The UK Supreme Court after Brexit

I hear that the UK Supreme Court wants more clarification from Parliament over how to judge matters after we have left the EU.
The proposed guidance set out in the European Union Withdrawal Bill seems very clear to me. It says that after we have left UK judges no longer have to follow new judgements by the European Court of Justice, but may do so if they think they are sensible from the UK point of view.
This applies when a case comes before the UK Supreme Court that relates to a UK law which was until we left an EU law which we have now adopted as a national one. The Supreme Court can decide as it sees fit. If there has been a new case before the ECJ that changes the EU’s law the UK Supreme Court can if it wishes make the same change to UK law, or can decline to do so. These are experienced and senior judges who often like to change UK made law. It is a Court which is certainly not cowed by Parliament, as we saw when it told us how to go about leaving the EU and how to approve the sending of the Article 50 letter. It will be able to exercise similar independent judgement about what were EU laws once we have left.
Given the pro EU attitudes of many of our judges this means they would be free if they wish to follow ECJ judgements all the time we keep the unamended EU law as part of our UK law code. If they do so in ways which no longer suit the UK people then of course the UK Parliament will intervene and amend the law to override the Supreme Court judgement, as we can do today on UK made laws.
What is unclear about this? We will expect our Supreme court to be supreme when it comes to interpreting laws, which will mean former EU laws as well as nationally conceived laws. We will also expect Parliament to be sovereign. If the judges make a judgement that does not please Parliament can always change the law and issue new instructions.
At the moment both Parliament and our judges are impotent to change , amend or improve an EU law if the European Court of Justice has decided.
We do not at the moment expect our Supreme court to follow decisions of the US Supreme Court where they amend US laws where we may have a similar law.We trade a lot with the USA but keep our independent legal system. So why would the ECJ be any different when we are out of the EU?
Institutions like the UK Supreme Court are populated by people, otherwise they would be of no use. A simple point to make but a relevant one. When we make reference to institutions it is meaningless unless we name those specific individuals who run these institutions. It is these people we should be naming rather than making reference to an inanimate construct
So, again. Name these people
It is evident that the UK Supreme Court, a pro-EU institution, is letting it be known that they (names?) will continue to follow ECJ rulings when arriving at their judgements. This is effectively a challenge to the will of the people and a snub to the political class by a closeted group of pro-EU professionals who resent being told what to do.
The solution is simple. Parliament must impose its will without a flicker of emotion. Charles I paid a heavy price when he chose to challenge the sovereignty of the people and their Parliament.
Given we are proposing to adopt all present EU Law which has already been added to our UK legal system to date, then surely that is the law that will be applicable.
Case law will surely also be applicable on any of these laws to date, but not new EU case law decisions made after we have left.
Only if politicians decide to modify any law presently on statute would those modifications apply.
Judges do not make any law, they only decide on its interpretation.
What is unreasonable about the guidance given to the Supreme Court is that law is supposed to be about making precise distinctions between what is permissible and what is not. It’s not sufficient to tell the court that it can do one thing or another depending on how it feels on the day.
This is another example of Brexiters being unwilling to face up to the consequences of their decision to leave the EU. They will always find someone else to blame for the adverse consequences. The Supreme Court presumably wants Parliament to take responsibility and issue explicit rules, whilst the Brexiters want the Supreme Court to be held to blame for the confusion that will result from imprecision.
Reply On the contrary we are crystal clear i n how the new system will work. Judges need to be independent and show judgdement. They do not currently have to follow US Supreme Court judgements slavishly., and will not have to follow ECJ judgements in the future if they do not suit us.
Finding problems where they do not exist is a remainer sport. Though of low expectation it is designed to irritate. You explain the situation very clearly. There is a possible need for a tribunal of last resort where there are clashes between the ECJ and our supreme court. The debatable areas could involve citizen’s rights or trade. Why not consider asking the Donald to help out by lending such situations the benefit of the US supreme court.
Sounds like more a case of certain people thinking the ECJ is somehow beyond reproach, which has never been the case… and these judges have to get used to thinking for themselves, with a British bias, and stop being lemmings
“… the UK Supreme Court wants more clarification from Parliament over how to judge matters after we have left the EU.”
