The economy one year on from the referendum

The Remain campaign told us it would be bad short term news for the economy if we voted to leave.
They told us interest rates would go up. One year on the base rate is down from 0.5% to 0.25% ,and the government 10 year borrowing rate is down from 1.4% to 1.02%.
They told us the economy would dive and there would be a winter recession. Instead the economy has grown by 2% over the last year, more than the Eurozone.
They told us the stock market would fall. Instead the FTSE 100 Index of leading shares is up by a massive 25%
After the vote with the FTSE 100 rising, they said they meant the FTSE 250, the Index of domestic companies, would fall. That is up by 20%
They said housebuilding would be hit and there would be a housing collapse. Starts of new homes are up 15%.
They said the car industry would be damaged. It has instead achieved record output and record exports for this century.
I said none of the above would happen, and forecast continuing growth. I was told I must be wrong because the IMF, the World Bank, the President of the USA, the UK Treasury and the leading US Investment banks all knew voting leave would do short term economic damage.
They got one thing right. The pound did go down more – it was falling well before the vote. I always ducked that question, as I thought it might go down.
4 Comments
You are right about the pound John and the trouble is this is what many are pointing to when they do their weekly shop and find goods going up at a tremendous rate. This is what is worrying people and when they find their investments reducing. Our friend has sent all his money to NZ to invest where his son lives.
Reply Shop prices are the same today as a year ago
It’s a pity that all these facts were not shown on the front pages of newspapers. The biased BBC would not allow any of them to be heard, so no chance there.
Indeed and this despite the fact that Carney/Osborne and so many remainers are talking the UK down, the threat of Corbyn and Venezuela is now very real indeed and T May is pushing socialism and idiotic things like HS2, Hinkley (see report today), wind farms, bio fuels, gender pay reporting and other lunacies for the letting industry. This rather than some uplifting vision of lower taxes, less red tape and thus far fewer parasites.
They pound will rise they they stop devaluing the currency on purpose and increase interest rates a little and have some uplifting vision for a change.
“The Remain campaign told us it would be bad short term news for the economy if we voted to leave.”
No, they said it would be a total catastrophe…and emergency budget necessary. They said we would be immediately plunged into a “worse than 1930s “depression. One senior MP lost his Cabinet job straightaway, then felt he had to get out of Parliament altogther and took to selling newspapers outside Cockfosters Tube station and grind scissors sharp as a sideline accompanied by his pet monkey.