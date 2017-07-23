Absenteeism in the public sector

“They can’t all be ill” said someone looking at high absence figures in part of the public sector. They probably were not. Some private sector organisations have an absenteeism problem. There it is usually a sign of low morale, poor leadership, poorly structured jobs. Some parts of the public sector suffer from high absentee rates too. Senior public sector managers need to change their organisations so more people turn up. The public sector probably has to have 1% more staff to cover for excess absence.
Anyone who is ill should of course have time off to have it checked out and to recover. The flu ridden employee or the staff member with an infectious cold may do more harm than good struggling in to work, only to spread the disease more. The issue is the employees who claim they are sick because they wish to extend the week-end, have a hangover from excessive drinking the night before, have better things to do than turn up for work. I once had to help senior managers tackle high absenteeism in a factory environment. The factory needed improving in all sorts of ways to make it a better working environment, which management did. They fired the worst offender who took far too much time off when they could prove they were not ill. This had a galvanising effect. Management was congratulated by other staff members who said they were fed up having to cover for that person when they knew it was not illness. General standards rose as a result.
If you wish to manage something you need to show it matters and explain what you want to achieve. It must be fair and sensible. The aim here is not to make people feel they mustn’t be ill, or hurry them when they need rest and treatment. The aim here is to deal with abuse. That needs to be explained. You then need to measure and monitor it, to see if the team follow the new policy laid out.
Figures can be revealing. If there is an outbreak of flu then you would expect a big surge in absence. If the absence figures shows a cluster of non attendance on Fridays or Mondays,or on hot days or days when there are major events or functions, suspicions should be aroused. You should also know your workforce well enough to help them realise their wishes whilst still doing a decent week’s work. If there is a big football match on tv they all want to watch, then consider letting them do that at work. You’ll lose 100 minutes, not the whole day, and have some goodwill.
The problem is though despite the UK having the reputation of having a “flexible labour market” is how hard it is to get a rid of a dud employee. Everybody here who has worked in a large business will have come across a colleague who will swing the lead. When complaints have been made. The response from the management will be, unless its something criminal they have been up to, its virtually impossible to get a rid of them, without enduring the cost of putting them on “gardening leave”, the tribunal etc
The state sector generally has very generous sick pay arrangements and the staff in general know exactly what these are and many just regard them as an additional perk of the job. The others working with them then see this and feel they are missing out and having to cover for others swinging the lead.
Some people take a whole year of sick then return before they are fired and do it again a bit later. No one cares much as it is not their money, it is the tax payers. Anyway so much of what the state does has so little value anyway. Who would care if a box junction mugging camera goes with repair?
The bonkers & over protective employment laws obviously encourage the taking of such sickies. The daft lefty Theresa May even want “to build on” these EU workers rights so we will get even more of this cheating.
What is the gender split on sick days in the state sector I wonder? Do we have the figures? Are men more or less likely than women to steal off the tax payers with sickies I wonder?
After all everything else you measure about the genders has statistically different variations. The types of jobs they do, the books/magazines they read, the cars they buy, the hobbies they have ……
“statistically significant” I meant.
The BBC reports that – blood donation rules relaxed for gay men and sex workers and also considering relaxing the rules for people who have undergone acupuncture, piercing, tattooing and endoscopy, and for those with a history of non-prescribed injecting drug use. users too – sounds like political correctness over sensible science once again to me.
Rather like when they equalised male and female alcohol guidelines. Were these “experts” similar to the ones who allowed tall building to be clad in flammable insulation, told the residents to return to their flats for 2+ hours after it was clear the fire was out of control, thought the ERM and the EURO were just great ideas, think that HS2, Hinkley and greencrap subsidies are an “investment”, did all the climate alarmist computer modelling that has been shown to be complete drivel, or bought all the blood product in from the USA (often sourced from prison inmates) – killing thousands via the NHS?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-40669950
Another post pointing to serious rot in the bloated public service. Absenteeism is indeed a problem of morale, and that in turn is one of leadership.
It is emphatically not to be solved with more money. That would only make it worse. On more than one national newspaper in the 1970s the already highly paid journalists operated a full-blown sickie rota and received an “Attendance Allowance” if they actually turned up for work.
I believe it was £10 a day and was written into their contracts. The abuse ended only when Mr Murdoch pushed through his Wapping revolution that broke up the old Fleet Street. As JR found, decent employees were relieved to see it go.
Sensible, but it still riles to know that my taxes are paying for all of this waste in the public sector, when the money would do more good in my pocket.
The country needs a proper education on economics, then perhaps it will filter through to the managers that can make things work properly
You say:- “Senior public sector managers need to change their organisations so more people turn up.”
What incentives do senior managers have to do that? None at all. It is not their money and it would make them very unpopular. They care not what they spend nor what value they give – it shows everywhere you look in the state sector.
“The public sector probably has to have 1% more staff to cover for excess absence”.
Staffing in the state sector is more like three times what is actually needed to deliver the little of real value they do deliver. Mainly as much of what they do is pointless anyway, or even positively harmful to the public. Also as they have little incentive to be efficient. To the NHS patients are just a nuisance and liability – not paying customers to be encouraged and well served.