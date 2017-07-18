BBC should correct the Today programme inflation coverage

The ONS today announced a fall in the UK inflation rate in June. That came as no surprise to me, as the main upwards driver of the inflation rate has been oil and commodity prices, and they have weakened a bit recently. The BBC thinks our inflation rate has risen owing to a decline in the pound – a decline which started in the summer of 2015, not with the Brexit vote.
The ONS now confirms in their analysis that the UK inflation rate has risen and now fallen a bit in line with other countries – e.g. US and Euro area – owing to movements in commodity prices. Time for the BBC to catch up with reality.
‘Time for the BBC to catch up with reality. ‘
Or, time for the BBC licence tax to be decriminalised, then abolished and finally privatise this poisonous entity whose activities have now strayed way outside its remit
To all intents and purposes it has become a propaganda for the illiberal left
Moreover, it’s time for the Tories to grow some and do the decent thing and put this organisation to the sword
Indeed but you can say that about nearly every report the BBC do. They are divorced from reality on all their agendas:- climate alarmism, wanting an ever larger state, the dire NHS, wanting ever more taxes and regulation, their childish gender politics, their endless attacks on Trump, the USA right, the rich or landlords and above all their endless remoaner agenda. They are essentially pro state group thing and anti the private sector. Also hugely in favour of the system that means they get loads of tax payers money to provided unfair completion for any other providers.
They even like the absurd system that is the NHS
Reality is in short supply. If it was not then fantastical ideologies political and religious would not have the relevance and the considerable power to influence that they so enjoy and use very much to our detriment. The BBC worshipping at the alter of the progressive left of course promulgate it’s doctrine zealously so will not let truth or facts impede their spreading of their particular socialist gospel.
Who’s surprised !. The BBC are gloomongerers .
I certainly agree the BBC need to be rather more factual than opinionated in its News coverage.
Its gone from being a News Reporting Broadcaster, to a News Forecaster.
I caught the back end of a discussions with Andrew Sentance who was sensibly, but in a mild-mannered way, arguing for normalisation of interest rates and the ubiquitous BBC economics favourite of a few years ago, Danny Blanchflower. mr Blachflower was as bombastic and dismissive of opposing views as ever. Fortunately for him he was not challenged or reminded of his absurd forecast that if the coalition government didn’t follow his leftist-inspired ‘Keynesian’ prescription for a borrowing binge there would be ‘5 million unemployed’. The coalition government sensibly ignored blanchflower and the Labour Party, as a result of which the deficit is more or less under control and confidence has been restored.
Where is the political will to make them compete in the market place for their income?
They continue to be a law unto themselves and under no pressure to change.
If Trump were PM he would probably ban Ministers etc from appearing on their programmes until they became more even-handed, and they would be excluded from press briefings
Inflation or no, my shopping gets progressively cheaper. Online grocers are now offering 8% and 10% reductions even 15% from one company on “the whole order” with zero delivery costs. I have no idea what on earth the media and Labour Party is talking about. If they give me 5% I’ll do their online shop for them.
Nevertheless the CBI is still desperately worried about Brexit …
How can the BBC catch up, when they clearly have an alternative agenda/canted narrative that is designed with one single purpose in mind “mendacious obfuscation”
No disrespect to you John, but in general the BBC have not been taken seriously for a number of years. Listening to any political argument that emanates from the BBC is met with disdain and in some cases anger! I believe I am not alone in this view?
…and as for the ONS’s financial “fiddlers elbow”….let’s not go there!
Recently via a national newspaper ( no purchase necessary )not generally unfriendly to the Tories, I got 300 flower bulbs for the price of the postage. ( a few quid ) I checked out the proper prices from multiple suppliers. They were selling for “£150+..and were popular.
I assure you I am not a fanatical online shopper but my personal “inflation” figures are more than minus 10% over the last year. I guess that means I’m suffering a kind of deflation. I’m trying to re-inflate myself with “offer” prices on gassy homebrew.
Won’t happen. This is the BBC we’re talking about.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
We await the legendary…. ‘inflation rate drops from 2.9% to 2.6% despite Brexit’….
zorro
Perhaps it is time that MPs clipped the BBC wings – we can’t do it short of breaking the law and leaving us liable to fines or incarceration. I read today that even the Proms has gone unashamedly anti Brexit. I am sick of it.
Re: Time for the BBC to catch up with reality.
That time has long passed, nowadays they prefer sensationalism and bias !
Oh dear …
“Dutch seeking UK citizenship will lose passports”
“The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, warned the roughly 100,000 Dutch citizens living in the UK that if they take up British citizenship after Brexit, to avoid having to leave the country, they risk losing their Dutch passports. “Countering dual nationality remains one of this cabinet’s policies,” he said on Monday. EU nationals living in Britain face uncertainty after March 2019 when the UK leaves the EU.”
Well, I agree with their opposition to dual or multiple nationality, which has become far too common, and I reckon the answer may be to resurrect something like the old legal status of “denizen”:
https://definitions.uslegal.com/d/denizen/
“According to the English law, denizen is a person who is in an intermediate position between being an alien and a natural born or naturalized subject. Denization is the act of making a person a denizen.”
Presume you have taken this up with the BBC. If so what was their response.
Bad news for the BoE. Just when Mr Carney for his umpteenth time ( surely a record! ) said there would be an imminent interest rate rise as being “absolutely necessary” ( a day before his Canadian former collegues did it in Canada ) Yellen said “maybe not yet.”
Now the BoE is, according to the BBC, is “thinking again abour NOT raising rates”
Anyone would think the BoE was not doing any analysis or thinking at all but merely following like a toddler hanging on to its mummy’s skirt trails: Yellen of the USA. Like flies, what is the Bank of England for?
You are far too easy on them. They and their kind will ignore these mild words, they cut no ice. You will need to use words like distortion, deliberate, subversive and such before they and journalists reading your views will take any significant notice.