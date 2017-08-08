What does the EU want from the Brexit discussions?

You would have thought the rest of the EU would be delighted to learn that the UK, the most reluctant EU member of them all, was leaving. It means they are free to pursue economic, monetary and political union without the UK constantly trying to slow it down, impede or stop it, or demanding special treatment. Better still, that same UK is happy to make her market available tariff free to the rest of the EU who have been so successful at exploiting it.
Instead it appears that the EU is once again misjudging the mood of UK voters. The EU seems to think if it delays and creates difficulties the UK may think again or come creeping back for some version of its membership. The EU has invented the idea that the UK owes the EU a lot of money after we have left when there is no Treaty basis for this. They have proposed that the UK has to continue to accept rulings of the European Court of Justice in the way no other independent country that is an EU trading partner has to accept. They have suggested that EU citizens currently legally settled in the UK would continue to have EU rights policed by the EU instead of enjoying UK rights policed by the UK after exit. These are presumably provocative proposals designed to foment argument within the UK with a view to delaying Brexit.
The EU needs to learn from its recent experiences. It was this mentality which led the EU to turn down Mr Cameron’s modest requests for improvements in the UK/EU relationship and which led directly to the Leave vote. They underestimated the resolve of UK voters then, and are in danger of doing so again. Indeed, their current attitude reinforces the view of many UK voters that they made exactly the right choice. The process of exit is also serving to underline just how far our subservience to EU lawmaking and courts has gone, something hard line pro EU campaigners always denied prior to the decision.
As someone who has undertaken all too many debates on this topic, I was regularly accused of exaggerating the influence and power of Brussels, which was just a kind of large free trade arrangement according to many of its protagonists. Now they tell us it is all so complex and comprehensive it makes getting out all but impossible.
My advice to the EU is simple. The UK has voted decisively to leave, with a massive Parliamentary majority to carry out the wishes of the voters. The UK wishes to be friendly and generous in departure. Indeed, many of us think we will be a better partner and neighbour when we can make our own decisions, than when we were constantly having to fight against imposed collective decisions we did not like. The EU can do a good deal for itself if it wishes. It can secure free trade, defence collaboration, protected rights for EU citizens settled in the UK and much more. If it doesn’t want to do that we will be leaving anyway.
42 Comments
The eu can go whistle
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, you make an important observation: ” The EU needs to learn from its recent experiences. ” It is to be hoped that the UK negotiators have similarly learned from the Greece v EU negotiations; that talking to the EU clerks is merely a waste of breath, until the Berlin heavyweights show up nothing of value is achieved.
Your post is absolutely right in all respects but one.
They simply want us for our money more than any other reason, they always have, because we are a huge net contributor to their collective finances.
When we leave they are either going to have to cut back, or someone else has to pick up the slack.
Hence the reason they are now making up the numbers whilst trying to justify them with some complicated jargon.
We are being generous with our offer to continue paying our full subscription until we leave in 2019, likewise the offer of free trade with us, when it is they who will benefit most.
The ECJ is a farce, in that it should claim have any power over or apply to a non EU Country (as we will be)
Our biggest problem are those who seek to undermine our position and arguments here at home, whilst supporting the EU position against us.
“Our biggest problem are those who seek to undermine our position and arguments here at home, whilst supporting the EU position against us.”
Indeed, so that will be most of the state sector, half of Conservative & Labour MPs, all the SNP, Libdim and the Welsh lot, most of the judiciary and lawyers, some large companies with vested interests, the green blob, most of academia, most of the state sector bureaucrats and above all the EU propaganda outfit that is the BBC.
They don’t just want us for our money: they also want to carry on with their practice of sending their unemployed, homeless, and criminals here, as well as increasing numbers of recent arrivals from other continents.
John, very interesting argument, yes we will leave but we will be much better off having a proper long-term agreement with 450 million consumers with no deal, we are still very dependent on them for our trade and in particular our services and if business needs a longer transition, then we should try and make an agreement that also gives us enough time to get non-tariff and technical standard agreements in place and included in our own legislation.
Speed will not work in our favour in this case, new trade agreements can take up to five years or longer.
Reply Are you sure 450 million European consumers benefit more than 65 million UK consumers about Britain staying in or not?
If I were to receive a bill for an unimaginably large amount of, let’s say, 100 bn Euros or £36bn (these are the largest and smallest figures I have seen so far) I would want to know why and how the ‘invoicer’ arrived at whichever figure has actually been demanded. When are we likely to get a breakdown of whatever the ‘actual’ figure (if one can dignify it with such a description) is?
There might then be something to discuss.
It appears that threats do indeed work. Well, I have a threat. All Eurosceptic MP’s in the Conservative Party should en masse deliver an ultimatum to Hammond. They should tell him to stop his conspiratorial behaviour, his plottings and his pathetic meanderings and start determined steps to get us out of the EU in its entirety or else we will bring down this government
The idea that this ancient nation should in anyway be subservient to a court of justice (ECJ) that has only been in existence for a few decades is offensive to our collective senses
The real enemy is here at home, an unseen enemy. As mere voters we can only look to decent MPs like Mr Redwood and his patriotic colleagues to impose the will of the people
This document says what the EU thinks about British trade with the EU:
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2017/595374/IPOL_STU(2017)595374_EN.pdf
Those politicians like Clegg, Soubry, Cable, Clark etc are a disgrace to the nation. They are in effect traitors. We can all see how the EU wants to take us for a ride under their rules. It has been like this in the past and they want it to carry on. I wonder how we can even consider finding the vast sums of money they require to leave. It is obvious to a blind man they want to put obstacles in the way of our departure every step of the way and so we should just tell them what we propose. As you say John, we are offering them a very generous package but all we will be and all they want us to be is a little puppet on a string with them pulling them. It is an affront to our justice system that they want control even after we have left. We have to be tougher and let them see we are not playing ball. Why do some in government want us to stay in what is a dictatorship? We want to be a free country once again and not under the (control ed) of Merkel and co.
The EU cannot cooperate with Brexit for the simple reason that the UK leaving and subsequently prospering is their worst nightmare as other countries will want to do the same.
….and it doesn’t help the UK if we have insiders here Kow Towing to the EU :negotiating on their behalf and not our behalf . It is all to easy to say that somebody else handled the matters whilst they were away.
Nicely put
The EU was only ever interested in having the UK as a member to exploit our resources – they will badly miss our money, and CAP will never be the same!
Won’t it be wonderful to get our fishing industry back.
JR – it’s not just that the EU is being mean to us, and difficult, because of BREXIT, it is exactly the same attitude they have always had towards the UK – they cannot forgive us for our past, but more importantly they cannot forgive us for having independence of thought.
.
Slightly O/T but….
Our net contribution to the EU has reduced to £8.1 billion from £8.6 billion the year before. Pro EU commentators jump on this to show leave misrepresentation of figures and that our fee does not necessarily keep rising.
As I recall the previous year we paid a one off adjustment of £1.9 billion (less rebate which was adjusted this year). Even allowing for the rebate our routine contributions have increased by a large percentage once the extraneous payment last year is factored in.
The EU is an ever increasing drain on our direct resources even before we consider the indirect drain of trade deficit and educating, housing, giving tax credits and looking after the health care of unknown and untracked numbers of free moving immigrants from this political creation.
If the EU truly had our best interests at heart then they would allow us to seek trade elsewhere in the world before we left. The longer all this goes on the worse our economy will get. We need to find better markets to deal with. I just hope DD is being stronger than Cameron was with them and I hope that some positive news is made public soon as people are becoming despondent with all the bad news the BBC and the likes love to tell us. It was reported in the Daily Mail yesterday that Vince Cable is calling those that support leaving the EU as ‘Jihadis’. What disgraceful language. Who really wants this man in charge of the Liberal party? Well over a year now since the vote to year we are still hearing the same arguments. I am fed up with it all. Let’s just go.
I really fail to see why we need years of negotiations. Our position should be that the EU can trade freely with us if we can with them. No money is due according to the treaty that the EU signed with us. EU nationals already here can stay on the same terms if British nationals enjoy the same treatment in the EU. All the other minutiae do not affect us leaving so should not be part of the leaving process, simply be thrashed out by the parties involved.
Bureaucrats and politicians (and solicitors) always make things much more complicated than they are, mostly to justify their salary, but we should not let them. Just get on with it.
I agree with what you say but I am fearful that some in the government will allow us to be bullied, threatened, tricked or persuaded into giving in to some of these crackpot EU ideas. I do so hope you and those of similar mind will keep the government on track. In particular I do not want to see any payment made after we leave and I do not want any continuing or new role for the ECJ. We do not let the US Supreme Court tell us what to do and I cannot see the justification in letting and foreign judicial structure do likewise. I do think “No deal is better than a bad deal”.
” I was regularly accused of exaggerating the influence and power of Brussels, ”
Yes that is something I have noticed, before we voted to leave the EU we were told the EU was just a little organiosation no bigger than a local authority. Now that we have voted to leave we are told that it is in fact this behmoth that was involved in every aspect of our lives , which makes Brexit so impossible.
And today we hear the BBC kow towing to it as it is overseeing the Kenyan elections. Is there no limit to its overweening arrogance? Just what is the constitutional relationship between the EU and Kenya?
The EU wants our money and our cooperation in order to form a political superstate controlled by Brussels bureaucrats. They seem to have accepted the fact that the UK is leaving so are determined to make it as difficult as possible so that other countries don’t do the same. Although it looks like E Europe will head in the same direction sooner or later. Especially if the UK makes an effort to invest in relationships with those countries.
What would be more helpful for the UK though, is if the PM had the authority and gumption to sack those fifth-columnists within the most senior levels of government and appoint a raft of talented people who would act as a team and stop trying to undermine people like Davis and Fox who are doing their best to act in the UK’s interests. If she can’t control her own cabinet she has to go. She is the problem, not the EU negotiators.
Is it the case that we need to wait until ACTUAL Brexit before we discover the truth about the EU attitude towards their ex member?
Or, will the phoney war go on even then continuing EU misjudgement of their own interests.
Will the first “action ” from the EU be at the Customs front?
And if so how should we respond?
Agreed
Absolutely. Before the vote we were still a sovereign nation, so the Remainers said. Now they make a point I have made for years, that we would get to a stage where we were so enmeshed, that it would be constitutionally, legally and economically impossible to leave.
What really hurts in all this is that the Fifth Column seems to sit in our own government.
No deal is better than a bad deal.
Had the UK not joined in 1973 the EEC would not have grown in the same way. We were the catalyst to the organisation being taken too seriously. Our weight of history, democracy, law and order and culture added a dimension of gravitas and solidarity. The numbers would have been less e.g. no Eire membership, less money to waste on two parliaments, five presidents, Commission, CAP. We would have kept control of our fishing industry. As the country that pioneered freedoms to be held to ransom on the bogus single market etc is laughable.
I am surprised how many deluded politicians we have and how easily they choose to try to turn democracy on its head. It would be to Mrs. May’s credit and the country’s benefit if she publicly states she regrets supporting Remain.
In short “you don’t know what you had until it’s gone” is dawning on the Continentals.
We should stop all talk of the Article 50 ‘two years’ and ‘transition periods’ and give them a deadline, 31 December 2017.
Remember it is the EU that takes 10+ years to negotiate trade deals that soverign countries can do in less than two years.
I see the Independent carries news of a report by the University of Leicester today, that if just 3 per cent more of the population had gone to university, we would probably not be leaving the EU. Apparently, attending a university or having access to higher education was a ‘predominant factor’ influencing how people voted.
No limits, it seems, to the arrogance of the Left; and an admission surely, of its indoctrination of young people in leftist ideology.
The eu has an outside chance of pulling it off.
The BBC is firmly allied to their cause as it trawls for bad news stories about our negotiating team and negotiating position.
I am now warming to the LibDem proposal for another referendum:
2nd referendum question:
DO WE LEAVE THE EU ACCEPTING THE NEGOTIATED DEAL?
DO WE LEAVE THE EU WITH NO DEAL?
You would be better drafting a letter to the British people explaining what the British political class want.
The problem is the disproportionate time given to people who don’t want to leave without any balance so Europe thinks they are the majority because they shout the loudest, yesterday I read they are now preparing to disrupt the Conservative Conference more coverage of the noisiest, just cancel the conference and get on with the big job at hand.
What has Belgium got to lose? Their entire prosperity and future big paying jobs in the region is predicated on the United States of Europe. The smaller regions seem to get as much say and vote as the largest like Malta, Luxembourg etc. so they’re bound to want the much larger UK brought down a peg or two.
I read today about a single mother claiming whilst living with her husband who managed to put two children through private school (on benefits?) HOW? Just how much are benefits in London – she has got a suspended sentence so no problem there and just a short community service order (the equivalent of £1400 fine at £8 per hour), her children should have the amount their mother stole for their education as a loan and pay back the tuition fees on their future earnings.
It’s like being in an abusive relationship. The bully (the EU) turns nasty when he/she realises that their power is waning.
I fear it is our kind host who may have it wrong.
The EU is more concerned with its own survival than the needs of individual member States. They are not interested in trade or those it calls its citizens.
It will not make things easy and will want to maintain as much control over the UK as possible.
The monies that have been banded about in the media are largely unsubstantiated and I believe the are designed to soften us up for a lesser but still politically damaging settlement, and to see what the general public will and will not accept.
Aided and abetted by the Blairs, Camerons, Osbornes, Cleggs the BBC and others in the Remainiac camp, the EU is probably being encouraged to play hardball in the hope of reversing the referendum result. This is extremely dangerous ground both for the EU and the Remainiacs. I do not see the UK being the compliant, client cash cow state that the EU wants in the future. There would be a revolution before that happens.
Thank you, Dr Redwood, for a clear and incisive assessment of the psychology behind the maze! I suppose a bull has to behave like a bull – it’s in its genes (the bull being a symbol, of the EU, not its respected constituent nations). And a bulldog has to do the same. The one is a ‘bully’: the other, one who’s been known in the past for fighting back against bullies! Ugly to some, lovable to others, he’s a defender of freedom. Freedom – that elusive quality that emerges from a nation’s history – an expression of its soul – and at root, a reflection of its spiritual affiliation. Individuals stand for truth, often at great personal cost, but sculpt a nation’s corporate destiny. Who will dare to put a price on that?? Pay our dues for honour’s sake, yes; then resolutely and politely leave!
My worry is that the public are a fickle bunch. It only needs a downturn in the economy for them to blame Brexit and demand a new referendum. This is what the EU is banking on. What current politicians fail to do is get across the benefits of leaving like being able to do trade deals with the rest of the world. All we see and hear via the media is doom and gloom. The Government really needs to get a positive message out to the country. We know what brainwashing has done to the youth of this country by the increased popularity of Jeremy. Grandiose gestures like foreign aid, importing refugees and green initiatives might make MPs feel better but for the majority of the public they just see their hard-earned money going down the drain.
Well there is what the EU bureaucrats want, then there is what the 27 countries want then there is what the people of the EU want.
The confusion and cognitive dissonance in extreme EU supporters is legion. One day, the EU is a loose benign organisation and the next we are so inextricably linked it is impossible to leave. Neither proposition is true, and leave we must for the overall good of our country.
zorro
What an extraordinarily wrong-headed post. It is not the EU that wants anything out of this negotiation, it is the UK. It is – perhaps you have missed this, Mr Redwood – the UK that has decided to leave the EU, not the other way round. So it is for the UK to decide what sort of relationship it wants with the EU, and then start to negotiate. The UK, for example, has still not even decided whether it wants to ask to stay part of the single market. The Rt Hon Owen Paterson says only a madman would want to leave the single market. Do you agree with him, Mr Redwood?
Reply Do try and keep up with our country’s position. Parliament voted decisively recently to leave the single market and customs Union as we leave the EU. That is also Mr Paterson’s view, and mine. The UK has a clear offer to the EU – lets continue with tariff free trade with no new barriers. We are leaving and taking back control of our money, our borders and our laws.
What do we want?
Out of the EU.
When do we want it?
NOW.
The EU is scared stiff because without our financial contribution it will not be able to continue with its profligate ways . Most EU countries rely on Brussels paying for support of all kinds ; to them “union” is getting a pay out – it is not about the principle of mutual co-operation . Putting up with all the political interference that occurs with EU membership has only continued with these countries because of this. Our withdrawal has driven a wedge into the entire structure of EU bureaucracy and will hasten its break up .
As things stand I do not believe that the EU is capable of adjusting and learning from its mistakes ; the centralised core that has been established is entirely based on a personality cult and a belief that its overall size is power enough . The EU is breaking apart and has not the means to keep it going .
The EU being a virtual dictatorship as it was designed to be is showing it’s true colours with it’s arrogant threatening and bullying ways. Even Poland and other Eastern countries are finding out that the cost of membership is perhaps more than it is willing to pay. As they are being bullied into taking immigrants that they do not want. The EU should take care it may find it’s arrogance will be the straw that breaks it. If the UK negotiators keep their nerve and are not cowed by the EU blowhard bullies then all the evidence suggest that we will come out the winner on the best of terms.