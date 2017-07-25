Energy use by the public sector

Many people in the public sector are much exercised by climate change ideas. I myself am all in favour of energy efficiency and cutting fuel bills without cutting standards of heating and lighting. The public sector could do much more to offer a lead in these matters.
Highways authorities squander a lot of power on traffic light sets that could be replaced with roundabouts, and on all night street lights in places where they could be safely switched off at midnight owing to a lack of pedestrians after that time. Railway companies keep train engines running for long periods when parked at terminus stations awaiting turnround and scheduled departure. Most trains keep their engines running when stopped at red lights or in intermediate stations. Buses too often keep engines running in stationary traffic, at traffic lights and at bus stops. Most lack the switch off switch on technology enjoyed by many modern cars. Trains and buses are often far too large and heavy for the passenger numbers and route they are travelling, worsening the fuel per passenger figures.
Public sector building managers often keep lights on when outdoors light is sufficient to light the rooms. I remember attending a big conference on overuse of energy in a large room with huge candelabras with many bulbs on, all blazing when the sun was pouring in through all the windows. I was the only one to suggest we find a light switch. There are not emough movement sensors and other controls on the public estate to cut the bills.
Ministers could initiate more studies of energy use by building and function, and see what divergencies there are. Some of the investments needed to cut consumption are low cost with high pay off. Lagging of tanks and pipes, stopping drafts, putting in better controls and installing more efficient boilers may all have good payoffs.
14 Comments
Indeed getting rid of road humps and the many unneeded traffic lights can save a lot in vehicle fuel and indeed pollution. Also have a left filter (when on red) if nothing is coming (at most traffic lights).
The government has for years deliberately blocked the roads with largely empty bus lanes, bus stops that project into the roads (so the bus blocks the road at every stop) environmental areas that force you to drive further and large islands at junctions. They have also restricted parking so people drive round and round looking for it all the time.
Also we need more runway space so that aircraft to not have hold above and wait at the end of runways for twenty minutes at Gatwick and Heathrow especially.
Undo all the damage government has done first. The renewables and the back up energy storage systems they then demand are largely a big mistake. The energy is absurdly expensive and them costs even more for storage, smart meters and back up systems it demands. It is just exporting jobs, wasting engineers talents and freezing poor pensioners.
Above all we need more road space, at peak times, the average speed on the M25 and some other motorways is often about the same as cycling. You need to set of hours early just to be sure of getting there on time with the endless starting and stopping.
Yes draft exclusion and only heating/ lighting rooms you are using is sensible. But in the state sector there is always the not my money mate attitude. They would probably do these energy improvements so inefficiently and expensively anyway. Just cut the size of government by about 50% that is the best way, few would even notice.
The peoples time that is wasted by the congestion is even more valuable than the wasted energy of course.
Companies like SSE could put consumer prices, increase of 15 percent, before CEO £1.7 million pound bonus taking his earnings to over £2.5 million! An example of a greedy company putting itself before providing service.
Good morning.
Bus’s are already using the, Stop-Start tech seen on cars. Do keep up Mr.Redwood MP sir 🙂
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) for all large buildings and sites. Reducing energy loss through transmission lines and encouraging energy independence.
Not building and / or subsidising White Elephant energy. That would save a fortune !!!
Cladding the Palace of Westminster with insulating panelling like the one’s used on Grenfell. Well if it is good enough for the plebs then why not our so called betters 😉
Fewer people living in the country. Less traffic means less pollution, delays and so on. That would save us a fortune. And we would not have to build so much infrastructure.
Fewer layers of government. Less nonproductive State employees means fewer buildings to rent and heat. ie Smaller government. Win-win.
Less is definitely more.
Hmmm, where householders and private companies take action, and may have done so years ago, the Public Sector needs to initiate a study. I feel another Government consultation on the way, beam me up Scotty. Whatever happened to taking initiative, empowerment, setting and meeting objectives and targets? Talk is cheap, just get on and do something about it.
I agree with MikeP, many large hotel groups have lights on sensors now in the corridors and rooms that the lights turn off automatically when the pass/door key is removed. The technology is there, the public sector just needs a decision maker to say yes to energy efficiency. You often see large buildings with lights on after everyone has left the office in the evening, heating is often left on high all weekend when space isn’t occupied. Stairwells are heated too high unnecessarily.
When the cost of something is not born by the user then expect an I could not care less attitude and abuse of use. You are always pointing out that in the public sector management should do more to address this problem or at least the multiple other issues arising out of that behaviour. Of course it is not just confined to the public sector and it can be observed almost anywhere.
Good education and a responsible attitude helps to combat this problem but unfortunately in today’s modern progressive left society those things are in short supply. Sanctions and exhortation help but then other factors like the generous welfare state, free at the point of use, sentimentality and the removal of personal responsibility and self reliance work assiduously in the opposite direction.
The only salvation as you point out is the use of technology that does our thinking for us and does that which we cannot be bothered to do. At the same time monitoring us to ensure that we behave ourselves As it is increasingly doing in the world of work, policing and more. The consequences no doubt being we become more indolent and reliant on machines. The danger being that we first lose all our civil liberties and eventually become superfluous and our existence pointless. We should take heed of science fiction writers they appear to have worked out what exactly what that means.
Let’s start by stopping all subsidies in any form including constraint payments which are extortionate to wind farm developers and solar panels. If saving the planet is so very important then surely all homes being built should have panels installed but with no subsidies. What you get is free and what is left and put back into the grid is free so that perhaps energy prices could come down for all?? It seems to me that many homes have insulation in the walls and attics but when it comes to floors?? Our floors in our bungalow have a void underneath them of around 3 feet. There was no insulation at all. Our garage is underneath our lounge and before we put in insulation it was freezing in the winter even with the heating on. More should be done on this front and not have a load of conditions attached to it. Yes, public buildings do waste money on unnecessary lighting etc but then they waste money on a lot of things not least staff that aren’t needed and managers that don’t manage but manage to get a high wage. With the announcement of expensive battery storage what is happening to fracking? Has that been put on the back burner in case we all die of an overload of CO2?
Attempting to ‘saving’ energy via piecemeal ideas are great PR ‘blue sky thinking’ jobs for the apparats eh what? and not worth much else but virtue signalling.
It also pays lip service to the great green scam.
We pay enormous levies on fuel, domestic prices for electricity and gas, now why do you think that is, to feed a government which is too vast, bloated and which devotes much of its time to think ing up daft ideas to ‘conserve’ what their other hand is seeking to make scarce – ie the great green energy boondoggle.
Cheap energy is the only way to guarantee the lights staying on and to make the UK business, industry, manufacturing internationally competitive, energy – generation of electrical energy is possible* – without the green miasma of lies and deceits.
* reference: Japan who have committed to the Paris accord and yet are building 54 new coal fired generation – how zat?
A privately run entity, be it a home or a factory has an incentive to minimise power use. Public run enterprises do not, as they have unhindered scrumping right to the magic money tree while using moral blackmail on their critics. ” You are attacking our NHS and all those dedicated people who work in it, you are committing blasphemy” Privatise and detachment from the money tree is the answer in most cases.
A good follow on from yesterday and a bit of ‘drill down’ on managing budgets. Whilst I don’t know what happens currently, a means to increased efficiency would be for each building to have it’s own budget set and managed on an incentive scheme with one person responsible for it and cost effeciency. Frankly I would be astonished if this is not widespread and I feel it must seem niave of me to write this, but given the waste described I can only assume it doesn’t.
If public sector workers were told that energy bill reduction in their building would result in a bonus all round there might well be changes in habits.
Is this too complicated for the civil service to arrange?
To bid for public work you need to demonstrate green credentials. So I think the public sector does its bit.
“The Government has to set the best example when it comes to being green. With their sustainable development agenda now in place, contractors are now being pushed to demonstrate their environmental credentials. How much this is factored into the actual decision making depends on the particular contract and the industry involved. Generally, an Environmental Policy is a minimum. If you wish to stand out, implement an Environmental Management System such as ISO 14001.”
Look at all the lights left on in The City of London.
The pot calling the kettle black?
The Public Sector are likely to hold natioanl conference about energy saving. Have Council Heads earning well over £100,000 per year attending, with their grossly underpaid female private and personal secretaries to take notes over a long weekend…in Malta, and then decide to create jobs specifically for “Energy Tsars” who their cousins are very much qualified to do and have them in charge of telling people to “switch that light off now!!”