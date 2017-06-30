Why No deal will work fine

The latest scare stories doing the rounds seek to suggest that the UK could not trade successfully with the rest of the EU from outside the single market and customs union if there is no deal. I have explained in general terms why I think this is wrong, but there is still some demand for more detail. I will supply it. It is always difficult tackling nonsense, as there are no limits to the amount of nonsense you have to tackle. I am choosing the most common examples.
1. “Planes will not be able to fly to and from the continent and the UK the day after we leave, as there will be no Air Services Agreement in place” say some gloom mongers. Many air travel routes carry on daily around the world without a formal Air Services Agreement. All you need is a landing permission in the airport you are going to, and you need to get a flight path from air traffic control in controlled space. If there is no deal then the UK will of course allow EU carriers to continue with the landing slots they currently have, and the rest of the EU will do the same for UK carriers. The EU will not want to ban plane loads of UK tourists and other visitors from going to their countries and will not want to lose the landing revenues at their airports.
2. “The need for customs clearance will mean massive queues at our borders, with disruption to the supply system for the UK” argue some pessimists. Both the EU and the UK as a member of the EU are currently putting in new streamlined customs procedures to handle third party imports. These will work fine for rest of EU goods as well if necessary. Under customs simplified procedures for freight there is already a system of electronic registration of consignments, with the ability to undertake customs clearance at the importers premises once the goods have been successfully delivered. The EU will want decent procedures on the UK side of the channel as they export so much to us, including big volumes of perishable agricultural products.
3. “The need for products to comply with EU rules will hold up movements of goods” say some negative commentators. At the moment all UK goods exported to the EU conform with EU rules anyway. In future there is likely to be be mutual recognition of each other’s standard granting bodies, as with non EU country trade. There can also be continuity of the current system of self certification by manufacturers of the standards and specifications of their products. The EU will want this for their exports to the UK. None of this need physically hold up goods crossing borders, where electronic documentation will have been filed in advance and cover all necessary details about consignments.
4. “Complex supply chains will incur tariffs that make Assembly of components from different sides of the Channel uneconomic” say those who often have never run complex supply chains. Most components are zero rated for tariff if they are included in a good which attracts a tariff on final sale, or of course for a good which is rated at zero tariff. Some components do attract low level tariffs which are more than offset by the fall in sterling against the Euro. I have never experienced difficulties in bringing in components from non Eu sources in my past life with manufacturing companies.
5. “Rules of origin” will be too difficult to sort out in time” say some anti Brexit people. Rules of origin work fine for non EU trade, with a system of self certification of origin available.
If all the questions raised by Remoaners were to raise discussion as how best to get a good deal. But they are not. They are merely going through pre-referendum arguments because they will not respect democracy and wish the referendum to be run again or at worst another referendum after the deal to accept or decline hoping for decline. Why don’t they go live in Germany? Most of the million or so refugees are still unemployed so presumably they can find work picking German carrots or something and chomping on a delicious brockwurst with sauerkraut. ( actually this combination gives me stomach trouble but I’m picky ).
In other words, the horror stories only come true if we are treated by the EU as if we are a state sponsoring terrorism which must be ostracised by a trade ban.
I suppose that is how the Remainers see it.
Newsnight also has another BBC favourite (another pro EU lefty needless to day) Lord Patten on for a long slot. He think their is a majority for “wets” and wants even higher taxes.
A shame he learned so little about economics from his time in Hong Kong.
Of the Chinese Ambassador he said – “he does not knows the difference between democracy and a wet haddock”.
But given Patten’s views on the EU, does Lord Patten?
Thank you John, thank goodness for your wisdom! So, on the day after Brexit, all that UK exporters need to do is to turn up at the airports and the docks of our EU partners and say “Hello, we are here to trade! We are not from an EU Member State, and we don’t have any sort of deal with you either, but John Redwood told us it would all be fine!”
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/822889/jeremy-corbyn-front-bench-sacked-queens-speech-chuka-umunna-labour-rebellion
Am I missing something here, but if we stay in the single market and custom union we have not left the the eu, if these muppets of any party should be kicked out of Westminster if there constituency voted to leave the eu so they deceived the public to gain votes, and because of this they lied to get elected
Your efforts to expose the cynicism, destructive tendencies and blatant scaremongering among the anti-Brexit rabble is commendable and to be applauded. These embittered pro-EU people would rather see the UK ‘fail’ than see a successful exit from the EU
It’s important that pro-Brexit campaigners get their message across and explain to the public the actual day to day, ‘on the ground’ relationship between the UK and the continent will smoothly and that the country will not simply grind to a halt and collapse in a heap
Confront lies and mendacity with facts, facts and more facts. The British public, a sensible presence in our country, will always tell the difference
Well, let us hope you are right
1 “Planes will not be able to fly … [but] All you need is a landing permission in the airport you are going to… ”
2 “The need for customs clearance will mean massive queues … [but] The EU will want decent procedures on the UK side of the channel ….
3. “The need for products to comply with EU rules will hold up movements of goods” [but] In future there is likely to be be mutual recognition of each other’s standard granting bodies…. etc
So when you say you are happy with no deal, what you actually mean is that there is a desperate need for deals on all the matters you cite. You have to understand the UK cannot do this all on its own – or at least you have to stop deceiving your readers that it can
The Brexit vote was devisive, many in the UK as a whole did not support leaving. It’s agreed that the negotiations will be long and complex, even more so because we cannot agree our negotiating position at Cabinet level . This results in the media reporting all the nuances of internal discusions etc – which, it could be argued is healthy in a democracy such as ours.
Nobody gets everything they want in negotiations, the art of diplomacy is to make everyone go away at the end feeling that they have obtained a better deal thant their opponents.
The rest of the World with whom we deal on commercial merit with great success are an example of how trade can be conducted. If the EU do not wish to sell to us tariff free it is to their disadvantage, end of story.
Do we need to get to a conclusion considerably before the Match 2019 deadline so that businesses that need to adapt can adapt? It is the dragged out uncertainty of process/mechanisms that concern me – all is possible but it seems the natural tendency of the EU (and possibly the UK Chancellor) is to drag things out.
What you forget is that exporting also involves people. As somebody who was involved in exports over the years to EU & non EU countries I can tell you the EU was easy!.
Want to to send sales/technical/training support to the EU ? Piece of cake – valid passport, get ticket off you go. Only 1 hour time difference. Only out of office for 3 days.
USA- yeah gods – Hours on the phone to legal to check if Visas are needed. Of course if you have made a few trips in a short period the USA gets funny just to add to the complexity. If a staff member has connections to the Middle East or even been on holiday somewhere the the USA does not like – forget it.
Any small spare parts to be carried – again customs/hassles risks. 5 to 8 hour time difference. Staff out of the office for a week.
As for your support for tariffs – tax by another name!
Border/customs checks – ever had a customer complain that his nice shiny goods have been pawed, or worse still damaged, by some customs goon somewhere?
You make it sound as though the UK can operate as successfully as the other 170 or so countries of the world not now suffering from EU membership and you are no doubt right.
With the media all too ready to print scare stories and Brexit problems, it would be nice if these same media were inundated by a regular flow of correct information, as above, and obliged to print it.
Perhaps each newspaper should provide column space on a daily basis to government to get the real truth across for important things like BREXIT
JR – your approach is robust – but the government needs to do more of this in the same fashion – Whats that about ‘ATTACK BEING THE BEST MEANS OF DEFENCE’?
Fine but there will be a flood of similar stories in future.
So Brexiteers are in reactive mode.
That is why UKIP’s leave immediately strategy appeals.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/822704/Brexit-news-Ukip-Britain-leave-EU-immediately-best-trade-deal
The above is what the Remainiacs want to happen.
Being basically anti Britain they love to denigrate us as being too stupid to survive.
You the government have to ensure an orderly exit and this can be done within the 2 year time frame.
The latest ruse is for a long transition period with a view to rejoining the EU on much worse terms.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Your ultimate point here isn’t politics or economics, its betting and mathematics!
You’re betting that the EU won’t risk any part of its economy over Brexit. But the maths undermines this. The maths suggest that if the EU meets the Hard Brexiteers objectives, then other countries will leave the EU, and then the EU collapses costing far more to the EU than not offering what the Hard Brexiteers want.
The EU have already been frank that Brexit is bad for the EU (and the UK). However, in a bad or no trade deal with us, we suffer more because the loss of trade is spread over 27 countries in their case, but we take the hit on our own, here in the UK, with 40% trade to the EU. Not only that, they’re betting that the rejigging of our economy will lead to greater austerity (when we already have a big national debt to pay off), and voters just won’t be able to take anymore (especially if immigration doesn’t come down in general, as immigration was the main reason people voted to Leave). And they’ll vote in Labour. And then Brexit will be scuppered, anyway. With possibly the UK returning to the EU but on worse conditions than before.
My main fear right now, though, isn’t Brexit or the EU, but the socialists, under Corbyn, getting into power, and crippling this country – something that could have been avoided if we’d just focused on our economy the last few years, instead of Brexit – 1. Paying off our national debt 2. Encouraging entrepreneur programmes like in France right now 3. And other politics in general to build up our country.
Lastly, we could have used this time to work out a strategy how to really reform the UK. It’s not too late to change course, but time is running out.
‘It’s not too late to change course, but time is running out’
– And, yes, we have to leave the EU but Soft Brexit not Hard Brexit – I also forgot to mention that the EU is betting that the UK doesn’t have the leadership to implement something as tricky as Hard Brexit (and will be further emboldened by the disaster at the elections). But even if Soft Brexit doesn’t work, we still have the opportunity to try and figure out a way of trying to reform the EU for our benefit and for Europe’s, that is if the UK is forced to remain the EU because of the state of the economy and the pressure on jobs and living wages in general.
I might be wrong, but I find it hard to see how anyone could write off such an argument considering lots of wealthy and successful businessmen here and abroad make the same or similar points.
Regards
The negotiation problem is weighted in our favour and we would be stupid to finally agree if a “punishment” element was imposed . Maintaining a high rate of employment in EU countries has to be a priority for them – Spain and many of their southern bloc already have high rates of unemployment . . A “No” deal poses no problems in the way I have concluded .
With all these problems many people are set to lose their jobs .Will they want this for spite?
To repeat a comment I made earlier this week:
http://www.cityam.com/267371/treasurys-economic-models-have-grossly-overestimated-cost
“The Treasury’s economic models have grossly overestimated the cost of Brexit”
One crucial defect being:
“… the Treasury used an average trade gain across all 28 EU members, but neglected to say that the gains to the UK alone were much smaller. This vital point was omitted even though an earlier Treasury paper acknowledged its existence.”
Which is similar to a point I have repeatedly made in the past, that a German study found that the creation of the EU single market had increased collective GDP across the EU by about 2%, corresponding to the estimate accepted by the EU Commission – but the gross economic benefit for the UK was only about half that average.
The conclusion of this new study being:
“Our own worst-case prediction is that per capita GDP could be 2 per cent lower by 2025 than would otherwise be the case, but by 2030 would be higher than it would have been without Brexit. If UK firms find new markets more quickly than the slow rate we have assumed, the outlook could be more optimistic than this.”
Recalling that the UK economy has a trend growth rate of about 2.5% a year, at worse in 2025 UK GDP would be just 20% higher than now rather than 22% higher.