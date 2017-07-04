Nurses pay, and pay for those on the Minimum Wage.

There has been discussion of how much nurses get paid and whether they can get more than a 1% increase during the pay cap. I thought it would be a good idea to report the scales published on the web and invite comment on what would be the right answer on their future pay.
According to the official sites a nurse currently starts on £22,128 a year. This rises to £28,746 a year over a seven year period, with increments of 4% in all but the first year when it is a 2.5% increase. In inner London the sums are £26,553 rising to £34,495. In outer London the nurse receives 15% more than the national scale. The nurse would also receive whatever general pay award there was on top of the annual increment. The site says ” Staff will normally progress to the next paypoint annually until they reach the top of the pay band.”
If a nurse becomes a senior nurse or a specialist nurse the pay scale then rises further, up to £35,577, or £42,692 in London.
The 1% overall cap does not mean that a public sector employee only gets 1%. These annual increments are available in some jobs other than nursing as well. An individual may well get promoted and receive better pay for more responsibility, or undertake further training and get higher pay for more skills.
There are two issues to discuss. Are the starting levels too low, and are the annual increments correct?
The government has sought to tackle low pay at the bottom end of the payscale by increasing the Minimum/Living wage for those in the unskilled jobs. The pay for someone on the minimum in 2010 has risen by £3200 a year (full time on the minimum) , taking the hourly rate from £5.93 to £7.50, an increase of 26% over that period. Further increases are planned as it is still low. These increases were of course exempt from the pay cap.
JR you also missed out the unpaid overtime and the cost of travel in and out of London or any other large city with unaffordable housing, especially if they are “on call” and having to work unsocial hours. I would guess its only through a general sense of apathy amongst those who have not yet chucked in their notice that Mr Hunt has managed to avoid a “winter of discontent”. It was only through industrial action in the 90s that made Australia an attractive destination today for disgruntled UK medics.
The minimum wage is a bad idea. Already we are seeing machines being introduced by large retailers and people being employed only only as self employed in order to circumvent the additional costs involved . Only medium and small business are badly effected and more people employed, usually illegal immigrants, who will be on lower wages and paying no tax. Once again government interference causing more problems than it solves by muscle in on a perfectly well running markets and destroying them.
Nurses pay is emotive as they are perceived to save live which many consider quite priceless. But with such reasonable levels of pay why is it we cannot create enough of our own? With the pound falling and the cost of living rising it will become harder for us to attract some of the best and brightest much less those like nurses we need.
I think they want 1% automatically because of inflation.
Those scales apply to all roles at that pay band, not just nurses and will be suppliented by allowances for working evenings, nights and weekends of 30-60%. I think that we need to consider the other NHS terms and conditions as well as pay in this. For example sick pay is 6 months at full pay, followed by six months at half pay – that is well beyond what is available elsewhere and is hardly an incentive to return to work promptly after an illness . It would be interesting to compare the pay, terms and conditions available to nurses in the private sector. It used to be that the basic pay was better, but the other contractor terms were not as beneficial.
The Blair Government in its panic to avoid Equal Value Claims was held over a barrel by the Unions. They created a monster of an NHS pay system, and we will need a government of strength, determination and vision to negotiate a new one. Until then we will just have to buy them off
The question is are there enough applicants to be nurses and are they the right calibre of people, also is the NHS succeeding in retaining nurses? That’s what should determine pay levels not an abstract debate.
Mr Corbyn talks as if there is a bottomless pit of money to be handed round to everyone who votes for him. The BBC keeps repeating that we are one of the richest countries in the world.
No. We are on our beam ends.
We face the most terrible crisis – on the level of the Greeks – when the debts are called in.
This site gives the terrible details of national debt, the most shocking being China which, as far as I can see, is equal to the GDP. http://www.nationaldebtclocks.org/debtclock/china
When the country goes bust after the next Great Depression, pensions for nurses and pay for nurses will simply not arrive. Dramatic? Yup. I was a teacher in Sierra Leone shortly after independence and, once the state goes broke all the services which Mr Corbyn holds up as models – police, army, nurses, doctors, teacher – simply are not paid. They stop work and the criminals take over.
That is when the hands started coming off and children were handed Kalashnikovs.
Well clearly where hospitals are struggling to recruit capable nurses they need to pay more. I suspect in most areas these wages are sufficient. Overall, with pensions included, the state sector is overpaid by some 40% relative the private sector. They also have better working conditions, better pay offs and take far more sick leave. Why should they be when they are so much less productive, many produce nothing but net harm.
That’s a lot of money for what they do
I recently had to go to the eye hospital at Moorfields, the place was well staffed, they were by no means rushed off their feet. They were relaxed enough to be sharing the odd joke and giggle.
Re nurses, the 4 per cent. increments over seven years might be too high over too short a period but that would depend upon the skill transfer that arises from experience. There will be some demotivation at year eight and beyond presumably when no increment is due.
The squeaky wheel gets the most oil. Nurses, Police, Firefighter and the military actually do quite well – and the most publicity – ‘Think of those poor nurses’! (These are the nurses that, like police, spend more time looking at computer screens as they are ‘too posh’ (well paid?) to nurse.
Meanwhile lots of low-grade civil servants keep the wheels of government turning, to the general derision of the media, politicians and the public. “Front Line! Front Line!”, they all scream, but where do the bandages and bullets come from?
Shouldn’t the pay of the public sector pay increases be based on that of the private sector’s ability to pay.
It’s all very well to say that Nurses should get more, but I, and so many like me in the private sector have not had a decent pay rise in 15 years, never mind a guaranteed 1% each year.
This information without hours worked, qualifications needed, comparisons with NHS clerical grades etc is not very helpful. What I do know is that a reputed 70k for train drivers against this is an abomination.
I guess £25k is a mid band NHS clerical grades salary and certainly would be considered a very good salary in the private sector for say responsible clerical/office manager type roles.
However as these are professionals with life and death responsibility often working under extreme pressure these salaries are a disgrace. There is absolutely no premium (and there should be) for both the responsibility and the emotional pressure let alone the exams they take. Successive governments have used the large vocational element as blackmail to keep pay rates down. Those rates should be increased now by a minimum of £5k with The top rate achievable increased by a further £5k.
Your stuff about minimum pay is just a red herring to divert us from the issue of the nurses. What it does do, though, is remind us all of the appalling disparity between people on low wages and company directors and executives. If they have built up there own business taking all the risk on the way I do not mind, PLCs, Quangoes, Etc, I am with
Jeremy Corbyn. Tax them, I don’t care about the laffer curve and give it to the nurses. (And traditionally I am a Tory voter)
Re nurses pay, the case for a pay rise is emotive not logical and will need to be rebutted at an emotional level.
Unless and until people are compelled to hire staff rises in the minimum wage cause more harm, in the form of unemployment and underemployment than they do good. If people decree that no one should receive less than a certain amount them the people should pay through general taxation. Again the case needs to be made at an emotional level.
Let’s kick the 1% issue back to the MPs who were awarded a well above inflation pay rise by an “Independent” pay review body.
If it’s OK for the geese what about independent pay review bodies for the ganders?
Reply Yes, they have them too
Mr Hammond calls for a “grown-up” debate on the public sector pay cap and I hope he will think JR’s focus on facts and figures grown-up. He also – and this is significant – talks directly to taxpayers and asks them whether they’re willing to pay for pay rises.
In politics perception is all. Opposition nakedly sides with public sector workers so I’m glad to see that unsung hero the taxpayer being marched up on the other side. As a taxpayer I like public pay restraint. Long may it continue.
But government is weak these days, and if the cap must go then put the burden onto borrowing not taxes. Shake that magic money tree. After all, it’s only just that those who shout the loudest should foot the bill.
On Newsnight last night they suggested the advantage in public restore pay had gone. This is complete drivel, overall remuneration in the state sector, taking everything, pensions and working conditions/hours into account is still well above 40% higher. Why are the BBC misleading us so? To protect the huge BBC wages perhaps?
Doubtless the dopey lefty economist, Evan Davis is hugely overpaid and pensioned by the BBC (from money extracted under threat of imprisonment) and from much lower paid private sector workers in the main.
I agree nurses deserve a living wage, but lets remind ourselves that other occupations havent had pay increases for years let alone a 1% increase. I was made redundant from my administration job in 2012 at a salary of £17,500, I started my new position shortly after on the same amount. Now 5 years down the line I am still on the same amount. I work in the private sector for a Company who has never offered to pay a wage rise in all this time. For those of you who think move jobs believe me it is not easy to find one that pays more I have tried. I am not on a basic wage and in 2012 was earning £1 more per hour than the basic rate. Due to the increases in the basic rate my wage is becoming close to now being the basic wage. So in effect my wage has gone backwards. My husband works in the care sector his wage has been stagnent. with the same issue. He was £1 per hour above minimum wage but with no increase in his salary he will also soon be on a minimum wage. I am sure we are not an isolated case. He also has weeks where he has had to work 60-70 hours per week. 18hr days are very much a normal occurance with a quick turn around followed by an 8hr day. There are plenty of the population living on wages less than ours. I know it is hard hearted of me but I cannot feel sorry for someone who already earns over £20,000 and does get a 1% rise each year.
In my area the high blood pressure and heart problem clinics are now run by health care assistants, I kid you not. Not cardiologist like the rest of the planet. Not even a doctor. Not even a nurse in the NHS style of dumbing down to supposedly save money. It’s health care assistants. The ultimate signal that the NHS has completely lost the plot.
How much do health care assistants get paid? Is this dumbing down really saving the country money when the obvious issues are included.
I too would like to know what Band and Grade a Health Care nurse would be on, just to have a level.
Reply 5
HCA’s will normally be on Band 2 or Band 3. Basic Band 3 pay is £17k-£20, Band 2 tops out at £18.150