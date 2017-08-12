Damage to the car market

The latest industrial output figures for the UK are disappointing but not surprising. In part they reflect a general decline in industrial activity, which was more pronounced in France and Germany last month than here.
They also reflect local matters that are longer term and more worrying. A strong domestic car market up to March 2017 has been transformed into a weak one in the four months since by a combination of higher taxes and tougher regulations. The new levels of Vehicle Excise duties for dearer cars has hit that part of the market badly. The new messages against diesels with the longer term threat to both diesels and petrol vehicles has also had an impact. More people are waiting for further clarification, and to see if electric cars are going to become cheaper and easier to use. Meanwhile the Bank of England is tightening the availability of credit to buy or lease a new vehicle. One of the recent successes of the UK economy in increasing car sales and output has just been damaged by a combination of an attack on the idea of the purchase, and tougher controls over innovative ways of financing it.
Those who dislike cars, wrongly seeing them as the source of all the pollution that matters, may be pleased. They usually ignore the pollution coming out of the bus, train and household boiler. Those who fear any kind of borrowing by anyone to do anything may also rejoice. I think it does matter. I see no special dangers in more people leasing a vehicle. All the time they have the income they will make the lease payments and all will be well. If someone loses their job or struggles to meet the payments then the lending institution will take the car back and sell it on to someone else second hand. They will get something for it, and if they have run a sensible business may even get all their money back on that customer. None of this need be bank threatening!
The UK now has a strong car industry with some excellent factories, products and employees. The fact that these are in foreign ownership does not affect the important underlying reality that the factories, jobs, ideas and energy for these businesses are here in the UK. They export a lot to non EU destinations as well despite the absence of EU trade deals with the main markets. Public policy should look after the industry in a sensible way. Working with them to produce greener and better products is fine. Taxing too much and stifling credit is not such a good approach.
43 Comments
The governing party need to wake up to the damage they are causing to the economy.Carney should have been handed a P45 some time ago. When May gave Osbourne his marching orders, she should have told Hammond to cut taxes. Brexit will be blamed.
Indeed cut taxes, cut government, cut energy prices and cut regulation. Instead we have mad subsidies for renewables & for electric cars which are totally impractical with current technology and anyway are far, far less efficient in overall energy use. So some people are hugely over taxed to subsidise daft redundant technology that does not even work in Co2 terms (even if you still belief in the climate alarmism religion unlike most rational scientists).
With current battery technology they are just a very expensive second city car for virtue signalling. The greenest (and usually the cheapest option) is to keep your old car running in general.
Stamp duty at 15% is moronic taxing landlord on non profits is moronic. May and Hammond were also clearly plotting (and probably still are) to mug the self employed and the gig economy with extra NI (using the moronic report by the socialist dope Taylor as a ruse).
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/employment-practices-in-the-modern-economy
Oh for a Conservative in charge. Stop these hugely damaging, top down, government interventions.
When Hammond effectively committed the country to not cutting taxes, even before the outcome of any negotiations, he also effectively committed us to continuing the subsidy of green energy madness, continuing to pay for HS2, continuing to support a high taxation, high borrowing economy.
Effectively he is also writing off any of the potential benefit of leaving the EU, which might have lowered our need for such high level of taxation.
And how did the rest of our government counter these pronouncements by Hammond?
Silence.
No wonder optimism is tanking.
Taxing too much and stifling credit. You might like to look at and comment on housing stamp duty which seems to be a catastrophe for the market and working against HMG’s housing policies.
Indeed absolutely insane to have a turnover tax at 15%.
It’s hard to know what the point is? One thing for sure is borrowing to live beyond our means is a no brainer so people will have to get used to buying and leasing cars more suited to their circumstances. Likewise taxes will have to be increased on high quality end cars being imported from the continent, we will have to get used to the idea of not seeing so many Mercs and BMWs about- especially after brexit. What it means is that we will all be able to drive the same style smaller electric car when the price becomes more affordable. The government should be working more towards this goal- a peoples cheaper style electric car for all and for the next generation.
Beyond and underlying the inept manoeuvres of the UK government we find the malign influence of the Evil Empire. Two examples came to my notice recently: –
1. Manufacturers typically do not offer 2 litre petrol engines as they seek to avoid or mitigate EU levies upon themselves for producing polluting products. A result is that buyers are often faced with a choice of only diesel.
2. Air conditioning units must now use a new R1234YF refrigerant that (per the HonestJohn motoring website) “is proving to be prone to leaking, is causing a/c condenser, evaporator and compressor failures, is highly flammable, and costs five times as much”. As HJ says, “It could be that it simply doesn’t work in systems designed for R134a [i][previous refrigerant][/i]. Or it could be that the EC has been ‘lobbied’ into making a big mistake”.
If only the UK government were free to support the car industry and its customers.
I am afraid that as soon as Governments see a successful individual, product, or industry, they simply think of it as another cash cow to milk with tax.
They will eventually kill all of the geese (if they do not fly somewhere else to breed) if they are not careful.
Look now at the rate of Stamp duty on houses, Tax on new cars, Tax on Air fares, Tax on insurance policies, the growing scope of VAT on all sorts of goods and services.
We have yet to see the so called proposed increase or new congestion charges in many more Towns, charges or limited area use for older vehicles with higher emissions etc etc.
How much tax will be charged on vehicle charging points for electric cars, because it will certainly not be a tax free fuel when they start getting to be more popular.
Lack of Government joined up thinking again.
While I cannot quantify the effect of the sudden discovery of Satan in the diesel/petrol car, I can say that someone mouthing off in government with half baked, ill considered statements is hardly likely to help the car industry or the economy. Perhaps that was their purpose. I would have thought we had enough fifth columnists among remain. In the Westminster bubble reality is rarely tangible. It out ratnered Ratner in it’s crassness. It was like saying all gold is radio active and then watching it’s price fall.
But we’ve known for a long time that it’s the infernal combustion engine.
That weak little joke has cost me seventeen Captchas …
“someone mouthing off in government with half baked, ill considered statements is hardly likely to help the car industry or the economy.”
Indeed, but that is what politician in general do! Hardly anyone with any understanding of physics, engineering, logic or industry in the house. Just loads of lawyers (who want more regulations and laws), daft PPE graduates, green crap pushers and geography dopes. What sort of a fool would have someone like Osborne and Hammond as a chancellor or Carney at the BoE?
The attack on car ownership goes far, far deeper than the financial health of a particular area of economic activity
What we are seeing is something much more pernicious and dangerous. An attack on car ownership is an attack on individual freedoms. There are those with a nefarious bent who have populated areas of the State whose intent is to try and force the ‘masses’ over to the use of PUBLIC transport. If they can do that they can CONTROL the flow of peoples with a far higher degree of efficiency and organisation
Their intentions are concealed behind political rhetoric and vacuous references to ‘protecting the environment’. Indeed State control of many areas of life is on the rise.
I do not expect a Conservative government to behave in this manner.
What we are seeing is a clique in the Conservative party that is becoming detached from the party they are meant to serve and detached from the people who support them.
The Conservative party is morphing into something that is deeply unappealing, unappetising and downright authoritarian That is deeply disturbing
There should be nothing wrong with car ownership.
A second hand petrol is greener than a new electric will ever be.
(Use of an already existing item.)
“The Conservative party is morphing into something that is deeply unappealing, unappetising and downright authoritarian”
…either that or the scales have finally fallen from your eyes. The Tories preside over a country where English people have more fear of going to prison for thoughcrime than those that are protected by their laws are in fear of going to prison for raping English children. The Tories took the country to war against Libya and provoked the flood of economic migrants flooding across the Mediterranean; they supported the war in Iraq pretending to believe Bliar’s lies and are still trying to destabilise Syria and hence the flood of migrants poring into Europe from the East; they also helped destabilise Yugoslavia and the creation of the gangster enclave of Kosovo also based on lies most of who are now trying to get into Western Europe. They are a bunch of traitors in the globalists’ pockets.
There do appear to be many jerks in car policy. We had a jerk to scrappage destroying already produced capital, jerks in both direction with VED, a jerk to diesel (perhaps an EU/Germany/greenish jerk), the major jerk to electric … fewer jerks please.
This is par for the course. UK governments have always messed around with the various taxes on vehicles and on petrol and diesel fuel – more often than not to the detriment of the industry. Way back purchase tax was jerked around with very damaging consequences.
I see that Jaguar Land Rover UK sales are down 11% year on year over the four months to July no doubt because of the tax changes. Then Mr Gove, who was vocal enough about the damage to the fishing industry caused by EU fishing policy, was all too ready to put the boot in to the car industry the other day with his comments on diesel engines. Yet it was only a few years we were being incentivised to buy diesels.
The recent tax changes were a kick in the teeth to companies like JLR who have been investing heavily and contributing hugely to the regeneration of Midlands industry.
Good entry John highlighting yet again how decision makers do not have a clue and it is all about knee jerk reactions to any given situation bought about by the media and leading Mayors and all the congregation from the Church of Renewable Energy.
” ignore the pollution coming out of the bus, train and household boiler.”
You omitted to highlight all the HGVs, wood burning stoves, bio mass boilers and bio degradable digesters all adding to the pollution levels.
The politicians have got to get a grip and stop the tail wagging the dog because in this moment of history we have to concentrate on those areas that are critical to driving this country forward to a real not some micky mouse make believe future. To do that we need the right people in the right jobs with the associated qualifications and experience to deliver the best solutions to address the clearly identified problems on time and within budget without bankrupting the country.
I much prefer to cycle behind a modern bus (slipstream) than any other vehicle. Clean air.
Trains are given special exemption over emissions because they are a huge capital investment to replace. German MTU diesel train engines are very clean. Replacing dirty engines should be viable.
You forgot airliners. They burn more fuel in one trip across the Atlantic than a family can use in a lifetime in their cars and boilers, but still we are to expand it. Seems some things are o.k., but not the humble car used by ordinary people. There’s the clue ‘ordinary people’ – much loved for the taxes they pay but hated for the fact they can’t be controlled by the people who know best.
I couldn’t agree more. It is beyond belief that our political “elite” really seem to have no idea about human behaviour or supply/demand economics or incentives to boost markets
I was thinking about acquiring a new car.
1) If company car rules weren’t so draconian and expensive I would go that route
2) If the cost of owning and running a car personally wasn’t so high I would have gone that route
3) I normally lease on PCH but do you know what I’m so fed up with the increases in tax etc that I’m not going to buy a car now
Damage to the economy caused by politicians….again
Of course we should support our car industry. But it had been reported that some credit suppliers had been making irresponsible loans to people who were unlikely to be able to repay them.
As I have an old diesel car which is getting increasingly expensive to run I was thinking of buying a new hybrid one. However the news that the government might introduce a diesel scrappage scheme made me wait. Now the news that both petrol and diesel cars might be eventually banned entirely, no doubt with penal taxation to force people to switch to electric well in advance of that day, makes me think I won’t buy another car at all and use shared car rental schemes (there is an electric car one where I live in London already) instead. So, my failure to contribute to industrial activity is entirely the government’s fault (and nothing to do with Brexit).
Yellen told us that the US economy was great so therefore by association so are the rest in developed nations. When of course as history has told us when a central bank mandarin makes such a claim then that is double speak for economies are due for a correction. In our modern world that relies so much on politicians, governments and their agencies to plan and control our lives then the fear has to be that it does not take much interference in the market place and poor judgements of those in charge to create serious economic and social problems.
Ill thought out consequences of implement policies to address perceived wrongs or to encourage desired behaviour tend towards creating greater evils and worse behaviour. The whole machinery of state is designed to fulfil functions that it does not have the knowledge or incentive to fulfil competently. It is motivated to achieve political aims not practical ones and it does not have the framework or real time data on which to base accurate and effective decisions.
Governments will lead to our downfall not our salvation contrary to most of us believing otherwise. The rest of us that believe differently are very much in the minority so when the inevitable happens we will have to suffer as much as everyone else and saying we told you so will be of little consolation.
I remember asking the same before the 2008 crash. “Where is all the money coming from ?”
The fact is that Leasing prices include the drive-off-forecourt depreciation. Ordinary people – many of them young, who should be thinking about pensions and houses – are signing up to something they would never have done in the past. Taking on a huge depreciation for the sake of a shine and new car smell.
They are often taking this depreciation every three years when they come to trade in. The manufactures and traders certainly aren’t the ones absorbing it.
How so ?
The windscreen price shows most prominently the *easy* monthly repayments – not the true costs.
Sorry to be boring, but most people driving new cars cannot afford them. They will be coming to the state for help in the end.
Meanwhile I’ve been driving around in 14-year-old cars with moss growing on them, doing my own repairs and servicing – putting my money in property and pension, sacrificing both ego and pleasure… doubtless I’ll get spanked by the government for my prudence in old age.
Running an old car is a perfectly viable option.
One has to balance repair costs with write off costs. If a minor prang will result in the car being written off by insurers then don’t replace the clutch, water pump, alternator… unless they can be sourced at a breakers and you can DIY. Ditch the car at the next MOT failure and buy a younger one.
Everyone used to live like this in the past. So what’s changed, apart from easy credit terms and slick salesmen ?
I do remember Mark Carney taking a lot of flak from the Leave camp when the BoE chose to cut rates post-Brexit. Mr Rees-Mogg was quite vocal about it: he wanted the BoE to hike by 25bp every quarter.
Now, you seem to want the BoE to loosen further by lowering underwriting standards which seems odd given the above.
It strikes me that Mark Carney has an impossible job. Whatever he does, a Brexiter will be unhappy with his decision and hold him responsible
I am in favour of success but it is unfortunate that those of us who prefer our industries to be home-owned have had a bit of a side-swipe here.
All that Mr Redwood says is true except he does not mention that surplus cash-flow, profits and dividends and patents too will be remitted to the country of ownership. And I have no doubt that in any economic downturn the owners of our businesses will look to their own home responsibilities first as well as stifling competition from establishing.
Perhaps Mr Redwood will explain at some point why he prefers foreign investment to home investment and why he is so keen, along with the spivs in the City, to sell our assets rather than protecting them. And why do other countries protect theirs if his referred system is so good? Is the German method failing – you would expect it to be, would you?
And why, up until recent decades we were always told that our overseas investments were an asset because we received income from them that reduced our deficits. Now of course we sell everything the spivs can get their grubby hands on and have been selling for so long that we are now, as a nation, working for foreign masters.
Reply I prefer home investment! In order to cut down foreign inward investment, buying our companies we need to move out of balance of payments deficit. That is why I have been promoting import substitution.
I hate to say; “I told you so !” but I did. And it is not just the car industry, but also the construction and retail industries as well.
We are taxing too much because we are spending and borrowing, only then to give away, too much. We are spending on things we do not need to keep large corporate business’s busy. We are sending borrowed money overseas to countries via charities (sic) and NGO’s, money that could be spent or, not borrowed in the first place.
The credit restrictions are a result of too lower interest rates creating a boom, which seems to be leading to a bust, and QE. All government mandated. And yes, I know the BoE is in charge of interest rates, but no one believes it is actually independent of government.
What is being brewed up is another perfect storm. And guess what, it is the ‘Little people’ that will get hurt again !
BIG Government = Bad Government !!!
Sorry.
Good morning.
The UK car market is highly competitive and works well for manufacturers, dealers and consumers – or at least it did before Carney’s intervention and the recent Government ban on diesel & electric cars from 2040. How crass was that?! Who on Earth can foretell how battery technology will advance by then? And how and where’s all the electricity going to be generated for this massive switchover? The Scottish Power wind farm scandal (subsidies and compensation for NOT producing electricity!) shows how poorly thought through energy-related legislation can be. And where was the evidence of financing companies going bust over car loan bad debt? Do me a favour, this is the BoE straying into Brexit politics yet again, at a time when we want our strongest industries to be firing on all cylinders (pun intended).
I can’t see your argument that leasing cars is not dangerous because they can be sold by the owners. Was that not exactly what caused the great crash, but with houses rather than cars?Cars are a decreasing ‘asset’ probably the worst value item you can purchase. In the crash huge numbers of properties came on the US market and values fell through the floor and not enough buyers to take them up. Why are cars so different? A £20 grand car in such circumstances as a crash could be worth only hundreds almost overnight. How is that not a risk?
Each time I go out in my car I am shocked by the volume of traffic . Public transport is a scarce resource and the nearest shops and facilities are well beyond walking distance . Cars are a necessity to me and my family and I certainly do not intend to move to be closer to these support facilities .
As far as I am aware the car industry is in good shape . It is an important employer and it contributes much to our economy ; I want it to continue to succeed but I want it to adjust to the changes that are required . Cars – particularly those at the top end of the market have always been an important ingredient in my life , they added to the social enviroment I enjoyed and to the business life I had . We have a considerable investment in different forms of talent that support the automotive industry and I want nothing to stop this .
The Conservative party is no longer a party supportive of the middle class, but effectively a LibDem lite which supports the elite and exults in bashing its middle class supporters.
Cameron, Osborne and May are exemplars of this and have no idea of the aspirations of those whose votes they seek.
If we are to have a form of Socialism, it is best to have it honestly and have Corbyn as Prime Minister of a Labour government. Perhaps that will catalyse the resurgence of a truly Conservative party…but probably not.
I fear people may now hang on to their diesels and drive them into the ground as they think they can no longer trade them in for a new car – electric or not. A perverse result as so often with reforms.
Nice post john, can’t wait till next budget.
I hope you will publish this comment but I’m not holding my breath…
The last chancellor had a propensity for raising taxes and those taxes raises are clearly having an impact. If you continue to raise taxes we will be back in recession. Of course people will blame the diesel fiasco or Brexit, but what decision makers need to realise is we already have a very high tax take the highest I believe since Wilson (1969)!
The tax rises are further compounded by the fact that a whole section of society used to have a small income from savings but those too have had their income obliterated.
Yet the current administration is unable to grasp this reality and keeps looking to increase the tax take further, so much so, that they are surprised when they include such policies in their manifesto less people vote for them!
Off-topic, personally I would normally stick with quoting our net contributions to the EU, about £10 billion a year, but having just read this scathing article about Erasmus+:
http://facts4eu.org/news_aug_2017.shtml#eras
I have somewhat more sympathy with those who prefer to quote our gross rather than net contributions to the EU, on the plausible grounds that once our money* is handed over to the EU we lose control over how it is spent.
* That is to say the “Gross payments” listed for successive years in Table 3.A on page 14 in this official Treasury document entitled “European Union Finances 2015”:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/483344/EU_finances_2015_final_web_09122015.pdf
£18.777 billion outturn in 2014, which works out as £361 million a week.
Remoaners were told this before the referendum, that the £350 million a week painted on the side of a bus was actually a slight understatement of the official “gross payments”; but that doesn’t stop them boring us all to death by going over the same old false arguments again and again. I suppose mindless repetition is easier for them than thinking.
Simple: there are those, both IN government and outside it / in the big business ‘Remainer’ chairs, who are DELIBERATELY attempting to pull the wings off every successful aspect of the UK economy post-referendum. It is not helped when two ‘big shots’ in Carney and Hammond are so obviously in that camp. Along with Rudd, they should have been removed from office long since.
Their usual slow, subtle, stealthy manner of operating has morphed into a full on blatant effort to derail Brexit, no doubt because they can see that there is a limit on the time they have left to ‘mess things up’.
Conspiracy theory? No. These people and their kind would rather trash the UK and themselves with it, than see it roar out of the EU into a successful future.
Whatever the future holds, these people have marked their cards with the British public, and patience with them is long since exhausted. Apathy no longer rules. We are noting their every move, and soon enough, their day of reckoning will come…
John, due to the short-term, muddle-headed announcements and lack of certainty around government strategy and the punishment taxes involved, you cannot blame people for not wanting to invest thousands of pounds in an object that could be hit with extortionate random charges in the near future, depending on how the wind blows.
Whenever I despair at the stupidity of recent UK governments random tax attacks, I remind myself that previous UK regimes taxed hats, wallpaper, windows and beards.
Sky News has been repeatedly broadcasting all day that Trump’s threat that he has made military preparations in regard to North Korea is false and “there has been no military build-up!” Even North Korea knows Sky News is FAKE NEWS. Trump hasn”t even bothered tweeting a denial of Sky News’ assertions.
Everything that is now said about diesel was true at the time that diesels in private cars were first aggressively promoted as a means to savetheplanet. Diesel engines are wholly unsuitable for private cars because of the performance characteristics of the diesel engine itself, namely that a diesel engine reaches maximum torque at circa two kilocycles per minute as opposed to the petrol engine whose torque increases to a peak of at least double that. Maximum torque also corresponds to maximum thermal efficiency. In other words diesels work best with large capacity engines with large gear boxes with engines running at low speed.
Off-topic, I’m just looking at the ECJ judgment in the 1991 Francovich case:
http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/ALL/?uri=CELEX:61990CJ0006
and I see:
“30 That issue must be considered in the light of the general system of the Treaty and its fundamental principles …
31 It should be borne in mind at the outset that the EEC Treaty has created its own legal system, which is integrated into the legal systems of the Member States and which their courts are bound to apply … ”
Those who are objecting to clause 4:
“There is no right in domestic law on or after exit day to damages in accordance with the rule in Francovich.”
in Schedule 1 to the EU withdrawal Bill:
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/2017-2019/0005/18005.pdf
don’t seem to have fully grasped that the UK will be leaving the EU and so will no longer be subject to the EU treaties and laws, and so of course anything like this Francovich rule should, must, cease to apply.
But that does not justify a headline like:
https://behindthepaywallblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/12/brexit-bill-will-remove-right-to-sue-government/
“Brexit bill will remove right to sue government”
And nor does it justify Dominic Grieve making this wildly exaggerated claim:
https://behindthepaywallblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/12/dominic-grieve-eu-repeal-bill-leaves-a-big-hole-in-uk-citizens-rights/
about a plan “to ban the public from suing the government for damages after Brexit”.
He should try to get his head round the fact that however deeply he may be committed to the EU we have voted to leave and that is what is going to happen.
Why on earth do taxpayer have to subsidise rich people who want to virtue signal by buying an expensive, impractical, rapidly depreciating and soon to be redundant electric car?
A battery, in an electric car, is just the equivalent of a £100 fuel tank in a petrol car. But they usually cost about half the value of the car £10,000+, they wastes up to half the energy they hold in the charging and discharging cycle. Their capacity (range) is dreadful, perhaps just 5-10% of a proper car. They take ages to recharge rather than minutes, they are not suitable for towing. The cars are light (apart from the battery) and so you can be rather more vulnerable in them in a crash too.
They produce far more C02 at the power station and in manufacture and manufacture of the batteries is not remotely environmental.
So why exactly is the government subsidising them and the BBC pushing them endlessly? If we get some huge technical breakthrough in battery capacity then fine, until then they are absurd for more people.
If the government want clearly air in cities then sort out the often filthy diesel buses & taxis that are on the road all day first.