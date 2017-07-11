The battle for Mosul

We have been told regularly by the BBC that Mosul has been recaptured from ISIL. They did that story again over the week-end.
Like most people I condemn ISIL for the tyranny it exerts on communities it infiltrates or conquers, for its brutality and its treatment of subject peoples. If they are now defeated in Mosul that could be a precondition for something better. Mosul rests at the northern top of Iraq, near the head of the Tigris valley to the south with its richer agricultural lands. The issues now are what price victory, and what political settlement will follow?
The pictures from near the front line show that most buildings are either damaged or demolished by the heavy firepower used to kill or clear ISIL fighters from the city. The economic work of the city has been destroyed for the time being, and many people have fled the violence and the lack of basic services needed for a normal life. Restoration will require immediate recovery to put in an electricity and water supply and start to recreate functioning shops, food supply and the other urgent needs. It will take time to tempt people back and help them rebuild.
Assuming the government of Iraq has both the capacity and the will power to initiate this work there can be some recovery. The central question is how can they ensure in future that ISIL or similar terrorist and extremists groups do not start up all over again? Can they settle a population back in Mosul and find a way of governing which gains sufficient consent to work? The Iraqi civil war has proved to be deep seated, with irreconcilable communities feeling the central government does not speak for them. It has proved to be a polity that allows or nurtures extremism in places where the central government loses control. How that government now behaves as it surveys the rubble of its military victory will determine whether something better can emerge from the bitter fighting.
18 Comments
Off topic
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/827063/Labour-MPs-face-anger-annual-conference-scrapping-monarchy-The-Queen
How can these people take the oath of parliament then want the monarchy removed, I now think if there was another god forbid general election that the lab/lib’s/snp/greens would be wiped out “hopefully “. I don’t know what planet Labour are on but they won votes by promising the earth, and why as there been no news on the so called student vote scandal
Indeed a very difficult problem indeed to solve, let us hope some sound and long lasting solution can be built from these ruins.
Brexit by comparison should be a doddle. I see that Philip Hammond has said that:- Britain needs to have a “grown-up debate” about whether people are prepared to pay more tax to increase public spending amid a deepening Cabinet split. The Chancellor said that all voters need to consider the “serious question” of whether they are prepared accept higher taxes to ease austerity after “seven years of hard slog”.
Austerity has not even been tried in the state sector. Staff here are paid (with pensions included) about 40-50% more than the private sector and with more sick pay, fewer hours, better conditions ……
What is needed is for the private sector to be released from the government straight jacket and allowed to grow and for the state sector to be cut hugely. That is the only thing that will get the economy growing properly. Start by killing the greencrap, HS2, Hinkley C, this bonker tax increasing Taylor Review, the Swansea “lagoon”, the expensive energy religion.
Also get some more fair competition in health and education rather than the dire state monopolies we have now.
I see that the number of Welsh speakers is declining as sensibly few of the Welsh see much point in it. So the government there want a Welsh language target of one million speakers by 2050. Doubtless using vast sums of tax payers money for this indoctrination. An excellent area for a bit of sate sector austerity. If people want a hobby fine but let them pay for it themselves please.
What a shame the Grand Central freight line was voted down in parliament as too expensive. Cameron went for HS2 instead, which was 5 times as expensive, for speed. Then it became capacity because the mix of freight and express trains was overloaded.
The HS2 line follows the Grand Central for some of the way. Could we still save £40bn and get a lot of lorries off the motorways? Much too sensible and all those interests in the pipeline for probably a 100bn project with no hope of a return and needing permanent subsidy, while using a lot more energy, that we are trying to save elsewhere.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/journalists/andrew-gilligan/10406562/HS2-now-Labour-look-at-an-alternative-scheme.html
Mrs May was asking Labour for helpful ideas to find the money to be caring and compassionate and out of Junkerville. How about a revival of the freight line Jezza, like nearly happened when Ed Balls was showing a sign of common sense and Eural wanted his TENS project instead.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/road-and-rail-transport/10406039/HS2-might-not-go-ahead-if-Labour-withdraws-support-David-Cameron-suggests.html
Compared to Greece, and indeed also Ireland and some other countries, the UK has not really experienced anything that merits the description “austerity”. There have been some hard cases, not all intentional and some plain stupid, but by taking its time the UK government has managed to cut its budget deficit by three quarters without inflicting massive hardship overall.
It’s worth recalling that a) in 2009 the Labour government was having to borrow a quarter of all the money it was spending, and b) the process of deficit reduction could be gradual and controlled because unlike other EU countries the UK kept its own national currency issued by its own national central bank.
We must not forget that this whole sorry mess was kicked off by messrs Bush and Blair who lied through their teeth that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction. The West has not yet learned that it is sometimes best to leave things alone including leaving strong men in positions of authority- even if they are cruelest despots of the worst kind.
What we have left now is still Sunnai vs Shia with the Kurds trying to carve out their own stake in this part of old Iraq which in itself is going to start off another conflict with Turkey because that’s the last thing the Turks want- as far as I can see there’s no end in sight- it’s so depressing it’s hardly worth talking about.
Not just Turkey, but Iran as well.
This time we must learn from our mistakes and NOT get involved. Look and I say this with some impatience now – we can’t even get our own Province right let alone involve ourselves with fixing the unfixable in the M.E. Leave interference in other Countries instabilities whether Political or Commercial to others to resolve – we have other more important priorities within our Homeland to address. Whilst we are at it why does no one in Government heed the growing number of voices calling for a drastic cut in Overseas Aid? Oh yes got it – makes us look good as one of the 6 permanent members of the UN! Well the ‘heads up’ on that is we don’t need that either – strength comes from Global Commercial enterprise not political ambition – the latter nobody wins.
Islamic State is like Whack-a-Mole.
This war is going to go on for ever.
To defeat nazism it took enormous effort and large armies. Then there was the problem of de-nazification of the whole central european continent to contend with and finally we eventually got there with the help of the EEC then the EU. So now we have a huge mess on our hands in Iraq, Syria and other middle eastern countries which will need the same effort if it is going to be sorted- otherwise we should forget about it and get it straight in our minds- ‘not my business’. To take the extremism out of ISIS is going to be the real problem. To take the extremism out of Islam is the key but with no central authority in Islam its going to be nigh impossible- all we can do is mind ourselves.
Are there lessons to be learned from Ottoman times? Did they face the same problems, did they terrorise Mesopotamia into order or was there another way?
The most important lesson to be learned from Ottoman times is that a proper armchair has a back and sides.
Whatever happens it is their country now and we must not interfere. They must be allowed to sort out their problems the way they see fit. This has been the trouble in the past. We want the middle east to live their lives the way we do and their culture is completely different. Stay out of it.
How do Iraqis earn a living in places such as Mosul? It is never explained in our media. No factories and a dry desert. It is a mystery why ISIS wish to live there. Perhaps it’s the quiet.
There’s not a lot left of Mosul from the evidence on the media . Frankly , it should be left as it is as a monument to evil . Whether Iraq can ever overcome its tribal warfare is a huge question – certainly there is nothing that outside influences can do to overcome this . History over a long period of time has exposed the Middle East as an uncontrollable area ; we must keep our fingers clean and not get involved .
mmm ! sounds familiar.
Will we ever hear that “Britain has been recaptured from the EU”?
Off-topic, it’s a pity this useful chap David Jones is no longer in government; perhaps David Davis could bring him back in to run a media communications and rapid rebuttal unit for his department. He sure needs somebody effective to do that or he (and we) will continue to lose the propaganda war.
http://brexitcentral.com/cant-pick-choose-bits-eu-membership-like-brexit-must-come-withdrawal-euratom/
“We can’t pick and choose the bits of EU membership we like – so with Brexit must come withdrawal from Euratom”
“Withdrawal from Euratom was therefore not a question of stubborn absolutism on the part of the Prime Minister over submission to the jurisdiction of the CJEU. It was, rather, an inevitable legal consequence of the decision of the British people to withdraw from the EU. The only legal means of effecting withdrawal is by serving an Article 50 notice, which, as illustrated above, also has the automatic effect of withdrawing from Euratom.”
Which is also what the EU’s lawyers insist is the case.
Of course withdrawal from the Euratom treaty itself does not preclude the UK from seeking a sensible new affiliation agreement with its members to ensure that the UK will still participate in at least the most important activities. That’s unless the governments of those other countries, supposedly our friends and allies, are happy to see cancer patients dying in the UK because existing arrangements come to an abrupt halt.