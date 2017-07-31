The figures for HS2

I voted against HS2 and lost heavily. Parliament has decided it wants this project, and the government is now pressing ahead. It needs, however, to be aware of the need to control costs vigorously and to think again about how to raise revenue from the line when built.
The forecasts rests heavily on the assumption of dramatic demand growth for London to Birmingham travel in the years ahead. When the new line is available they will have train paths for 18 trains an hour carrying up to 1000 people on each. Their estimates think that by 2037 there will be an additional 290,000 extra trips.
HS1 forecasts were similarly elevated when the decision was made to build it, but the outturn was well below forecast. The consultants expected 20-28 million passengers by 2010. The actual was only 9.5m. As a result HS1 fell miles short of the use and revenue they were expecting.
HS2 forecasts assume that they will charge the same fares as the competitor lines that remain in place, and that the fares charged will be higher in real terms than today. It is difficult to see why this should be the case. With such a huge increase in capacity becoming available it is likely the existing train operators will have to cut their ticket prices to try to hold on to business. This will mean lower revenues than expected on HS2. If the government and Regulator step in to keep the fares up it will be difficult to attract extra passengers needed to try to fill some of the large increase in capacity.
HS1 was hit by aggressive fare competition from the established ferry companies. HS2 assumes easy pickings from air and road competition. Maybe these will not materialise as planned. The operators could cut their prices.
However you look at it, this project can only limit the losses it will incur for the taxpayer if there is very strong cost discipline, and realism about how many trains can be run on these new lines. It would be good to hear more from the operators about why they think there will be such a surge in Birmingham/London train travel and how they will promote this.
Is undertaking this H2S foolery an example of what is meant by “strong and stable government”?
Formula57, No it’s an example of corporatism, and government-knows-best bureaucratic irresponsibility. It’s on the same level as Hammond giving us fake Brexit and Gove smashing our whole road transport system. But much cheaper.
Dear John–I now read that Hammond is promising or has promised not to reduce taxes and that we are to remain (which word describes him through and through) broadly comparable, I think he said. with Europe. Weak or not weak Mrs May should dispense with the services of this creep forthwith.
Agreed, he should go. Nobody in government was talking about the UK becoming a tax haven until he raised it as a possibility, and the opposition’s fuss about “a race to the bottom” has largely stemmed from what he said then. Now he says the exact opposite, that our tax system will continue as if we were still in the EU, just as our immigration system will continue as if we were still in the EU. He is obviously not committed to Brexit, on the contrary it is clear that he is committed to disrupting and if possible preventing Brexit. Not only is he contemptuous of our democracy he is also prepared to damage our country to try to get his way; he is a traitor to our nation and there should be no place for him in our government.
Dear Denis–I hesitate to jump on a bandwagon but best I remember the first (in fact immediate) and loudest to say it was (and unfortunately remains) “absurd” (precisely his word) to position May and Hammond as 1 and 2 was Jacob Rees-Mogg. But it gets worse in that instead of his view prevailing we now have Rudd apparently vying for 3. Unfortunately because he (and worse Cameron before him) are Old Etonians he is up against it. Apart from Nigel Farage I cannot think of many others who have never said a word I disagree with.
Is it an attempted soft coup by Hammond,Rudd,etc?Perhaps Mrs May will continue on her long walk from the Alps to oblivion without looking back -not a squeak so far!
We know that Theresa May is on holiday but I wonder whether the Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood is also on holiday, or whether he too just lacks the authority or perhaps even the motivation to remind ministers of the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility which is central to the smooth running of Cabinet government. With Michael Gove falsely claiming that he has agreed Cabinet support for two of his plans and Philip Hammond falsely claiming that he has agreed Cabinet support for his ideas these people are not only weakening our position in negotiations with the EU but are turning our country into a laughing stock around the world.
I totally agree Leslie. I cannot understand why Mrs May is not reigning this chap in. Because of Hammond’s recent unilateral declarations on ‘behalf’ of all the cabinet he is undermining them, undermining Brexit and EU negotiations and undermining Mrs May’s leadership. She needs to get a grip and get rid of this devious individual immediately before he does any further damage.
It’s all part of the plan. A PM apparently committed to Brexit but she appoints a team which isn’t.
According to Labour it’s OK for some groups to smash the place up but not for others.
Those who support Brexit have been the models of patience and good citizenship – not the mob that Remainers claim them to be.
Dear Leslie, They are all playing the power game try to place them in a good position for the final charge for the leadership when Mother Teresa goes off into the political sunset . They are not worth a rub any of them. They could all answer to the nickname Kipper, Two faced and gutless. Mother ought to get her children in a row and give them the choice to walk before they are pushed. Too much talking not enough listening and too many hidden agendas. The damage they are doing to this country internationally does not bare thinking about.
You may well get people living at a lower cost in Birmingham and beyond commuting to London with its high wages, but why do the planners of this route think people will travel the other way, from a high living cost area to a lower wage area, other than to return home.
Afraid HS2 will be yet another pull from the regions towards London.
The money would have been better spent upgrading hundreds of existing routes throughout the UK, where known usage is congested and inefficient.
Yet another vanity project that will cost Billions more than planned.
The govt will not even publish all reports on the project, will not change the conflict of interest in contracts, or try to justify the vast waste of our taxes. It is a mindset in govt and civil service to defer or capitulate on all matters EU.
But the govt claims it cannot afford elderly care or to provide university education for our children! The govt can also waste vast sums of our taxes on overseas aid for every despot in the world. Billions on consultants, billions of overseas aid given to the EU to spend as it wishes with no input from anyone in this country! In addition to our regular EU contributions.
Good points.
Unless there are very good reasons to go up north from London then yes, one can only agree, the return to the taxpayer will be minimal at best for HS2.
Now, if the government were to combine HS2 with brand new super duper innovative technology parks and brand new housing in otherwise undevelopped areas close to HS2, then it might make sense – are there any such plans though?
I just cannot believe the insanity of what I am reading John. Surely, you despair at the state of the once great Conservative party and wonder what has become of it? If it’s depressing for us then it must be worse for you and your ilk. This smacks of Labour policy. Spend, spend, spend and don’t worry about the money. Ludicrous! To think this will cost us a fortune whilst at the same time destroy the lives of the people whose homes are closest to this folly. Whoever voted this in should hang their heads in shame. I think this could be the nail in the coffin for the Conservative party and if I could send Mrs May some advise that I think she would actually receive then I would tell her to look at the responses on your blog. She could do a lot worse- and is by listening to the idiots she is now.
Indeed, John must despair. I certainly do. Cameron’s legacy it seems is profligacy (for all that ‘long term economic plan’ verbiage) on a grand scale. HS1, HS2, Nuclear Power, 0.7% GDP overseas aid – the list goes on and on.
We already here reports of X Rail 2, how will they justify starting a project whilst the rest of the country has had Rail and Road projects cancelled over the last decade in the name of Austerity.
You only need to calculate the cost per inch to know this scheme is nonsense.
HS2 is a scandal. Your party is complicit.
I really like your articles on transport, energy, planning, and more
We are building a railway using updated 19th century technology whilst other counties are looking at new ideas such as the ‘train in a tube’. Not just in the US but in Scandinavia and Australia. Once we were the world leaders in engineering and technology, now we follow a long way behind, and even have to get other countries to build the trains.
Problem is that it’s not only Railways, but other areas like Nuclear Power Stations where we once led the world and now rely on others.
I think HS2 is misguided – the fastest trains in the country already all travel to London.
What the rail network needs is faster connections between nodes outside London. Nottingham to Birmingham takes 90 minutes, and this should only be half an hour.
The network is full of really slow routes that could be fast enough to carry commuter traffic – Manchester to Norwich / Liverpool to Hull, but nothing is ever done to speed them up.
Do the Government not know that there is a vast swath of the country north of Manchester and Leeds? Yet we see little in the way of investment. Our rail network is left to decay and we have few airports. Bring jobs north where we have cheap housing and the space to expand. Cut airport taxes to the smaller regional airports to make them viable once again. Electrify our railways so that we can have intercity trains. HS2 benefits the few at the expense of the many. It is sucking even more jobs to the south of the country putting a burden on other services there. HS2 a vanity program to allow quicker travel for a few civil servants and politicians. It needs stopping now before the costs escalate further.
It may be worth remembering that this project falls in the grey area where there may not be any explicit legal obligation under EU law but there is certainly EU influence.
Well, it is part of TEN-T (Trans European Network – Transport). Part of core corridor 9, Edinburgh to Marseilles & Eire. The roads (which include most of our motorways & many major trunk roads (there is a list on the Sabre-roads website) need to comply with TEN-T specifications and are not now considered ‘UK’ roads.
Most of the road improvements that have been announced by the Tory govt. are either core TENT-T or regional feeder roads.
Who is Lobbying for HS2? Arguments for this seems weak or fanciful and there seems to be a consensus that trans Pennine rail infrastructure would yield real dividends…
The Chinese should be doing it, on budget, perhaps cheaper and on time if not sooner and with maglev so it can go around corners. We could learn much from them too.
HS2 is to allow MPs high speed luxury travel to/from London at the taxpayers expense. First class, great food en route to Westminster.
Why would Londoners wish travel to Birmingham? Theatres? Cinemas? Pubs? Restaurants, The Changing of the Guard at Birmingham Town Hall? To avoid mass unemployment?
So, why would Brummies wish to travel to London? ( by train )
Cancel HS2.
There never was an economic case for this folly, and any that there might have been reduces by the day as the need for face to face contact is eroded by the means of communication we are using now. This is not just a white elephant; it is a white dinosaur.
The fact that you were part of a small minority is a terrible comment not just on the Conservative party but on the quality of MPs generally
“Parliament has decided it wants this project”
Why? Is there massive public demand for it? If not, in whose interest are they working?
It will need to control costs vigorously- agreed. But it won’t will it?
Why is the government putting up the money for this at all? If private investors had any inkling that this project would make good returns they would be piling in. As they are not, it is a sure sign of another dud backed by people who do not know what they are doing. No doubt the cost and any losses will be socialised and should the thing make any money that will be privatised, just like all the utilities sold off below value for the benefit of the City and ultimately foreigners. You are all mad. It’s about time that when major money like this is involved there should be a referendum to see if the public want such a folly. I’d bet they wouldn’t.
O/T I heard today on the 1pm news that Mrs May has spoken and told the cabinet that we are leaving the single market without a transitional deal and freedom of movement is ending. What a welcome statement. The cabinet had better take notice or else they are toast.
What has really hammered HS1 was the rise of the low cost airlines, not just from the London area but with direct flights from most of the UK.
As for HS2, I know nothing of Birmingham London travel, but some of the claims are clearly weak. Air travel will continue to dominate from say Northern Scotland to London. Now how is that third runway doing?
It will be convenient and if I am alive when it is finished I will use it. Projections , projections , projections . As a director of an Insurance brokers I had many years of listening to these imaginings . It turned out that far from even breaking even, many firms failed , the brokers were so disenchanted with FSA ruling to cut the middle man out almost completely, that staff could not be paid and the firms went into bankruptcy.
We will now see how many people can upset the apple cart by trying to take more money out of the project than they deserve and how calculations will change as time goes by .
Why don’t you and the dozen or so sensible Tory MPs form a separate independent party called the Conservative Sense Party? Then you could insist that the nitwits started doing sensible things like building a normal speed railway up the old Central line and improving existing ones instead. You would be able to have some influence like the DUP. At election time you would wipe the floor with Nitwit Party candidates.
Reply I wish to work with a party which can command a majority to get things done. We went through all these arguments over UKIP who never managed to get a single MP elected in a General Election other than Mr Carswell who promptly fell out with UKIP leadership.
I suggest that all those that voted for the whole project sign affidavits to the effect that like students they will repay the country an agreed percentage of the over run costs year on year until they paid back the losses. That is and would be a very fair deal if we the people waived the interest charges the country is going to have to pay on the loans to enable completion to take place. Responsibility = Accountability