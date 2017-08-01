Brexit policy and how to negotiate

I am glad the PM has made clear we will end freedom of movement and have our own migration policy on exit, as I reminded people here on this blog last week. She has also clarified the issue of a transitional Agreement. The UK has not asked for one. We still have 19 months left to negotiate a proper Agreement. Negotiating a transitional one would require prior consent to a full Agreement, then allowing discussion of how to transition from the one to the other. It is not intrinsically easier to negotiate a Transitional Agreement than a permanent Agreement, and requires consent to where the two parties are going during transition.
There are those in the Opposition, the media and business who seem to want to turn the EU/UK talks into a negotiation amongst ourselves about what we are trying to achieve. This is damaging to the UK’s official negotiating strategy, as it leads some in the EU to think that if they delay and prod the UK will change its mind and offer to carry on with budget contributions, freedom of movement and the other items that so favour the rest of the EU. MPs and others in senior positions in the Labour party keep changing their minds about membership of the single market and customs union, long after Parliament has voted decisively both to send the Article 50 letter and to exit both the single market and Customs Union.
Let’s have another go at reminding people what the UK has already decided. The people voted to leave the EU. They did so with both official campaigns pointing out this meant leaving the single market and customs Union. They voted leave to take back control, especially of our money, our laws and our borders.
Remain supporters then forced legislation and Parliamentary votes to test out the will of the people. Parliament voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. The Commons since the election has voted to leave the single market and customs union as part of that, as was always implied in the previous Parliamentary votes.
Some Remain supporters now want to invent a Transitional Agreement, requiring the UK to go on paying budget contributions, accepting freedom of movement, and continuing to accept new EU laws. This is not government policy, and is clearly against the wishes of the people as expressed in the Referendum.
When asked why they want this, they usually argue that the other EU member states will damage their trade with us and our trade with them if we do not accept continuing features of EU membership. It is a cruel irony that the most pro EU are the most negative about the nature and likely actions of our EU partners. They are also going to be proved wrong on this as on so much else about Brexit. WTO rules work fine, if the rest of the EU really does want to damage its valuable exports of agricultural produce and cars. Their more voluminous exports will attract far more tariff than our sales to them. Under WTO rules and international law the EU cannot stop companies and individuals in its territory buying and selling things with the UK.
WTO rules do not touch services, and the UK is a service economy. It is economic madness to want to revert to WTO rules, and you are crassly irresponsible to even suggest it
Reply We will still trade in services after we have left. How do you think they can stop us?
Non tariff barriers. The things you don’t understand
Reply I understand service sector trade well as I spent many years in it! Your inability to spell out how they could impede our service trade shows you are unable to find a plausible path they could follow to do this. They have even had to back down over the silly idea that they could make all dealings in the Euro take place on the continent!
Easy. Through the use of registration & professional qualifications for instnance. Many service activities are regulated.
It is not as if you can set a sign on your doorstep proclaiming you to be a sollicitor, chartered accountant, a surgeon, surveyor…. etc and be allowed to continue.
If you take banking for instance, the EU could very well request that some services be provided from within European entities which would require capitalising banks inside the EU as opposed to the UK.
You appear confused Londoner, very confused.
The UK will continue to trade in both goods and services after we have left the EU. Services will be treated under GATS if the EU play hard ball and refuse free tariff access to the Single Market
You need to swot up and familiarise yourself
We are leaving the EU and we will be successful. The UK is flexible, liberal and open. Foreign investors know this. After we leave the EU we will see a massive flow of capital into this country. It will make Juncker and his pals quiver
JR, paragraph two needs to rammed home to remainers in cabinet. Perhaps you and others need to write to them. Better still encourage May to to get rid of Hammond and Rudd.
The EU Single Market also barely touches services so there isn’t much for us to lose there. In fact overall the creation of the EU Single Market has added something like 1% to UK GDP. Not 5%, as some projected beforehand, or 20%, as some like to imply, but just 1%. You may value our national sovereignty and democracy so little that you can be swayed to abandon them for the sake of maybe 1% added on our GDP, but I doubt if many others would agree when it was explained to them what a pathetically small mess of pottage you were offering.
Two questions:
One. When will the EC Act 1972 be repealed from UK Statue?
Two. When will the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over UK territory be brought to an end?
I would like to be able to tell my grandchildren that we are now a free and sovereign nation once again alongside the USA, Australia, Canada, China, Thailand, Mexico, New Zealand, India, Saudi Arabia, DRC, Zambia, Cuba, Ecuador, Fiji, Russia, Mongolia, Mali etc etc etc
It defies belief and indeed breaks my heart that the the UK as one of the most powerful (not just militarily) nations on earth is a vassal to an organisation led by someone like Juncker.
The real enemy of the UK today is here at home. It is uplifting that decent British people who voted to leave the EU refused to be intimidated by the use of the ‘race’ and ‘xenophobe’ card during the Remain’s project fear led by our current PM and Chancellor.
The irony is of course is that without support from so called core Labour supporters (white and working class) we would now be facing a future as nothing more than a add-on province to the EU. We would be finished as a nation. Our heritage, history and independence crushed.
To say that I hold May, Hammond and other Tories of that ilk in utter contempt is an understatement. Labour is and as always been beyond contempt but we expect the Tories to offer common sense, decency and patriotism and we didn’t get that.
We are still a member though of this poisonous political entity and we look to decent Tory party MP’s to keep up the pressure on those in cabinet who cannot be trusted. Hammond still represents everything that is wrong with the current govt. He’s not a tory and he’s not too be trusted
Reply The aim is to implement Repeal and the end of the ECJ the day we leave the EU under the Article 50 procedure – end March 2019 or earlier if the negotiations break down completely.
Hammond wants high taxes on parity to the EU so he told Le , Rudd wants to keep mass immigration. If they want to stay in the EU and want higher taxes they are in the wrong party.
I to am pleased Downing Street has made the recent statement, all be it very late in the day, but that begs the question, if Mrs May is really in control why do people like Hammond, Rudd and others continually get away with making such statements, and be bold enough to say the majority of the cabinet agree with them.
It also begs the question of Mrs May’s wisdom in choosing Hammond as the Government spokesman whilst she was away, and why she chose a majority of Remainers to serve in such positions of power within her Government.
When Mrs May gets back from her holiday she needs to get back in control quick fast and lay down some strict rules, because at the moment the tail seems to be wagging the dog.
At least one thing Hammond is doing is taking the fight on the economy to Labour. Few of the others seem able or willing to do so. Only if Labour are comprehensively trounced on the economy will the next election be won by the Conservatives. This was the huge failimg of the general election campaign.
Were I Machiavelli I would assume she was giving them enough rope to hang themselves prior to her return. Her female predecessor would have carried out their execution in person after a shortened holiday break.
Nicely summed up.
For all those that support BREXIT there is but one choice to empower Ms May and support her at every turn.
‘There are those in the Opposition……’
And what about those in your own party, Mr Hammond for example, who are trying to undermine our Brexit position? It is rather disingenuous of you not to mention them, referring to ‘Remain supporters’ is far to vague.
It seems to me Mr Hammond has no place in Cabinet after his recent attempts to destabilise the government.
Mr Hammond appears to be a mouthpiece for the Treasury rather than the Minister in charge of the Treasury.
If he is unable to impose the government’s will on his department then we should question his position as a minister.
The Treasury was the lead on project fear.
Correct, he should be replaced by someone who is prepared to behave in a constructive way towards the Brexit negotiations instead of trying to sabotage them.
Music to my ears John……now if we can just get the rest of the cabinet singing from the same hymn sheet we might be on to something.
FOS
if we can just get the rest of the cabinet singing from the same hymn sheet
Three very big words there. If, Can, Just.
When Mother Teresa returns from her hols she has got to start feeling a few collars and explain what is required and more importantly expected from them, by not only her good self, but the country. Unless of course they are hell bent on destroying the party and ultimately the country.
The EU’s threat is not tariffs, which as you say work in the UK’s ‘favour’ (let’s not forget that free trade is always and everywhere a good thing and tariffs are mutually damaging, whoever ‘gains’) its disruption. Queues for lorries at the channel ports, uncertainty over landing rights for airlines leading to doubts on future sales, potential inability of sectors operating under common regulation (e.g. Financial Services) to continue trading in many areas, except through existing or newly established EU branches & subsidiaries etc etc.
You may be right in stating, as you have done in the past, that such disruption is nothing to fear, and / or won’t happen, but the Government has done nothing to address this specific aspect of no deal. Accordingly, terror of the “cliff edge” fosters demands for a transitional deal as a means of postponing the evil day of actual departure. The only cure is to be very specific in addressing, at length, each postulated source of disruption in the event of no deal. Only when the fear of no deal has been overcome will there be any Parliamentary majority, or national consensus, for a sensible, tough, negotiating position.
Reply The government is only too well aware of all these threats/issues/myths re no deal and is working on all of them. The day after we leave the planes will fly, the lorries with imports will come through Dover, and EU business people will trade on London’s markets!
Your confidence is heartening – but it isn’t widely shared. unless the fears of disruption are addressed specifically and allayed in the UK, the EU will continue to stoke such fears and to retain a major advantage, probably forcing us into a Norway-type arrangement of indefinite length.
A transitional agreement is yet another ploy on the part of remainers. What the people voted for, and later Parliament, could not be clearer, but it has not discouraged the fifth columnists inside and outside your party and within government itself. That one of them should be a senior member of cabinet is reprehensible. He should go. His replacement with a prominent leave candidate of appropriate talent would be welcomed in the country. It would be an unequivocal statement from Mrs May that we are leaving. It might also concentrate the minds of those in the EU.
Why impose tariffs when you can achieve a much better result with non-tariffs barriers?
The end-game for the EU is simply to make sure that a large share of the Foreign Direct Investment that traditionally has been earmarked for the UK get spent on the continent instead. With it comes jobs and a tax base.
Investment decisions are long-term in nature. If you build a plant, that plant is still going to be where you built it in 30 years time.
The idea will be to leave the UK in a state of regulatory limbo, with tariff free access to the single-market but an access that can be withdrawn at short-notice thus providing limited comfort and no seat at the table to influence upcoming legislation.
From the EU’s perspective, it makes total sense and the WTO which does not cover services very well (UK’s #1 export) is ill-suited to fight this.
No transition. No equivocation.
I think this message needs to be shouted from the rooftops.
Any time I listen to the news on the radio, or watch it on tv, I constantly hear talk of transition.
Now you have Hague saying transition would be immensely helpful.
He is outside parliament so not much you can do about him.
However, cabinet ministers who stray off message are a different matter.
Good morning.
Clearly a case of people (remainers and their stooges) making mischief.
And that is all that needs to be said.
The destination is KNOWN. Come April 2019 the UK shall be an independent sovereign nation ‘once again’ and all that implies.
Once can be a member of the Customs Union, the EEA, Schengen and the Euro outside the EU. But what would be the point of leaving most of that only to re-ask to join some, if not all once more ? Crazy !
Neither should we pretend that it will be all plain sailing. It will not. But the path we treat will that on our own and for ourselves together. We will not have to beholden to others for scraps.
Reassuring once again thank you but there should be no need. I get the impression that the Treasury is working against the democratic wishes of the people and I wonder whether that is endemic across Whitehall. JR does the Civil Service need a good clear out?
The people voted ‘leave’ That means ‘leave’ The sooner we are ‘leave’ the better.
I do not like the “still have 19 months” phrase. This walks UK right into the hands of transitionistas. 7 or 8 months to complete negotiations, then 12 months to continue adjustments would make me feel more comfortable. If the Govt is planning 19 months negotiation and squabble then it is not going to be a clean Brexit.
Also, nice positive piece by Daniel Hannan,
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/opinion/brexit-european-union-good-news.html
Hammond & Co are part of the Opposition; a fifth column on the side of the EU and Germany.
The UK will not cut tax and regulations after Brexit in a bid to undercut EU rivals, Philip Hammond suggested.
Why? It is not a case of “undercutting EU rivals” it is a case of increasing productivity, creating better paid jobs and actually competing in the world markets. The main obstacles to UK productivity and higher wages is big government, endless government waste, expensive energy, over regulation, high taxes, restrictive planning and lefty dopes like Hammond and May with no vision.
That plus the real threat of Corbyn destroying the economy and robbing people and the fact that with IHT at current levels there is little point in becoming rich in the UK anyway.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-chancellor-philip-hammond-welt-am-sonntag-uk-tax-haven-europe-a7527961.html
Mr. Hammond appears to be in two minds.
Transitional deal is the remainiacs latest buzz word for delaying or preventing leaving the EU.
In the next 18 months no doubt they will get more hysterical in their pronouncements.
We should ignore them.
Until Brexit happens, I won’t believe it. Too many politicians are opposed to it and dragging their feet and coming out with things like ‘we respect the will of the people’ (yeh right of course they do) but then putting obstacles up at every opportunity. Brexit means coming out of the single market, out of the customs union and an end to free movement of people. Which part of this do our ‘hard Brexit/soft Brexit’ politicians not understand? There is only one Brexit and that means getting out of all the above, no ifs, no buts.
And there should be no transitional arrangements either. May should have got on with Brexit the day after we voted for it, not a year later. If Labour get into power should another election be called, it will never happen. Maybe that’s what those squabbling Euro loving Tories are hoping for.
Will the post-brexit immigration policy include the continued lies about the number arriving?
On the radio this morning a local ex-servicemen group asking for volunteers as their funding was cut. Meanwhile the Kurds and Somalis here on asylum and our taxes will be busy doing nothing worthwhile, but probably extending their South Yorkshire crime empire.
When is one of your “Right Honourable” workmates going to admit what they are doing to this country and nation – -and for what reward?
If Mrs. May has a successful and supportive Party conference she should replace Hammond and Rudd with two Leavers. This transition nonsense is malevolent and mischievous and just a scam to delay exit ad infinitum. As you say negotiating a transitional period is likely to be more convoluted and why bother. Italian Government sources are reported to be relaxed and even optimistic about maintaining post 3/2019 trade, German industry is beginning to realise it may already be counter productive to be hostile and so they should be. I have bought German cars for 20 years. The source of my next one could be different.
I hope you have sent personal copies of this excellent document to Hammond and Rudd.
Over the last two days I watched two moving ceremonies to commemorate the fallen of the British Empire at Passchendaele, in the 1914-18 War.
They gave their lives for the freedom of Europe.
I am finding it difficult to comprehend that 100 years later we are struggling to extract the United Kingdom from a political European Union. We entered into and fully cooperated with a trading association, that has turned out to be a Central Dictatorship (QMV), not a partnership of democratic states.