In search of trade deals

In a dramatic coup de theatre the EU decided to announce a possible trade deal with Japan. They did so with the sound of clicking cameras at the Hamburg G2o summit in prospect. They did so to embarrass Mr Trump, who has turned his back on the elaborate and contentious multi country Trans Pacific Trade Partnership. They did so to tell the UK that after years of no progress the EU with its Canada deal and it is possible Japan deal is at last willing to pursue more free trade worldwide.
I would be delighted if the EU did do a proper trade deal with Japan. When we leave the EU both we and EU have to confirm that each of the EU trade deals will still apply to the two splitting parts. There is every likelihood that they will. Only the third country as the co signatory could prevent each trade deal novating, passing, to both the rest of the EU and the UK naturally. Why would they wish to reverse something that is in their interest and which they willingly signed. So if before we leave the EU already has a Japanese deal, all well and good.
If you read some of the smaller print about the Agreement, you see that so far it is fairly narrow, with plenty of remaining issues to sort out. It does not unfortunately look likely that there will be an EU/Japan deal signed and operating by March 2019. They have not, for example worked out how any disputes will be resolved. Japan favours existing arbitration. The EU ants the ECJ involved. Sound familiar? The EU has sort of promised to remove the 10% tariffs on Japanese cars into the EU market, but it wants to spread the reduction over a number of years and reserves the right to go slow or cancel if too many Japanese cars turn up. Japan for her part has promised some opening of her food market for some EU dairy products.
Any progress is welcome, and should be welcome to the UK leaving the EU. The lack of agreement over important issues, and the narrowness of the positives imply this was an announcement put out for dramatic diplomatic effect at this summit.
Meanwhile Mr Trump could not have been clearer. He wants a good trade agreement between the US and UK as soon as possible. That’s left the gloomsters who reject the democratic choice of the Uk saying that we can do nothing to advance this before we have left! Why not? The only thing we cant do is to sign the Agreement we are working on. When will they start working on our side for a change?
No problem so – we can have a new trade deal with the US as Trump said – if you could believe him? – i notice he hasn’t started building the wall yet either.. it seems president Trump promises everything to everyone – and the very last person he meets is always the most fabulous and most terrific.. sigh..sigh
Yes. Let’s have the agreement in principle and a date in the two leaders diaries, I suggest the day after our two years notice is up, to sign it. That would put a few people back in their box.
This blog forgets to mention that it was also in (ex-TPP) Japan’s interest to send such a message to Trump, just like Australia now wants to speed up its negotiations with the EU. For the UK, the upcoming US trade deal may be the most effortless imaginable. “Just sign on the dotted line, Theresa.” Good luck guys! 🙂
And EU – UK? Of course something will be worked out, it just needs to be given a little time and respect for EU principles.
What is very clear is that businesses will trade happily with each other and that governments (and especially the suffocating EU) just get in the way – costing everyone a fortune. What is really needed is not loads of complex inter-government trade deals, but for governments to agree to get out of the way of businesses and leave them alone.
Meanwhile it is a great shame that T May still believes in the fake green/climate alarmism religion and refuses to follow Trump’s sensible lead is abandoning the Paris agreement. She should also undoing the huge damage done by the climate change act which would retain many jobs in the UK and ensure energy was far cheaper for pensioner and everyone.
How much more evidence is needed before the UK government finally realises what a con this “carbon pollution” (exaggeration of) religion really is? How many more pensioners suffering in their icy homes or jobs/industries exported (saving zero co2 anyway)?
Get real woman and grow up. Also there is no gender pay gap if you look at the figures properly either so abandon that costly lunacy too. Why would any sensible business ignore cheaper female talent if it were really available? Do she not understand how competitive markets work?
We should prepare the ground now for when we leave in march 2019 as it looks like we will have no agreement in place with the remaining eu27 by then, very likely we will crash out as there is too much disagreement between the sides. Anyway we will get a good taste of what is forthcoming at the next press conference in brussels following the next meeting between david davis and barnier 17th july, i think, and this will confirm what i strongly suspect that things are not moving along as they should.
You continue, shamefully, to mislead your readers. The third country as the co signatory will certainly not give the UK the same deal it gives to the EU. The EU offers a market of over 600 million people. The UK offers a market of only 60 million. Obviously the EU is in position that is ten times stronger than the UK, and it will be able to get a much bigger and better deal as a result. Please try and live in the real world, not fantasy island
Reply Name a single country that wishes to dump the EU Treaty and go back to higher tariffs and barriers. The main ones, South Korea and Switzerland are particularly keen to roll over the Treaty to us and to the rest of the EU.
Why are we wasting time talking to Mr. Barnier when we know he has no authority, is only there to try to get us to agree a departure fee; he is the ‘warm-up’ act before the real concert begins.
The sooner we fail the progress test, the sooner we can start on a real negotiation.
So you are telling us a successful Brexit will be delivered by Mr Trump. Of the many mad claims made by the Brexiteers, this may take the prize!