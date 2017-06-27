Being in the media and being powerful are not the same thing

Some people write in to this site complaining that I am not on the national media enough. Some seem to think publishing things here is some kind of secret society, a way of me keeping things hushed up instead of putting them out there on the BBC. This is a silly way of looking at it. When I publish here anyone can read it. If I said something unpleasant or wrong it would soon be taken up by the better known media. Many in the media read this site without going on to quote it. It nonetheless gives them useful background. Some do quote it or use it.
It is a mistake to confuse being in the media a lot and being powerful. It is true powerful people with important roles will be in the media a lot. Any Prime Minister will be news, because the office confers great power which they will exercise. Lots of people who run departments, quangos and big companies are never in the media though their decisions affect many. It is also true people with important offices who in practice exercise little or no power will also be in the media. The media rarely probes why someone in office writes, speaks or acts as they do, though many people in such roles are but actors and actresses reading out other people’s lines. The media rarely probes this situation. There are then many people who get into the media a lot because they say controversial or difficult things, though they may have absolutely no influence over government and events at all.
It is popular with the media to report splits and disagreements within parties. They will both condemn a party for being split, and at other times complain it is brain dead if it does not have enough arguments about the best way forward. The media both says it wants more open debate, and tries to make that impossible by declaring anyone of us who holds a different view from our leadership to be disloyal. There are times when the media does more than report splits. They often seek to create then. It will invite two people from the same party who are not in disagreement to create a disagreement in a studio to illustrate some thesis they have of what is going on.
There are of course factions and splits within major parties and sometimes these matter and should be reported. Again there needs to be some assessment of numbers and influence. Today Anna Soubry is a much quoted and much interviewed MP, because the media expect her to be critical of the PM and of the Brexit policy of the government. She may be good box office, but it is difficult to believe she is influential given the difference between her views and those of most of the party.
I do not usually complain about the media. Some of it is just a freak show, seeking the extreme, the bizarre and the unimportant for greater drama. If I manage to stay off that it is probably good news. Over the last week I have produced at their request articles for the FT. Guardian and Sun. I have also been on several radio and tv shows. Some of these try to make it as difficult as possible for their guests to put forward an informed and sensible case. There seems to be a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC , and a wish to endlessly repeat the old, stale and often simply wrong.
I think as a body we the general public rely on people who have power or influence on power to get our message across. Apart from the internet we have no access to the wider world of mass media. The internet has had the same effect on the global society as had the printing press eons ago.
Now a message can be made and read by hundreds of millions with a click of a mouse. Real power to the people. Perhaps that is why done seek to control it. They want to be in control of the narrative. What people see and what they say. Not for any good but because out of fear of losing control, power and their own influence upon us.
So why is there (seemingly) “a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC”?
A particularly inane line of questioning on the BBC to ministers and others is ‘is no Deal better than a bad deal?’. Is it really the case that Labour and pro Remain politicians want to say to the EU that however bad a deal is of course the UK will sign? What if the EU ups the demand to €200bn? Surely these people and their BBC interviewers have some concept of a cost-benefit analysis and some appreciation of basic negotiation tactics?
The influence of the established, mainstream media is declining anyway.
Being powerful and being influential are different. Getting a message or indeed a presence to as wider audience as possible often is invaluable.
Robbie Williams, a fairly untalented musician has made a very nice living by being in the public eye often. Nigel Farage too made progress through visibility and repeated exposure.
The BBC reports news in a way that reflects it’s Guardianista view of politics. It has a corporate message which irrespective of it’s charter it wishes to get to the public. By controlling it’s recruiting it ensures it’s own propaganda in perpetuity. It furthers it’s view by selectively inviting those who support it’s view to enhance this view. Those at the point of a gun that it occasionally invites to put the other side of the story are interrupted and over talked like white noise to ensure their message does not get across. Such participants need to be more robust if not blunt with their interviewers to the point of ridicule and direction to shut up.
‘There are times when the media does more than report splits. They often seek to create then.’
This is becoming increasingly evident in the majority of subjects the media report on, it’s not the media’s job to make the news it’s their job to report it, this behaviour is loathsome.
The BBC are fast becoming masters in this.
I think a lot of people here just get frustrated that the points you make and the facts you promulgate are not more widely broadcast. Nonsensical political views and economic illiteracy are often broadcast by MSM but there is never any rebuke from sensible sources such as yourself.
“There seems to be a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC , and a wish to endlessly repeat the old, stale and often simply wrong. “
That is because the BBC is a campaigning organisation and it has its own agenda which include in no particular order:
1. High food prices
2. Organic farming
3. Large public sector
4. High taxes
5. High benefits
6. Open borders
7. There is no God but Allah and his prophet is Mohammad
8. Pro-EU
9. Anti-Israel
10. Anti-USA
11. Pro-IRA
12. Pro-SNP
13. Anti-UKIP
14. Anti-Nigel Farrage
15. Anti-Business
16. Ani-Rupert Murdoch
17. (Item deleted ed)
18. Pro-selective political memory: Brown? Blair? Callaghan? Wilson? Witch Thatcher!!!