Some in the press and media wish to personalise the negotiation between the UK and the EU into a battle between Mrs May and Mrs Merkel. As always on the UK side there are those who want to portray it as a fight between a weak UK and a powerful Germany. They seem to think Mrs Merkel is in a strong position, whilst they wrongly allege Mrs May is in a weak position.
It starts with EU spin trying to suggest Mrs May is in a weak position owing to the recent election. That is an odd allegation to come from the continent. Mrs May and the Conservatives received 42.4% of the popular vote in June. Mrs Merkel and her party received 41.5% in the last German election. Mrs Merkel’s party currently stands on 38% in the polls, and has not been above that for two years and has often been well below it. Mrs Merkel won just 33% of the seats in the German Parliament with her party, Mrs May won 49% of the seats in the Commons. Mrs May need not face another election for five years. Mrs Merkel has to go to the polls in three months time and looks set to do worse than last time. Mrs May can govern as a single party. Mrs Merkel has to govern in coalition partnership with the SPD, the equivalent of Mrs May having to govern with the support of Labour. I would rather be in Mrs May’s position than Mrs Merkel’s.
The posturing by the EU in response to the UK proposal on reassuring UK and EU citizens resident in each other’s territories shows they are misjudging the strength of their position. It looks as if they think delaying and being difficult could lead to the UK giving up and staying in the EU. That would be a bad misreading of the situation, and of the recent election where voters decisively rejected the Lib Dems who offered just that approach.
If the EU wastes too much of their negotiating time on making silly claims for large sums of money, and on pressing for future freedom of movement as well as accepting past free movement, they will run out of time to secure tariff and barrier free access to our market. French dairy famers, Danish pig farmers, Dutch market gardeners, German car producers and many others who would face tariffs will not be amused if that happens. Maybe Mrs Merkel’s forthcoming encounters with the German electors will make her more realistic. It will certainly remind her of how she lost popularity over her migration policy since she last asked the voters to vote for her.
There are signs that business on the continent wants their leaders to get on with it to ensure smooth trade in 20 months time. It would be good news if the UK media started submitting the other EU governments to the barrage of difficult questions over how their businesses will fare in 2019 that they give us daily at the UK end.
Very good post John. I am fed up of the media not supporting their own country and deriding us whenever they can. They feed the public misery and depressing news. Why can’t they ever be upbeat about the good things that are out there? Same with the other political parties. They need to put the good of the country before themselves for a change. I did not watch Corbyn’s speech at Glastonbury which I thought was supposed to be non political. I am sure it was full of hatred for all the great things about the UK. It would be nothing different from the usual rubbish he spouts off and all the gullible audience will be convinced life is for free!
Let’s just get on with the negotiating and just walk if they don’t want to play ball.
Totally agree. No deal – we walk away. And any so called divorce bill should be deducted from the net £10 billion a year we have been paying year on year. If anything, they owe us. But have enough of our politicians got the guts? Somehow doubt it.
Good Morning,
I fully agree that the discussions of our future trade and social arrangements with the EU should be with the principal stakeholders; however it is not. We are left to talk with an organisation that has entirely different objectives, which the EU members appear not to realise.
Further, we have started half way down the schedule; we should have started with which law the UK will hold primacy in the UK, followed by sovereignty of Parliament to make our laws, followed by security of land sea and air (borders). Had we started with these then the discussions on other issues would be far simpler.
Well Mrs May will not be facing another election, unless the Tories are very, very stupid indeed. They did however re-elected the appaling disaster that was John Major to fight a second election, even after his ERM fiasco and total failure even to appoligise. So they can be very stupid indeed.
He went down with 165 Tory seats to Labour’s 418.
On Brexit we clearly need the member states to force the EU bureaucrats to act in their members interests for a change and not those of the bureaucrats themselves. May’s hand may be better than Merkel’s but she is doing her very best to waste it. This with her daft socialist light agenda, her robotic presentation and her moronic punishment manifesto.
Why on earth are Camden council forcing tenants out of their tower block homes while they remove the cladding just for a couple of weeks? On any rational assesment with suitable extra fire protrols the flats are clearly far saver than cycling through London for a few hours or going skiing or horse riding for the week. Why is no one in government ever numerate or rationial? I assume it is all driven by Labour’s politics and envy. Public money being usued to keep the agenda going & generate resentment and Labour votes. Doubless May will support this lunacy too.
The head of Camden Council should be forced to resign, she is not paid advance political causes. They should certainly not be given any government money for their idiotic plan. They after all, moronically, wrapped these buildings in flammable, green crap, cladding. Just take it off again and quickly and fire all the senior staff who made this huge, expensive and very obvious mistake.
Problem solved in about four weeks if they get organised.
The question that needs answering after this ghastly incident is: how is that we have thousands of lines of regulation on buildings and thousands of people employed at the public expense to enforce them – as anyone who has ever done building work knows very well – yet it is possible that only two years ago, £10m was spent on refurbishing Grenfell Tower, of which c. £3m was to clad it in flammable material?
Some of the Camden tenants (Roger Evan on just now for example) are clearly far, far more sensible than Camden Council.
Dead right – this is the depressing face of public sector management in many cases. A totally daft over-reaction to a situation where the risk could be sensibly mitigated at a fraction of the cost by ensuring that there is a fire warden management service available whilst any remedial works take place….. Oh no, in the Council’s eyes far better to spend huge sums rehousing people elsewhere and causing chaos….. This is the moden face of Orwell’s boot stamping on your face forever in the guise of the diversity sound wreckless stupidity of public sector management to make pathetic political points!
zorro
Mrs May won’t be facing another election period.
However we are on a time fuse to the Corbyn bomb exploding at some stage. Shadow Work and Pensions lady on Marr now, seems nice and reasonable, help the poor, remove the welfare cap to prevent brain damaged children, etc etc. She and her like will bankrupt the country, all for giving out unlimited free stuff, raising the minimum wage to the average wage and all this totally innumerate advice. This lot make Gordon Brown look sane.
ref The Cladding
This is clearly calculated as yet another political vehicle for the left to blame the alleged bonfire of red tape (promised but never happened) for making thousands of people homeless.
Totally illogical and unnecessary to move people out of their homes by force. Labour brought them this. With firefighters on-site, limiting use of naked flames, the risks can be reduced dramatically whilst the buildings are repaired. It just takes organising and no knee-jerk panic reaction.
I just listened to the spectator podcast with Michael Heseltine – The dying of the right.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/06/spectator-podcast-dying-right/
Heseltine is still profoundly wrong on every single issue. He seems to think Brexit is all about immigration and wants to solve that by turning away, for example, top scientists, business people or surgeons from India, Canada, Australia or the USA while allowing everyone one in from from the EU, regardless of their merits, criminal records, intentions, health, ability to support and house themselves or anything else. Basically a blatantly racist immigration policy of “EU good everyone else is bad”!
But then T May is wrong headed on almost everything too.
He also seems to thing things are going towards Labour, as the old (mainly Tories) die off at 2% PA and we get new mainly Labour younger voters coming in at 2% PA. But as the young age they do get a little wiser and begin to understate that Labour do not actually have a magic money tree, Corbyn only has rubber cheques and Labour destroy jobs & the economy every time they get into power. So this should balance it out. It would do do even more if May had some real Conservative vision, rather than being a pathetic wet socialist light.
A very pleasant June, but 1976 and 1878 were hotter (even without all the extra atmospheric CO2). When are we finally going to cast off the climate alarmist religion and repeal the absurd Climate Change Act that nearly all our daft MPs voted for?
Temeratures recorded at Heathrow Airport are hardly very typical either, could just be a few jets passing the sensors or the urban heat effect. Perhaps the BBC should shut up a bit and get some real scientists or climate experts in.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/24/nice-heatwave-jue-1878-hotter/
Whenever it’s hotter than normal the alarmist say it’s proof of climate change.
Whenever is colder than normal the alarmist say it’s just local weather.
We would surely know if the decline in our swan population had been through global warming as the BBC would have rammed it down our throats.
We can infer from the lack of news, therefore, that they went down someone else’s !
– everything EU good
– everything Brexit bad
The BBC must not veer from this.
@Lifelogic: when your country is on IMF life support (1976) it is bound to get a little hotter. 🙂
I wish you many cool (IMF-free) years ahead as a great global-Britain-mark2 !
A fair appraisal of the current state of affairs and as usual the regular bogey men appear in your entry:
UK media started submitting the other EU governments to the barrage of difficult questions over how their businesses will fare in 2019 that they give us daily
For that John you will need squadrons of pigs flying over the country, it will never happen.
If every politician on the leaving side at every opportunity talked about the way the EU is heading the real costs to this country the slow but constant loss of the control of our future in becoming a major world wide trader free to deal with everyone, and the impact that it will have on the other EU countries manufacturing and export base if the demands expected of us are too severe, would just not get reported. The only part of the discussions that will is when, we just stand up at the negotiating table and say “thanks but no thanks”
You seem ignorant that Germany is not at the negotiating table. The Commission is. The same error that led to the PM being slapped down at the recent summit. The UK is in a horribly weak position and you need to grasp that
Reply Not so. Germany was very visibly and audibly at the negotiating table! The UK is in a strong position – it was the EU complaining that their residents in the UK were not being offered enough. They are the demandeurs, not us.
Helen,
Germany IS the hand behind the curtain (albeit rather transparent) of the Commission. Think who Juncker called after dinner at #10. Merkel is worried; with the loss of our cash, the second largest net payer to the EU after Germany, and about double then next closest France, she sees the EU super-state (under the safe management of Germany) falling apart. Our vote to leave the EU can be summarised as a vote to NOT become a province of greater Germany!
For information on the EU contributions: http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN06455/SN06455.pdf Chart 3.
The fact that Germany is at the negotiating table adds to the common perception that the eu is a vehicle run by and for Germany.
Labour seem to agree with the EU that Mrs May’s offer on migrants from the EU is inadequate. Ok so what’s Labour’s position then? Do they think the ECJ should be the final body of arbitration as the EU demands, whilst UK courts are perfectly adequate for everybody else including migrants from all other countries? The advantage of negotiating with a hung parliament is the other parties will have to take a decision on this and other issues. If the EU persists with this demand I suggest a parliamentary debate and vote on it : should the govt agree ECJ oversight or not? The country will surely be 80% against but what about MPs?
Enquiring minds might like to have a look at yesterday’s FT and see what proportion of Conservative MPs are remainers. Mrs May may have lost her majority the other week, however she got what she wanted, enough MPs to marginalise people like JR. The fix is in.
Dear sir,
You are clutching at straws. What the continental press is reporting is the humiliation of Mrs May having to leave the rest of the EU leaders to discuss among themselves.
Brexit was a splendid vote for isolation and this is exactly what it will deliver.
Do not get your hope up on some form of rebellion from the business circles coming to save your version of Brexit.
Like many of your past predictions, this will not happen.
Best regards and I do sincerely hope the Conservatives have the common sens to usher in a new generation of leaders to replace the current one.
Reply So far my predictions have come true. I predicted the referendum, predicted its result, and predicted a good economic performance from the UK in the year after the vote. The Conservatives are not about to have a leadership election. Can I trust your best regards?
JR also predicted the disaster that were the EURO and the ERM and said “No change no chance” shortly before ERM Major buried the Tories for 3+ terms.
The problem with T May is she is now fatally wounded, robotic, was a remainer and clearly is essentially a high tax socialist at heart. Above all she offer no positive vision of lower taxes, better jobs, better housing & positive growth.
I forget to say (above) that Heseltine also thought increasing the minimum wage was a jolly good plan to encourage managment (to fire people I assume). Clearly he thinks people, whose work is worth less than £X per hour, should be banned from working by law. Great plan, should do wonders for the economy and developing people’s skills.
Noone really cares what the continental press say. The fact is that T May will always be presented in this way as the UK is alone in removing itself from the EU. But you know, we don’t really care or mind that much because we are doing what is best for the UK in the long run, so please spare us your platitudes 😀✌️.
zorro
So speaks the voice of Brussels. I think Mrs May has a very strong hand as the other parties will have to take a definitive stand on all the issues. This will out the Quislings who want to defy the referendum result.
If they vote for ECJ oversight on immigration for example we will understand that they wish us to be a vassal state.
Tabulazero
Isolation from the rest of the world? We don’t mind being isolated from the EU political project, thanks. We won’t be isolated from the rest of the world, as will be the EU.
“What the continental press is reporting is the humiliation of Mrs May having to leave the rest of the EU leaders to discuss among themselves.”
1 = 27
For once, something to feel very very proud about.
No surprise ES castigating Andrea Leadsom in the interview with Emily Maitlis. For what it is worth I can never remember a more biased BBC interview.
There is no doubt in my mind following what I have read to date that May, Hammond and her Govt will succumb to pressure from big business and other fervent pro-EU lobby groups and keep us in a Norway-EU style arrangement
Quite simply, the UK will never be an independent sovereign nation with control of its own borders and a nation in which its parliament and laws reign supreme
We are being led into a political trap, not by Merkel, but by May and Hammond who are determined to keep us, in some way, in the EU (full or indeed partial)
I’m sorry Mr Redwood but unless you and your LML members in the Conservative party issue a direct threat to bring down her Govt then the sovereignty and independence of the UK will be lost forever.
The UK media does not have to travel to the continent for a story when there are strongly held opposing views on BREXIT in both main political parties.
It is only when we have our own house in order that we can focus on splits in the EU.
Is the Government really going to walk away from negotiations on any issue in the current political climate? Such a move would likely trigger another general election with all the risks that would bring.
To use British FPTP arguments (when actually less than a hundred votes in relevant constituencies to the CP would have ensured a victory to Theresa May) to comment on the German essentially proportional voting system is either a lack of honesty or a lack of intelligence. I do not know what I prefer to think JR is displaying today.
Mrs May is indeed in a weakened position..the EU leaders have absolutely no idea of what the British are looking for.. so I can’t understand how you could equate the British position with the European one.. thing is the Europeans are getting on with it.. and the only thing holding them up is the crawl pace of the British. The reality is that the Europeans are sick of us and want us out asap..future trade deals or no future trade deals?
If life in the EU were so wonderful, the UK would not be full of young people from southern and eastern Europe doing the jobs which are not available at home.
A very clear and interesting post as per usual: thank you.
Regarding your final paragraph, this is just what Mrs Leadsom meant the other evening isn’t it? Perfectly reasonable, one would think. And Tim Farron’s predictable reaction? Utterly contrived outrage having deliberately missed the point.
David davis on Marr this morning says he is not completely sure we’ll get a deal with the EU but he is pretty sure..that with looking at the body language i am pretty convinced now that we are sunk.
David davis admits he was one who encouraged mrs may to have a snap election and then he chuckles..god bless him..hope he doesn’t chuckle too much when he is over in brussels..
I’m no expert on German politics, but I observe in the UK that the two main parties obsess about being polarised on their views, whereas in reality they do virtually identical things when in government. A slender majority is more critical in a system where the other side cares only about their political success and hardly at all about the country they are supposed to represent.
The UK Media seems incapable of any objective examination of the EUs strengths and weaknesses. It is accepted “wisdom” of reporters that everything the Brexit team and wider Tory party do is useless or too little too late, yet there is little if any coverage of the unfolding EU dramas with Italian banks, brushed under the carpet again, the forthcoming German elections, whether Macron has done anything other than talk, and the bail-outs for Greece. Whereas Juncker & Tusk are still smarting over their inability to keep us in the club, country leaders are more accepting of our Referendum result and the need to find a trading solution. That explains why the former keep up their daily snipes (that go unchallnged in our media) whereas the leaders of Poland, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and others are more measured in their comments and even critical of Tusk’s stance. Thank you for this latest post.
Mrs Merkel definitely IS the EU. Any photo of the so-called Union shows her at the front/middle which is the normal position of Leader of anything. By declaring it a Union she is just trying to divert away from the fact that SHE wants to rule Europe.
Good morning.
How many more times, this is about regulation not trade. The negotiations are between the EU and the UK. They are about things to do with how the UK will leave and what arrangements are in place such as the land border between the EU and the UK.
There is no exit bill. The EU however are trying to maintain power over us and making our courts subservient to theirs. This must not happen.