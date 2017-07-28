Freedom of movement to end says Minister

The Minister for Immigration confirmed freedom of movement ends in March 2019 when we leave. The Home Secretary is consulting on how much EU migration we want once we are out. Your thoughts would be interesting on this topic.
I am keen to give more job opportunity to people already settled here, and to encourage productivity boosting investment to assist with higher wages. We need to take capital costs into account for each migrant as we need to provide decent housing, healthcare, educational and transport provision for new arrivals. The government has always made clear it will be welcoming to talent and let business fill skill shortages that the domestic economy cannot manage.
“welcoming to talent”
Perhaps the government can enlighten us as to what skills hundreds of thousands of uneducated, unskilled migrants that can’t speak a word of English provide us?
Goat herding?
The HR directors of companies like RollsRoyce, AstraZeneca,HSBC and Dyson should be the ones whom we ask. They would know the kind of immigrants they need and those should be ones who get work permits.
There should also be a parallel investment here in UK to train our own people to fill those same shortages in future and an offer of free tuition for just those courses. Linking the two ideas would further the Conservative agenda and take some wind out of Labour sails.
I agree with much of the analysis you present, John.
Your point on the capital cost is well made but could be explained in terms of time. The usual riposte to the capital cost argument is that increases in demand following the increase in population mean that there will be an increase in investment to match. But if it takes 10 years to build the extra roads, houses, hospitals, factories, etc. then for 10 years the existing residents are worse off in the sense there are now fewer capital goods to share between a larger population. Economists never seem to consider this.
If you have migration every year, you may be worse off every year because each year you set the 10 year clock back to the start.
I think the entire cultural argument needs to be reset with the assertion that this is our home and as a result it is not immoral to say that we have the right to determine who can settle here and on what terms. The question “at what point does England* lose its cultural identity?” needs to be asked. The open door crowd need to be forced to answer this. If they give an upper limit on migration in response that’s a win and if they say there’s no upper limit they will have lost the voters.
* yes, I mean England – Scotland, Wales and NI don’t see a lot of immigration.
off course, but who’s paying?
If you provide all this without charge, then demand will always outstrip supply.
Mass immigration which has been welcomed and encouraged by government keeps wages down. Mass immigration must be stopped and anyone who says they want wages to be increased should agree and act.
If there is a ready supply of cheap labour employers will hire it.
If labour shortages arise after strict immigration rules are imposed they can be relieved by businesses if they invest in new more efficient machinery and systems. This has been criminally lacking in the UK for years. Wages will rise for those who are emplyed because they will be better skiled and the product unit cost will have fallen enabling the employer to pay.
It is urgent socially too. Muliti-culturalism has failed and is steadily destroying our society.
If true then I welcome it, as long as we operate a sensible immigration policy where only people can come who’s skills we require, and who have a job to go to.
Unfortunately the Home Secretary yesterday when interviewed did not seem to agree with the above.
I wish all Ministers would please either get on message, when either a policy has been agreed or is being thought through, or just keep their mouths shut.
Failure to do so leads to the look of absolute chaos, mismanagement or disagreement.
Rubbish. So the end of Freedom of Movement means signing a Register?
So long as you’re Latvian, Lithuanian, Romanian or Bulgarian and you can put pen to paper with a hand or foot, you’re still in.
The point is, this 2 years is supposed to be the “transition period”, and this 2 years should have started 24 June 2016. Feet are being dragged and you will pay for this at the ballot box.
Many of us have commented that we the Leavers saw immigration as a prime cause of our theoretical victory and there does not seem to be much disagreement from Remainers about this. Uncontrolled immigration has a massive social cost and the notion that we need it to satisfy our “booming” economy in e.g. coffee shops is creating false demands to fuel the immigration e.g. housing, schools. We should have given residency status to all those legally here immediately after the Referendum and started the special and needed skill approach. One of the reasons we are short of e.g. medics is they are emigrating. I know three young doctors and two engineers, children of friends, who have gone to Aus and NZ, where of course it is not open house.
This survey is another example of weak government.
A.Sedgwick
They are doing a survey because they do not have a clue who is here, how many, where they are from, or what they are doing here if anything.
Recent reports suggests thousands of ex students here have expired documents, but again no one has a clue about them.
I wonder are they paying back any part of their student loans ?
Survey will be a waste of time and money, who is going to volunteer to fill it in other than employers under the threat of fines.
Freedom of movement is still on the Chancellor agenda and confusing the bedazzled out of everyone with the open ended transition.
Indeed it is about the UK government being in control of immigration and being selective. No one sensible is against all immigration. But most of it has been low paid immigration which has just lowered GDP per capital and made the country far less productive and discouraged capital investment.
Did anyone listen to our tedious, robotic, misguided, closet remainer the Chancellor, just now on the Today Programme? A leftly tax borrow and piss down the drain chancellor, needless to say being attacked by the interviewer from the further left, as is usual on the BBC. I think he even claimed he would be paying back the debt next year having got the deficit under control! Much talk about Corbyne’s expensive promises but Hammond is pissing money away on HS2, Hinkley C, a hugely bloated and inept government and lots of greencrap lunacies.
Well we shall see if this IHT ratter, would be self employed mugger, 15% stamp duty enthusiast, pension, landlord and tenant mugging chancellor remains in place for long enough. Why no questions about these huge failing from the BBC?
People at or around the minimum wage pay less in taxes then they get back in immidiate benefits, children’s education, health care, child benefit, child care, dental care, housing benefit and the likes. They also need housing and put pressure on other services like social services, police and similar.
So how on earth are these people likely to be a net benefit to the country? Not likely in the short term anyway.
And what is wrong exactly with continuing to apply a policy that lets in all sorts of unsuitable people in large number to the detriment of the host population?
T May was, in the referendum, happy to lie to voters (to try to trick them into a remain vote) that we “had control of our borders within the EU through Schengen”. She must have know it was a blatant lie. Also she was happy to serve a Home Sectratary with immigration (both EU and other) totally out of control. This while pretending to be cutting it to the tens of thousands.
Why on earth should we trust (ex?) remainers Theresa May, Philip Hammond or indeed Amber Rudd now? I certainly do not, as Fararge say the Brexit betrayal is already well underway.
Glad to hear it, though I am not holding my breath in anticipation. How about providing decent housing, education, healthcare and transport for the indigenous population. If the immigrants have legitimate jobs to go to, and pay their taxes , then they are entitled to the benefits. In the case of wives and children , only if they too are in the UK. We are not to become social welfare for the vagrants of Europe or anywhere else.
It is time we stopped pussy footing about with these EU negotiators by telling them what they will get financially pre Brexit and what they might get post Brexit for mutually beneficial programmes. Then ask them if they want tariff free trade or not. Make the offer plain in the media of the 27 states. We should make public the Machiavellian games the EU appear to be intent on. Particularly in respect of the future for citizens in each others domain.
Long enough has passed since the 2015 election for the govt to adopt UKIP’s proposal of an Australian style points system without too much loss of face due to ‘not invented here’. It seems a good plan, subject to the inevitable compromises which will have to be made with the EU to secure a deal, giving priority to EU citizens.
I want to see government bring down immigration from outside the EU, not just from inside the EU, and not relax visas with countries outside the EU as part of any future trade deal. That would go against the whole spirit of the referendum, plus we just need to reduce immigration anyway (one of main reasons i nearly voted to Leave the EU).
Indeed. While EU migrants make the headlines I am just as concerned about migration from outside the EU.
An Australian points based system makes sense.
I definitely do not want to pander to those businesses who want a huge pool of available labour as a mechanism to keep wages down. Pay a decent wage to our own native workers and keep them from drawing benefits.
We need to walk away from negotiations now. The other side are not acting in good faith and are merely drawing out the process. No transition. No equivocation.
The danger is that in March 2019 de jure we will leave the EU but de facto we will remain in it. The EU would be fine with us continuing to pay and observing the requirements of the single market. The incentive for them is to drag out the negotiations. We do not have the political strength to walk away at any stage if the prospect of a deal might be possible. And so on and on it would go.
How can we get a year or more down the road, and find the Government hasn’t begun to put in place some border controls measures. It is all sort of ‘manyana’ . We should be putting in place the infrastructure before we leave, not think about it after we leave.
Everything I hear about the issue is about weakening any measures to control our borders. The cut off date was supposed to be the date we voted Brexit, but that slipped to A50 date, which became the date we leave, which is now getting lost in some perpetual transition non date. It was only migrants who were here for five years who got the free British citizenship. Now its proposed that migrants who are short the five years can stay and total up the requirement to get their free British citizenship . Everything the British establishment does is to keep our borders open for as long as possible and shove as many millions of people into the country that they can.
Wasn’t Brexit enough of a revolution to make them think that they needed to do something? Do they want the real thing?
John,
Yesterday, the Adam Smith Institute illustrated with a graph that:
the UK debt-to-GDP ratio over the next fifty years can be kept under control simply by maintaining our current levels of net migration, but would rise to a dangerously high level if we cut it too much.
Is this the case? Is this the reason for the crazy levels of immigration and why none of the main parties want to reduce it? That’s aside from the need to fund the pyramid scheme that is the welfare state, obviously
Kind Regards
https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/conservatives-deserve-facts-about-immigration-not-guesswork
Please JR stop being deliberately daft to fool us. Rudd also made a speech about nothing. She announced what was already in existence and all key elements that already exist pretending that it is somehow new or that she is actually doing something! Productivity JR! She has been in office for over a year, we still do not have secure borders. Three recent atrocities where people died and were miamed through her failure to keep us safe and secure, why is she still in office? Rudd’s failure to act puts us in harms way.
If this was not bad enoughRead Richard Littlejohns article today and look at the left wing brigade in charge of our armed forces. Has Fallon lost leave of his senses, does he intervene to stop admirals criticising Trump? Admirals have no business being political, he should be sacked. Admiralty considering uniforms that might be burka friendly to recruit Muslims.
If this is May’s answer to address her own belief of not being nasty she might want to consider the majority think yours is the party of the stupid.
I’d like to see the government commit to having a work permit system in place and ready to take effect by March 2019. I can’t see why this needs to take an inordinate amount of time even with consultation with industry. Hearing Philip Hammond this morning the impression was that we can’t do much until 2019 before a transition begins, but we have 20 months until March 2019!
Let me remind everyone that this is about real people.
Last night,at my English class, Ewelina, a Polish Mum, was nearly in tears. She thought that she would be thrown out after Brexit. She has put down deep roots here because she loves it. Her two children – Mateusz and Michal – go to school here happily and they are enjoying the experience. Her husband has a good job in a local factory. The place is safe and fair.
The Polish legal crisis upset her too.
I reassured her as best I could. But I do not think she is alone in her worries.
Meanwhile the immigrants from Africa, many of whom seem to have little or no intention of any form of work (I have taught some of them), flood in, carried on EU navalvessels.
Dear John–I don’t believe for a moment that we cannot manage on our own, of course after changes necessary to get to the new equilibrium. Higher wages for the poorer paid for a start of course (Well, Blow me down, big business doesn’t like that, What a surprise). There will be exceptions of course but they at a minimum should be vetted for the privilege of a Visa and should very much not be granted full UK Rights, certainly not immediately. This was England. I continue to agree absolutely with Nigel Farage. He simply must come back as UKIP leader. The present Cabinet are pygmies compared with him and Lefty pygmies at that. In the paradigm shift that must come maybe Jacob Rees-Mogg could join UKIP. I agree not terribly likely unfortunately.
I want to know when the UK will become an independent, sovereign nation state once more?
When will the British parliament repeal the EC Act 1973 from the statute book?
I, quite simply, do not trust any politician, from any party, to revert us back to a state pre-1973
games being are played and peoples expectations manipulated. It is the nature of contemporary politics and I for one am utterly tired of it
Any nation that indulges in creating a generous welfare system is going to be magnet to those who live in countries that do not or is not as generous. Also it will create work for those same people as the welfare system disincentives low skilled indigenous workers from seeking employment. Nothing wrong with that if the there is sufficient wealth to cater for the increased demand on the nations resources such as schools, housing, healthcare, security services and of course the host countries culture is robust enough to cope with the influx of newer ones.
The EU freedom of movement system as far as I can see does not impinge on our wealth it in fact enhances it and it does not have any adverse effects on our culture. The bulk of those who arrive here from outside the EU have the opposite effect and we would do well to rigorously address that deficit. I am not advocating that we remain in the EU or that we should stop other immigrants from coming here. There are very many other pressing reasons for leaving the EU but there is a case for free movement to be allowed to continue. As for other immigrants that should be tightly controlled and limited to those who it will mutually benefit.
I cannot see for the life of me how countries such as NZ, Oz, USA, Canada manage to get only the people they need for the jobs they have to fill. If they can do it then why not us? I could not just walk into any of these countries (even though I would love to) and decide I am going to settle there without going through a rigorous system where I have to have the skills needed and the points necessary and be able to house myself and pay for my own medical care. They do not want people who don’t meet this criteria. Why are we so incapable of doing this? Listening to Hammond this morning made me feel very depressed for the morning and I switched off. I listened long enough though to hear something said about not being able to trade freely because the EU isn’t going to let us. Pardon?? What has it got to do with the EU once we have left? It’s about time we told them what we want and got on with it. And your party needs desperately to start singing from the same hymn sheet so they don’t look as stupid as they do now.
I read 7 in 10 babies in London were born to foreign born parents and in a couple of Borough’s 9 in 10. Recently I read that 30% of new borns were to foreign born parents, how can the costs of this not be putting a pressure on. How long were the mother’s living in the UK before they are pregnant, how many of them are claiming benefits immediately, how many work prior to giving birth and for how long?
As 50% of British born teens are going to University and putting off becoming parents, and then with the implementation of an extra 9% graduate payment reducing their net income to less than half the only people able to afford to have babies will be those given housing by the State who come here with no connections and are made homeless when they can’t keep up private housing payment.
How many people not born in the UK are we now providing Council/Housing association to as a %, if it is low, tell us, because it’s not what we’re seeing with British born couples unable to get social housing and not rising up the waiting lists.
Let’s check on these large employers whether it is high skills they are missing or just the lowest grade staff they need to suck in. Exactly what skills are missing, my three children weren’t advised of this in College where they remain now until they are 18 – being skilled for no work – it’s bizarre!