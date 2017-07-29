How good is public capital investment?

There is in the UK debate a general assumption that all capital investment is good. It is true that the UK could boost its productivity – and therefore its incomes – by investing in more machine power, internet processing power and the like. The more people have better tools to do their jobs, the more they can produce and deliver to customers. This is the main reason people automatically assume investment is a good idea.
Not all capital spending achieves this aim. Public investment in particular may not achieve this to the extent planned in the way intended. Indeed some desirable public investment is not in anyway about raising productivity. It is about keeping up with the big growth in population we are experiencing.
Capital spending is treated differently from day to day or revenue spending because it is meant to create an asset of value which will be available for use for many years to come. If the state builds a new school, there will be many years of use. The costs of the building can be spread out over many years of teaching by borrowing the money and repaying it gradually. Making such an investment, however, usually increases future costs, as it is usually built to accommodate growth in population and pupil numbers. It is not necessarily going to raise productivity or cut overall costs. Similarly, building a replacement school may be desirable or necessary to provide a better modern environment for staff and pupils. Again it may not reduce annual costs.
In the public trading sector where people pay for use of the service provided there is meant to be a proper analysis of the productivity and revenue consequences of the investment. Unfortunately the public sector often gets its sums wrong. Look at the case of the railways. Commuters often pay the cost of their travel but other railway users are in the main heavily subsidised to go by train. Major investment programmes often fail to raise productivity much, and sometimes fail to capture the extra use and fare revenue they estimated. HS1 has never reached the optimistic forecasts for use, and HS2 looks as if it too will fall well short of the bullish estimates of how many people will use it once built.
Commuters subsidising other rail users ?
It’s the other way around. Other rail users are helping to bring in extra revenue and keep costs to commuters down, by encouraging use of off peak trains (which are often being moved to position for other peaks.)
What is the alternative to commuter railways ?
– City overcrowding in impossibly expensive housing
– Impossible road congestion
Besides – the railways make 50+ mile distances commuterable and deliver the regional wealth redistribution that everyone agrees is so important. It enables people to escape the hell that is inexorably rising population in cities.
Yes. Stop building vanity projects such as HS1 and HS2 and put it into the existing railways instead – where people are rammed in like cattle.
It is my firm belief that a political culture now exists, and as been deliberately constructed, in which the private person is seen as nothing more than a source of funding for the expanding activities of the State and by the State I refer to politicians, bureaucrats and those entities who rely on the taxpayer for their existence
HS2 is just another example of this type of contempt for those that pay the bills. HS2 represents political arrogance. It represents political largesse. It represents Govt who know they can spend and spend without limit.
The State (especially under Labour) has worked hard to make people feel guilty about wanting to keep more of their money to themselves and away from the hands of politicians and bureaucrats because they understand that the more money the State has to spend and to call-on the more power it possesses
It is absolutely shameful that the Tories, once the party of tax cuts, are now completely silent on this issue.
The more money the State has as its disposal the more damage it can do, the more waste it can expend and the more power it can accumulate. The BBC is a classic example of this.
I now see tax cuts as the only way to reduce the power of the State. The less it does the less damage it can do
I despise the idea that politicians can take my money in the form of taxes and spend it in a manner that increases the probability of themselves becoming re-elected. It’s almost as if I am financing the political careers of people that I genuinely disapprove of
It is why I have always elevated Thatcher to someone beyond politics. She was a civilian in public life and she had an instinctive appreciation of what people are and how they think.
Tax rise politicians are a bad for they desire more power. Tax cuts politicians are a good for they desire to return power back to you
JR how many millions did the government spend on improving the A1 between Newcastle and Gateshead last year? That was obviously money well spent as it acts as a by pass for the Tyneside conurbation and it is part of the main road leading to Edinburgh. However Mr Gove announced this week that diesel vehicles could be banned from using it. Week after week your party just keep coming up with more vote losing ideas and show you could not give a toss ask to bow are taxes are spent.
HS2 is a typical example of government “infrastructure spending”. Sold to us as a benefit to the people, actually a benefit to big business and paid off politicians. If you must spend money try spending it on the jammed road network that wastes millions of working hours every year.