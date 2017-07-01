“UK’s establishment tries to undermine UK Brexit position again”

I read today criticisms of the PM’ s sensible approach to Brexit talks from a former a senior civil servant in the Brexit department. He thinks the UK should concede on ECJ jurisdiction as if we were to remain a member state under their control when we left! Why do some people in the UK establishment just want to take dictation from Brussels and want to undermine the generous and good offer the UK is making?

I also hear some in business thinks the needs of the City are being ignored. Of course they are not, but the needs of the nation as a whole drive our offer. The City is well looked after within that.