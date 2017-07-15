Brexit and sloppy journalism

Some newspapers and BBC commentators, led by the Evening Standard seem to think everything revolves around Brexit if it is negative. They either avoid the positive or dismiss it as happening despite Brexit.
It has become a lazy habit of mind. Since Brexit, if the pound goes down, it is because of Brexit. When the pound goes up they tend to ignore it. After Brexit they delighted in the short sharp markdown of the Stock Market. When the strong upwards move commenced in the FTSE100 they said they had not meant the FTSE 100, the larger stocks, but had meant the FTSE250 which more accurately captures the domestic economy. When that too surged they switched to another topic.
They quietly dropped their recession forecasts for last winter, and tiptoe round the excellent jobs figures which have continued to show good new job generation throughout the post Brexit vote year. Instead they shifted their forecasts from recession to slowdown, and shifted the date from soon to later.
Using their methods I should be arguing that since the Brexit vote the Stock market is up sharply, showing improved confidence in our future prospects. I should point out that business has given a resounding vote of confidence in post Brexit UK in the most positive way possible, by hiring many more staff. I would point to the continuing very high levels of inward investment, to the growth in new housing being built and sold , and to high levels of consumption as all marvels of the vote. There we have it – the Brexit vote has brought us more jobs, more homes, more inward investment, more business confidence. The main complaint I now have from anti Brexit business is a worry they will not be able to recruit all the labour they need in future. In other words they plan to stay here and invest and grow here.
I do not do so because I think the impact of Brexit is exaggerated. Just as joining the EEC and then the single market did nothing to raise our growth rate – indeed it went down – so leaving the EU will have little economic impact. What it will do is important politically, giving us the power back to shape our own destiny and have a better economic future if we wish to make the changes necessary to bring that about.
Dear Mr Redwood, I am very happy we are getting the power back to shape our own destiny. I sell a lot of services in Germany and have been able to use the law of the EU several times to stop the German authorities imposing unfair restrictions. Could you tell me how this will work once the UK has left the EU? Will Westminster pass a law instructing Germany how to behave?
Reply Trade with Germany will be regulated by WTO rules and international law, and maybe by a special UK/EU Agreement as well. You will still have redress against unfair practices. It is interesting you have encountered such difficulties in Germany. I also when in the past in business found Germany a very difficult market.
“….led by the Evening Standard “ – is George Osborne on course to beat Edward Heath for the longest public sulk in history?
I agree with all you say but I’m puzzled why so many powerful figures would still prefer to be a ‘colony’ of the EU than to be an independent nation. Is it just love of the status quo which has served them so well? Is it that they are subsidised by the EU?
Little or no accountability.
Thank you, Mr Redwood, for being so positive. It’s a joy to read your comments. Pity there aren’t more politicians around to talk up our great country.
In media terms, Brexit is rapidly being repositioned as “Tory Brexit”. As the current narrative is that the Tories are useless and Mr Corbyn is a miracle worker, this leaves Labour much space to oppose and support simultaneously, as circumstances offer.
The best defence is attack. The line should that Brexit is complex and difficult but going according to plan. Those who oppose are plotters and saboteurs who cannot accept reality. Name names. Let them waste their air time denying it.
“Hard pounding, gentlemen. Let’s see who pounds longest.” (Wellington at Waterloo)
What about this as a way for Mrs May to find £10bns extra for a few popular policies and stick one to Osborne: cancel HS2, the great white elephant of which he was the principle champion.
I’m particularly amused by the way they witchhunt Blair over Iraq as if he’s a convicted traitor and war criminal, then, every time he says something that they perceive might have an effect on people’s attitude to Brexit, wheel him out as if the public regard him as some kind of oracle.
They’re more out of touch with the public than Theresa May. And that’s saying something.