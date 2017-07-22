The budget and review cycle for Quangos

Ministerial supervision of big bodies like the Environment Agency, Network Rail, and some Housing quangos is essential. Ministers are the only protector of the taxpayer and the consumer interest. As the government supplies much of their revenue as subsidy and much of their capital directly or with guarantees of borrowing Ministers can and should take an active interest in the performance of management. The managers of many of these bodies are paid well above the senior salary norm in the public sector. This is presumably because they are expected to perform better. In order to get any value for these much enhanced salaries it is vital the Minister as the taxpayer representative sets demanding targets and only approves high pay if performance is good enough.In the end in many cases the Minister hires and fires the CEOs and Chairmen, so has every reason to take a close interest in what they do.
I suggest the following major events in an annual review cycle with the Chairmen and CEOs of these bodies:
1. Approval of budget sums for the following year – consideration of past performance and bids for extra cash
2. Review of annual figures for year just completed, including full performance review against targets and value for money review of money spent
3. Corporate plan and forecast meeting to discuss what the state will be buying with the money approved for the following year, and target revision for that year
4. Mid year review if needed by either side. Government might want a mid year review if management figures are unsatisfactory, if there are customer and public service issues etc. Quango may want review if it cannot hit target, if it needs more cash etc
The extent to which the Minister needs to be hands on will depend on a number of matters. If the quango has a history of missed targets and poor customer performance the reviews need to be detailed and regular. If the Quango has a good track record at performance the reviews can be more relaxed but there should still be the minimum regular annual cycle. Saying thank you when they have done well is as important as demanding change when they have done badly. There will need to be more contact and special meetings if something the Quango is doing achieves high public salience, or if performance nose dives.
The aim should be to build a good relationship with the Minister as a kind of supportive shareholder. Unlike a shareholder, however, the Minister also has to directly represent the consumer interest. As many of these Quangos and businesses have strong monopoly characteristics the Minister has to keep prices down and standards up, as there is often no effective market to do that for him.
Half yearly review and the way you put it I have a doubt whether that is the norm? I would expect more often than that with my big budget holders. Minimum Is a robust exception reporting system together reasons and action plan. Somehow I feel this doesn’t happen. Seems to me that you are trying to shake up the business of HMG. The need for these comments in a PLC would be non existent. No wonder so many projects leak/money is wasted.
Every one of these Quangos should publish a quarterly performance update and an annual re report like a FTSE top 100 company.
Good morning.
The reasons why QUANGOS exist is because :
a) they reduce government and ministerial accountability.
b) provide well paid jobs for ‘friends’.
c) allow the EU to control our country (eg the Environment Agency) bypassing national governments
d) remove democratic oversight.
We never had QUANGOS during the days of Empire or a Civil Service as large.
Should we not review all the quangos and decide whether or not they are needed? The Environment Agency, with its bigoted opposition to dredging, did much to make the flooding of 2014 much, much worse. The Charity Commission, clearly dominated at the time by Labour interests, tried to make as much mischief as possible for private schools. None of these bodies is accountable; all of them have too much power and their personnel are massively over paid. It is time to restore their functions to various departments of state – which themselves should be slimmed down – and abolish either all or most of them.
Perhaps we could stop paying bonuses to those who spend the foreign aid budget dreaming up extra ways to spend our money at the last minute just to satisfy budget spend.
Indeed time to revisit foreign aid completely, as it seems to be completely out of control when so much help is needed by so many at home.
You mean that ministers should have a professional approach to managing these service quangos – Can’t but agree.
An addition to your four points, I would include ‘5. Proof that the the quango is cost effective in that it provides services at well below the costs when managed by government directly’.
Ministers should focus on handing over as much buying power, and decision making, to individual citizens and consumers, rather than imagining that central control, even with the best central team possible, can ever do as well as thousands of individual choices in citizens hands can.
Hence real buying power in the relationship with schools should be in the hands of parents, real buying power in the relationship with healthcare vendors should be in the hands of patients, real buying power in the relationship with landlords should be in the hands of state subsidised tenants, and so on.
An excellent post – but what can we poor bloody infantry do about it? This is properly addressed to the only person in Britain who can instruct Ministers in their duty, the Prime Minister. No doubt she will read it carefully.
Read in conjunction with yesterday’s post, should we suspect that Ministers in this Conservative government have abandoned supervision of their departments’ budgets?
Forty years ago Sir Humphrey Appleby advised Jim Hacker that a minister’s job was to secure departmental funding in Cabinet and to represent the department in public. Nothing else. Has Sir Humphrey won?
Reply I am encouraging Cabinet office and Treasury to develop their work on productivity, quality and performance review and harness departmental Ministers to help