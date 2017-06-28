The EU is not ready to negotiate yet

Listening to the EU reactions to Mrs May’s generous and sensible proposals on residence and citizenship, I concluded we are still months off the EU being ready to discuss our future relationship in a productive way. They seem to think it is our problem, not a joint problem. They seem to think we have demands, when they have rather more demands that we do not have to grant.
It will take time for the EU to understand that they are the ones who want us to pay them money when there is no legal basis for such a claim. They do not seem to be proposing paying us to leave. They are the ones who have large exports in agricultural products and cars where under WTO rules we could impose tariffs that will hit demand for their products. Most of our exports to them are tariff free or low tariff under WTO rules. They are the ones who wish to take advantage of our jobs market for many unemployed people on the continent. The UK is not seeking more access to jobs in the rest of the EU.It is the EU that values all the intelligence and security support and back up we give them.
The good news from their point of view is we do not wish to place barriers in the way of their trade with us. We will not throw out the many people who have come here legally to live and to work. We will continue to offer them security and Intelligence assistance. All we ask is similar treatment in return.
It is quite normal of the EU to leave agreements to the last minute. They may well go on posturing and misunderstanding for many months. It is crucial that all the time the EU think the UK will shift its position or change its mind the UK government remains strong and shows we have no need to make concessions or change our stance. The UK is making a generous offer which will be much needed by businesses and farmers on the continent, by EU citizens living in the UK and by all EU people who benefit from the UK’s many contributions to the life, trade, culture and security of our continent.
Over the months ahead more voices on the continent will demand that their national governments and the EU put in place good arrangements to carry on with our trade and other links. The UK media should calm down and realise this is all going to take time, and see that the UK must not shift its stance at all during what could be a period when the EU misjudges and thinks they are in a strong position to dictate.
They need to keep in mind the government’s instructions from the UK voters – take back control of our money, our laws and our borders. That is exactly what we will do. That leaves plenty of scope for a strong and good future relationship, without us being under the jurisdiction of the ECJ and without us paying them money we do not owe them. There is plenty of time to ensure border checks work, trade flows, planes fly and tourists arrive, just as happens today, and as happens for non EU countries into the EU.
Mrs May is not in the negotiation team, serious proposals have to be submitted by Mr. Davis to Mr. Barnier. Likewise, that is the place where EU reactions matter.
Does it not irk you at all that you have no voice? A Dutch friend of mine is most annoyed by the fact that his country is negotiated for by the EC.
60 percent of the Dutch population voted against Ukraine acceptance to EU, the parliament ignored their voters and voted in stark opposition to accept what they were instructed from the EU not their electorate. This clearly demonstrates the EU dictatorship and lack of electorate mandate from the Dutch people in the vile organisation. The Dutch have no say over how they are governed who enters their country or what will happen to them socially economically of politically. One day they will wake up and realise what is happening. Brought to you by cheer leaders like PvL what a patriot to his country.
Have you read JR’s previous article about the distribution of power and it’s concomitant voice in internal politics?
@DaveM: Our joint civil service (the EC) only acts with the consent of its masters (the European Council), just like your Mr. Davis will only act with the consent of the UK government. That is how I see it, and via our government (i.e. Rutte) we have our voice in the EU-27. Your Dutch friend may appreciate that we having some 400 million people at the negotiating table would be a bit over the top. Through his parliamentary democracy he has his (Dutch) influence on the process. Did your friend not agree with the EU-27 position on EU nationals in the UK and UK nationals in the EU set out on 12 June 2017 and available online?
(Position paper on “Essential Principles on Citizens’ Rights”)
Our serious proposals are about trade Peter. The protectionist EU is trying to extract its pound of unearned flesh before trade talks are commenced.
We will end up walking away.
@Narrow Shoulders: I don’t quite see it your way. UK and EU appear to agree on current priorities. If all goes well, I expect the serious trade proposals to come as from October.
Thanks for the Brussels angle. You’ll be telling me next that Angela isn’t part of the negotiations.
A good article on Conhome yesterday highlighting that Brussels is acting like an empire.
Imposing their will in the form of the ECJ.
Switzerland has rebelled and refused to ratify a treaty putting them under ECJ jurisdiction
Many other countries are watching events.
Did you know Peter 9% of Dutch exports come to Britain.
The EU wants to leave everything till the last minute and try to panic us into a shabby deal.
They know nothing about us. We
Ian, it would be interesting to see how many Dutch jobs this equates to that could be lost?
Ian, the EU is asking for such ludicrous terms that it is obvious to all it is deliberately using it as a delaying tactic to hope for a change of heart by eroding our will to leave, no deal will be achieved, such appalling terms if the UK is stupid enough to accept the EU walks away telling the 27 this what happens if you try to leave. What country would allow the ECJ to continue to rule over citizens in their country! The US? No. Labour should be hammered on this point.
How many EU citizens are actually here? The NI numbers are three times higher than being claimed by May in her proposal, and she is still saying £30 million of taxpayers’ money can be sent to children in EU counties who have never set foot here! Their living standards being completely different to the standards here. Is she’s mad? What sort of negotiator would countenance this? Cameron claimed he reformed the EU and was going to stop this. Stop it now.
About time our politicos got firm and state unequivocally negotiate sensibly or we walk now.
Angela might not always get her way though.Are you following developments regarding the proposed Nordstream 2 gas pipeline which the Germans insist is a bilateral matter between themselves and the Russians whilst the EU and some of its more exposed members are unhappy that not only will this pipeline increase European dependency on Russian gas but also on Germany as a distribution hub for that gas?
Oh…and the Americans are also trying to apply pressure because they want the Europeans to be forced to buy expensive US-produced LNG rather than cheap Russian gas.
PvL Barnier is merely the front . The consent of EU member countries is required and that will cause common sense to enter his position . Several of those countries are very sympathetic to the UK and want to retain a sensible trading relationship with us .
@Bert Young: Obviously I agree with you, Bert. But the EU-27 consent also included the negotiation procedure and principles, which now have to be implemented by Mr. Barnier.
Recently (maybe still?) being the UK’s third largest trading partner for both UK imports and UK exports, the Netherlands has a huge interest in a smooth negotiation process leading to a very friendly and easy new relationship with the UK, trade and all included. I’m pretty confident that such will be the end result, only that it may take 5 to 10 years to get there.
Be aware though, that the Dutch, just like the Germans or the Belgians or the . . .etc will in the end always chose for the EU above trade with the UK.
The UK government and Parliament decide who negotiates on behalf of the UK. If it is decided to have Theresa May negotiating in person on some occasions then that is how it will be. It is not for you to decide, or for governments of other EU countries to decide, or for any of the EU institutions to decide. Article 50 TEU and then Article 218 TFEU specify how the EU shall proceed with its side of the negotiations, including who shall conduct the negotiations, but they do not control who negotiates for the UK.
Good Morning,
As previously stated; the EU Bureaucracy has no intentions of agreeing any deal with the UK, whereas the EU member states most probably do. The sooner the EU member states realise this truth, the sooner we’ll see some progress.
Please use your good offices and request all your colleagues to press this point home with their counterparts in friendly EU nations.
Quite right. That’s the way to negotiate. Adopt a minimum position and stick to it like a limpet. Only idiots make extravagant claims inevitably followed by damaging concessions.
Yes, but surely there has to be a deadline and this seems to be the subject of some debate between the blob of Hammond and Davis’ more direct approach? Hammond seems to be saying that British business must be given time to adjust to the changes but if those are delayed, our actual departure will be even further away. As an old cynic, I can see the EU deliberately using procedural delaying tactics to take this past the date of the next election, don’t forget to include parliamentary time to have it all approved, in the hope there will be a change of government albeitvtyeir track record on negotiation is hopeless.
HMG needs to insist on the two years being met, set out publically what we will do if it is not and and have the contingencies in place if that is the case and this includes ensuring business has similar contingency planning. Presumably switching to WTO tarrifs etc cannot be done at the press of a button.
Maybe you could share with us the plan, hopefully with SMART objectives or is it out there and I have missed it? Certainly we need a countdown clock or a massive thermometer To show the mercury rising as progress (hopefully) is made.
Hammond seems to be suggesting a modern form of purgatory .
He would like us to be in a halfway house between heaven and hell while ‘an honest priest ‘ says mass to try and tilt us upwards .
Many feel that the transition period [purgatory ] will be extended and extended …………indefinitely.
Good morning
You are not listening !
This about administration not trade. The sooner we can start to talk about what really is going on the sooner we can find solutions to problems.
We spoke yesterday about the power and influence, especially with regards to the MSM. The other advantage of the internet is that it brings together a large number of differing minds. These minds can provide unique insights into things. But it only works if people listen ! And our kind host is not listening.
Theses talks are not about trade. The EU is not negotiating or does not care about trade. It does not care about its citizens or member countries. All the EU cares about is itself. To that end may I please offer some advice. Do NOT offer the EU anything. Tell it what you want. Tell it that you want to guarantee the rights of UK citizens to work in the EU. If they say no the we tell EU citizens in the UK that once the UK leaves they will no longer be able to live, work or claim entitlements here. The EU only respects strength. The ONLY PM ever to go to Europe and come back with something was Lady Thatcher. Why ? Because she was strong. May and all the others are weak and the EU knows it. If you really are in a strong position, you do not ask or offer, you take !
Please stop telling us what we voted for. We voted to leave a political union and nothing more or less. When we become an independent sovereign nation again the EU will see us as a Third Country and, unless we do not get reciprocal treatment for our citizens then those here will have to leave.
The BBC reports a poll that nearly 50% of the public would like a tax and spend policy.
So what ?
We’ve had hundreds of polls that wanted a return of hanging by a much larger margin.
Report Strange they did not report a majority do not want higher tax and more spend!
It is becoming evident that the EU or should I say certain persons within the EU are more committed to a policy of slandering and punishing the British people than any meaningful negotiations regarding out exit from this sclerotic, poisonous, anti-democratic organisation
Who can we trust in a world of smokes and mirrors except people like Mr Redwood and his fellow Eurosceptics who I believe have the best interests of the UK and its people at heart
I don’t trust May and Hammond, Corbyn or the Lib-Dems. I do trust those Conservative MP’s from LML who have embraced the UK’s sovereignty, independence and direct democratic control of all of this country’s affairs.
Do your best for this country fellas and aggressively assert your influence at every turn.
Indeed no deal, no fee and WTO rules are far better than the current membership arrangement anyway. Better still would be a sensible mutually beneficial agreement, but if they want to harm themselves just to discourage any others from following so be it.
We do however desperately need a real Conservative government in the UK, one that cuts red tape, cuts taxes, goes for cheap energy, real growth and cut the vast size and incompetence of government.
Not a daft soft socialist led one as we have now. The problem is how on earth do we get this now that T May and has made such a complete mess of things? How do we avoid Corbyn destroying the economy. Just the threat of this is already damaging confidence hugely.
Perhaps for the EU (possibly in contrast to some member states) the objective is not to obtain a deal but to see the UK suffer even while it inflicts harm on its own members in traditional “pour encourager les autres” fashion. It is what evil empires be like: when will our strong and stable government wake up to that fact?
Generous is not the word for it. Thats one nil to the EU from an own goal by the UK. The Visegrad countries must be rubbing their hands in glee that one social problem will not be coming back.
Our team should just sit there with their arms crossed until the EU team make reasonable offers (or not). We are prepared to walk away so if the EU wants a deal the onus is on them.
Start processing residence claims for EU citizens who have been here five years (this is within current rules ) if the EU sends back our ex-pats sobeit but we need to improve our messaging nationally and globally that it is the EU being intransigent and blocking progress.
Until there is pressure within and without the EU there is no reason for them to move. They only see the small picture which is to protect their organisation.
Negotiations cannot be finalised in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what some are thinking. Decisions can be made with alacrity yet there will be much pussyfooting around as the EU try and liken us to Grexit. We are in a stronger position with the rest of the world despite a few problems. I do not think that personalities or those blessed with powers of persuasion will make any difference. Remember we are dealing with languages not just positions and 27 others will not understand anything but nu speak.
what about UK fisheries?
“It is crucial that all the time the EU think the UK will shift its position or change its mind the UK government remains strong and shows we have no need to make concessions or change our stance. ” Indeed.
Defeatist attitudes need to be challenged. Cliff edges are not a problem.
Our Government continues to show weakness – devastating in negotiation. A50 letter should have been sent last July, as you say talks will only become meaningful late on, so we sit on our hands for a year or more listening to tripe from Barnier, Juncker, Tusk. The terms for EU citizens legally here should be as published and not negotiable. I doubt if Spain will want to see the Brit retirement market collapse. Then we wait for their proposals on other issues making clear we are out of single market, customs union, ECJ, their immigration rules and any financial settlement either way will be audited and proved, not gifted as a part of the negotiation. We seem to be taking a happy clappy approach and they are playing tough cop.
Thank you John for reiterating what I mentioned in a comment recently about not reframing offers when they say it’s not enough. It just needs Mr Hammond to not keep rocking the boat. Their EU negotiation should be clear to everyone, just keep saying ‘no, more’ for two years. It is absolutely imperative that you keep the UK government firm in their negotiation strategy. Funnily enough, the election strategy gives you more influence on this matter. I would have worried about the suppose ‘soft Brexit’ stance if May had 60/70 seat majority as I suspect that you would have been sidelined.
zorro
Well said and spot on. The EU is not negotiating that is obvious. Merkel continues her threats.
I have had enough of Merkel’s unilateral menacing behaviour over immigration, expansion east into Ukraine ousting an elected PM, coup of Greece and Italy and economic destruction of Greece, threats of consequences to us. How dare she. Time to respond with kind ie blind intransigence what we want. Treat Merkel with hostility and get US and Russia onside to assist. She wanted mass immigration without consultation to the rest of the EU countries. No quota swamp Germany.
People voiced concerns over unification making Germany too strong within Europe, no one listened and thought Russia was the bigger threat. They were wrong.
All very true John, but I hope we don’t give the EU forever to decide on what they want. We already know what we want and it is fair treatment for all. If the EU don’t want to play ball then let’s all get out of the playground and into the adult section. Once we have our ducks in a row and everything in place to proceed, then just walk. There will be many countries within the EU that want a sensible deal so it is up to the EUs negotiators to get this for all.
My worry is that if we negotiate sensibly as you recommend, the EU will sense that Parliament, whether in the Commons or the Lords, will defeat the government if the EU itself adopts a hard line. It is therefore not incentivised to come to a reasonable deal. It wants us to continue to pay into the EU coffers as part of the single market and be part of the customs union which means we cannot negotiate independent trade deals with other countries.
If the conservatives had managed to achieve a landslide majority, then the EU’s attitude would have been more pragmatic.
M.Barnier said that, if the UK does not pay his bills, the result would be ‘explosive’. With the Commission’s plans for an EU army, airforce and navy, the Junker Youth salaries, the plans for Mrs Merkel’s and MSF’s ferried economic migrants, new parliament buildings, along with saving bust banks and southern countries, the loss of British contributions will certainly blow a hole in the budget.
They know that they have massive collaboration in the UK, which can be used to derail Brexit and the more unreasonable their demands the more ammunition they give to Remain collaborators. The broadcast media, the education establishment and those in parliament are lined up. President Tusk has ‘a dream’.
Instead of replacing Brexit ministers with remainers, Mrs May is helping the Commission by choosing Remainers. She even listened to Junker’s advice to call an election. If we are not to be decieved and finish paying far more than we did before, every decision the Maybot make will have to be scrutinised and approved by some more competent politician.
We must ensure than Tusk’s dream is a wet one.
The book recently published by Yanis Varafoukis, the former Greek Finance Minister, gives a good insight into some of the EU negotiating tactics. David Davis would do well to read it, if he has not done so already.
A good post today John . The EU will find it very difficult to co-ordinate a negotiating position that will satisfy all of its member countries ; certainly it will take them more time than us and reveal many differences of opinion . During this time the EU will face many challenges to its centralising policies and cause disruption . Their biggest problem is the discrepancy of wealth between them . Sharing does not seem to be the view of the better off ones .
Negotiations will not start seriously on EU side until after German elections.
The EU is a priesthood in a very flawed religion. Their flock, the citizens of the EU, are those most affected by their flat earth beliefs. Eventually it is their flock who will demand a re-think of the credo.
We should continue to offer a generous, logical, solutions to our departure and emergence as a sovereign state, but sit tight and await acceptance. If they cannot accept what Brexit means and a mutually beneficial solution then last resort becomes inevitable. What we might collect in WTO tariffs will exceed what the EU can charge in WTO tariffs, proportional to the imbalance of trade. The difference should go directly to UK exporters to the EU to allow price reductions to compensate for the EUs imposition of WTO tariffs. make sure HMRC have such a scheme in place and ready to roll.
Everyone is assuming that the EU are capable of negotiating a Brexit deal. Check out their track record on such matters and you’ll find that they are lacking. It looks like we’ll just fall back on our BATNA …
ps for those who are unfamiliar with the acronym BATNA blame our media. We’ve been looking at this negotiation for months but as far as I’m aware no one has explained to the electorate about BATNA, ZOPA, positional negotiations, interest based negotiations and many other aspects. When you’re familiar with those terms (via your favourite search engine) you’ll have an idea of what I mean.
The ECJ comment is very important.
We can only have one legal system in this country that covers everyone. We can’t have some people covered by the ECJ, just as we can’t have some people covered by Sharia Law.
One law for everyone.
Oh, unless you live in Scotland 🙁
Meanwhile your Remainer ministers and even the Leavers seem to want to have a “transitional” stage for 2 years. That hardly indicates strength Mr Redwood. What we should do is cut the BS, tell Brussels we’re leaving by June next year and they either do deals or they don’t. The longer this goes on the longer the Remainer traitors have to derail the whole thing.
I couldn’t give a Dutchman’s Daff about what the EU’s reaction is. THIS is all about us (UK) and our earliest departure. What we don’t need is ‘permission’ to leave this wasteful, incompetent,seriously failed project led by a few with their own personal and National agenda and administered by ‘wow – job for the boys brigade – get on board everybody’. Tossers¡¡
That headline made me chuckle. It’s up there with “Fog in Channel, Europe cut off” for arrogance and insularity.
Have you given any thought to what our efforts must look like from the EU side of table? Why on earth would they negotiate seriously when who knows who will be representing the UK by this time next year and what their position will be?
May needs to show she is ‘Strong and Stable’ like she self-promoted throughout the election by stopping headlines by cabinet members playing games such as ‘May’s top team splits over Brexit’ The Times and ‘Cabinet Chaos on Brexit’ i. Who is briefing this? Find them and sort this out. Replace the team with people singing from the same song book.
I could not agree more with your approach.
Unfortunately an unholy alliance between cowardly and treacherous UK politicians, our media people and the Brussels elite will make it almost impossible for the Government to take this eminently sensible route.
Mrs May’s catastrophic election campaign has emboldened all the forces ranged against core Brexiteers like us who have correctly assessed our position. ( By “us” I mean yourself, the other “Bastards” the small number of Labour people like Gisela Stuart, Kate Hoey and Frank Field and a majority of the regulars posting here).
It is likely that an overwhelming cacophony of Remainers and doom merchants will do the EU’s job for it and force compromises on us that we do not need to make.
Already Starmer is suggesting a special court consisting of ECJ and UK judges to adjudicate on the rights of EU citizens living here. Does he not realise that this will create two classes of people living in the UK and it will be our own people who will be the second-class citizens ? What is it about the word “Sovereignty” he doesn’t understand ?
I have said here before that, throughout the negotiations, we should apply a US test : in other words, over every single aspect of the prospective deal we should ask, would it be acceptable to the fiercely independent USA? In many cases I fear that the answer will be no in which case that should be our answer as well.
We should be playing hardball in the knowledge that as the fifth largest economy in the World and a truly global player, we can easily prosper under WTO rules.
I have no doubt that our most effective former leaders, Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill, would have led this call to arms to success. Unfortunately in the current government we have nobody remotely able to emulate them.
If david davis and our negotiating team are of the same frame of mind as JR then there is only one possibility to the outcome of talks- we will crash out- the EU will string us along until the last moment- and we will crash out
If we continue with this style of belligerent rhetoric then i am afraid that there can be no meeting of minds.. don’t forget we are the ones who started all of this brexit confusion and now the onus falls on us to extricate ourselves in whatever way.. the eu side are standing by and waiting.. if decency was on our side from the start we would have granted all eu citizens here full rights and without conditions or negotiations.. we would have granted them months ago.. but decency is not on our side..sorry to say
The EU are past masters at dragging their feat and playing for time because they are not equipped to do anything else as their bloated bureaucratic system favours inaction. As does Merkel when it comes to difficult choices unless it involves ensuring Germany’s interest are prioritised above all others . Germany after all is now de facto the ruler of the EU. Ironically Brexit will cement that situation so they at least should be anxious to conclude a deal quickly. It may be German business and ambition that may in the end speed things up. The Brussels elite also wants to drag it’s feet for as you say they are playing for time in the hope that the Conservative government negotiating team will be replaced by a more compliant one.
Unfortunately whilst EU hawks are in the ascendancy negotiations will be structured to drag on indefinitely in the hope of spreading alarm and despondency into the peoples of the UK. Aided by the the usual UK MSM, politicians and vested interest suspects who favour progressive and remain views. In fact the ones who are always wrong on most subjects and never regret the damage they do by being so. The task for Theresa May is to convince the UK people that it is the EU and not the UK who are being unreasonable. A very difficult task under the circumstances and also because I suspect she is not the right person to be able to do so.
John Redwood is literally the only person in the world who thinks this is about tariffs. Everyone else knows that it is non-tariff barriers that matter, and that the UK, as a third country when it leaves the EU, will be horribly damaged by them.
No wonder Mr Redwood gets nowhere near the corridors of power nowadays!
Reply Glad you agree tariffs are not a problem. Tell me which n on tariff barriers the EU wishes to erect, bearing in mind it will hit them as we will reciprocate.
The first sentence of this post is based on either ignorance or dishonesty. The Commission tabled a proposal on the matter of citizens’ rights several weeks ago. The truth is that Mrs May’s intervention was a response to the EU – and it is a lot less generous than the offer made by the EU.
Inform yourself here –
Reply Mrs May made her first offer almost a year ago. The EU did not make an offer – they asserted they intend to keep jurisdiction over us.
The EU simply cannot afford a decent agreement with the UK: it would show other countries a door marked Exit from the “ever closer Union” before it is too late.
There are occasions when one just cannot negotiate a deal and must walk; this is. Better to state in public what a decent deal consists of, gain sympathy with voters, and stay put until the agenda is re-stated in a fair manner.
For businesses to know that WTO’s standard terms are coming must be preferred to today’s uncertainty and vague promises by politicians with no idea about said WTO terms.
The current way of negotiating is not benefitting anyone but Mr Corbyn and the EU.
Apologies for going back to the Grenfell fire but this piece on EUReferendum.com is very interesting. It seems that because EU Legislation takes precedence over British Regulations that helped in the Grenfell fire fiasco. The second para is very telling.
Extract – “Much is made of the claim that other Member States can adopt their own standards, and they can do so on the same basis that we use BS8414. All other Member States have implemented Regulation (EU) No 1025/2012, and have adopted EN13501, together with EN13823. They may have banned PIC in high rise buildings, but then so have we.
But as of yesterday it was reported d that an 11-storey building in the German city of Wuppertal was being evacuated because it had similar cladding to Grenfell. The Germans, like us, are having to accept lower testing standards to conform with EU rules. “
Taking back control of our money, our laws and our borders is just plain old fashioned sloganeering again. We have been listening to this nonsense along with 350 million extra per week for the NHS since the beginning of the campaign- it’s not going to happen now- as we are tied up too much with european and international institutions. We might get back some semblance of independance but it will be only window dressing.
Firstly as regards money it passes over borders nowadays with one or two clicks of a computer mouse, then as regards of our laws we can take all the laws back from eu but we will still be subject to some european and international ones which we have ratified over the years..there will always be something bearing down in us so we will never reach true independance in this regard..and lastly as the matter our borders there are now so many foreigners from everywhere in the world here now swarming about that i’m afraid it is a lost cause..whatever new controls we put in place now for borders will not matter one bit as england as i knew it growing up in the 1950’s is well and truly gone.. old conservative and labour governments saw to that!
Since when has the EU been reasonable towards the UK about anything?
They will keep on with their bullying tactics, right to the very last day, and then they will blame the UK for every possible little thing they can imnagine is wrong.
We should be in no doubt about the EU, as an entity it is so full of its own BS that it simply cannot and will not allow any other viewpoint – It will continue to be anti-UK no matter what we pay or what concessions we make!
.
Eu wants to delay for months, then years, still no Brexit.
Wasting more time getting nowhere fast, pathetic.
Time to just walk away.