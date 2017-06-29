Parliament votes again to leave single market

A Labour rebel tabled an amendment to the Queens Speech to keep us in the single market and Customs Union. It was defeated by 322 to 101 votes, with 49 Labour rebels voting for it against their leadership’s view. 3 Shadow Spokesmen had to resign.
The BBC who have run a year long campaign to Keep us in the single market did not report this on the radio news, nor the big split in Labour. I wonder why?
I wonder why?
Nothing to do with the BBC being staffed with left wing liberal socialist bigots, I suppose?
What more proof do you need about the BBC? Newswatch had documented so much also. The government should act, and pdq. If it does not, then the BBC agenda apparently still suits the government. That is hugely worrying in itself.
It’s no secret that the BBC is rather partial to the EU and big state tax and spend policies.
Of course we all know why.
But why is nothing ever done about BBC’s blatant bias? The public are forced on pain of prosecution to pay for all this, assuming they watch TV at all. Can you explain JR why the Conservatives never make a huge fuss about this outrage?
If it was the other way round we would never hear the end of it from Corbyn .
I am surprised the revolting behaviour of Messsrs Corbyn and McDonnell in seeking to politicise the Grenfell tower fire tragedy isn’t getting more prominence. Far leftists of the past such as Michael Foot and Tony Benn would never have stooped to this kind of thing. I think we are at or near peak Corbyn as the public wises up to what these people are like.
Right wing people think the BBC is biased.Lefties think it is biased too only the opposite way round. From this the BBC believes it shows it is balanced and fair. No, that merely shows lefties lack balance and fairness and that the BBC is not truthful enough to say so.
“The BBC who have run a year long campaign to Keep us in the single market” The Tory Party in Parliament should after the summer hols decide on a new relationship with the media.
The adversarial journalists Andrew Neil, Jo Coburn,Laura Kuenssberg sound ever so impressive. But spending a week amassing data on 25 years of someone’s utterances and then firing it back at them might make good TV for sadistic viewers. But it’s lousy journalism! In fact, it’s not journalism at all. It’s a lingusitic party trick and after each question they should proclaim “hey presto!
Worst of all these journalists waste everyone’s time seemingly cleverly extracting ” the truth” when in fact they know very well that certain questions do not have an answer. They’ll stupidly ask the result of a negotiation on a particular item with the EU when the negotiations have not even begun and then say ” Ah, so your Party is in confusion, do you yourself know what you want Minister??” smilel, giggle look wryly at the camera so viewers can smile too on cue. That’s not journalism,that just being an Andrew Neil.
Indeed the BBC have run a propaganda campaign to stay in the EU for years. This while also pushing for more and more government everywhere and more and more climate alarmism, overseas aid, greencrap and taxation.
Meanwhile the Sky deal be subject to a 24-week inquiry by the Competition and Markets Authority on the grounds of “media plurality”. What about the appalling, unfairly funded, virtual monopoly of the BBC?
Good morning
And what about the vote to end austerity? You won the vote but fell into the trap
Yes. Who is responsible for this seeming editorial policy?
Perhaps just a labour ruse to smoke out the shadow spokesmen they wish to replace with any Marxist fantasists as yet unplaced.
When Brexit is dusted the BBC must be dealt with.
The BBC has fallen a very long way since Reith so that now such irresponsibility if not much worse is no surprise surely.
I rejoice in denying the BBC the oxygen of funding and wish I had the support of Parliament in then being permitted legally to consume its competitors’ live broadcasts.
Excellent news
Of course the BBC didn’t report it.
I was reading the paper with the 6am news on the TV.
Not a murmur.
Many Labour MPs are worried about the future as their voters are overwhelmingly leavers.
Can only be good for Mrs May.
The publicity Corbyn has recently received does not indicate that there has been any change in the popularity of Labour . The split is as big as ever
It appears the BBC can blatantly and with impunity break the terms of it Charter on a daily basis. It is an intolerable situation which if allowed to continue and considering there are too many on the left of the political spectrum that benefit from it’s heavy bias and the current Conservative government is now in an even weaker position fair minded people are powerless to do something about it either. Soon they will be powerful enough to openly declare their hostility to the Tories and any who hold opposing views to their own. Hang on they already do or at least an arm of it does. Jon Snow and Glastonbury comes quickly to mind and the lack censure for his appalling outburst.
To repeat a comment I made earlier this week:
http://www.cityam.com/267371/treasurys-economic-models-have-grossly-overestimated-cost
“The Treasury’s economic models have grossly overestimated the cost of Brexit”
One crucial defect being:
“… the Treasury used an average trade gain across all 28 EU members, but neglected to say that the gains to the UK alone were much smaller. This vital point was omitted even though an earlier Treasury paper acknowledged its existence.”
Which is similar to a point I have repeatedly made in the past, that a German study found that the creation of the EU single market had increased collective GDP across the EU by about 2%, corresponding to the estimate accepted by the EU Commission – but the gross economic benefit for the UK was only about half that average.
The conclusion of this new study being:
“Our own worst-case prediction is that per capita GDP could be 2 per cent lower by 2025 than would otherwise be the case, but by 2030 would be higher than it would have been without Brexit. If UK firms find new markets more quickly than the slow rate we have assumed, the outlook could be more optimistic than this.”
Recalling that the UK economy has a trend growth rate of about 2.5% a year, at worse in 2025 UK GDP would be just 20% higher than now rather than 22% higher.