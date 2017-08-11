The UK negotiating strategy

The UK government is about to publish a series of position papers on the EU negotiations. It is doing so in part in response to the EU’s tactic of publishing lots of papers about principles and problems, whilst refusing to tackle the issues that matter or to set out the EU wishes.
It is most important as the UK does this that it avoids three mistakes. The first mistake is to give any hint of us negotiating with ourselves. We don’t want options or details over how the UK position may evolve. We certainly don’t want a public exploration of what we might surrender or shift under pressure,as that invites the EU to hang tough and to pocket any offer we make.
The second mistake would be to claim it is all complex or difficult in a way which gives succour to those in the EU who think if they delay and obfuscate enough the UK might weaken or change its mind.
The third mistake would be to ask for too much expecting things that are not obtainable. It is not, for example, in the UK’s power to decide what rights going forward will apply to UK citizens living in the EU after we have left. That will be a matter for them to decide, under international law.
The negotiation can be very straightforward. The UK takes back control of its money, laws and borders,as it is entitled to do. The EU decides whether it wants the comprehensive free trade arrangement we offer, or whether they want to face WTO tariffs.
7 Comments
How do you plan to solve the Irish border issue knowing that regulatory environments are likely to diverge ?
The Evil Empire in “refusing to tackle the issues that matter or to set out the EU wishes” surely shows its hand plainly enough?
Whatever the government publishes of course will be seized upon by Barnier et al and by remoaners and associated quislings at home to aid the Evil Empire’s cause. When will someone in the May (for I see she still clings to office) government broadcast a positive, clear message of the type often relayed by you here about the UK’s prospects?
But we haven’t offered a comprehensive free trade arrangement. We haven’t offered anything. That’s the problem. The EU is waiting patiently until the UK finally gets round to deciding whether it is going to aim for your no-deal scenario or Philip Hammond’s preference for the Norway option, or something else again.
Why publish these so called ‘position papers’ at all? Such a move makes little sense. Why not simply inform the EU negotiating team of the UK Government’s demands and let them to respond in kind
Of course it makes perfect sense if the real intention of the UK Govt is to manipulate the expectations of the British people by publishing such ‘papers’. This is what I believe is about to happen
As we saw prior to the EU Referendum vote the main thrust of the Remain campaign was the use of fear and manipulation of voters expectations to force behaviour. This is didn’t work. It appears the UK Govt, or should I say May and Hammond, is making the same mistake
If this party tries to overturn the will of the British people you will never be forgiven
There is no hiding from the fact that your country is and remains utterly divided. No wonder with such an adversary culture in which brexiteers and remainers refuse to listen to one another. The EU has set out its principles months ago by now and has other business to attend to than guessing how the British turmoil will develop in some kind of negotiation position. There is no hurry.
Oops, I meant “advesarial”
or better: “adversarial” 🙂