EU animal welfare standards are not good enough

The UK has had problems trying to get the EU to raise its minimum animal welfare standards. We have lost a lot of agricultural output to cheap imports from the continent.
The UK rightly imposes higher standards in some cases. For example, we ban sow stalls completely where the EU allows them for four weeks of use.
The EU allows the export of live animals within and outside the EU, permitting long and unregulated journeys beyond its borders.
When we leave the EU we will be free to set our own standards, which will be higher than EU minimum requirements. This makes animal welfare an odd argument for people to use who want us to stay in the EU system.
29 Comments
Yup – true.
But on 30March 2017 we are not allowed to do any food, animal or vegetable trade with the EU as it stands at the moment. So all such trade will simply end when we leave the Single Market as Article 50 comes into force.
Meanwhile, we are not allowed to complete any trade arrangements with other countries until that date.
So there must be a gap.
What is going to happen during that gap? Shelves in stores will empty, people will start to go hungry and then they will get very angry and start stealing – they will have to. People can go, it is said, just ten days without food.
The negotiations will go on a lot longer than that.
But aren’t animal welfare typically the kind of non-tariff barriers bilateral FTA are meant to address?
If the US and the UK were to sign a FTA very quickly post-Brexit, there is a high likelihood that the US will push to open the UK’s agricultural sector. Agricultural products are after all a major export of the US.
Now, food safety standards are lower in the US than the EU. It is not only about chlorinated chickens but also the wide use of growth hormones or antibiotics.
The thing I struggle to understand and where I would appreciate your opinion is the following: if the UK were to adopt the US food safety standards as part & parcel of a FTA agreement, then how can you reconcile that with a soft border in Ireland ?
The EU is bound to take a dim view to the re-exportation of US products into the single-market via the UK.
Rather than divert today’s topic…can we have one tomorrow covering the Government’s statement about banning new Petrol & Diesel cars from 2040.
And on the chlorine washed chickens, as long as they are labelled as such, then people will have a choice and the market will decide…
Thanks
When we leave the EU I would also like to see labelling for halal meat (so I can avoid it – I don’t agree with this method of slaughter in this day and age) and if more food stuff is to come in from USA can anything that contains GMO ingredients also be mentioned so again, we are informed and can chose whether to buy it or not.
I believe the British food shopper has the right to make informed choices in the manner of production (including slaughter methods) and the ingredients contained in products.
Off-topic, JR, it’s worth taking a look at the quarterly growth figures for the UK economy in the chart going back to 2008 which has just been published here:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/live/2017/jul/26/uk-gdp-britain-economy-second-quarter-2017-live
Contrary to the hysterical predictions of the Treasury, in the not-to-distant future those who did not already know when we held the EU referendum would be unable to find any significant clue in such a chart.
Hopefully the same will apply to when we actually leave the EU.
Amusing:
https://order-order.com/2017/07/26/5-gdp-in-next-12-months-needed-to-meet-treasury-predictions/
“GDP would need to collapse 5% in next 12 months to meet Osborne’s Treasury predictions”
Well, I suppose it could still happen, and no doubt some despicable people are earnestly hoping that it will.
You are expecting logic from the Remoaners. Surely you should know better!
“This makes animal welfare an odd argument for people to use who want us to stay in the EU system.”
Only if they’re honest people.
Last year millions of honest people listened to the various arguments around the EU and formed their best judgement that overall it would be better if we stayed in.
I think they came to the wrong conclusion, but I have no problem with them when they came to that conclusion honestly; just as in the past I have always accepted that some decent British citizens genuinely, rationally, and above all openly and honestly, support the absorption of the UK into a pan-European federation.
On the other hand I do have a problem with time-wasting remoaning liars who will seize upon any rubbish argument to support their case knowing full well that it is rubbish but lacking the integrity to care.
Indeed. We witnessed some horrendous conditions for animals when living in Spain. They seem to have no compassion where they are concerned not even for domestic animals. All the dogs homes seemed to be run by the British.
etc ed
As a retired govt. vet of 40 year’s experience, I ought to respond to this one. The thing I always noticed about EU Directives and Regulations, compared to our own domestic legislation, was that it was of a different spirit. Our own legislation, like our unwritten constitution, were simple, transparent and to the point – and generally interpreted and enforced within the latitude of a decent standard of balance and good will, reflecting our very distinctive and hallowed freedom.
The EU legislation, however, was noticeably detailed and prescriptive (Napoleonic?), and hence very lengthy: they seemed to be attempting to pronounce on every eventuality over a wide spectrum of national customs. They were administered by high flown EU inspectors, whose dictates our own Civil Servants appeared always to roll over before – enforcing, or gold-plating them to the letter with assiduous zeal! Meanwhile, the standards were s variously interpreted and enforced in other EU Member States, sometime to our own competitive detriment.
The issue of live animal exports is a special case. With all due respect to our hauliers who do their best to abide by the strict transport rules, we should clearly not be allowing animals to be transported to Italy, Greece or Poland, simply to be slaughtered once they get there. But to prevent such trade went against EU doctrine. This is an affront to anyone who cares for animals – probably most of us, actually – but not the bureaucrats!
Why do we need “agricultural output”? – there soon won’t be any farming land left – there are millions of houses to be built to cope with the population of Asia and Africa arriving daily for us to pay for.
Whilst I agree with higher standards, always remember it comes at a higher cost.
Thus exporting our products will need a big marketing campaign to support i.
Unfortunately for the masses both home and abroad, a competitive price is a higher priority for most people, as consumers may well pay a slightly higher price for better welfare, but not huge differences.
The important aspect to all of this is correct labelling, so people know what is on offer and can make an informed choice.
If the UK Government really cares about animal welfare why after banning veal production in this country do we still allow the import of it from the EU. Why are live exports of animals for slaughter still allowed? And why is it taking so long to ban battery hen farming? Also, I find it appalling that products such as faux grois based on absolute cruelty are allowed into the country.
Going one step further, we hear constantly of sickos starving their animals to death or beating them to a pulp and coming away with a short ban on keeping animals. Not only is it unenforceable but it’s an insult to both animals and animal lovers alike and is no deterrent to stop them doing it again to some other poor animal. Prison sentences should be mandatory for some of the cruelty cases we see involving animals.
The Government talks tough but doesn’t act it.
Hmm. I’m sure animal welfare in the EU is an issue that interests a lot of people but is it just me or is it an odd topic on which to focus on the morning that the ONS produces its first estimate of Q2 GDP growth – particularly given the recent downward revisions to UK growth for 2017 by the IMF. The other concern is that we appear to be bucking the EU and global growth trends. At this moment in time I suspect the UK government would give their right arm to achieve the IMF’s 1.7% this year. I think 1.5% is the best we can hope for.
I respect John Redwood enormously. I doubt there are many in the HcC who have John’s grasp of issues. His experience and intellect are second to none. However, I do feel there is a tendency to duck difficult issues. I hope I’m wrong because we’re in danger of adopting “a heads in the sand” approach over the coming months if not.
Reply I have warned about the damage high stamp duties are doing to the housing market, high VED is doing to the car market, and the attempts of the Bank to slow loan growth for larger purchases. The growth rate will speed up Q 3. There is a very positive industrial survey just out.
Dear John–I think I just read somewhere that the EU is, by reason of “welfare considerations”, against chickens being chlorinated. The piece read as if it is the welfare of the (already dead?) chickens that they are protecting, which seems to run counter to your piece. It looks like Gove has gone off at half cock again.
Postscript–I have personally yet to see any comment on the highly important question of how dilute the “Chlorine” is. It is not as dangerous as implied (Try using Fluorine as I have)–I assume swimming baths are still chlorinated. Bit more information would be good too on the extent to which the chlorine wash eradicates the ghastly salmonella E coli etc. Those reports a few weeks ago about the state of our chicken (Not to wash it for instance??) certainly worried me more than the no doubt very dilute chlorine solution. Cannot believe Gove opened his gob just like that to contradict Fox.
PPS–And while on the Halogens, note that lower down in the Group we have Iodine, which is positively beneficent, such that it is, or at least was, painted on wounds. Iodine BTW is a lovely word, deriving from the Greek for the colour violet
When I was 5 years of age I became a member of the RSPCA . I have always been an animal lover and I abhor any form of cruelty that individuals – or society , exposes them to .
There is a certain sort of person usually totally unscientific who “believes” in things and religions (like greencrap & the EU) many of them work for the BBC. They tend also to be the sort of lefties who just love climate alarmism, saving the World, the appalling NHS, “renewables” (or “clean” energy as they like to misleadingly call it), they are against fracking and GM and want more “equality” and higher taxes.
Though not always for themselves as we see with the Prince Charles types.
These people usually like to always sound nice (like pop stars and actors) so they like higher animal welfare too. I do too within reason. My approach is to eat rather less meat but better quality outdoor reared or wild game, seafood and fish.
Now Mr Gove has waded into the Chicken chlorinated water.
This is a non story pushed to scare people about post-Brexit.
Dr Fox stamped on it but now it is all over the air and internet waves because of Mr Gove. What a plonker!
Do our Ministers etc not know how to keep their big gobs shut? Or is any publicity good for them regardless?
Brexiteers need not worry..there is no way that we can remain in the EU system. A50 has been activated so that means we are leaving in march 2019. Despite what some are putting about there will be no transitional period either as the EU needs to have all talks conducted and finished by that time because the EU parliamentary elections are to take place in May 2019 and as verhofstad leader of the EU parliament has already said it would be inconceivable that the UK could still be in the EU in any shape or form after that date..so there you have it and I might add the EU parliament has the very final say in any agreement that might be brought about by that date. So rest assured we will be completely free after that date onwards to trade freely with WTO countries but subject to WTO rules..but we will still be able to make any rules we like to better protect our own native stock..so nothing to be concerned about.
The cliche is that every French politician is related to a farmer, hence the common ag policy and the other standards albeit I still maintain that meat, eggs and vegetables I buy in the supermarche have more taste than in the uk. My concern is that like health and safety, hygiene etc, we always unnecessarily boiler plate our requirements, enforced by a legion of non productive jobsworths rather than the lip service paid abroad, more interested in supporting local communities.
What people do in their own country is rightfully their business and nobody else. As is what I do is nobody’s business but mine unless I do harm to person or property. That we frequently forget. However there is a case that they are not at liberty to take what they do outside their borders to other countries and must abide by the standards, values, rules and laws of that nation. So you are right to condemn the EU for imposing lower standards on members who prefer higher ones.
Our world is awash with similar dichotomies. Everybody insisting that their opinions, views, cultures are sacrosanct then rush out to impose them on everyone else. We do import new ideas and customs which is good if it is by consent. When it is done by force or even just by stealth then it is pernicious. Certainly destabilising and at worst can lead to serious conflict. That is why we should not treat as lightly that we do our sovereignty, the rule of law, the maintenance of our standards and values and the preservation of our culture and traditions.
When we leave the EU we will be free to set our own standards, which will be higher than EU minimum requirements. This makes animal welfare an odd argument for people to use who want us to stay in the EU system.
If May and Hammond have their way we will never leave the EU. I think it will be up to Corbyn to get us out of the Customs Union and Single Market.
Animal Welfare. This debate has been muddied by the failure to distinguish issues which affect the welfare of animals per se and those which concern impact of animal treatment on those consuming animal products. Trucking animals over long distances may be detrimental to their well-being but has no obvious impact on the quality or healthiness of their meat. Conversely, hormones may not harm animals but may affect their meat products.
‘
It’s not only in animal welfare where the EU imposes lower standards than the UK – we have had to lower ours accordingly, which means they are quite often aligned with the likes of an ex-soviet satellite.
Catering is another area where our standards went down because of EU ‘lowest common denominator’ legislation – and just look at what happened with cladding for high rise apartments – builders were alllowed to use the EU standard at a cost of how many lives? Yet we were unable to enforce our better standards – then who gets the blame? Certainly not the pathetic EU!
Time the media cottoned on to all of this.
‘
Another highly damaging decision by the supreme court on tribunal costs. It will damage the economy and productivity yet again. But will of course create load more parasitic jobs for lawyers.
To get justice you have to a fair balance of risk reward and costs in the court system. Anyway parliament, very sensibly, passed a clear law showing they wanted these fees to discourage weak and vexatious claims.
We seem to be ruled to a large degree by a court system acting more in the interest of the lawyers than the public. Courts that seem to think judges should write the law and not elected politicians.
Lady Hale apparently seemed to think the fees discriminated against women in some oblique way when, as far as I can see, they do no such thing at all.
Needless to say it is clear what side the BBC will take.
Charlie Mullins (of Pimlico Plumbers) on World at One just now was quite right in his comments on this. Even suggesting this ruling alone could cause a recession, as people will be more reluctant to take people on and spend more time fighting tribunal claim rather than doing useful work.
He was right on what he called Corbyn too, not that Theresa May is much better with her daft socialist, tax ’till the pips squeak, punishment manifesto, workers on company boards & gender pay reporting drivel agenda.
And we won’t have to suffer EU regulation that allows horse meat into the food supply.