? Or is true rich a senior Director or executive of a large corporation, or a footballer, with a telephone number salary and plenty of assets from past earnings? How much more of these people’s earnings should the state take?
In the end these are political judgements which have to be translated into tax law. All parties in UK government believe in income redistribution, taxing the better off more highly to provide support for others. Governments also impose some taxes on capital, usually when assets are bought and sold. These questions are also attitudes of mind which affect how people live together in society. If you try to tax at too high a rate rich people leave the country or find legal ways to arrange their affairs that thwarts the aim of the tax rise.
Many people with savings have thought it a good idea to buy an extra property or two and let it out. They like the rental income, and have usually benefited from rising capital values as well. It does mean the rich individual has a special relationship with his or her tenants. The wealth is on show, and there can be difficult relationships if the landlord is thought to be too hard or unreasonable. Modern tenancy law has tried to move the balance a bit in favour of the tenant. In a world where the leader of the Opposition says the homes of the rich if they are not being properly used should be requisitioned for those in need, the landlord has to be sensitive to the mood. The individual who has bought a holiday home or spare property which they do not live in may be unpopular in the community where the property usually stands empty.
In this climate of opinion those with higher incomes and assets have to be well on the right side of tax law. Tax evasion is a crime and some see clever tax avoidance as equally unacceptable even though it is legal. Portfolio investments in bonds and limited liability companies have advantages over direct ownership of property or companies for the better off , as the investor is shielded from much of the responsibility of ownership by the professional managers employed. If a multinational treats its employees badly or causes deaths by lax safety management it will be the well paid Directors and executives, not the shareholders, in the dock. If you are the landlord and the tenant is put at risk, or if you own the company and the employee is badly treated, you will be in the dock.
Limited liability companies were a great breakthrough for everyone because they allowed people to put up money without putting the rest of their wealth at risk. It also now means the investor lays off the risk for misconduct on those who run the company for them, which in the current climate is also important in keeping people investing. It should not be an excuse however for no-one being to blame.
Who do you think is rich, and what more should we expect of them?
Who are the rich? Those with more than we have. We see their assets but not their liabilities. Whose money is it? There’s the question.
I’d naively imagined that people owned their own possessions but a comment elsewhere the other day, from a Corbyn supporter, showed me my error: “There’s plenty of money in the system but it’s all being stolen from us by politicians and fat cats.”
So there’s the answer: we would all be rich but the rich have stolen our riches. All we have to do is take them back. Incidentally, I see that assets held in BVI have doubled this year. I wonder why.
First I would like government to stop spending/wasting so much, then it would not need to claim more from the rich.
If government tax take is 40% of GDP then take that amount off everyone, companies, and individuals (including benefit claimants). Folk can then feel their and other’s contribution is fair and may urge government to reduce its expenditure. This would also do away with stealth taxes as tax would need to be levied solely on income
The rich are those with inner peace.
They are able to expect nothing of others
but everything from themselves.
What do I think is ‘rich’?
Owning more than one home.
Even owning a holiday home puts most of them into the ‘rich’ category.
What I don’t consider to be rich is those, like myself, who live on a single pension and just happen to have lived, worked and retired in an ‘expensive property’ area.
The IHT cut-off of £325,000 is absolutely unreasonable in this day and age.
This should be upped to nearer £1M. Please.
Lets be honest.
The reason there is a problem is that you spent all the pension contributions.
The state has run up £420,000 of debt per tax payer and you have hidden that from the public.
If Mr Average’s National Insurance had been invested he would have had £1.1 million in the bank. You spent it.
The public now think they can shaft the poor even more by dumping student loans on them.
It’s the lack of investment and the hiding the debts that’s the issue.
So if you want a solution.
1. Publish the debt.
2. Allow couples to share tax allowances.
3. Don’t under any circumstances allow 100 bn to go to Brussels and have to make swinging cuts in the NHS as a result.
Rephrase any money going to Brussels as cuts to nurses.
If you need cheering up on this hot day.
Here’s a list of remoaner leaders
Blair
Brown
Milliband
Cameron
Osborne
Clegg
Farron
Obama
Clinton
– all gone.
– Hope that brought a smile to your face
The climate of class hatred and envy which Jeremy Corbyn and the hard left are trying to foster is both unpleasant and a huge risk to the UK during and after the Brexit process. For all his other faults and mistakes, amongst Tony Blair’s achievements was to move Labour firmly off this kind of politics. If there is a material possibility of a government headed by someone who urges Venezuela style property seizures, which business or investor in his/ her right mind, who has any choice, will remain in or come to the U.K.?
Part of the problem of defining ‘richness’ is that lot depends on age. It is natural that a person of 50 should have more assets than a person of 25, having had twice as long to accumulate them. Moreover, person of 20 with no dependents, no assets and no mortgage can feel wealthy on £70K while the same person with dependents and a mortgage on the same salary at 40 will feel poor.
I’d suggest that the solution is to tax consumption rather than assets and income.
I would far prefer to see wealthy families and individuals and businesses left with their own money (who can and usually do invest sensibly) rather rich governments who tend to destroy wealth and any incentives to create it. Governments who so like to piss money down the drain on bureaucrats, buying votes, HS2, Hinkley C, endless corruption, corrupt overseas aid, appallingly inept defence systems & procurement, incompetent fire regulations, incompetent and uninterested police, dire social services, the appalling monopoly of the NHS and education system, the subsidies for wind, PV, biofuels, the expensive energy agenda, generating more red tape and countless other entirely damaging activities.
I think that someone on £70 a year may not be rich, but they are certainly not poor! Politicians routinely earn this, and more. I have a very close relative who lives in London and works for the public sector. Salary – £24 before tax. Without help from family they would not be able to live and work in London. There was a pay freeze for 3 years, and then a 1 per cent pay rise (Politicans awarded themselves an 11 per cent pay rise)!
I dont think the very rich should be especially ‘hammered ‘ provide they pay the tax that is due, and do not squirrel it away in offshore bank accounts. These loopholes should be closed in my opinion.
Jeremy Corbyn, he’s rich.
We in the middle neither rich nor poor are the real losers.
Our savings are decimated by ZIRP and our pensions ravaged by extortionate council tax and fuel bills.
Only the very poor or very rich can afford to live in London.
The middle people have to commute at astronomical cost.
We are comfortable but wait till Corbyn has confiscated everything due to an entirely own goal by May.
until Corbyn confiscates everything all because of a stupid own goal by May.
Who is pulling her strings.
John,
I think your arguments are, again, quite logical and well thought through. The problem we have is that by going over this ground again and again we’re giving legitimacy to the left’s argument to “tax everything and argue about the details”. We’re giving them the ground to start with and they don’t need that advantage: they’re offensive and aggressive already. It’s as if we’re parrying the left’s blows and assuming we’ll win on the judges’ decision, rather than attacking their core, wrapping them in knots, and taking them down, and winning before the end of the contest.
Kind Regards
Defining who is rich is a waste of time. How long is a piece of string?
The objective needs to be to incentivise individuals at all levels of society.
Following on from the definition of an alcoholic (someone who drinks more than his doctor) – maybe the definition of rich is someone who is better off than their MP. As to what we should expect from them, maybe we should expect them to be nice people – with all the moral obligations which flow from that !!
Money isn’t everything. So long as good British beer is available for under £1.50/ 500cl and the body and mind still just about function, I am not too grumpy. Jezza and his revolutionaries would classify me as very rich, but my income is about the national average. If he brings in a property or wealth tax, as Hollande did, many like me will move abroad, as they did in France. We can read and get tv on the net and import British beer, while enjoying a health service less likely to kill us than the NHS.
John, 24 hours after posting comments criticising your government as I did yesterday, and as I often do, it can’t be a coincidence that as usual they are ‘still waiting for moderation’ Do you censor or delay all comments that point out the ineptitude and anti-Englishness of your government?
Rich is what this country would have been, per capita, if it hadn’t brought in so many extra millions to fuel the class war. Now we are stuck with that, and the numbers of new Corbyn voters reflected it. The Conservatives were winning the class war until John Major took us into the ERM and until the population was increased.
£70k requires a 5x salary mortgage to buy a Grenfell Towers flat. An abode which Labour have just described as poor. I doubt Mr Corbyn had to manage a 5x salary mortgage.
Anyone starting out in London/SE is poor on less than £100k a year.
Mr. Redwood,
Not on subject but more immediately important; can you inform us of the Government’s position on contributing to the EU ‘military capability’ plans. It is reported the UK is going to be a part of this folly, to be signed tomorrow. Our agreeing to their plans is reasonable, as long as we don’t become a paid-up member of it beyond March 2019.
Please comment soonest, thank you.
JR: “To Labour anyone earning more than £70,000 a year is rich. ”
Making the whole of the shadow cabinet ‘Fat Cats’, then.