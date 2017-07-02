How can I make a difference to the green agenda?

A young constituent graduate came to see me to ask how the government and I can guarantee that we will look after the environment. He sought the usual assurances which I could give that all EU environment laws will be translated into UK law by the Brexit Act. Thereafter improvements will be made only following extensive Parliamentary debate and votes. He also wanted to know what the government was doing about transport and power generation, as he feared the emissions from these sources.
I explained that the government has undertaken a substantial programme of coal fired power station closures and has intervened heavily in the market to get more wind power and new nuclear. This will of course entail dearer electricity, which transfers energy using industry to other countries at our expense.I myself think we need to combine better fuel saving with cheaper power to help create and sustain industrial and agricultural jobs here in the UK. The government is currently proposing legislation to facilitate more electric cars, is promoting electric and intelligent technology for vehicles, and wants the UK to be a leader in green technology businesses. I would also like us to make more of our own goods and grow more of our own fruit, vegetables and flowers around the year.
He was still concerned and wanted to know what he could personally do. I suggested as a graduate chemist with a current job in an engineering business he should see if he could join or set up a green business that supplies us with things we want. The way to conserve fuel is to sell a range of products and services to us to cut fuel use in our homes. It is to promote fuel saving components in our vehicles, and to concentrate on reducing dirty emissions which are causing air pollution. Much green development is commonsense. I want a more fuel efficient car. I want a better insulated home. I want a more fuel efficient boiler. I welcome fuel saving appliances as long as they work well. There is much more we can do within existing technology, and scope for many more technical advances.
This was not the answer he was expecting. He said he had more in mind campaigning for a greener world. I said I did not think we were short of politicians and green campaigners urging us to use less fuel. I thought what we were short of was practical business people helping us in our homes and cars to save energy and cut our bills. Anyone with a business model that could do that would help customers and save the planet at the same time. I did point out the one big thing as a politician I am trying to do to protect some of our green environment is to promote new trains and signals that would give us a big expansion of train capacity without having to build new train lines. The danger of some green legislation is it can drive energy using business offshore and raise our cost of living without achieving at global level the stated aim of the policy. We want smart energy use, not dearer energy.
23 Comments
Exactly right JR. I too welcome fuel saving appliances, so long as they actually work well and reliably. The problem is that many do not at all. Many do not even save fuel (or CO2 ) after all the cost of building them and maintaining them are taken into account. The more complex a device such as a modern boiler is the more energy (and cost) it takes to build and maintain.
Modern batteries for cars (and indeed wind turbines, PV panels and much other greenery) take a huge amount of energy just to manufacture and operate (and they do not very last long either). So much so that the carbon saving (and financial saving) is often non existant or even negative. Also the energy is still largely generated from fosil fuels anyway at the power station. The actual amount of energy generated by renewable relative to total energy used is under half a percent.
The insulation cladding put onto tower blocks to save energy is a highly dubious “investment”, in energy saving terms relative to cost (even before any of the dreadful fire risk considerations).
The last thing we need is more green pressure groups pushing the green religion. What is needed is some decent engineers, economists and scientists who actually understand reality, power generation, the laws of physics, technology and the economics of it all (taking in the round).
Some green investments do pay back very quickly indeed. Running your old car for a few more years (but perhaps driving it more gently) can be far better “green investment” than spending £30,000 on a new electric or hybrid one – for example.
Some draft proofing or just wearing another jumper and turning the heating down a notch, or not heating all the rooms and having a hot water bottle – for example.
Living in a smaller house of flat and taking holidays closer to home or reducing travel saves loads of energy. Not that I have noticed the Prince Charles types doing much of this sort of basic greenery!
Government should remove all the greencrap subsidies for the rolling out of “green” technology such as wind, PV, biofuels and the rest. Perhaps some support for R&D makes sense, but rolling out premature technology which is not remotely economic or competitive (without any subsidy) is bonkers.
This insane Ed Miliband/Huhne/Davey/Rudd and of course the “vote blue get greencrap” Cameron policy has littered the country (and the seas) with expensive and pointless white elephants, wasting billions of tax payers money while making everyone poorer, pushing up energy prices and killing or exporting jobs and whole industries.
The climate change act needs to go as does the Paris agreement. Get Peter Lilley and Owen Patterson back please and return to some sanity.
While many of the ex-DECC and earlier greencrap pushing minister are now being highly paid by the subsidy milkers. JR does not like examples put on but just google wind and sea or tidal lagoons. Then they get knighthoods or put in the House of Cronies.
The best you and the govt could do to help all of us is to scrap the Climate Change Act. Introduce a proper energy policy and stop pandering to the green lobby.
You could also have told him that despite economic growth and the biggest increase in population this country has ever seen, since 1990 we have reduced our CO2 emissions by 42%.
Which is a remarkable achievement.
America has done similar.
Yet green campaigners fixate on us and America, rather than China and India, who have made up the difference and are allowed under the useless Paris Agreement to carry on rapidly increasing their emissions for decades to come.
Your guest doesn’t seem to have heard that the UK is bound by the Climate Change Act which is the most radical piece of environmetal legislation in the world forcing to reduce our CO2 emissions by 80% by 2030.
A task engineers are struggling to achieve.
One result has been the teansfer of industry to, err, China and India.
Largely due to exporting heavy industry (so no net world C02 saving at all, probably the reverse due to more transportation) and the greater use of gas for electricty generation.
Shipping is, as I recall, a bigger energy user than air travel/transport Edward. So increasing intercontinental trade in goods with a relatively low ratio of value to weight or bulk is particularly unkind to the global environment.
You might have suggested to this ardent young idealist that environmentalism begin at home. Let him stop flying about the world to enjoy himself at the planet’s expense. Self-indulgent air travel is by far the most damaging thing any of us can do.
His passion for campaigning (i.e. bossing other people about while boasting one’s own superiority) could be best harnessed by persuading his friends to stay away from aeroplanes too.
It’s always easy and pleasant to tell others what to do. Doing it yourself is not half so nice.
Indeed, rather like Prince Charles approach – do as I say not as I do!
I would like to see more politicians with an understanding of our native ecosystems, and what needs to be done to maintain and enhance them. So much of the green lobby is focussed on the big whole-world issues of air pollution and energy, meanwhile decisions are being taken at the national and local level which impact adversely on our own environment and mean we are losing species every year. If all the ‘green’ discussion is about big issues like climate change, then by the time the climate has been stabilised there will be nothing left worth conserving. As a country, we have limited powers to minimise man made climate change – but we can certainly ensure that our own ecosystems are in robust good health to cope with that climate change and anything else that occurs. Pressures of housing, road and rail development, river management and other issues all impact on our fragile ecosystems. If more politicians understood ecosystems, I would feel more confident that they were making decisions in ways that could protect them for us all. I want future generations to hear cuckoos and see rare butterflies. The way we are going, they won’t be able to even if we do manage to cut our CO2 emissions.
We also need to stop concreting over England to house the exploding population. To do this, we must end immigration.
Exactly. He might also devote his campaigning zeal to persuading those parts of the world whose populations have multiplied by natural increment over the post war decades in a way that ours and Western Europe’s have not to radically reduce their birth rates. That should keep him fully occupied.
Your constituent graduate may care to consider all the factors affecting environmental Impact. These are summed up neatly in the equation: I = P x A x T (Population, Affluence or rate of consumption, and Technology). It is the “T” factor to which you have, rightly, drawn attention and where your constituent may direct his attentions to good effect. Equally or possibly even more important is the “P” factor and he should recognise the need for the nation to address this also, perhaps in priority.
Are you suggesting he perhaps considers a vasectomy?
What a useful little equation, Duyfken. Might I amend your P variable to P/L where L is usable land ? Beyond a certain population density, even per capita energy use and general environmental destruction rises, especially in very big cities and employment centres. England, if not the UK as a whole, is well on that up-curve. Perhaps academic research could give us a better idea of environmentally optimum densities in an advanced country. I suspect that larger towns and small cities would make for a better distribution of population than huge conurbations and ever-widening commuter belts.
I find it odd that a graduate chemist seemed more interested in demonstrating for green rather than using all the engineering skills available to reduce emissions, generate power more cheaply, and use it more efficiently. To my surprise fracking did not seem to feature in the conversation. Energy can also be used to great social good if our present set of politicians lift their eyes beyond the thought of more income for government to spend thoughtlessly. I am not holding my breath because vision seems lacking among the present set of politicians, no doubt too consumed with staying in power. I do concede that the latter is important when the alternative is a rabble of Marxists.
And I meant to add that your keen young constituent could do worse than to get involved in the chemistry of vanadium, applied to energy storage
I expect your young constituent graduate has no notion of how lucky he was that he put his question to you rather than the correspondence challenged former Energy Minister now running Defence since he actually received an answer.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change seems to persist in all manner of maladroit manoeuvres that pay lip service to its apparent aims but that do harm. When will this stop?
(P.S. I urge us all to use less fuel. (I have now done my bit!))
Until Government get a grip on the unnecessary population increase this country is suffering then I’m afraid it’s just a losing battle. If things carry on as they are now there won’t be anything green left to save. Most of our problems and the World’s seem to stem from uncontrolled population growth. We have a responsibility to care for this planet and protect it for future generations. I’m sick and tired of talk about reducing immigration when the figures show the opposite. Farmers moan about not having enough cheap labour to pick their crops. Well soon the crops won’t have anywhere left to grow so their problem will be solved.
We in the UK cannot do anything towards this young man’s goal as our emissions in World terms are insignificant.
Our expenditure is therefore a total waste of money which should be spent on more deserving cases.
The general population doesn’t want green policies, that is the problem. Green lobbies should tackle this matter first, rather than take their complaint to government, expecting the government to have the imagination they lack to make the UK greener.
I am vastly outnumbered on my short cycle to work by the numbers clogging up the roads in cars, even though they also are making the same short journey.
Cycling to work saves money, is good for the environment and good for health.
Driving to work costs, is polluting and often just lazy.
Excellent article in today’s Sunday times by economics editor David Smith summarising very succinctly why the 1970s were such a disaster and the vital importance of explaining that to those Labour voters to young to remember how dreadful tax-borrow-spend socialism and union militancy was.
On BBC Question Time, some viwers will have noted the audience response to Greens on the panel. Not only do they disagree witht the Greens but often the audience-questioner is contemtuous of the adulthood of the Green panellist whereas he or she will argue against a Tory or Labour panellist with angry venom.
The reason is that the Green arguments are not worthy of an adult attention, in their entirety. Just as a child often comes out with a true and good comment, a child’s further development on the comment is usually, well, childish as you would expect.