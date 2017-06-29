Parliament votes again to leave single market

A Labour rebel tabled an amendment to the Queens Speech to keep us in the single market and Customs Union. It was defeated by 322 to 101 votes, with 49 Labour rebels voting for it against their leadership’s view. 3 Shadow Spokesmen had to resign.

The BBC who have run a year long campaign to Keep us in the single market did not report this on the radio news, nor the big split in Labour. I wonder why?