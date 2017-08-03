Labour’s silence on Venezuela

The sound of silence can be deafening. The Labour leadership has gone quiet when it comes to praising the Chavistas of Venezuela, who they used to tell us had got it right. The Chavez model of giving more and more to the poor was popular and worked for a bit, until the state ran out of money to give. Under Mr Maduro they have resorted to the printing presses to increase benefits, with the result that they have triggered a massive inflation and a collapse of the currency. Venezuela is very dependent on imports for food, medicines and other essentials. It now suffers chronic shortages of basic goods owing to the shortage of hard currency to buy what is needed. It is often the poor who suffer most from the shortages, as they cannot afford the very high black market prices that are the alternative.
Venezuela was once a rich country, and should be so again given its huge oil reserves. Mr Chavez purged the state oil company of skilled managers and executives, replacing them with his supporters. He took large sums out of the state oil company revenues for social purposes, leaving the business starved of cash and talent to maintain and develop the assets. When the lower oil price hit the company was already struggling. Venezuela was 95% dependent on oil for its export revenues, leaving it badly stretched when oil output and the value of the turnover fell.
Like many such regimes the Venezuelan government blames everyone but itself for its plight. It blames the USA, who under President Obama imposed sanctions on the country and saw it as a threat to US policy. It blames the Opposition, who have at times pursued their cause with violence though they would say it is the regime’s friends amongst the security forces and colectivos who drag them into fights. It blames the rich for pre-empting too much of the economic activity, whilst often seeking to enrich its own supporters. It blames private sector companies, alleging they hoard goods to create scarcity and higher prices.
The government thinks the answer is political. They see the way forward as the elimination of opposition. They have arrested two of the Opposition leaders. They are seeking ways to shut down or undermine the Opposition led National Assembly. They have elected a Constituent Assembly against the wishes of the Opposition to draw up changes to the constitution, which many suspect will be used as a means of delaying the next Presidential and other elections, and will be looking for ways to eclipse the opposition.
None of this will change the fundamental problems of too much created money chasing too few goods, and the lack of international confidence in the domestic Venezuelan currency. Venezuela’s economic model is badly broken. They have demonstrated for all the world to see that printing too much money causes hyperinflation. Taxing and controlling the rich and the private sector too much stifles investment and drives it away from the country. Preferring unaccountable and absolute power over democratic and accountable power leads to violence, a bitterly divided society, and a rolling political crisis.
Does Labour still think this is the good alternative model we should be following?
11 Comments
Absolutely. A bit like the student loans, I guess Corbyn and co are working out how to say they didn’t really mean it!
“Does Labour still think this is the good alternative model we should be following?”
Of course they do… It’s in their blood
Perhaps we should have Corbyn and his damned communist pals go live in Venezuela for a while – along with the left wing media – so that they could all see how wonderful our country would become if this deranged party leader ever became PM.
We should encourage the Daily Mail to use its front page to demonstrate this also.
.
Indeed Corbyn’s agenda would end similarly badly. But T May is really not much better, clearly she is essentially another daft socialist at heart, with her big government, high taxing, money printing, interventionist agenda and her daft grand projects like HS2, Hinkley C, renewable subsidies and electric car subsidies.
On the total idiocy (with current technology) of electric cars their is an excellent article by Ross Clark in the Spectator today showing why they are such stupid (or at least a very, very, premature) idea. Why buy an electric car, that might have a real range of less than 70 miles and very high depreciation, for say £27,000 when you can have a far better petrol one for £8000 new or £1000 secondhand. The secondhand one would still almost certainly outlive the new electric one anyway.
Not only that but the electric car uses far more fuel and CO2, (about double in fact at the power station) than an efficient petrol or hybrid one does. Furthermore they use loads of energy to manufacture. Also with conventional cars you can have seven seaters, convertibles, tow boats or caravans and refuel in minutes. So just why are taxpayers forced to subsides these silly cars for rich, but totally misguided, virtue signallers? Perhaps Theresa May or Greig Clarke can explain?
There!
Good morning.
Yes indeed the Socialists are quite on the dystopia that Venezuela has become. But not so fast here, because it is not just them that need to be careful about what they say, is it ?
And pray remind us of what this and previous governments have been doing here with QE ? And this from a supposedly Conservative party and a capitalist government.
Not only that, we actually borrow money to give to the same despots we oppose ! How really screwed up is that ?!?!?!?!
Oh come on, you do not need to live under a ‘regime’ for that to happen, you ALL do it. Even in the semi-democratic UK.
Ouch ! Climate Change Act !!! Energy price cap !!! 😉 Ring any bells ??????
Why didn’t you start this post by saying; “Dear Theresa and Phil . . . ”
Well based on recent policy, the Conservative Party (sic) seems to think it is.
I know. Why don’t we do what we always do when faced with such an unspeakable (for Labour) regime such as this. Lets do what we did in Iraq and Libya, and are trying to do in Syria, lets bomb the **** out the people and the country, invade it, and run it into the ground ourselves. I mean, it has worked so well in the past hasn’t it ?
I am sorry Mr.Redwood MP sir, to be so cynical on your site, but I feel that both you and others must see the world through the eyes of another to know that, you and 649 other MP’s are employed by we the people to act for and on our behalf. Many I am sure do a fine job but, before we start criticise others, we need to look a little closer at ourselves. Fix our country and its problems and stop trying to hold a mirror up to others in order to score a rather cheap and pointless political point. You are not on safe ground.
Love, Mark B
Mr Corbyn is not one for turning. I think we may expect the Labour leadership to double down on their admiration for the socialist paradise of Venezuela. From what he and Mr McDonnell have said and done, it’s not unreasonable to think their ambition is to make Britain safe for Marxism (which is not the same thing as making Marxism safe for Britain).
Under a Marxist regime economic collapse is the least of a nation’s worries. Private property and free speech vanish, the rule of law is ended, the constitution subverted and power transferred to a slavish and terrorised party. Murder becomes an instrument of state policy. Venezuela is apparently running true to form.
It’s odd that the high moral posturing of the Left is so often accompanied by low practice. Do they operate a mental moral calculus which balances active depravity against theoretical virtue? I don’t know. Does anyone?
The sound of silence, in this case, of the left is indeed deafening. But before we laugh too much let us ask whether the right has been silent too.
I don’t mean about Venezuela I mean the way the Conservatives party has allowed the left to frame all aspects of political debate for many years now.
New Labour positioned its supporters in all the institutions that influence opinion and the Conservative party did nothing about, said nothing about it and did nothing to change it when they had the chance.
So now the Conservatives party propose policies that would not be out of place in Venezuela. Control the price of eggs? Not yet but control the price of electricity? Absolutely. Criminize political opposition? Maybe not but arrest people for expressing ‘unacceptable’ opinions, sure we can do that. Allow people to decide what sex they are and then go back and change their birth certificate? Perfectly reasonable.
It isn’t just the political unrest and economy. Violent crime is a real concern for the people of Venezuela. “The country has fallen apart socially, religiously, economically and politically.” says a contact of mine.
No mention that this is yet another failure of Marxism/Socialism and the totalitarian pit and dictatorship to which it invariably leads. One gets the impression that Venezuela is just suffering from a bad case of economic mismanagement; nor do we read that the Labour party leaders are enthusiastic promoters and activist members of such a political philosophy.
What hope is there for the promotion and defence of free markets and democracy when, given a perfect opportunity to illustrate the true position, it is flunked, and a soft narrative and weak style is once again chosen?
There are people here and abroad who might have wished to be given a lead and encouragement to oppose, but will be disappointed. At least in the newspaper review on Sky News this morning the contributors felt able to be robust and direct, thank Goodness some do.
Problem is John we have too many here, some of whom are politicians, who believe a type of Venezuela Light is still the correct policy, with redistribution of wealth, social engineering, and the printing of money policies.
We may thank goodness not have the State violence and corruption on anywhere near the scale that is happening in Venezuela, but politics is becoming rather more nasty in recent years with the growing influence of Momentum, and ex politicians are not short on joining lobby companies, or sitting on boards of major institutions. for great reward.
Gordon Brown thought some of the above policies were a good idea, and the Conservatives have not totally excluded those ideals, with freedom of movement still being allowed, multicultural polices/ideal’s still being promoted, some (limited) printing of money, and a greater range of in and out of work Benefits.
Indeed in past years we spent the money from our own oil reserves to fund daily state day to day spending.
Given the folly of politicians, there are many Countries in the World that are not too far away from anarchy, because the people feel simply excluded.
I expect Labour to remain silent about Venezuela’s woes for the moment until they find the magic link enabling them to say it was all Mrs Thatcher’s fault.