Visit to National Grid

By johnredwood | Published: July 20, 2017

I had the pleasure of attending the National Grid graduation day for their interns. Under their theme of “Employability” they give young people a better chance of a future job by good intern programmes. One of this year’s intake has been offered a job with National Grid, who are helping the others find jobs or College or work placements elsewhere. Contracting companies of National Grid are encouraged to participate in their Employability programme. The current special school partner is Addington.

I welcome this good scheme to give students a better chance of employment, by concentrating on their many abilities.

  1. alan jutson
    Posted July 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm | Permalink

    This is good news John.

    Was visiting Addington School only last week for the presentation of a new Bus for the students which the Woodley and Earley Lions funded, in partnership with the Lords Taverners.

    Had a long chat with staff members and some of the students afterwards, and was aware of the work experience programme, so nice to hear of a successful result.

