Why do we run such a large balance of payments deficit with the EU?

As some are still worried about the possibility we will trade with the rest of the EU on WTO terms after exit, I am inviting them to explain why it is we run a huge trade deficit with the rest of the EU but a surplus with the rest of the world. Why has this usually been true during our 45 years of membership? Not even large devaluations against the DM and the Euro have changed this.
9 Comments
You also need to add to this the hidden spend which millions add to each year when on holiday in Countries which are members of the EU, a sort of personal trade deficit.
Well the answer is the system is rigged to a degree by such things as CAP and other lunacies.
The way to export more is to have a bonfire of red tape, to cut and simplify taxes, to relax planning laws, go for simply hire and fire employment laws, go for fracking and cheap non green crap energy and thus make UK industry more competitive and willing to invest. May alas seem to want the oppositve.
Even VAT on school free Gove seems to have gone all climate alarmist now. We all want clean air, water and a pleasant country but bat & bird chomping windfarms do nothing but waste money, export jobs and destroy the environment.
Remainer Lady Hale is surely a large mistake at 72. But then nearly all lawers are remainers usually thinking that the more law, government and layers of law their is the better.
But why is she able to take the job when most judges are forces to retire at 70?
I meant – But then nearly all lawers are remainers generally thinking that the more law, government and layers of courts and government there are the better. The opposite is generally the case.
I you have a hammer every problem start to look like a nail as they say.
Leave companies with some money to invest in efficiency rather than taking it off them to “invest” in lunacies like HS2, Hinkley and renewable subsidies.
LL Exactly right. Gove going on about farmers being ‘green’ really bugs me too. All the farmers around us have put in bio mass boilers or turbines or mass arrays of solar panels all for subsidies. They are earning a fortune off the backs of bill payers who just see their energy bills rising. Our landscape has gone from one of beauty to that of towers of steel and it is the same all over Scotland even around Loch Ness. The numbers of birds and bats that these things kill are horrendous. ‘Green?’ My back side.
Good morning.
Because they provide us with things that we want. But not for long 🙂
Once out of the EU and irrespective of tariffs, the EU will have to really compete for our pounds against other countries. No longer will we be a captive market. It is this that they fear, apart from breakup that is.
They also fear that once out of the EU the UK will no longer have to suffer the regulatory burden and, we will once again be sitting at the ‘Top-top tables’ when it comes to making the rules. Rules that we can shape to suit our needs or, use as bargaining chips with the other 27 members of the EU to get better terms further down the line.
No one dares to tell the truth about gender pay on programmes like Any Questions or discussions for PC reasons. The reality is that women are. on average, rather less motivated by money and more likely to take jobs that fit in better with their work life balance. They take career gaps and are also far less likely to study STEM subjects.
Physics A level as about 80% male for example computer studies even more so.
If there were no pay gap is would actually be a very clear sign of anti-male discrimination.
If there were are huge number of under paid, talented women around companies clearly snap them up and have a competitive advantage anyway. Companies have no reason to “discriminate” and good competitive reasons not to.
Because we’ve been screwed by the eu and all political parties in this country have bowed down to the eu over the decades, that’s why one of the reasons I voted out because the public cannot trust the MPs to stand up for GB it’s just self self self to look after there own self interest and blow the rest
We are now largely a service economy and I assume that you do not include the City of London in your equation.
Within our manufacturing sector we fail to make the effort to export in many cases. If I want Yarg or Waterloo cheese I bring it into Spain from an England visit. Beyond cheddar from large factory manufacturers there is little in Spanish supermarkets. sad really because we have a range of cheese to rival the French and plenty of French and Italian cheese is readily available. English apples are a rarity in England, but unheard of in Europe. On the credit side beef exporters have tried harder of late. Our car and motorcycle manufacturers have done well, but in reality most are foreign owned.
All of which poses the question, are we geared up for a post Brexit boost in exports or do we continue to stagger along with a could do better performance. If we cannot sell cheese to Europe what chance of selling it to far flung customers.
I suspect that some of it is to do with the fact that the EU does not abide by its own rules on health and safety etc. Their goods are probably cheaper to produce and I cannot help thinking that many are more inclined to buy their own produce other than that of the UK. Looking at how talks seem to be progressing I still have the feeling we won’t be leaving the EU. There does seem to be some back peddling in the cabinet but then this is what we all suspected in the first place.