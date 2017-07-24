The EU tries to strengthen a weak hand

The EU wants more of our money. It wants to send us more of its unemployed. It wants to continue its huge trade surplus. All this puts it in a weak position as we leave.
So it invents silly ideas. It says the ECJ will continue ruling us after we have gone. This does not apply to any other independent country and should not apply to us. No need to pay to remove it!
It says it will stop UK citizens legally settled in one EU country moving to another after we have left. Fine. We cant stop them doing that if they want to. I doubt UK pensioners who have bought villas in Spain or Portugal will want to move to Poland or Germany anyway.Again, no need to pay for that.
They would be foolish to demand we pay to export to them, as that would be illegal under WTO rules. The only legal way to pay to trade is recognised tariffs, where their exports would then gift us a £12 bn tariff revenue to give back as tax cuts.
56 Comments
At the moment the negotiation is all rumour and counter rumour interspersed with reported outlandish statements from EU personnel and remainers. Two years of it will become wholly untenable. We therefore need quarterly statements of where we are up to, who has agreed what etc. How about an audited account of the EU current financial demands. We can then stop talking in circles, commenting on rumour, and get down to discussing substance.
Typically today as reported in the Daily Express, the EU is demanding the payment of child benefit to EU nationals working in the UK. My view is why not if the said children are in the UK with their parents. However the EU must reciprocate with the equivalent financial payment to UK kids living with their parents in the EU. It has to be a UK equivalent payment because each EU country has it’s own rules. A failure of the so called common market.
I see the penny is dropping in Germany. MPs demand a Brexit cabinet. Germany is waking up to the fact it doesn’t do to antagonise one of your best customers.
They have a very weak hand indeed and it’s time Barnier and Druncker were put back in the box.
Pragmatism will prevail as Merkels (state ed)sees the potential loss of a very lucrative market.
This is why I do not understand the transition period argument. It seems to benefit them more than us and is spun as overcoming uncertainty, in fact it is creating it by encouraging a wait and see approach. Tony Blair wanted to join the euro and at that time HMG invested a lot if time and money preparing for that eventuality, roadshows, literature etc. HMG needs to set a specific date, two years after triggering the leave, and have a worse case scenario (no deal) action plan from every department and tell business to do the same.
This will send a clear message to the EU that we are serious and that they should get on with working out how to operate without our £11 or 12 billion contribution. There seems to be no work being done on this, hence their demand for massive reparations.
Post Brexit, the UK will still remain under the remit of the European Court of Human Rights as it will remain a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights. The current government has not indicated any intention to withdraw.
So, what is the big deal with the ECJ again ?
For the record, it is the ECHR and not the ECJ which ruled that prisoners should have voting rights or the UK cannot deport relatives of Abu Hamza given the risk of torture they face.
My concern is not the EU but Hammond and May.
There is nothing the EU can do stop the UK leaving the EU. The threat to this not happening as per the EU referendum result is May and Hammond. Democracy has delivered its result. To refuse to adhere to this result would a treachery of such magnitude that will shame this nation
It is incumbent on Mr Redwood and his fellow Leave MP’s to threaten, if need be, the govt of the day. Threaten to vote against this Govt if need be on important issues.
I would rather see a fully independent, sovereign UK under Corbyn than be an EU vassal under May and that’s from someone who has voted Conservative all his life
May has been given her orders by the British people. Get on with it and stop vacillating. Her lack of leadership and lack of defiance is becoming tedious
Welcome words Mr Redwood but not matched by either rhetoric or actions of the cabinet.
I understand there will be no running commentary on leaving the EU (Dr Fox’s comments on extended transitional arrangements seems like a commentary) and the Conservatives have always been poor at spin but the remain and pro EU stories need to be countered.
As the EU doesn’t receive tariff money it’s not interested in it, nation states receive tariff revenue and businesses pay it. The EU is just trying to extort money like the protectionist racketeers of old, extorting money from shop keepers in exchange for not having their premises trashed.
We do need a clearer and tougher line in these negotiations. Perhaps David Davis and his team are doing this in private discussions. But the public position is all over the place. Again it would be good if you would allow your name to go forward to assist and advise.
Sound points but can we be confident that the May government will confound the knavish tricks of our EU enemies – or is pusillanimous capitulation a more likely prospect?
The lack of realism evident in the Evil Empire’s stance may betray its expectation that if sufficient time is afforded to quislings locally they might triumph before Brexit is accomplished perhaps.
This would all be fine material for a comedy production and extremely funny if it was one but as it is real life it is pathetic and childish. I think it is obvious they are playing hard ball and if they are reading what we have to read in the press and listen to on the BBC are probably thinking we will fold. We need to stay strong, tell them what we want and that we are not paying out vast sums for them to still have a hold over them. Tell them we will trade with WTO terms and them see if they stick together. No doubt there will be tantrums and tears before bed time but so be it. This nation must not bow down to orders from a foreign country. We never have before so let’s not start now.
That should read have a hold over us, not them.
IMF lowers UK GDP forecast to 1.7% amid Brexit uncertainty. Britain suffers biggest downgrade for advanced economy in latest forecasts by fund.
Reply Is this the same IMF as gave the UK the largest upgrade last time?
I watched the Sky Press review last night, and there was a rather silly and ill-informed young female professor who parroted one of the usual brainless Remoaner questions – “Where is the £350 million a week we were promised for the NHS?” Fortunately answered by the other commentator who pointed out that we hadn’t actually left the EU yet – so that money is still going to Brussels, and we have no choice about whether to spend it on the NHS or anything else … then she went on to the £60 billion “divorce bill”, and having been put right on that as well stubbornly ended up saying “Well we will have to pay them something”. Why? She, an academic, offered no explanation, no evidence to support that bald assertion. Why should it not be that they must pay us something? There are strong legal opinions that under the EU treaties we have no legal liability to pay the EU anything at all when we leave, but I doubt that she is aware of that.
A similar grovelling attitude is displayed by the BBC reporter here:
http://facts4eu.org/news_jul2_2017.shtml#balls
““I CAN GIVE THEM CLARIFICATION: WE OWE THEM NOTHING.”
“BBC gives rare chance to UKIP MEP for simple ‘clarification’ of the Brexit bill question”.
I’ve always said on here that having agreed to Article 50 TEU when we ratified the Lisbon Treaty we should start by trying to use it, but if they messed us around then we should just exercise our sovereign right to abrogate the EU treaties. I’m now beginning to think that unless the EU governments tell Michel Barnier to change his tune we may well end up doing that.
Exactly.
But inventing silly ideas and regulations is just what the EU do best.
The ERM, CAP, common fishing policy, one size fits all, recycling regulations and land fill, VAT, their energy lunacy, their fire regulations, promoting of dirty diesel vehicles over petrol, daft electric car incentives (before they work properly), the EURO, free movement of people & criminals regardless of merit or available jobs, a bonkers employment and human rights agenda, an open door immigration policy, the so called “single market”, the climate alarmism, the common import tariff, the university laws that oblige the UK to fund EU residents education & loans (rarely to be repaid) and fund children who live abroad …… indeed almost everything they touch they mess up big time.
The sooner we leave cleanly the better for everyone. The EU a bean fest for bureaucrats, lobby companies, so called “consultants”, corruption and certain, well connected, big
businesses and dire failed politicians seeking a cushy tax perked job.
There is no end to ideas to try to penalise us. The true signs of a weak argument.
The EU often got its underwear in a mess and the things John highlights show that nothing has improved . The sooner we are in our own clean air the better .
The MSM and especially the BBC obediently report every EU claim or demand without challenge. It’s almost as if they are agents of the EU.
What is going on?
The EU have a week hand but are simply negotiating hard, hoping we will roll over.
Nothing wrong with doing that, its sensible, but we should recognise we have a strong hand and play to that strength.
Whilst it is important to get as much as possible out of any negotiation, it is also sensible not to crush the other side completely, so that they can either agree or disagree with some dignity still intact.
In the end both sides will have to agree a deal, or agree no deal is possible.
We simply have to keep our nerve and not throw away our very strong position, like so many of our dim politicians seem to want to do.
Indeed indeed! 🙂
Meanwhile the silly IMF considers the UK weaker (growth down) and the EU stronger (growth eurozone up). Just don’t believe those experts, follow your faith! 🙂
What happens at the moment to non EU residents who get residency in an EU country? Do they get the right to with and live in the rest of the EU?
I withdraw have thought that it works just be the same going guests.
There is no point in trying to operate a protection racket unless you also employ enforcers who are credible. The EU really does need to get its act together if they are to be taken seriously; there are people in Sicily who know how these things are done, so what are they waiting for?
What happens at the moment to non EU residents who get residency in an EU country? Do they get the right to work and live in the rest of the EU.?
I think it quite possible that UK citizens who are living and working in Poland and Germany may wish to move to Spain and Portugal when they retire. Once again Brexiters seem to be happy to see the rights of UK citizens taken away.
“So it invents silly ideas. It says the ECJ will continue ruling us after we have gone. This does not apply to any other independent country and should not apply to us.”
Somebody pointed out that this is an imperial, or maybe post-imperial, notion, and that set me off wondering whether any of the old British Empire countries still recognise the UK Privy Council as their highest court of appeal; and I find that some do, even though there has been a gradual decline in the frequency of appeals:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judicial_Committee_of_the_Privy_Council
“The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) is the highest court of appeal for certain Commonwealth countries.”
But there is a bit of a twist, as not all the judges are British:
” … the Judicial Committee consists of senior judges who are Privy Councillors: they are predominantly Justices of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom and senior judges from the Commonwealth.”
And of course this is entirely a matter of choice for those countries:
“Initially, all Commonwealth realms and their territories maintained a right of appeal to the Privy Council. Many of those Commonwealth countries that became republics, or which had indigenous monarchies, preserved the Judicial Committee’s jurisdiction by agreement with the United Kingdom. However, retention of a right of appeal to a court located overseas, made up mostly of British judges who may be out of tune with local values, has often come to be seen as incompatible with notions of an independent nation’s sovereign status, and so a number of Commonwealth members have ended the right of appeal from their jurisdiction.”
Those famous words of Barroso may be recalled to elucidate the EU’s attitude:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Ralocq9uE
The EU is the first of the post-imperial empires, hence maybe the presumption that even if a country has notionally withdrawn many aspects of EU law should still prevail within its territory, and under the ultimate jurisdiction of the EU’s supreme court.
Sorry, first of the non-imperial empires. Which is why its preferred non-imperial units of weights and measures are in fact the new imperial system.
Do we have to endure this kind of rubbish from our media?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/23/us-trade-deal-could-hinge-chickens/
“Why US trade deal could hinge on Britons eating chlorinated chickens”
Presumably the Telegraph is also against Britons drinking chlorinated water.
A more informative document than the DT is a report from the NZ Food Agency:
“Chlorinated compounds formed during chlorine wash of chicken meat”, 2008, available from food safety.govt.nz
When chlorine is properly used, i.e. according to (NZ) food standards, there is no noticeable/predictable danger to health. Question is: who defines the standards?
With the BBC in its corner it doesn’t need to try very hard, for it will sing the EU’s praises with very little encouragement.
I see no end to the posturing.
Britain needs to walk away from negotiations that are getting nowhere.
Delay plays into the hands of those who want to fudge and then reverse our decision to leave.
‘Transition’ is another weasel word.
The EU wants to keep control of us, in any way possible. It wants our money and , as you say, to dump its people on us, as well as all those THEY invite in to the EU, but don’t actually want themselves. The “unwanted” are to be shoved over here, or maybe Poland and Hungary as they are fighting back, to be nothing but a financial burden on the country they end up in.
Nothing good can happen from suddenly having hundreds of thousands of 3rd world people with 3rd world ways and culture, arriving. WE are the ones who are going to have to pay, financially as well as culturally.
I was going to put “It will not end well” – but with the population of Africa and most of Asia fixed on coming for a free life – – all I can say is “It will NOT end”.
John I firmly believe the signals that are perceived by the EU to be coming from much of the press and remoaner politicians is the reason they are making such outrageous demands! I also believe we should do exactly what Boris suggested and tell them “To go whistle”!
The only weapon we need fear that the EU negotiators possess is their Goebbels standard propaganda abilities. To many ordinary people it is adversely effecting their judgement and and to remaniacs it is manna from heaven as it supplying them with ammunition to use to snipe at Brexit. As you say their negotiating position is weak so all they can do is pretend it is not. The best way to do that is to cultivate fear and that has been the basis of all remainers and the EU strategy since the the vote to leave and before. Telling us that those opposed to Brexit are weak and that UK Brexit negotiators are in a fight that if they do not succumb to baseless arguments and time wasting tactics will win easily.
What I find particularly annoying is that some of our MPs and much of the media are more concerned about the ‘plight’ of EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit and about what rights they will have here. They seen to have far less concern about UK citizens living in the EU and their rights which should be their primary concern.
I’m sure that in no other country would the politicians and media behave like this; citizens of their country, even when abroad, would be their main interest.
Can you imagine the USA allowing ECJ to get involved in legal matters in the States? Not even the Democrats would consider such an idea and I’d love to hear Trump’s comment if it was suggested! If the ECJ wants involvement with EU citizens in this country, we should demand that our Supreme Court has the same rights in respect of our citizens in the EU.
But we have wimps as negotiators otherwise we would have submitted our demands to the EU long ago, starting with a share of all the property assets.
Would I be right in saying that the EU wants the ECJ to decide what is or is not a crime, but has objected to deportation of its citizens for said crimes?
They’re ours. Oh. No, no, they’re yours!
PLease, JR, get your voice heard to a wider audience.
One question that the BBC never seems to ask, is “We were told the Euro would cause permanent economic growth in Euroland, so why do so many Spaniards, Italians etc come to the UK? Is it because they like our weather, they want to see cricket matches (I don’t go to cricket so maybe it is full of Spaniards happy to see this new form of entertainment)? Or is it because it is the Euro has caused high unemployment?
I hope David Davies knows this – have you told him?
There is a growing feeling of betrayal among those who voted for Brexit, and even among some of those who voted to Remain but have since changed their minds. We feel betrayed because of the new policy of a ‘transitional period’ of five years after we leave the EU in 2019, in which the European Courts of Justice will still hold sway over our laws. Five years in effect means twelve years, because a case can take up to seven years to come to trial in that EU institution. This isn’t what we voted for in the referendum of June last year. It means that we won’t be able to control immigration or deport those who threaten our peaceful way of life for twelve more years. Twelve years is a very long time in politics – almost an eternity! This is why we’re feeling betrayed.
It is the UK that is only too happy to take their unemployed. The rules regarding EU Citizens seeking work in other EU countries is very clear. They cannot just turn up and claim benefits etc. Only the UK Government does not properly apply the EU Citizen rules. Anyway, most immigration is from non-EU countries and the UK government has shown little appetite in reducing that.
False narratives.
Your going to become unstuck John just like Trump.
It’s not revenue at all it will be destroyed in the overnight interbank market so that the commercial banks can balance their reserves and the BOE meets its overnight rate.
We can reduce taxes no problem at all. If you try and jump through hoops to do so since you’ve convinced voters it operates like a household budget and somehow have to balance an imaginary book.
Then you are in big trouble and why this fantastic country is being held back.
To say that money has to saved somewhere to spend somewhere else is gold standard thinking and completely a false narrative.
They also want us to keep their criminals too.
These ridiculous irresponsible “wants” emanating from the EU are simply childish and laughable! This continuing nonsense proves the Brussels asylum is led by an incompetent bunch of half-wits?
Germany fails to honour its part of the Greek bailout deal
The German government has long been accused by critics of profiting from Greece’s debt crisis. Now there are some new numbers to back it up: Loans and bonds purchased in support of Greece over nearly a decade have resulted in profits of €1.34 billion for Germany’s finance ministry.
I would like to add my support to Emily Maitlis, Sarah Montagu et al in demanding that the BBC plugs the gender pay gap ‘now’. But I urge the BBC to do it by cutting the mens’ salaries from their level of £500k – £2m to the c £200k which the women get. Given high profile BBC presenters also get – due to the platform and profile the BBC gives them – opportunities to publish books, get paid for speaking etc, c £200k should be fine to attract top quality people. Especially given it’s the prestige of the BBC and its funded by a poll tax.
Over the past weeks it has become clear that the EU wants the UK only for its contributions to their funding, to take their unemployed and do as we are told. Or else.
In my own past business dealings , when very rarely presented with OTT demands, I would have declared that all of the above are out of my reach and I would have to withdraw until a sensible approach was on the table.
I do not know what the Brexit Team strategy is but listening almost daily to the ever increasing demands upon them and therefore this country, should surely provoke a similar response? At present we seem to be playing along with their agenda. Why?
Brilliant John, common sense indeed. I keep wishing that the BBC and your fellow MP’s could understand the issues as clearly. Unfortunately I am starting to think that they do understand, but are somehow benefiting from lying to the British public.
JR, it gets more stupid by the day. Why is our govt entertaining such rot? Do they wis to trade or not. All the other stuff is up to the U.K. A free independent country will nhave to allow courts from a foreign land to impose its laws, rules, directives or regulation upon it. Are all EU citizens who work in the US subject to this, of course not.
Why waste time discussing it? May is continuing Cameron’s underhand ideas to deceive the public. He had industry, foreign leaders, civil servants, media and Whitehall behind his lies. He wasted our taxes as well! He did not put in plans for the alternative in the contingency he lost and would give extra time to change our minds. No. As May said, enough is. Enough.
Today we read Legard and the IMF back on song for scare language backed up by the Guardian when the figures and facts do not support the comments or analysis made! You and similar minded colleagues need to start to put pressure on May and Hammond to stop this nonsense and leave ASAP.
All true enough, but our problem isn’t the EU, it is the apparent spinelessness of the people negotiating on our behalf. I can only hope that appearances are deceptive.
The way the EU is beginning to fragment with Italy, Greece, Austria, Poland and Hungary all up in arms about immigration, which will certainly come to a head soon, we may not be the only ones leaving.
Perhaps we need to just keep cool, not give anything away, and there may not be an EU organisation worth negotiating with in 18 months time.
We simply trade with those members who want to trade with us.
I see it is reported that the Spain and France are desperate to continue to fish in what will be OUR waters, shame the BBC have not picked up on this, but of course not surprised.
Hard to say how this whole business is going to finish up- not good- is my feeling. I don’t think playing games like going out to india SE asia or america looking for new trade deals is going to impress anyone, nor will it serve to rattle the europeans..all the pointers are that we will comply with the EU rules so as to keep our trade with them ehethet we are in or out of the customs union
I read today that Hinkley Point will end up costing us £100 billion. Britain will have the MOST EXPENSIVE electricity on the planet. That could be paid to the EU as a “get out of prison” fee. Also HS2 will cost a similar amount. Why are we wasting these humungous sums on vanity projects which will not work. Look at HS1 – sold off at a loss because it does not make a profit. Who dreams up these stupid ideas?
What about the fact that the UK is legally entitled to trade on exact same terms for up to 10 years, according to WTO?
That would allow us a painless transition and give the EU something to think about
Barnier & Co are being totally unreasonable and deliberately delaying negotiations by demanding a trumped up “exit fee”
Tired of remainers attempting to sabotage the process and trying to frighten people into bowing down and continuing to accept the rule of this corrupt, bloated and wasteful dictatorship
It seems they want EU residents in U.K. to retain all rights they have currently in the EU while removing the right of free movement within the EU of U.K. nationals currently settled there. Odd idea. Those UK citizens affected should appeal to the ECJ.
Dear John Redwood,
I have zero confidence in your modern Conservative party that believes the concept of men and women is a voluntary construct. Please do something about this there must be someone in your party that hasn’t gone completely insane.
Yours etc.