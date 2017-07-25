What the German car industry wants

I read that some in the German car industry think a long transition for the UK leaving is a good idea. This is presumably because they dont fancy 10% tariffs on their large exports to the UK.
I gave good news for them. The UK is happy to offer them continued tariff free as part of a clean Brexit in March 2019. Were we to leave under WTO rules the German industry would of course still have its excellent factories in the UK. It would need them even more as it could make product for the UK market tariff free here in the UK, and would be most welcome to do so.
The UK is a major export market for many EU member states. This gives us huge bargaining power. Unfortunately the EU is only concerned with POLITICS and political control.
I have no doubt the EU and those tasked with these tedious negotiations will willingly sacrifice economic considerations to retain any political and legal control over the UK
We are dealing with a pernicious entity. Juncker and his ilk despise the fact that we have decided to take back full control of our nation. Juncker is personally offended by such temerity. He will exact some form of revenge in collusion with EU acolytes like Blair, Major and all the other UK politicians who pray at the altar of the European project
If May fails to retrieve full sovereignty and independence for the UK and chooses to betray the EU referendum result and the British people I will vote for Labour under Corbyn if he promises to take us out of the EU in its entirety
My father feels exactly the same as I do. He will vote Labour if the tories betray the British people
When you see the amount of German cars on the roads over here then it would be a win, win situation for them! We have to stick to our guns over trade and not roll over.
Indeed but “number” surely. We have the better hand to play and should use it to the full. If they want to play silly let them, we can supply our own market or switch to other offshore markets as needed. Or have subsidiaries or partner companies within the EU.
We should indeed become far more like Singapore, but alas we have socialists May and Hammond in charge with their tax borrow and waste, greencrap, interventionist agendas. Wanting dire virtual monopolies in health, education, high taxes, a huge bloated state and endless payments to augment the feckless.
Even today they are announcing yet another interference in free contracts entered into (in leasehold housing). If you do not want a leasehold house they do not buy one. All that is needed is a rule making sure solicitors make it clear to their clients what they are buying. They are after all getting the leasehold more cheaply than the freehold would be. You pays your money and takes your choice. If people are daft you cannot easily stop them being so.
As we saw clearly with T May and her “vote for me and we will punish you” election manifesto.
The BBC is perhaps the main obstacle to a sound economy in the UK with their endless, lefty, greencrap, high tax, big government agenda at every turn.
Matt Ridley is spot on with this article. Endless adds on the BBC too for their products, charities, books and the likes.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/past-six-days/2017-07-24/comment/the-bbc-has-no-right-to-levy-its-licencefee-ssdps5nwq
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank is mulling whether to shift about EUR300bn from the balance sheet of its UK entity to Frankfurt as client trading and assets migrate to the continent following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. The project, dubbed Bowline, calls for trading in Frankfurt to go live in September 2018 and for the assets to be moved by March 2019.
How do you say “one is never careful enough” in German ?
Tabulazero: “Deutsche Bank is mulling whether to shift about EUR300bn from the balance sheet of its UK entity to Frankfurt as client trading and assets migrate to the continent following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. ”
This is one Redwood and the government should keep a very close eye on. These operations could sanitize ( take as an example Deutsche bank – not a particularly healthy operation ), moving the liquid assets to Europe and leaving the toxic bank in London.
Kind of like a dooms day machine.
If they choose to move, they take everything including the crappy assets too.
The miscalculation here is that the German car industry is no negotiation partner. Besides, the German car industry has stated to have EU unity and integration as a much higher priority, and it might even move some of its UK industry to South East Europe in case of a hard Brexit, according to Reuters.
So they move production away from their main market to a much smaller one?
I’m sure JLR, Toyota, Honda and Nissan would be pleased if they did.
To repeat myself 🙁
We shall see when reality bites with the loss of German jobs…
I agree with Peter VL here, plus the German car manufacturers will only want a long transition period until they find their new markets to replace the UK then they won’t care. The UK need to be just as ruthless for our future needs and stop messing around.
Thank you peter for reminding me one of the reasons I voted to leave, namely the politicians are more interested in the project than the welfare of its citizens, especially Germany, and Holland of course being in its pocket, who have and are benefiting massively at the expense of vast swathes of the unemployed in places like Greece and Portugal.
@PvL
That’s akin to a child who threatens to hold their breath until mummy buys them some sweeties.
Offering tariff free trade to the German car industry is fine , but not in isolation. We do not want pick and mix tariff arrangements which might suit a few big players in the CBI. For me it is either tariff free trade on everything or reversion to WTO rules.
Discussions with German car manufacturers should emphasise that to achieve their ends, pressure needs to be brought via the German government on the EU. The EU are only interested in the integrity of what they have constructed. There is no evidence that they care for their citizens, quite the opposite in fact. It is up to the players and their governments with huge economic interests to achieve tariff free trade.
Sterling has come down in value against the Euro by more than 10% since the Brexit vote, so UK manufacturers should be in a position to absorb the potential 10% WTO duty. On the other hand, EU manufacturers would need to face not only the 10% WTO duty, but also the increased cost of producing in Euros.
The German motor manufacturing organisation has suggested that if there is no deal, that could affect investment in the UK. This sounds like they are running scared, and beginning to realise the problems they would face.
We need to play hardball.
Until a couple of weeks ago we were hearing from Continuity Remain that a trade deal with the US was a pipe dream, especially with a protectionist President like Trump. During the last week or so it’s looked more likely there will be such a deal, but the opposition has switched – now we shouldn’t want a trade deal with the US because we might have to eat chlorinated chicken and animal welfare standards might be lowered. It sounds a desperate point – why is a trade deal with the US less attractive than one with the EU? I’ve never worried about what I eat in the US or Canada or been poisoned with chlorine – has anyone else?
No, you are right. We of course need to get ourselves into a position whereby we can replace most or all of what we buy from Europe. If the EU is insistent on placing barriers to trade, fine, we shop at home or elsewhere. An intent to replace some of those European products with N American ones will not only bring our trade more closely into balance with both the US and EU, but will itself help Mr Fox to secure a good US deal. A weaker dollar and stronger Euro will only reinforce that trend.
And their UK factories could export to countries with which the UK establishes favourable trade agreements too! Oh dear! Remoaners and associated quislings are going to be in tears over this.
Sorry, no. The man from the EU, Mr Van Leeuwen, insists that the Germans will deny themselves that opportunity by moving their car plants from the UK to Zagreb, or somewhere similar.
It’s perhaps worth remarking that it is not the German car industry that will pay the customs tariff’s on cars that we import: it is UK residents, the buyers, who pay the tax.
Yes, but that makes their cars potentially even more expensive and the tariff would go to the UK government not the EU in Brussels.
Hence we would buy Honda, Toyota, Nissan, JLR, Chevrolet, Tesla…. or Mini.
Yes, I agree and that will make the cars much less attractive when there are competitors like Lexus, Mitsubishi, Tesla here wanting their market share. It’s a shame we sold up Rover and Mini now isn’t it especially when they’d just started to get their acts together at the time.
Yes but in a competitive marketplace you can only sell at a price the market will bear;that may involve importers absorbing at least some of that extra cost.
@Alan
and they have the choice between buying an EU car or buying a tariff free British made car or Japanese, Korean, American etc.
Any tariffs raised on EU imports could be used to provide subsidies to British car manufactures to offset tariffs charged on their exports to the EU.
It’s just a “money go round”, and due to the trade imbalance, the UK would benefit most.
All very well but I have just come up from France and many there are not in favour of a long transitional period. In any case i’m sure those who can afford new german cars can also afford to pay the extra 10 per cent tariff charge. Don’t see that there is a problem
Who cares what the german car industry wants we can always buy japanese and korean. After march 2019 we’ll be out of the single market and out of the customs union so we will need to get used to the idea of WTO rules. That is what we voted for and that is what the government is bound to deliver. Going soft now eg. Liam Fox and David Davis is not an option and will not be acceptable to the majority.
Clean Brexit. No transition. Yes please.
Unfortunately remainers are shouting more loudly than leavers.
Only when the workers or workers unions within the EU start to press their own Countries about their own jobs, reliant on continuing and future trade with the UK, will some proper pressure be put on the EU’s negotiating team.
Until then we will need to hold firm and resist suggestions of payment or other forms of EU controlled add on’s for trade.
First we need all of our Politicians to get fully behind our negotiation team.
Peugeot Citroen unit sales in China, I read very recently, have declined 48% in this last twelve months. They do not have an issue with diesel fume creative accounting technology nor accusations of creative liaising in regard to other price and technology issues like the German car industry.
Not a time for European car makers to lose a British market.
Didn’t someone on here say we didn’t as a nation have our own car manufacturing base?If true that could be a blessing in disguise. China, Iran, and India have not only worked out how to make fireworks and create alphabets and languages, they know how to build a car. They found that if they put four of those chariot wheels…which they invented long before Charleton Heston drove a chariot in AD 26 , and put a scrap engine…….then….
I just heard a hilarious interview with a professor tim Lang from city university who declared a trade deal with the US would be a battle over food cultures – do we want to go on with the great Europeanisation of our food culture under which pizza has become childrens’ favourite food (Q: is this good & isn’t it also true in the US?) or do we want the “macdonaldisation of our culture”? He made an erroneous reference to the repeal of the corn laws, saying that was a question of do we want cheap food from the colonies in return for lower ‘standards’. It was not – the repeal of the corn laws was akin to leaving the CAP – agricultural protectionism, vigorously defended by the landlowning class, was abandoned in favour of free trade, which led to lower food prices.
The objections of some of these Continuity Remain types and the prominence given by the BBC to their scares is becoming ridiculous.
Australia has just signed a trade deal with the US. Have Australians abandoned any care over food standards? The question is absurd.
Ryanair spokesman now claiming there will be no flights from Britain after Brexit.
Ryanair try to bully airports and cities into subsidising them for using their particular airports. Now they are trying to bully a whole country.
Fly off Ryanair!
The reason they want a long transition is so that they kind unwind their supply chains in an orderly fashion. It is a Trojan horse.
Good Morning,
Lets look at this issue logically; tariffs are just a threat, a negotiating ploy. Nobody, BUT NOBODY wants tariffs! It must be apparent to all with a pulse that returning to hard boarders would be extremely costly for all especially EU nations, 27 of them, who would have to gear up to check all imports from the UK. Barnier the temp, if he’s still around at the end, will give way on tariff free trade IF we pay a leaving fine. Lets call the German bluff, since it is they who will benefit most from our paying a fine.
BTW, isn’t it fun to see a Frenchman worry about the timetable! Is there any more obvious indication that he’s working on German instruction?
Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner on CNBC yesterday was largely non-critical of Liam Fox and his Trade trip to America.
Gardiner was asked about China no doubt becasue he seems unusually zealous about Sino-British trade. So, he had much more to say about prospect for that than with US-UK trade. Maybe he was firing a canon volley across the bows of America. He did receive an American downward lipped look. So they did duck.
He never mentioned Germany.
I would have thought that trading with the EU under WTO rules would mean the German car manufacturers would like to increase their car production in the UK to overcome the UK tariff and non-tariff barriers, especially if the UK signed FTA deals with other countries.
I would also think that the German government and certain car manufacturers will be worried about action from the UK as a result of their continuing diesel emissions cheating scandals once the UK has left the EU vice.