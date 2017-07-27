I have no problem with a government encouraging electric cars. I am keen on measures to clean up old bus and other vehicle exhausts to improve air quality and support money for bus retrofits.
It seems to me the best way to promote electric cars is for the industry to make them our vehicles of choice by improving their product choices. These cars need to offer longer range, faster charging and lower prices for more people to want to buy them.
One Comment
Banning diesel and petrol by 2040 seems arbitrary, the govt have no idea whether universal electric vehicles will be viable by then. But it’s long enough away for none of the current cabinet to be held accountable – good solid gesture politics.
Matt Ridley has a good piece on this:-
http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/electric-cars/