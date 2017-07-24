The estate we are now in – public sector land and buildings

The public sector has collected much land and many buildings over the years. Managing this well can provide better conditions for employees and better results for taxpayers.
I am not one who thinks we should sell off our core estate, or go in for expensive financing through sales and leasebacks. I was critical of Gordon Brown doing some of this. It is cheapest and best to own the freehold of the core estate, and to take direct responsiblity for the maintenance and replacement of the buildings on the core estate. The UK government still has crucial sites with heritage buildings in Central London and elsewhere. Most Councils have good central sites, some with heritage buildings. Lets use them and look after them in the public sector.
In central London the Foreign Office, Downing Street, the Treasury, Parliament, the Scottish and Welsh Offices, the Banqueting Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Conference centre are all important sites and heritage buildings of varying ages. Keeping a strong central estate around the palaces of Westminster and Whitehall makes sense. Beyond the historic core it is good to have some other sites close to the action. The buildings for departments like Education, Business, Culture Media and Sport, Transport and the Home Office do not have the same architectural and historical significance as the heritage buildings. Some of this space may become surplus to overall Whitehall requirements, and some of the properties where the state is freeholder may be suitable for substantial redevelopment. Sub letting to other users in some cases may be a good source of revenue whilst keeping land holdings that could be useful. The further from the core, the better the case for disposal of surplus accommodation.
Beyond central London there are huge MOD holdings. There is some move away from the most valuable areas. In my own constituency the army has moved out from its large Arborfield base so that can be sold for the taxpayers and transformed into private housing. There needs to be suitable forces housing supplied elsewhere. I continue to campaign for a home base approach for all three services where single or family accommodation is provided for service personnel at a constant place where their children can go to school and their loved ones can live or be nearby without constant change.
There is some movement down in total numbers of public service employees, as various services come to rely more on computing power. This over time frees space for disposal or re letting. As a general policy aim those officials who need regular and easy access to Ministers should come to live on the heritage estate near to Parliament. Major centres of public sector employment should be away from highly stressed and expensive parts of the country. As more comes to be done on line so there will be mroe scope to streamline local offices, and to create more one stop shops incorporating more than one government fucntion or department.
The government is going over to a system of centrally managed estates with rental charges to departments for use whether the state is paying rent to a third party or owns the building. This should inject more discipline into property use, and could also lead to a demand for higher standards of services and interior fitment from client departments. This would be good for morale.
3 Comments
Well far too many people work for the state anyway, while producing very little of any value for the public. They also hold far too much property to do this from.
This is nearly always badly managed and produces very little in financial return. Unlike the private sector it is not really taxes either. In the private sector we have inheritance tax, capital gains tax and tax and income. With residential property we now thank to Osborn and Hammond even have tax on income landlords have not even made. Thus hitting tenants further in higher rents.
Property in the state sector is often located in the wrong place. Usually for the convenience of staff rather than for any efficient function.
Good morning.
Good topic.
Indeed the State can and should make better use of its estates.
I am not one for selling all the Family Silver but where land is just left then it is a good idea either to return it to agriculture or development.
Other areas where the government can raise funds is selling the Prisons like HMP’s Wandsworth and Brixton to private developers. The land could be used for housing and new prisons built further out on cheaper or currently owned government / MoD land.
It is also good that government departments will have to take a more business like mentality to their working space. The more commercial minded our State employees become the better they will come to understand just how fortunate they are.
Forces personal already get preferential treatment in schools, many get public school fees paid, and in the state sector their children jump the waiting list queue as the only group explicitly mentioned in the rules with such privilege.
I see no reason they should get better treatment than the children of private sector workers moving area regularly for work.
Fix the rationing rules, and pay them decent money, don’t bake more unfair rules into the system.