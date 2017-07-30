One of the most fraught parts of the debates about new housing and the need to find sites to cater for the expanding population is the issue of planning gain. Greenfields or derelict land come quite cheaply. Land with planning permission to build is very expensive. The gain is created by the planning system. It keeps the supply of building land tight, causing scarcity, and then allows substantial windfalls to the fortunate few who own the land that gets the permissions.
There are usually three interests in claiming the gains in a typical development. There is the original landowner. He or she expects a good profit to make it worthwhile releasing the land for development. There may be some element of compensation if the owner intends to carry on living nearby, for loss of open space and amenity. There is the developer, who expects some gain for the effort of drawing up the plans, and seeking the permission. A developer often has to apply for several sites to get one granted, with substantial costs to produce the wealth of detail planning authorities expect. The developer expects to recoup these costs on the winner and to make an additional profit as reward for the effort. There is then the Council granting the permission, which expects to get a substantial portion of the gain to assist them with the provision of infrastructure to support the new development. They also impose charges to recoup the costs of the planning function itself.
The people who do not necessarily receive any part of the gain are all the people living nearby whose views, amenity and access to public service may be adversely affected by the development. Occasionally developers offer compensation to neighbours to smooth the passage, but it remains a minority event. The Council may claim to be acting for neighbours by claiming and spending money from the gains,but so often the extra facilities offered are the minimum needed to deal with extra demand from the new homes so they do not add to the quality of life of people already living there.
The latest way of handling this is for Councils to impose an infrastructure related levy on the development. These are very variable, and attract everything from full support to hostility from critics who think it is wrong for the permit granting body to be a kind of financial beneficiary of the permit.
Does the present system need reform? Does it get the financial balance right? Or should it be kinder to the neighbours who do not get any compensation. Do Councils spend the money wisely when they have claimed it?
8 Comments
Good morning
Good post. And not easy to answer.
I suppose we need to ask why we need to build ‘there’ on the first place ?
People tend to move away from the bid cities to queiter places and that means the countryside. So you can well imagine their furry when someone wants to put a new town at the end of their garden with its views.
The problem for the Conservative party is these very people tend to vote conservative and, as we have seen, when you harm their interests they will harm you.
What is at work here is naked capitalism where everybody wants their share. Problem is, with so many people wanting to come here and creating this demand it is only right that they should be the ones to pay for the privilege to live in my country.
No wonder housing is expensive when everyone is on the make, do not forget the governments share in not only stamp duty, but VAT on all of the new home owners new purchases, curtains, carpets, furniture, and whole host of other new items.
Then of course there is the corporation tax on the builders, the income tax and national insurance for the actual labour used.
Then of course we have the Councils, Council tax on all of these extra properties.
The utility companies who now have extra customers, who also pay corporation tax, and employ workers.
As you quite rightly say the original inhabitants of the area get nothing, other than more congestion simply because new estate roads are never wide enough, there is never ever enough room for parking, and schools and doctors surgeries become overloaded.
Clearly if we have more people in the country, then they will need more housing.
New housing should you would think, should be an improvement on the original, so well designed properties which look attractive, are in keeping with the original area in some way, are of a decent room size, which allows for some storage, and which are efficient on energy use should be the norm.
In addition, all new roads should be wide enough to accommodate free flowing traffic in both directions with decent paths on either side, parking on site (off road) enough for at least two cars should be the norm, with additional space for visitors, tradesmen, doctors, social carers and the like.
Thus density of development is the real key to a successful development where open space is valued, the lower the density the more calming and attractive the site becomes to those who live in it, and for those who have to live with it.
Yes it means more land per house, but we do not end up with future ghettos, where no one has space, everyone is overlooked, and cars end up parked on paths.
Probably the best solution is to concentrate on building new Towns, in designated areas, with full facilities, rather than overloading the existing.
Simply going up higher is not a sustainable solution for many people or families..
As it is the developer that is the business and makes money out of new housing, they should be encourged to explore other options – IF as it seems everyone is saying, that we are running out of land then why aren’t we building homes under the land; in the sea; above the sea; under the sea?
However, I don’t believe it is the case that land is so scarce – it is only scarce in and around well populated areas…. In many ways the North of England is neglected in terms of reasons to live there…. It’s at its most grimist when you see how labour councils have mismanaged vast areas…. but it’s true to say that there is more available land up north that should be used effectively, and more should be made of the new town concept – like Stevenage or Welyn Garden city.
The green belt remains a viable idea, so no that shouldn’t be compromised.
In terms of housing for different groups of people – more should be made of the fact that first time buyers will need less space. We should provide more 1 bedroom apartments that allow FTB’s to get on the ladder – basic housing in other words.
Social housing is another thing that needs to be addressed – the term, ‘don’t get me started’ applies here, but the simple fact is that it is abused and should not be such a costly burden to the state.
.
I thought the idea was to reduce the cost of houses? Imposing an infrastructure related levy will add yet another cost to the process of providing more houses.
Many years ago went on a tourist guide of San Diego, always remember the comment.
When this city was planned it was decreed that no building should put another in the shade of the Sun for more than two hours per day, it was developed to give the feeling of an open hand, not a clenched fist, in an effort to keep the stress of its inhabitants to a minimum.
One thing you failed to mention is the loss of visual amenity for visitors to an area provided by increasingly scarce Greenfields and green belt, which once built on is lost for ever – changing the character of our country for ever and damaging tourism.
And where does the insatiable housing demand come from? Mainly from immigration in my view. Another reason unlimited immigration must be stopped sooner rather than later as Spreadsheet Phil is currently suggesting.
Well planning is clearly far too restricted and done in illogical ways too. The planning gain taxes and social housing provisions make new property buyers pay more to subsidise other tenants? Why should some pay to subsidiser others who may well be better off anyway. It is yet another tax pushing up house prices and decreasing productivity and damaging the economy and living standards as a result. This on top of the absurdly over the top greencrap building regulations which produce such dreadful architecture with pokey windows.
One rule that is clearly absurd is that the planners often require you to demolish an old property in order to build a new larger one. Why not keep both houses for less than the cost of one?
Planning department are often another hotbed of vested interests, rent seekers and often outright corruption. The rules are absurdly vague and very subjective and rarely have any rational logic or reason to them. Often the council are protecting their vested interests by restricting planning for new schools or nursing homes.