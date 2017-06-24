Many more people want to own their own home than currently do so. Generation Rent tells us they want more opportunity to buy, but feel crowded out of the market by high prices and scarcity of homes.
I agree with the majority view that home ownership is usually the best answer for people. It is good to have control of our property, so you can decide how to decorate it, how to arrange the internal space, and how to organise the services. Above all home ownership is a good lifestyle choice as you get older. Once the mortgage is repaid it is much cheaper living in a home you own than living in rented accommodation. Those who rent all their lives end up paying most for their property once retired, on a lower income than they had when working. If you pay rent for 60 years rather than a mortgage for 25 years, you pay so much more. If you rent a property for £1000 a month that would be £720,000 over a lifetime, but of course it will be so much more as the rent is likely go up a lot over the next 70 years. If you buy the home instead for £250,000 home on a mortgage you might end up paying £400,000 of interest and capital repayments over your lifetime.
None of these numbers requires house prices to go, though in the past they have done so. If they do then of course the home owner is better off again. In old age they can sell the property and move to a smaller place, releasing capital to spend if they wish. The person living in their own home also can pass it on to their heirs or to a charity of their choice , whilst the person in rented accommodation just leaves the termination costs of the tenancy to their estate.
Many Conservative MPs and advisers think there is an urgent issue of how we can help more people to own. We want to empower a new generation of home owners. The last government put in place schemes to help purchasers. There is the Help to buy scheme to assist with raising the money for the deposit. There are various affordable homes for sale projects. The question is what more needs to be done.
Reducing the numbers of new migrants arriving and needing homes would help. This is something the government can do with its new border control scheme for when we leave the EU. Increasing the supply of new homes would help, which the government is working on. Looking at ways to help finance homes and to make them more affordable is moving to the top of the agenda.
There can be more sales of public sector owned homes at a discount to tenants. There could be a rent to mortgages scheme, where good public sector tenants get credit for regular rent payments and build a stake in their home. There can be more shared ownership schemes, with easy ways of a person buying a bigger share as they can afford it.
We need to make the case again for ownership. Doubtless we will be told that selling existing public sector homes reduces the supply and adds to the problem. This is the most absurd criticism of them all. If a tenant buys the home they are living in the supply of homes is totally unaffected, as the same family are living in the same home after the transaction. The advantage is twofold. That family have something they want , and the state has money from the sale that it can spend on building an additional home, thereby expanding the supply of property.
Yours thoughts on what we could do would be appreciated. I will return to this topic with more specific proposals in due course.
Dear John–Of course if interest rates were to return to something less insanely low, so that there could be a discussion whether money in the bank instead of invested in bricks was Way To Go, especially in retirement, it might be different–cannot for instance travel or go salmon fishing or pay grandchildren’s school fees by spending bricks.
People investing in buy to let increases supply of properties and keeps rents lower that otherwise. It is too much demand and not enough supply that is the problem. All caused by large immigration combined with restrictive planning and government red tape. Landlords are not the problem they are part of the solution. Their investment is badly needed to fund the new building required.
It is true that in recent times private landlords have bought over half of all newbuilds, with Housing Associations responsible for a further quarter. The building industry seems to have been geared to meeting this demand, presumably because these sectors are the only ones that can make much financial sense of buying a newbuild, but perhaps too because planning is less well disposed towards building other types of home.
Does what you say make sense LL? Buy to let must surely reduce the number of homes available for purchase. And increase property prices.
Excessive immigration is clearly a real problem, especially in the ghettos.
Multiple home owning/landlording has to be disincentivised.
It sounds unConservative but isn’t. BTL is driving the renter young to confiscators like Corbyn.
For each landlord with a property portfolio and one Tory vote is created a portfolio of Labour voters.
Help grannies to downsize and put family homes back on the market. Next door is a 90-year-old in a 4 bed. An area of shortages.
As a Grandpa, I do not want to move. My wife does! I love my home it has all my memories in it and I know every nook and cranny. My Mum and Dad retired here too.
From a middle aged person;s point of view, I am a bed blocker. From my own point of view, I am someone who is enjoying a well earned retirement!
People at that age are unlikely to move now unless they are forced to for medical reasons. Build some more houses there is space after massive amounts of land are used just for pigs and cows and agriculture after all. Is housing these animals more important than people?
No, I dont want to move either. Husband and I worked extremely hard for years to afford our house. We have renovated and improved it, and got it the way we want it now.
One day we may have to move as we get older and more infirm, but it has to be our choice. One of the biggest reasons why I am happy that we own our house, is that no one can turn us out! Our Son works in London and will never be able to buy a house there, due to the astronomical prices. He has a friend who had to move twice in one year, because the landlord wanted to sell the house. Owning your own house gives a sense of security that is without price.
BTL a consequence of Tory party helping banks. No interest rate rise because govt providing money or them to loan. These are private companies and should sink or swim on performance not subsidised by taxpayers to allow bankers being paid millionaire salaries! Andy change since 2008/9?
I said *help*. Many are too daunted to move. The upheavel and the cost.
The 90 year-old I speak of’s sister is on her own in a large family house too.
Young people would love to be able to have memories but there’s will be of cramped conditions and struggle. People unsupported by the state – the very people we should be encouraging to have children.
The country is facing a crisis and it needs new measures and new thinking.
And if the old don’t move reasonably enough then the young WILL vote in ever larger numbers for confiscators.
With respect, I can understand the young feeling like this. Though I wish they’d also realise that immigration is making most of them poor too.
*theirs*
Mike Stallard: “From my own point of view, I am someone who is enjoying a well earned retirement!”
And from any reasonable persons point of view ( non socialists ) you are entitled to the fruits of your own hard work until the day you don’t need it any more, at which point it should go to your heirs.
It’s got to the ridiculous point that we are made to feel guilt about the relative success of our own society, and repeatedly told* to share the fruits of the labour of our ancestors with people who can’t produce a tolerable society in their own countries.
*By Socialists who when given free reign in a country manage to create a hell hole, that nobody wants to live in.
This thread by Anonymous is full of sound political sense.The last time home ownership was tried as a policy it returned the happy government responsible again and again with splendid majorities.
Few will need reminding that among Margaret Thatcher’s reasons for pursuing it was that it de-radicalised people by giving them a stake in their own country. No wonder that nearly 40 years on she remains a bogey to those who wish to do the opposite.
Given the current alienation of the young and the alternative they are keen to embrace, the policy is not only wise but absolutely necessary.
Indeed start by getting rid of rip off stamp duty, get more flexible mortgages and the likes.
Social housing is of course unfair subsidised competition to the, usually far more, efficient private sector market too. Just as is the BBC, the NHS, state school and similar. It creates dire & inefficient state monopolies. Having properties at below market rents mean people never give them up and it is unfair to others who pay taxes and pick up this bill. Even when these subsidised tenants may well be richer than they are.
A substantial part of the reason that young people are not becoming home owners as their parents did is because of their very different lifestyles.
They co-habit in transient relationships which are often not compatible with home ownership and they may wish to be free to move location for jobs or other reasons.
The answer is for government to make it much easier to buy and sell property.
My experience as an IFA is that the effort and cost to move are a massive barrier to mobility, especially for the young who want to be able to move easily and cheaply. This is why they rent rather than buy.
We are already seeing a revolution in estate agency where online agents will undoubtedly come to dominate the business, slashing selling costs to a few hundreds of pounds.
The government should take an axe to the legal profession and greatly simplify the buying process. It should not be necessary for it to take so long or cost so much to arrange a house sale.
Finally, when a householder with a mortgage moves house, it should be simple to retain the existing mortgage and just add to it if necessary. Moves that involve no additional borrowing or a limited amount of, say, only 10% extra, should be automatically approved the same day without a full application process. Historical price data is already available though the Land Registry, avoiding the need for an expensive valuation and the customer has already demonstrated the ability to maintain mortgage payments.
A move could then be made in a few days at a fraction of the cost – as long as the government also does something to reform stamp duty. But that’s a whole subject worthy of a thread here all on its own.
Exactly.
Simple sound Conservative principles.
When people own something they tend to look after it. They invest to make it better and that provides jobs, both big and small.
This government alreadyhas seen this opportunity and the takings in CGT when landlords sell up. BTL investors are now taxed on unearned income if they are in the 40% tax bracket and have a mortgage. When they sell there is no inflation allowance and the 29% CGT is surcharged another 8% (not checked) A landlords survey has shown that many are now deciding to pull out and others who cannot make the 4% to cover borrowing are not investing.
The Treasury has killed the BTL alternative to a pension, having previously killed pensions. House prices may now fall, but not by nearly enough to make home ownership for the young possible, unless they want a very high mortgage with large payments and possible negative equity.
So, with 800 extra people to house every day, where are they going to live if private lettings are going to become scarce? And why do the Germans not think private renting is bad and why do German tenants not all want to vote for Marxists?
Not really. Such BTL investment often increases the overall supply of properties. This by funding new builds, extensions and the likes. It is more properties overall that are needed – both for rent or to be owner occupied.
People often rent their house out and then rent one elsewhere, as they have to be based elsewhere for work or other reasons. Flexibility and fiscal neutrality is the sensible way to go.
Multiple home owning/landlording has to be disincentivised.
What of about all the social and LEA houses – does this apply here too or just to the private sector – if so why?
We need more housing not less, which is what would happen with your proposal.
The reason people went into BTL was because Labour robbed the pension funds. People lost faith and with low house prices, low interest rates and the spectre of MASS immigration that is where the smart money went.
What it does need is better regulation and licencing to insure that all rented accommodation is fit for habitation.
This is one of the most important (not urgent – important) topics at the moment.
If you are not a home owner (I rented and lived in tied accommodation most of my life) then your life is simply not your own. You are at the mercy of the landlord. Sometimes you get a good one; sometimes a bad one.
Once you own your own home, you feel free.
Lots of poor Londoners and lots of poor people where I live are treated, frankly, worse than cattle. They are not part of the society. Add to that the difficulties of religion, skin colour (I am afraid a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds find this to be their most important characteristic), language and heritage and you have the makings of a society which is teetering on the brink.
etc ed
True in that farmers can build a house for cattle without any planning & yet cannot for humans!
And while you are paying rent you are not saving for a deposit.
So what about no deposit mortgages? Does anyone do them already?
The more you help people purchase expensive and unaffordable products, the more those expensive and unaffordable products become for everyone.
Indeed the Bank of Mum and Dad has actually helped raise house prices.
Yes house purchase is good in a general sense if you are going to remain for some years, but perhaps not so if you are going to move on a regular basis and incur huge stamp duty, estate agents, solicitors, and moving fees.
Add to the above the cost of maintenance, improvements over the years with its 20% Vat rate and house ownership is not as cheap as many think.
Only the continuing rise in house prices has made it more sense to purchase, but that rise may not last forever, as when interest rates eventually rise you will see more repossessions.
Do not agree with selling off Council Houses at a discount, as it just does not make financial sense for the Council, it also adds complication to the maintenance of an estate.
Just imagine if you had used your right to buy a flat in a project similar to Grenfell Tower, where would you be now.
Yes you can pass your house onto your children if the Social care plan does not come to fruition, but even then it will be less Inheritance tax.
With the Government always wanting more and more money from the people, nothing is certain any more.
You touch on the main reason for the housing shortage, thus high prices. But like so many, will not state it firmly.
The crisis is a direct effect of uncontrolled immigration. Stop that and the problem will ease.
This is a huge issue for the Country and specifically for the Conservatives. Home ownership in the U.K. Is now down to c 60%, below some other European countries even. If people don’t own their own home – a generalisation – they don’t feel they have such a stake in society & the economy. This should be treated as a matter of great urgency. It is a question as to why the false nostrums of socialism seem to appeal to young people in such large numbers at the moment. One explanation must surely be that the education system doesn’t teach the evils of communism as it does the evils of nazism. But another must be that young people can’t see how they can ever buy a home. Why on Earth has Mrs May squandered a year with a majority in leaving this huge issue to fester without starting to do anything about it?!
I think some sort of scrappage scheme like used for cars but not to scrap the property, were by you give the house owner a incentive to downsize from big homes to smaller ones
Why should we believe you will reduce immigration after leaving the EU. For 7 years non EU migration has risen and you have control of that.
The EU is insisting on ECJ oversight for EU citizens in Britain. This is an absolute no no.
No other sovereign nation has interference from a foreign court.
I suggest we ask Hammond & Co. They will tell us what they are going to do and pay scant attention to the rest of us.
Will these homes be under the jurisdiction of the ECJ if occupied by visitors from the EU?
Your rather simplistic cost comparison between renting is not the full story, when you rent it also covers insurance, maintenance, boiler safety certificates and often the furnishings too. The rents also have to cover people who disappear owing rent or wreck the place which is not infrequent. Also when you buy a property you have stamp duty (and most people buy then move several times and so have to pay this many times over (with legal costs, valuations, mortgage fees and land registry fees each time too). Renting in the short terms is usually cheaper (and certainly cheaper if prices are falling) in the long term buying is usually better but only if you can stay in one house for a longish time.
The tax system with stamp duty at up to the absurd 15% makes buying (for other than the long term) rather less attractive. On the other hand the capital gains on rented properties, the new rules against interest deductions all reduce returns on rented properties and thus force up rents.
You rent the money or you rent the house, one or the other unless you have the cash. If prices are going up then buying is usually better in the long term. But often not if you have to keep moving. Both sectors are needed, relax planning and cut the stamp duty and other taxes that mug buyers just when they need it least. In the year people move house they often pay taxes at circa 300%+ of their earnings!
Later in life with the IHT threshold still at just £325K (thanks to serial ratting by Hammond and Osborne) and the possible need to pay for long term care then you are actually better selling up and renting (then giving assets away or spending them on expensive holidays). So sort out this perverse incentive too.
Sort out the tax system and relay the planning system it is as usual supply and demand. We need more supply or less demand in many areas (though not all).
Off topic what a pathetic over reaction by Camden Council, in moving people out of the Adelaide Road tower blocks for about four weeks.
Surely they could ensure the buildings are kept safe and under observation by fire patrols for the few weeks it takes to remove the cladding! We seem to be governed by complete dopes, but I suppose it is driven by raw childish politics as usual.
I’m retired, living in a 5 bed semi all by myself.. I would consider downsizing to a spacious apartment- if I could find one- with good location near shops etc..but am afraid that I could have noisy neighbours… noisy road traffic etc and that’s the crux of it
House prices are determined by the law of supply and demand. In this country we have a surplus of people, not housing.
The rising population is the problem that needs addressing, not the supply of housing. I would rather we kept our green and pleasant land and not turn more over to housing estates.
In the meantime, perhaps there is scope to consider measures to discourage the buying of property purely for investment, where the investment is left empty.
Government needs to act with more zest imagination and drive.. put government and council owned lands out there for building and build modern pre-fab well appointed, well designed, well planned, diverse housing and apartment arrangements on a huge scale for sale. Could be done by public state partnership investment to the general public. The housing market as we know it needs to be defied not overcome. The two could run in parallel.
For 22 years I ran my own Independent Financial Adviser Practice, selling out and retiring three years ago. During that time my business arranged hundreds of mortgages.
The mortgage market functioned very well for at least the first 15 years – until the government decided that it needed to regulate the UK mortgage market. This was completely unnecessary. Lenders decided who and what was a good risk to lend on and they generally got it right with a very low rate of repossessions.
Since regulation came in, lending has been much more restricted and the housing market has suffered as a result.
We now have a situation where the slightest mistake, like being on holiday when your credit card payment falls due, is enough for an applicant to be turned down, even if every other month they have paid their card expenditure off in full.
The self employed are almost excluded from the market entirely. We used to have a scheme of “self certification” of income for lending below 80% of value. It worked very well for the self employed and to my knowledge, in 22 years none of our self certificates customers were ever repossessed.
We now have a situation which is extremely worrying. Most loans revert to a base rate when the initial discount or fixed rate ends. This base rate used to be around 1-1.5% above the Bank of England base rate. Now it is invariably at least 4% above with the figure buried in the small print.
Many borrowers will face a real problem when Carney eventually raises rates. Many borrowers will see their payments triple when their deal ends, and that’s with a B of E base rate of only 2% it could well go higher.
Because of tightening lending criteria, forced on the lenders by the regulators, especially in the buy to let sector, many borrowers will not be able to remortgage to another low rate, even though they can perfectly manage the repayments.
In my 45 years in the retail financial services industry, all government intervention I have ever seen has made the situation for customers worse, not better.
There is not a housing shortage. The shortfall in building new housing units is almost exactly equal to the country’s current net migration figure.
The cause of the so-called housing crisis is down to government policy, starting with Blair’s deliberate decision to irreversibly change our country for ever by opening up the floodgates to third world immigrants. The situation was then made infinitely worse by his enthusiastic support for the expansion of the EU to include so many former Eastern Bloc countries whose unskilled and poorly paid citizens have moved to our country in droves.
How many housing units are a net 2m EU citizens occupying ?
These policies combined have caused a housing shortage and thus a substantial proportion of the inevitable increase in house prices.
The fundamental problem we have is that we are still in a property bubble, sustained by a subsidised interest rate environment. When Blair came to power the Nationwide House Price Index stood at £56,000 – now it is £206,000. Deflate by RPI, and prices are more than double in real terms (and treble in London). For the younger generation it is rational to rent and await deflation of house prices in real terms – otherwise they are taking on a substantially higher debt (often now with student debt as well), which will cramp their ability to afford to raise a family and to save for a pension. Pensions too now look like a poor investment, with annuity rates so low you need to live to over 100 just to see your capital returned, and with too many businesses dependent on market distortions imposed by regulation to support their share price.
The real solution to this problem is to press on with sorting out bank balance sheets so that we can restore some normality to financial markets. The real need is to use the period of subsidised interest rates to speed up repayments of mortgage principal on high LTV loans, so that balance sheets are more resilient in the event of falls in nominal house prices.
Shorter term, house prices have stalled in large measure because demand to add to portfolios by the BTL sector has collapsed under the combination of higher SDLT, but more importantly I suspect by the imminent withdrawal of mortgage interest as a chargeable expense. In previous years the market to buy homes by those acquiring a house (rather than being mid chain) was about 300,000 first time buyers and 200,000 BTL purchases. Net supply is dominated by end of life sales, although there has been an uptick in newbuilds.
Whatever is done should not undermine the British peoples delight in transacting in over-priced property since it sustains the illusiion we are all rich and successful (except for Generation Rent obviously).
Otherwise, clearly, a plentiful supply of new houses is needed and that may well be facilitated by using prefabrication and eschewing traditional construction methods. That is beyond the conostruction industry’s capability to organize so government will need to act. To avoid creating the slums of the (likely near) future, goverment must impose design standards so something better than bug hutches with no acoustic integrity are built.
Good morning.
Reduce Stamp Tax. You can especially do it for first time buyers and for those who wish to sell down.
Reform the way property is sold in England and Wales. Put estate agents on a fixed fee. Fee to be met equally between buyer and seller.
Make all sellers submit a full survey before a property is put on the market. This will reduce time wasted and will sort out the wheat from the chaff.
Stop loaning and guaranteeing money. You are not helping by doing this. Let market forces decide.
Stop stealing peoples pension money. Pension funds use their money to invest in things like property.
And now for the big one.
STOP All immigration. I need not explain. This is the main driver of higher house prices.
Stop foreign nationals from buying property below say £500,000. They can still buy overpriced boxes in London, but anything less or elsewhere, no !
“Many Conservative MPs and advisers think there is an urgent issue of how we can help more people to own”
You could perhaps come up with some starter scheme, maybe some extra tax allowance, to help first time buyers. But the danger of these kinds of schemes is that they simply push up prices and are self deteating.
So, ultimately, the only real solution is for prices of houses to fall relative to wages. But there’s obvious problems. If prices fall and wages stay constant then many recent buyers will be forced into near bankruptcy. If prices stay the same and wages rise then that would likely be an indication that we’d be in an inflationary situation. That is for everything else apart from house prices. That’s not going to be a generally popular option.
You could try a property tax along the lines of every dwelling being regarded as a source of income. So if say a house is worth £200k the income generated could be say 3% of that which is £500 p.c.m. So everyone has to pay tax on that apart from those who have borrowed the money, in which case they can offset the interest payments from their tax bill.
That will balance things up a bit between the housing haves and have-nots. There’s an obvious political price, though, which I doubt any Govt would be prepared to pay.
So ultimately there is no practical solution. To balance things up requires there to be losers as well as winners. The losers are very likely to be existing Conservative voters (who may well then cease to be), the winners are very likely to be young Labour voters who are unlikely to switch to Conservative out of a sense of gratitude.
Q: How can we help more people to own a home?
A: Increase the supply to reduce scarcity and decrease cost.
Q: Scarcity of what?
A: Not materials, not labour – Land with Planning Permission.
Q: How do we do that?
A: Issue more planning permits.
Q: Is there a downside?
A: Yes, cheaper new houses equals reduced value of all houses and people won’t like that.
Q: What to do about that?
A: Decide what you value more, lots of cheap houses or fewer expensive houses.
Q: Can’t we have lots of new cheap houses yet maintain the value of our existing houses?
A: No.
James
I’m afraid reality doesn’t agree with you.
Where I live in the South East , my area currently has over 20,000 new homes being built . My own small town ( pop 8,000 ) has 700 new homes going up. Have existing house prices gone down? NO they’ve gone up
Supply and demand isn’t just about numbers.
Sajid Javid did not resign this morning! Hard to believe.
Instead he said he would give loads of money. Does he mean deducted by Direct Debit from his salary? He must do!!!
I must put down my marker that I continue to be insensed at the government’s continued encouragement of immigration. And Mrs May’s weakness in her offer of security to EU citizens will make things worse. Just why does she think that making a concession first is the way to negotiate?
However a couple of actions which I suggest might help the shortage of housing would be to reduce stamp duty and encourage more prefabrication techniques. Lower stamp duty would encourage more movement of people and the other would speed up build times.
There is nothing better than the pride of owning your own home ; it is something every young couple should try to achieve . I faced the problem of living in a high price community but chose not to have summer holidays and to earn more and save so as to eventually be able to build the home I wanted .
The challenge today is the same ; land and the cost of building is high ; stamp duty is an additional burden . The property market in the South is practically frozen yet the pressure for extra living space increases ; certainly the density of population is at the foot of the problem . Yesterday – shortly after 4 o’clock , the traffic volume between where I live and the school where I needed to pick up my daughter – a distance of approximately 5 miles , was terrible . In the past 10 years the difference in this traffic volume has grown to an unbelievable extent .
I recently had the chance to read our local Neighbourhood Plan . It emphasised the problem of limited space and traffic/parking/schooling / medical facilities , and pointed to the need of better co-operation and understanding with the County Authority . The future balance that is required in all communities depends on controls and co-operation . Such a condition needs to be legislated for from the highest level and an intensive subsequent discipline put in place .
The UK like the rest of the world is heading in the direction of greater state control which means state intervention and interference will make make markets more and more unstable and private ownership less attractive. Busts at the end of booms are becoming more difficult to recover from and may soon be beyond rescue. The welfare state has become so voracious of public funds no ones assets or income are safe from the Treasury’ s or the envious hard left politicians grasping hands.
So what you are advocating here may have previously made some sense no longer applies as the stability and confidence in the future needed no longer exists. The path ahead is treacherous owned property may be lost from sharp long lasting downturns or taken to pay for the care of an increasingly ageing population. The mobility of renting may become increasingly important as the need to move location will increase for work and to escape government imposed undesirable environments and regimes.
You wouldn’t need “help to buy” schemes if you stopped using taxpayers money to provide free housing to anyone who rocks up at Dover without the means to support themselves.
My friend is a foreign national who owns 167 properties, all rented to the Home Office & local authority on multi occupancies.
This is the tip of the iceberg, and is obviously driving prices higher.
Without taxpayer funding the flow of welfare seeking tenants would stop.
As I have commented before, most young people who are supporting Corbyn are, nevertheless, quite Tory in their aspirations: they want a home of their own and a future for their children. But saving for a deposit for a house while paying high rents, repaying student loans and planning savings for a pension place a huge burden on our young – no wonder they are fed up!
We have been through the hassle of downsizing from a much loved family home. We have agreed that, whichever of us survives will downsize further by renting a small place and renting out our current family-sized house at the same rent. It won’t cost us anything and it will help another family to save for a deposit.
Since it is well-nigh impossible to save for a deposit while paying a high rent, could not banks and building societies consider offering 100% mortgages once again to people who can show that they have a good record of paying rent equal to the mortgage repayments. The ‘Bank of Mum & Dad’ could act as guarantors, which might involve them forking out a few months’ mortgage repayments in a sudden emergency instead of raiding their savings for the many thousands required to help find a deposit for their children.
Land is scarce and high rise flats, as the recent tragedy has confirmed, are not the solution. We need to encourage architects to use their ingenuity to design high-density housing that contributes to, instead of damaging social cohesion.
I am concerned that many properties are sold to foreign investors who have no intention of living there who thereby prevent others from acquiring a much-needed home. In Denmark, foreigners are not allowed to own property unless they have lived in Denmark for five years. We could copy them.
I think living in Canada is the best option. The wooden frames and other wooden building materials of their houses, flats, and blocks and indeed in the USA are relatively very cheap . But property prices in Canada are very high and rising 17% per year. Personally I’d like one of those very popular log cabins.
I believe Corbynism will be the final writing on the Tombstone of the UK and I am not in OTT Camden panic mode about it. It will come to pass.
Canada is a good option for the British. Same holidays as us, plus some others of their own and they’ve nicked a few USA holiday days too.
JR – One suggestion – we should adopt a scheme that was popular in Germany when I lived there:
People were encouraged to save with a bank/building society to fund the deposit etc…. at a young age and in theory this meant they were given better mortgage rates…. (Not sure that worked out but it is a good reason to get people to save as much as they can in advance, even if they only get 1/4 % off the interest rate)
Additionally, with all the skilled people in this country we should encourage more to build their own homes. When land becomes available it should be parcelled up so that individuals get the chance to buy it – this is a much cheaper option than buying a house ready made, but one would have to ask if enough people had the stamina and perserverence to see such a project through …. but worth considering.
I still object to the fact that house building companies sell their new houses at inflated prices to match houses in that area.
They don’t ask for the cost of building, plus say 20% – they ask for a small fortune – isn’t that profiteering?
“Reducing the numbers of new migrants arriving and needing homes would help.”
This is a massive understatement.
The current very high net inward migration means that there is no way that the country can find the manpower or finances to build sufficient housing let alone, schools, hospitals, prisons, roads etc. particularly as GDP/capita and tax revenue/capita falls.
At the same time our population density increases with severe environmental and social consequences.
The biggest problem facing us is not global warming per se but uncontrolled population growth which will itself bring about global warming, a shortage of natural resources and massive uncontrollable migrations.
It is completely ridiculous to discuss access to property rented or otherwise in complete isolation from population increases caused by migration.
Simon, correct. Over 8 million people live in the UK who were not born here, mainly in England. That makes a massive difference to our housing (and infrastructure). Out of the EU we must implement (implement, not aim for) zero net migration or less. England is the most densely populated country in Europe (excepting the small city states and islands).
Just as it is rediculous to discuss the strains on the NHS or the educational system. There is a deal of hyprocrisy on the subject of immigration. Especially over the fact that half the current imports are from outside the EU and therefore under the control of the government.
Ah, but immigration is good for business!
The Tory Party has created a rentier economy: banks lend money into existence to people who already have somewhere to live so that they can rent out the property to someone who cannot afford the deposit, but can afford to pay the landlord’s mortgage repayments. This is not a process of wealth creation but of asset price inflation and parasitism.
Extraordinarily, despite the acute shortage of housing in many parts of the country, the government continues to import foreigners whose entitlement to be here is of the government’s creation not that of the Brussels regime. Extraordinarily, despite the acute shortage of homes to buy in many parts of the country, the government continues to permit not only British citizens but anyone on the planet to buy up property in this country, frequently off plan. Extrordinarily, despite the Chancellor’s difficulty in paying for the services for an exploding population, he allows the rental stream from property ownership to fly abroad without a subvention to the Exchequer, some to foreign lands and some to exotic islands belonging to the Crown.
When the government attempts to bribe people to vote for them by selling them their local authority etc owned properties at less than the cost of replacement, they should remember that these properties inevitably become rental properties which are then rented back to the local authority at a high rent which is then charged to the council taxpayer.
As to be expected, the government shrugs its shoulders at a whole generation of young people who are unable to settle and start a family because they are at the mercy of landlords who can kick them out of their homes, and very frequently do, at short notice. However, there is no need for English people to have families at all, because the world is full of people who would love to come and live here and have large families and be provided with subsidised accomodation in the most desirable parts of London and elsewhere and this of course is an outcome fervently sought by many of the Tory Party’s most enthusiastic backers.
13.22 hours 24 06 2017 BBC LIVE interview with elderly lady. “I feel safe. I do not think I should leave. If they turn off the gas and electricity, I will move!”
OH MY GOD. Camden has not turned off the gas and electricity! Why is the Leader of Camden STILL in charge???????????????????????????????????????????????????????
O/T: some might be interested by “Is your smart meter spying on you?”, by Patrick Collinson, Guardian website, 24/06/2017. And remember these metres are no more compulsory in Britain than they are in France.
They are, in the main, a complete waste of money. They just result in still higher fuel bills to no one’s advantage but the meter companies. They are being pushed mainly due to the intermittent nature of the “renewables”/climate alarmist religion. Rather like rapping tower block in insulation to same almost no energy and put them at fire risk!
Wrapping!
Oh the joys of English spellings!
Capital values are historically high on a price to earnings ratio ? Why?
Also why was it or still is it economically speaking cheaper for landlord to buy than a private fully self paying renter?
What is in our immigration, economic policy and tax policy driving this?
Why is that some privately pay a full non-subsidized rent but are unable to buy or unwilling to take the capital loan risk v income risk?
Possible solutions:
We need to reduce inward migration , particularly illegal immigration and end official tolerance of this.
Indeed sponsors need to be fully liable for any public state costs claimed e.g housing benefit, health,schools etc. not “make it up” no cost dreamers.
We need to actively wean industry from recruiting state subsidised workers. Identify these actors and disincent those that have this “free rider concept”.
e.g. we need doctors, nurses, then increase the supply & routes to qualification and incent and contact those that qualify to stay in the UK for a reasonable period 5 years or more.
We need a regulator and a special tax regime for ” rentier resource” business models. Tax privilege should be withdrawn on purchases of existing resource e.g. properties for rent & then potentially increased to a 1% pa value tax.
Perhaps a land value tax?
Perhaps laws to make impossible or difficult expoitative business models . Through competiton (banks) where possible or compulsory rotation to communal leasehold structures where the freehold is held in the UK by the leaseholders.
We need to move away from a zero interest rate policy on debts & we need to be able to mitigate the influence of short term interests in banking industry or politics on that rate policy.
We need methods of making our regulators effective and responsive to public concerns.
Competition transparency yes please, oh and more direct democracy.
Your point about selling social housing not reducing supply is well made however only one person/family really benefits from that transaction and why should a social housing dweller, who has already won a lottery of sorts by having that house, be offered a further win by purchasing at a substantial discount that benefits no one but them?
The purchase price should reflect the cost of building two replacement homes. This doubles the stock.
Additionally the title deeds of the sold house should state that the house can only be sold in future to those entitled to social housing and must always be marketed at the same discount percentage to market rate that the purchaser bought it for. This ensures that social housing stock increases and that any profit taking is in proportion to initial investment. Buying social housing stock should not be a get rich quick scheme.
As Leslie Singleton observes above, reasonable interest rates would do much to solve our housing price issues as would controlling broad money in circulation rather than letting banks (and government) create it at will.
Home ownership and getting on the property ladder is a fundamental of life in a free , market based economy.
It is essential that this problem is addressed however as always with politicians its attacked in a one size fits all , top down global approach. When of course the home ownership market just like every other real market is fragmented and diverse. lets address some issues first.
Homes in the South East , London and certain urban areas are too expensive for most young people and there is a shortage of housing where there is a large demand and short supply. ( Starting point, STOP housing refugees and newly arrived jobless immigrants in London and the SE)
In large parts of the rest of the country there are a plentiful supply of cheaper housing
One small search of Right Move found 8,000 properties for sale in the East Midlands
With shared ownership two bed flats available at £20,000 – £40,000
Terraced and semi detached houses for £70,000
The problem is matching affordable housing with the availability of jobs
This is where an enlightened forward thinking government could really make a difference.
By offering tax incentives to companies and individuals to work from home it would enable more people to work for the job rich south east whilst living in other areas of the country. This also has the benefit of being eco friendly, helping towards co2 targets and easing congestion on road and rail.
The dichotomy of zero interest is a problem
On the one hand it makes mortgage repayments cheap BUT it prevents the building of capital savings for initial deposits on homes. In my opinion the 100% mortgage of early 2000’s was a reasonable idea , the fact that this was seen by some as junk mortgages is not born out by the fact that this is secured against property which we are told is expensive and in demand.
I would also look at new mortgage schemes that I would call generational mortgages , i.e. , how about a 50 or 75 year mortgage that included adult children when time is right taking over the mortgage ?
We also have to recognise the social demographic shift of recent years. People living longer with a need for more old/infirm friendly property and the big issue of the vast amount of single parent and single occupancy homes .
DO NOT BUILD TOWER BLOCKS ( I grew up in one next door to Grenfell Tower, they’re crap)
We must make greater use of Brownfield sites and mixed usage on the high street , this is down to urgent need to change planning laws
The other option is to make more use of modular homes as starter homes. My gran was rehoused in a ‘prefab” after her home was bombed during the war. Those ‘prefabs’ where still providing good London housing 40 years later. With new technology and materials temporary , modular buildings should be looked at as alternatives
There are regional needs and differences all over the UK , so this needs to be addressed at a local level. We must also look for ways to incentivise businesses, jobs and other infrastructure to relocate away from the South East. Better international airports in other regions would be of more use than adding extra runways in the stupid M25 airport corridor for instance.
Home ownership is THE biggest killer of socialism , thats why lefties hate it.
“That family have something they want , and the state has money from the sale that it can spend on building an additional home, thereby expanding the supply of property.”
But the complaint from local councils is that they aren’t allowed to spend the money this way.
The State can build as many houses as it likes in any case with the taxpayer coming out ahead for a change. If say it builds a house a cost of £200k , it is likely it can be sold for £250k giving a clear £50k profit.
Add the extra that will come back by way of income tax, NI, and VAT revenue and also taking in to account the multiplier effect, as that initial money is spent and respent in the economy, and the taxpayer comes out even further ahead!
Building more property,whoever owns it, is not going to get us out of the economic mess we are in.The Spectator,today, has an article “It’s vital we act now to fix the ticking time bomb under the economy” by John Mills which gives a more realistic assessment of where we find ourselves than some other commentaries.Not for those of a nervous disposition.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/820846/Brexit-EU-deal-Conservative-MPs-Remain-Theresa-May
I can only hope this is fake news, because if the cons/lab/snp/Libdims try and go against the will of the people and keep us in the eu by any shape or form it would be suicidal for them all at the ballot box come the next GE
The Conservatives need to develop a clear and visionary message… I would suggest ‘Opportunity for All’ would have been a far clearer election slogan than ‘Forward Together’. Within this, promoting (responsibility of) home ownership would definitely help build a voter base, something which is needed whilst the young seem mesmerised by Jeremy Corbyn, as it’s only when people become stakeholders that they snap out of this unquestioning mob socialism. You are right that the housing pressures are caused my mass immigration… what else can it be.
Reducing the numbers of new migrants arriving and needing homes would help.
J, You don’t seem to understand that the influx of migrants is already a problem and will continue until the UK leaves the EU. What is the Government doing to stem thousands of potential migrants entering our country prior to any deal we may conclude 2019. There are some circa 400,000 EU nationals in our prisons that may have leave to stay in the UK post Brexit. Does this remotely concern you????
“The classic story is of children buying their mother’s flat worth about £90,000 for £25,000, she dies and they rent it for £650 per month to precisely the client group we would have let it to for £350, except we do repairs, provide a service, are accountable and properly regulated.
“When you factor in the discounts and additional housing benefit it boils down to handing about £95,000 to a random private landlord, as well as a free asset which could be worth £130,000 in a couple of decades.” (New Gorbals Housing Association, Glasgow.)
There aren’t enough words available on this page for me to describe the extent of the socio-economic damage done buy Right to Buy, both directly and consequentially. Particularly how Right to Buy has morphed into Buy to Let, with both being a very nice little earner for the mortgage Banksters.
Right to Buy was designed to be a political attack on Labour Party heartlands, and that’s all. It did not make economic sense in 1980 but it did appeal to basic animal greed. It makes even less sense today. Which is why the Scot’s are doing away with it. Have a read of “Residents lose the Right to Buy as Thatcher’s flagship policy is scrapped” (The Herald.)
BTW. I have some DCLG data that implies, but is not clear, that you get one new Council House, for every eleven Council Houses sold at large discounts under Right to Buy. It is not clear how much of Council stock sales are being used to finance Housing Association (HA) discounts on HA sales.
A lot of countries won’t let you buy a house unless you are a citizen, or married to one. That would make such a difference.
The answer is cheaper property. You have made some suggestions – limit immigration, build more, etc
But you also need to get people back to thinking of property as a place to live and not as an investment, so you need outlaw:-
1. BTL
2. Foreign owned UK property
3. Second homes.
Driving past, you can usually tell the difference between homes that are owned and those that are rented. The outside of homes that are owned are usually neater and tidier than rented properties. It’s not nice to see council houses that are uncared for.