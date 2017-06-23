Adjusting the Manifesto

The lack of a majority has confirmed a rethink on some of the Conservative party’s Manifesto policies. That would have happened anyway, as many Conservative candidates in the election disliked the policies themselves, or came to dislike them when they heard the public reaction. I did not want to remove the triple lock or leave many pensioners fearing the loss of the winter fuel allowance. I certainly did not welcome the social care proposals. That was why I did not include any of these in my personal election address, and did treat these policies as consultations, encouraging people to write in with their views.
There is no mention of legislating for changes to social care or winter fuel payments or the triple lock on pensions in the Queen’s speech. The Conservative party in Parliament assumes these have been dropped and is happier for their disappearance. It was strange during the election that our cries for more information and for sensible changes to these policies went unheeded. Many of us said if they insisted on removing the winter fuel allowance from some, would they please tell us what the income cut off would be to put the minds at rest of the many who would presumably still receive it. Some thought it should be removed from higher rate taxpayers, others thought it should be made taxable. I was in favour of no change. We also urged them to tell us what the cap on social care costs would be, an important part of their draft policy. Again there was no figure given, leaving many worried about how much they would have to pay.
I spent considerable time during the election explaining by email and in conversation to electors in Wokingham what the current social care system entails. Many did not know that if an elderly person has to move into a care home then the home they are leaving is taken into account in their assets. If they have money then they have to pay themselves for the care home. There was also some confusion over the need to pay social care costs if you carry on living in your own home. The boundary between healthcare, delivered free, and social care that you pay for is a difficult one to define. The public tends to the view that social care is healthcare.
57 Comments
Good morning
Too late the damage has been done. The Conservative brand has never been lower. Perhaps the government might want to review the Tele Tax? After all the DUP are in favour if ghis.
What did the majority of people vote for if not your manifesto? You are now changing it for the minority who voted elsewhere? May did not include gay marriage in either a manifesto or Queens speech. Cameron ignored 600,000 who petitioned against it for a parliament debate. The arogance never goes away. Manifesto is meaningless as a reference to action. May claimed it was only a statement of intent any way. Why bother? No values, no conviction no direction or purpose other than self serving ambition for power and PC for minority causes ignoring your core vote.
May has made an offer to all EU citizens living here for five years that they are entitled to the same public services as me. Can I have a rebate for all taxes paid beyond five years? Will their families be allowed in and have access to our public services for free?
But however much the Tories may be denigrated in the mass media the contrasting fact is that they have attracted higher electoral support, just not quite enough. Because they are so disliked, even viscerally hated, by the great majority of journalists it may be that their reputation will never be restored, but I expect it will recover.
Paying for one’s own care isn’t the problem. Being expected the pick up the shortfall for the care of others in the same care home is.
This should come from central taxation – not in exta charges against Mum, whom we’d been caring for for years until we couldn’t cope.
Indeed that is the problem:
Pay for your own care and then pay taxes for others care, then pay more in the home than the ones who have not saved are having paid for them by your taxes. All the incentives are to be very feckless. The feckless are making a ration choice give the daft system that pertains.
With health you pay four times if you want to go privately and in education three times (until they put VAT on the fees then four). So we have dire, state run virtual monopolies in Education and Health. You get what you are given or not given and put up with it mate, this as you have already paid like it on not.
A dire virtual state monopoly with the BBC too due to the unfair funding competitive advantage it has. Dripping the country in PC drivel & climate alarmist, big state and pro EU propaganda.
I agree with Anonymous “Paying for one’s own care isn’t the problem. Being expected the pick up the shortfall for the care of others in the same care home is.”
It is worse we pay three times for care then May wants us to sale or home to pay for our own care! Punishing the strivers and savers over and over again. The same feckless who will be given a home and live next door while you work to pay for a mortgage and the anxiety to make ends meet. At the end you are forced to sale your home to live in the same care as your neighbour who was given the same for not working! Worse than communism. Meanwhile councils increasing community charge is out of control by add ons.
In any case – why was this raised during the *Brexit* general election ?
All reasonable, but the points I would make are:-
The recent OBR report pointing out that (i) pensions, (ii) social care and (iii) costs from student loans are all mounting budgetary issues – so these do need to be looked at and in a ‘fair’ framework.
Nonetheless the focus now should be to be out of the EU, and looking at free trade agreement with efficient/virtual customs with the EU + RoW. Also getting energy right, monopoly breaking infrastructure investments in (to avoid crowding out), and a longer term review of types of taxation and money creation (in the short term swap Carney)
… The difficult topics of our accelerating population (births + migration), escaping the communities within communities structure, and at least good secular education need to be elevated and frequently discussed.
I am a pensioner who is in receipt on 2 pensions both paid for by the tax payer.
I now take home 1000 pound per month more that i ever earned in my life !!!
You want me to keep winter fuel allowance and all the other perks. Politicans are mad.
many of us are very well off.
Indeed but many are not, it largely depends if you have a house with no mortgage or are still paying it off – or renting.
It is far better and cheaper to keep the universal benefits and adjust the tax system than to means test them all, with even more admin costs involved.
Give it to someone who needs it then. Simple.
@ken from glos
A bogus comment if ever I saw one.
The arrogance and hubris which led Mrs may and her pair of dysfunctional advisers to cook up the manifesto in secret without it seems any proper consultation with the cabinet has been a terrible misjugement. It remains to be seen whether we will get a hard left govt in the coming months as a result headed by a gang of terrorist supporting Marxists. If so it will be an unmitigated disaster for our county – an economic disaster and potentially a threat to our rights and freedoms. Brexit or the absence of it will be a side show. Mrs may will bear a very heavy responsibility if so.
Indeed and it was all so damn obvious to anyone sensible, normal and in touch with reality.
In 20 minutes had I (or countless others) been shown the manifesto, I would have told her what a complete disaster it would be. This especially against rubber cheque, have anything you want dear voters, money is no object, Jeremy Corbyn.
The Tories need some positive, lower tax, vision – they are partly of lower taxes or they are nothing. Under May and Hammond they clearly aspire to nothing.
My thoughts exactly
Those of us with parents in full time residential care due to their complex care needs are fully aware of the costs – it currently runs at approx £1K/week per parent. My parents are in full time care and they actually had a favourable view of the “dementia tax” that was proposed as it meant that some of their estate would have been protected. It is a shame that your party was totally inept in its explanation.
Not only can we be puzzled that ” It was strange during the election that our cries for more information and for sensible changes to these policies went unheeded “ but that the clowns responsible are left in charge to use their ill-judgement afresh whilst remaining tarnished in the voters’ eyes.
I believe there was an arrogant assumption by May’s team that victory was assured and that difficult issues could just be slipped in to the manifesto. Victory would then be taken as a mandate for all the unpopular policies outlined.
The voting public did not comply.
I am still upset by the confiscation of assets via low inheritance tax thresholds.
IHT is hugely damaging to the country. It pushes the wealthy away, destroys incentives and investment decisions. At the very least keep the £1M each threshold promise now! It was promised some 9 years back or something by Osborne!
I spoilt my ballot paper rather than vote for any of the incompetent idiots and I have met more people than normal who did the same.
It was those policies you mention that cost you your majority. The whole Conservative campaign was hopeless. We were lucky not to end up with a Labour gov.
We are still far from being out of the woods yet. May has unleashed the lunatics from the asylum and her oh so loyal Mp’s are letting her get away with it.
If sensible MPs could persuade the occupants of no 10 and 11 to drop their extremely time wasting and annoying proposal to make small businesses and landlords submit their tax returns 4 times as often and using commercial computing programmes, this would perhaps make your party a bit less hated.
Well said. The Tories always New she had an appalling record. Rudd has followed without change. No secure borders, no control orders, terrorists and murderders allowed to walk in and out without supervision. Cut to police, cut to border agancy, in an arrogant vindictive way you will recall. It is bound to come back into focus and the alternative is frightening. Brought to you by the remaining factions of the Tory party. No vision, no conviction and no values.
I would add annoyance at smaller landlords being taxed on turnover rather than profit. This unfairness could very easily and will likely lead to me and others being taxed on income I have not received! How can that be fair?
I was just having lunch and not drinking anything intoxicating, while half listening to the BBC politics show. There was a youngish bloke on making the case for Brexit on independence day. He was handed the inevitable toy bus with the £350m for the NHS on it and accepted it, having thought that putting this wrong figure on the real one was a good idea and handed the Remainers their best weapon, used every day since.
Then- I am still not sure whether I was hallucinating- he said no deal was better than a bad deal, but then explained that if we were made to pay £200bn that would be a deal to refuse but he gave £100bn as an example of a possible acceptable deal. I looked him up and he is a ‘political strategist’ and ex Taxpayers Alliance. If he really thinks coming on the BBC and announcing that we hand Junker and Co £100bn to accept 3x as much as we sell them and, perhaps, avoid opening offices for 10 staff in Luxembourg for insurance sales, then his strategy seems a bit defective.
Yesterday we read that Mrs May is possibly about to sign agreement to the EU army, navy and airforce and set us up for a huge bill and, just to calm Taxpayers down, HS2 is only going to cost another £30bn. How many more people on the Leave side are doing their best to make us decide to give up and Remain?
Sorry, I heard that HS2 was costing more on the radio and can’t find the story. Perhaps it is fake news just because if it goes as fast as it is supposed to the track will have to be strengthened, it will make more noise, or if it slows down then it will be not much faster than the present train and not be worth it. At least then passengers on HS1 will not have to wonder whether it is worth walking over to Euston.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/hs2/12192286/HS2-at-risk-of-derailing-at-top-speeds-report-finds.html
There is a massive amount of money each year that the EU take from customs duty charged on Rest of the World imports into the UK that the EU keep 80% from. I don’t know where to get a figure on for this but I’d guess looking at my clothes made in the RofW, shoes made in India, goods on my desk made in China it will be as big as the £350m per week on that bus.
We must repeat ad nauseum that cutting benefits and making people poorer whilst pouring £billions in foreign aid and wasting a year tribute to Brussels won’t wash.
HS2 is the biggest white elephant of all so where is the money coming from.
Well done Mrs May for clarifying the status of EU immigrants. Let’s just hope that before you announce the cut off date they don’t all start shipping their aged parents in to be looked after by our taxes in the care homes because its already started.
‘An Englishman’s home is his castle’ – a profound saying, reflecting core values of freedom and conservatism. But someone has to pay for social care, and at the time, with an expected huge majority in Parliament, it must have seemed like a good moment to boldly face the problem head-on. Thanks to the devious antics of the Left, it proved a disastrous miscalculation, especially in the way it was put across. Meanwhile, our problems have multiplied, and this one has not gone away. ‘Build on the rock, and not upon the sand!’
The manifesto was a great mistake and it did not attract Labour voters ; it was certainly not based on true Conservative values . The outcome and the lack of persona from Theresa has produced a dilemma for the country , our ability now to secure the sort of Brexit that would protect us from a “bad deal” is now handicapped .
More modification is needed in the management of the economy to bolster and encourage companies and individuals ; taxes and stamp duties ought to be reduced . The Government badly needs leadership and direction to rebuild the country .
I said the other day how it would be interesting to see how Westminster would shift its blame for the Grenfell Tower disaster. With Conservatives in Westminster and in the royal borough of Kensington, it had to be a sacrificial goat from the hired help. Still, the golden ejector seat, should see a future landing as Chair of a Quango or similar.
I am not confident at all of having a Tory government in power in the next few months. Never before have I felt so disillusioned by the Tory party. Do any of them know what they are doing? We also need to hear at least if Brexit talks and trade talks with the world are going well. Mrs May and her advisors got it all wrong and I don’t think the public will put their trust in them again. They can say all these things aren’t in their manifesto but surely they will come back to haunt us in the future. It’s about time your party started to focus more on those that have no intention of ever working by removing benefits like they do in Spain. They were talking on Radio 2 yesterday about a shortage of fruit and veg pickers from Europe. Why not get the feckless out there to do it and also if students did it they could get a reduction in their student fees. You have to make it clear to the cabinet John that this isn’t a true Tory party anymore.
I hear that the population of the UK has risen by half a million again. Two thirds of this total is down to immigration. Brexit is not putting off people moving here – it seems to be encouraging them. Things really will have to change. How can we control our housing stock with numbers like this coming in. Same with the NHS. Just how are our hospitals and GP’s supposed to cope? Waiting lists for treatment are longer and now we can see why. This country is going down the pan slowly but surely and no party seems to want or be able to prevent it.
Last Evening’s European Summit.
The Luke warm reaction to Mrs May’s offer is unsurprising. It’s been clear for the last year that the 27 herded and ruled over by Merkel are going to make total unacceptable demands in every area that no self respecting government of a powerful independent country could accept.
The first is likely to be a demand that the ECJ continues its supremacy over our own courts in respect to the rights of EU citizens living here.
A good test that should be applied to every aspect of the negotiations is, would the USA accept what Merkel’s puppets are demanding ?
The answer will invariably be No. If so, that should be our answer as well.
No independent country can compromise on sovereignty
More naive negotiating in Brussels with May starting with a “generous” offer in the one area where she has something to trade. When that is pocketed by Brussels what is she going to negotiate with when they demand €100bn or a one-sided trade deal that excludes services? May’s secrecy and control-freakery is the reason that a year after the referendum there has been so little progress and so little detail in anything from the UK. We have barely moved on from David Davis’ article in Conservative Home last July:
http://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2016/07/david-davis-trade-deals-tax-cuts-and-taking-time-before-triggering-article-50-a-brexit-economic-strategy-for-britain.html
Exactly, am in the process of selling my home and dividing up the proceeds along with my savings between my grown up children and moving into down size accommodation- renting- and that will put me in the same place as my neighbour who was a spendthrift all his life and has nothing either- we can both then look forward to the services picking up the pieces when we start to fall apart- we won’t have to worry then about the differences between healthcare delivered free and social care that you pay for- if you have the money?
As a pensioner, I never sought the so-called triple lock, I would be quite happy for my pension to keep pace with the rate of inflation, although it is generally accepted that the rate of inflation for pensioners is higher than the RPI.
When it comes to care, I believe that the state should be responsible for the care of those who are sick, such as those with Alzheimers, etc, but not normally for those who are simply old and need help with day-to day living.
The Tory party, and in particular Theresa May and her Tory government, have many enemies and very few friends in the mass media, so they must not expect to be given a fair hearing even if they can be bothered to try to defend themselves which is often not the case. It’s not entirely to do with the politics, any more than fox hunting is entirely to do with vermin control; like a blood sport attacks on the Tory government are seen as a form of entertainment.
Why won’t the government not explain to the Eng;ish people, why Scotland can afford free social care but England cannot do so.
Why did the government not also explain why the winter fuel allowance was still to ba paid to evryone in Scotland, but English recipients would be means tested according to some as yet undisclosed formula.
Dear MWB–Or perhaps you could give consideration to whether Scotland can afford “free” social care
Because of the black gold.
Plenty of money to hand new entrants to the UK a million pound flat each following the fire. Do British troops enduring the effects of massive trauma get £1m flats? How about all those young girls abused over 2 decades in Northern towns, do they qualify for such extravagance?
Will the constituencies be redrawn, or will that be another shot in the foot for calling the election?
Again, for I mentioned it before, all Mrs May needed to do to win a convincing victory was NOTHING
Why are we having to listen to comments from the Belgium PM, the Dutch PM, the Austrian PM today about May’s generous citizens offer, they all want MORE. Just STOP reporting about them, the EU27 are talking together as one led by Michael Barnier we were told. Not Unelected Pres Junker, not Cllr Merkel, one body, so we don’t need to hear what individual Prime Ministers think or say, thanks all the same.
The anniversary of the Brexit vote. This has been what the Tories have achieved since then….
I get no sense of anger from Redwood…only mild annoyance and a resigned shrug of the shoulders. Is this how he wishes to spend the Autumn of his career..making up the numbers ?
What was once called ‘the right’ have waived the white flag to those that preach diversity,political correctness and the doctrine of ‘fairness’.
I give up.
Dear Ken–Although generally in agreement with our host, and most certainly on Brexit, I have twice felt the need to remind him that he was once held to be the “standard bearer of the right”.
I’m sure that the points you make are very good ones, from the point of view of political pragmatism. The government must command a majority for its priorities, and its top priority must be Brexit, and Brexit must not be put in peril, so compromises must be made.
But surely the triple lock cannot be justified on principled grounds? And why is the winter fuel allowance not simply consolidated into the state pension?
All very well, but unfortunately the fact remauns that politics is based on perception for many and we now have the real possibility of a bunch of new occupants in no 10 who would negate any advantages of brexit and ruin us all if they get in, they fill me with horror.
How on earth did it ever come to this?
Ha! John, you are mellowing in your old age. It is much to your credit that you now speak out against the dementia tax, killing off the pensioners this winter, abandoning the triple lock etc and thus avoiding alienating a significant portion of the tory voter base. There will probably be another general election this year. I hope the good people of Wokingham will reward you for your common sense!
Care in the home is altogether more satisfactory if possible. The patient pays for their own electricity food, residence , just as before . A few changes can be made to the home cheaply . Sadly this is not appropriate for all.
Many are transferring their assets to their children up to 10 years prior to anticipated death in order to give their children their inheritance . They are doing a Lear, but not all off spring are Goneril and Regan, but it is not surprising many are the similar type of grabbers.
Re the Manifesto and the rights of EU citizens in the UK, I wonder if you could specify for us, and for the Government(!), the international law which gives them rights to stay anyway? I don’t understand why we seem to be letting the EU make this a negotiating issue where they try and insist on ECJ oversight of rights. If international law doesn’t require that oversight then we should just say no on that to the EU – and make it clear to the media that there’s no need for this to be a Brexit issue at all.