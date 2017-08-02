Overseas firms back City by signing for new offices

Deutsche bank have confirmed they are taking a 25 year lease on at least 469.000 square feet of the new 21 Moorfields building in the City. They were one of the banks saying they were very negative about Brexit.
Ion Pacific, a Honk Kong financial group, have just chosen London as the place for their European headquarters.
Have the gloomy pundits of Remain any explanations for this good news?
yes, but Deutsche Bank have also made clear that they have provisional planning to transferring 4000 staff to Frankfurt at very short notice
The worry for me is that Deutsche Bank may have been given assurances by certain persons within the UK govt (Hammond and May) that the UK will ‘somehow or other’ remain part of the EU which may explain DB’s decision to commit
Is this a possibility or am I reading to much into this news? It’s that such a volte face in DB’s stance sets alarm bells ringing.
I still believe we will be betrayed on Brexit by those within the UK govt who refuse to embrace the democratic will of the British people
We need Deutsche bank to pay in advance. 25 years. It is a long time for Germany
Blair continues to hold and invest in London too.
– Firstly, they’re losing office space elsewhere in London because the move is designed to bring people together.
– Secondly, no-one ever said Deutsche bank were leaving London!
– Thirdy, ‘Deutsche Bank Expects to Move 4,000 Jobs to EU After Brexit’ – Bloomberg, 1 August 2017.
Lastly, Sylvie Matherat, head of regulation at Deutsche Bank, said that the large-scale moves from London to the EU would only happen if the UK crashed out of the EU in a ‘hard Brexit.’
‘Have the gloomy pundits of Remain any explanations for this good news?’ – So this is what Deutsche bank is saying not pundits, whether Remain, gloomy or otherwise.
It’s just another case of “despite Brexit”, JR.
I’ll tell you something that really is “despite Brexit”, ie Brexit will make little difference one way or the other, and that is the massive annual “churn” of jobs in the UK economy, which dwarfs the total number of jobs which could conceivably be at risk from Brexit even in the Remoaners’ invented apocalyptic worst case scenarios.
“JOB CREATION AND DESTRUCTION IN THE UK : 1998-2010”
“Just over a quarter (28.0 per cent) of all jobs in the private sector were either destroyed or created over a typical 12 month period”
“In total, therefore, around 5.2 million jobs in the UK economy were either created or destroyed each year between 1998 and 2008 …”
“The UK labour market is incredibly dynamic, and would adapt quickly to changed relationships with the EU. Prior to the financial crisis, the UK saw on average 4 million jobs created and 3.7 million jobs lost each year – i.e. there is substantial churn of jobs at any given time. Indeed, the annual creation and destruction of jobs is almost exactly
the same scale as the estimated 3-4 million jobs that are associated with exports to EU actors.”
Of cos not, the remain lot are living in their own world, which is totally devoid of the majority of people that live in this country, the people are not represented by their own politician anymore most likely never were. The politician live in a eu political group think where the people they represent are shutout of everything, and have no say apart from ref last year that went wrong for the politician, which are now trying hard to fix for they own group of people and backers.
I don’t know john, these large banks and businesses have to plan well into the future and since nobody knows how the future is going to look they could be just hedging their bets like the rest of us- maybe it’s just a reorganisation of their assets in UK.
If the UK leaves on a hard brexit then there can be little or no cross border capital trade with the EU. That being said Deutsche will still have large business dealings withing the UK itself.
If on the other hand some other softer deal is worked out then the money business with the EU will be as now and as normal..but from what I hear the exit talks are not going so well so like Deutsche bank we should be prepared.
Reply Signing a lease for 25 years for almost half a million square feet is a substantial commitment!
They will make their calculations and location decisions. It is not inconceivable that they will locate in Paris, Frankfurt , and London. In this electronic world they could be in my back bedroom with corporate HQ in the Caymen Islands. They will locate their business where it is most profitable. It ain’t all over till the fat lady sings and even that is an ongoing scenario. For her first aria just get Brexit done cleanly and quickly.