“Muddled messages from Central Banks”

This week the ECB seemed to hint that Euro rates might have to rise and bond buying be reined in given the uptick in inflation and some recovery in activity. The Euro strengthened, then the ECB seemed to stress again continuing easy money and negative rates.
Meanwhile the Bank of England Governor said UK rates would stay low, only to be followed by his Chief Economist arguing that we might need an earlier rise. This led to a revised view from the Governor not ruling out some earlier rise. The pound rallied more against the dollar as a result. The pound has now risen 8% against the dollar from the low. All those who think UK inflation is driven by sterling will presumably now revise their inflation forecasts down, though they do not do so noisily as they did when get pound was falling.
Does any of this matter? Yes it does. Markets which determine mortgage rates and other real world matters have been unsettled by wobbly guidance from mighty institutions that have great impact on the rest of us. They need consistent and clear guidance, as the Fed successfully gave in the run up to its rate rises, and is now seeking to give in its wish to cut back the amount of created money and bonds it holds.
The Bank of England wants to cut personal borrowing in general and car loans in particular. This is seeking cuts and tightening before the recovery is well advanced. It comes on top of the damage the large increases in VED on dearer cars have caused, and the adverse impact of high Stamp duties and Buy to let changes on the housing market.
It has been a good couple of weeks for those of us who think the main determinant of currency moves is actual and expected interest rate differentials, not Brexit. The UK authorities are tightening prematurely, so expect less inflation and a bit less growth as a result.With expanding numbers of jobs, a short term spike in inflation and more growth to come allowing current levels of consumer borrowing would be a sensible approach. Just as the Bank tells us it is looking through the inflation spike, so should consumers who have jobs.
Now more than before, in my opinion, the economists seem confused. Predictions they have made in regard to everything do not seem to have come to pass. They got it wrong about the economy of China, India, even Africa. They got the Russian economy dead wrong.Mr Carney did not exactly say the sanctions against Russia would finish her but more or less. Not quite right!
The EU didn’t expect the Baltic states and Finland to do particularly well. It got that wrong. It didn’t get Greece wrong. Just that it remains the same problem as before despite their best efforts.
Pointless listening to Canadian “experts” about the effects of Brexit. You might expect them to have a better inkling due to language and culture to ourselves but they are ignorant and perhaps have lost touch altogether with their British roots. It must be the hard cold winters!
Its nothing to do with Brexit Part 97
This sort of “material “ ought to come with a twirling bow time and a red nose , just in case anyone took it seriously . No , Brexit dropped sterling , Brexit meant interest had to be held down and Brexit is causing both the slow down in growth and inflation , as any fule do know
Thank you John for making us all poorer , thanks for the collapse in savings and investment and thanks for the pointless consumer boom with which the country was driven over the Brexit line and must now pay.
Thanks for all the lies that have dumped increased borrowing on my children, worse austerity than was needed , and thanks for jeopardising jobs across the country .No thanks for buoyant employment which pre dates Brexit and if anyone may take credit is George Osborne the last Tory with to leave the building
I see you chums Katie Hopkins Corbyn and Farrage are all delighted with the way things are going …. Which just about sums it up. Nuts nuts nuts
Reply These silly rants demean you
Similar inflation levels in USA and Germany.
Odd that.
It looks like Daniel Hannan is going for the Swiss option (where we’re sort of half in, half out of the single market). I imagine this is the position of David Davis and many others in the Conservative Party who voted to leave?
Please note, the Swiss have spent years deliberating about joining the EU (in other words, experts on the pros and cons of the EU), and their latest position towards the EU is to reject imposing quotas on EU workers so as to enhance access to the EU single market.
So no way do the Swiss want to be outside the single market. Although the Swiss export more to the EU than we do, our economy is much larger, and a larger economy like ours, would be much more challenging to re-jog outside the EU, not forgetting our exports to the EU are still a sizeable 40%.
Another reason why people should be extremely concerned about the UK leaving the single market, and why some kind of Swiss model is now looking like the most likely option (appealing, no doubt, to many Conservatives MPs who voted to leave, as well as many others in Parliament).
Reply Not sp. We voted to leave and to take control of our laws, our borders and our money. That is what we must do. Parliament has just voted decisively to leave the single market and customs union.
And if Theresa May is proving intransigent towards David Davis over ECJ (and the Swiss come under ECJ as far as I believe) then Mrs May is proving to be more of a hard Brexiteer than some/many of those Tories, such as David Davis, who supported Leave in the Referendum.
Switzerland VOLUNTARILY adopts some EU law, VOLUNTARILY allows EU immigration, and definitely has the right to control its borders. It also VOLUNTARILY pegs its currency from time to time to the Euro, when in its own interest. It de facto has control over its laws, borders and money. Switzerland also has the RIGHT to negotiate its own trade deals, and in this case actually does so.
My guess is that we are going to hear a lot more about the fine distinction between us having the RIGHT to refuse EU immigration, i.e. the RIGHT to control it, and us actually doing it. The same with laws and EU contributions.
We will end up with many elements of the Swiss model, and ’twas always thus. Our challenge is to do somewhat better, as we have an adverse balance of trade with the EU, and Switzerland is a net exporter.
What is the effect of the massive national debt interest rates please?
And how does the resultant low rate affect personal borrowing?
Or how does it affect house prices? – they are a good investment in times of threatened inflation and low return on money lending.
Yet nobody seems to have noticed…
Mike Stallard,
As has been noted here before, the Deputy Governor Andy Haldane said last summer that property was a better bet than pensions – this is indeed the misallocation of resources brought on by the BoE’s market distortions.
Quick idea for raising the £1bn required for the bung to N Ireland agreed with the DUP: privatise Channel 4.
This country runs on tick. From government – coalition, tory or labour – to students, the unemployed and NHS nurses, everyone is in debt. Our economy depends on the consumer spending money they dont have on credit cards, nobody saves because the interest rates one gets are derisory.
This cannot go on indefinately and we may be witnessing another sub-prime loans type financial bubble. The interest rate cycle has turned, those with maxed-out credit cards and huge mortgages to service will suffer if we get another 2007 type crisis. Interest rate rises will be toxic to our economy!
Talking of muddled messages, BBC News last night reported that the saving of £300k by substituting zinc cladding for aluminium may have been the reason for the Grenfell fire, adding to the Labour agenda that spending c£80k/ flat was unequal and murderous. Just at the end, they mentioned that both claddings had the same fire rating, so it didn’t make any difference.
Meanwhile, experts are saying it may be pointess ripping of similar cladding at Camden, asthe whole assembly should have been tested and not just the outer thin part. Most surprisingly, it is revealed that Camden block had fibreglass insulation and not the foam boards. As these were seen burning furiously but fibreglass is incombustible, it seems strange for the council leader to evacuate all the residents and blame the contractor, especially as her own building inspectors signed it off. It looks like the council and contractor are noe paying lawyers to sue each other. Fibregalss panels are shown on this Guardian report.
Indeed, meanwhile at the BoE we have Carney and Haldane who are distinctly unimpressive. Carney with him remainer threats surely abusing his position. They also seem to be infected with group think, green crap as James Delingpole points out in the Spectator this week.
The damage done by central banks and politicians is huge, from the EURO to the ERM to endless wrong predictions and interference in markets.
Do we even need central banks to fix the price of money what is wrong with the market? Can it not be fixed in the same way as the price of anything else, supply and demand?
The Pound has lost about 20% against the US Dollar and the Euro; 30% against the Yen, since the June 2015 election. About half of that loss was at the time of the referendum.
MMT followers will be aware that Central Bank operated “monetary” policy, is way past its 1971 sell-by date, you don’t need an economy-wide sledgehammer, under a sovereign floating fiat currency system that the world uses nowadays. But it is available to take the blame for politicians.
Put the overnight rate to zero and leave it there, with a sign saying “break glass and use in emergency only”.
BTW. Once the central bank buys in a Gilt / Treasury Bill savings certificate, as in QE, it is equivalent to the Treasury Debt Management Office, never having issued it in the first instance. The interest paying deposit account (Gilt) is swapped back into the original cash (reserves) at the central bank, that bought the Gilt in the first instance. There is no change to the net fiscal assets in the economy, as a result of the swap.
The central bank of a sovereign fiat currency issuer can put its sovereign’s Gilt interest rates anywhere it wants to. It has unlimited power to issue and withdraw its sovereign’s currency. UK etc Bond traders always end up as price takers, not price makers. That does not apply in the Eurozone, where member states sell Gilts for cash spending money or Canada, which I think, not sure, still sells its Guilt directly to its central bank.
But as you say, higher taxes, particularly on property, are leading both to a slowing of the housing market and to less disposable income. A double whammy on consumer spending thanks to the government, not the BOE. In defence of the BOE, on the one hand they are tied to not putting interest rates up because of this government-induced consumer slowdown, and on the other hand the signals from the Fed and to some extent ECB point to higher rates. At this stage I would begin gentle tightening in the UK; the present rates are EMERGENCY rates induced both by Brown’s inadequacy 9 years ago and the BOE’s over-reaction to Brexit. We have to come off the morphine before the patient slips into a coma.
Indeed a mix of slightly higher interest rates, lower taxes and spending (welfare/foreign aid/HS2 vanity project) cuts might square the circle.
yes we need clear guidance if we can get it? but there is so much muddled thinking out there from various commentators coupled with great uncertainty mainly because of the brexit fiasco that it cannot be anything but be unclear where we are headed with all of this.
We’ll just have to wait until the fog lifts perhaps by the autumn time to see how things are going to shape up, after all, we are also now in the summer ‘silly’ season so what else can we expect except background chatter
Reply We may not know our future relationship with the EU until 2019. In the meantime we continue to trade with the EU as a member so that has no impact on the forecasts.
Dr Redwood,
Giving the recent strong decline in savings ratio I suspect that a concern would be how many households have less saved than the next month’s mortgage or rental payment. How robust is the UK household?
Why should we save when the BofE runs a ZIRP policy. WE get rubbish returns on our savings and the banks don’t really want them as there is free money available from QE.
I see according to the Telegraph the City is saying they should be given priority with Brexit. That would be the City which had to be baled out with every penny of tax they had ever paid in 2009.
The spivs and gamblers who wish to receive large bonuses whilst crippling small companies.
They are nothing more than shysters who add no value to the country and are well on their way to creating the next crash with the dodgy car PCP scams being packaged and sold as A1 investments.
Why should the other 99% of the country have to suffer the EU just so they can maintain the lifestyle they are accustomed to.
just this week there are business delegations from the city of London over in frankfurt, brussels and dublin making plans for some sort of departure- at least they see the writing on the wall and know what needs to be done even if government and central bankers don’t.
The way inflation is measured is changing to include housing costs. During the recent housing bubble, it would have been higher. Luckily for the Treasury or perhaps by design, extra taxes seem to have burst the bubble.
Osbo says Carney is the world’s best banker. Well, the pay deal for a civil servant must be the best.