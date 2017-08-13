Mr Trump’s threats

It is not easy being the world’s superpower. Mr Trump swept into office on a programme of America First. He envisaged doing good deals for the USA. He did not seem keen on military interventions around the world of the kind favoured by the Clintons and the Bushes, by the State department and the Pentagon. Many people warmed to the idea that the west had intervened too much. Maybe the west had resorted to arms in too many cases where it did not have the political ability and influence to settle things well after its force had dislodged dictators or unsettled evil regimes.
Mr Trump has avoided escalation of military involvement in the Middle East. He has tried rapprochement with Russia, though this has been badly knocked by outraged Democrat opposition seeking to allege that it was all to do with Russian help for his election campaign. Just as it seemed he was turning to the main economic matters which dominated his election statements, the absurd and unpleasant dictator of North Korea decides to provoke and taunt the USA with stories of breakthroughs in weaponry, tests of missile systems, and his usual threatening language.
US policy seemed to be based on the diplomatic playbook. The State department engaged with the UN and the leading powers Russia, China and Japan to back an important UN Resolution. This pledges all to seek diplomatic solutions, whilst imposing much tougher sanctions which seek to block one third of all North Korea’s exports by value. There are also travel bans and other restrictions imposed on 9 senior officials and four institutions of the North Korean state.
It therefore looked as if it came as a surprise to the US establishment when Mr Trump started talking of massive military responses should North Korea threaten the USA and its allies and territories. They soon came into line with their President and pictures emerged of the kind of weaponry the US could deploy from Guam and their carriers if need arose. This builds on the traditional exercises conducted annually with South Korea under previous Presidents to display to North Korea ability to fight and resolve to defend.
Some think Mr Trump was right to speak in the kind of language the No0rth Korea dictator uses. Others think it is unhelpful and gives too much publicity to North Korea. I would be interested in your views.
JR: “Some think Mr Trump was right to speak in the kind of language the No0rth Korea dictator uses.”
Scott Adams makes a plausible case that Trump and Tillerson are effectively playing the role of ‘good cop, bad cop’, using the tools of persuasion to bring Kim il Jong to the negotiating table. Il Jong: Trump is mad, we’ll negotiate with Tillerson.
Let’s look at Trump’s record, he’s built a billion dollar empire. He’s apparently been bankrupted more than once, which speaks to his resilience and determination and more recently, he came out of nowhere and knocked every Republican piece off the chess board and went on to ‘mate’ the opposing Queen. ( Horrible thought, but it amused me.)
I’m with Trump, I don’t think he wants a war with N Korea, but we are watching his much vaunted negotiating skills in action.
He is also exposing the duplicity of China too.
Could we get Trump to advise the BREXIT negotiations?
Of course you have to say something the other side will understand…. apart from anything else you shouldn’t pacify such people. You certainly do not ignore or back away from such bullies, as obama would have done.
The democrats are still bitter that they didn’t win the presidency, after they imagined they had gotten it all sewn up, and will do everyhing they can to disrupt Trump, it seems. Who can trust such people?
The world is concerned that North Korea could start a war to end all wars, and end civilisation on Earth at the same time, but they miss the war the democrats, and other socialists, are already waging against civilisation, and us all.
With a left leaning media, Trump will never get anything right, according to them. It’s high time we stopped being influenced by those that can only put a negative view on everyhing they oppose.
When you are the top guy it’s best to talk quietly and carry a big stick.
Sometimes this might be true, but but sometimes this means you have to use it, when its use might perhaps have been avoided.
Could the UK have deterred the invasion of the Faulklands for example, by using stronger more clear language?
I am uneasy that he governs by Tweet.
Good morning
There was an incident many moons ago when the North Korean government shelled a small South Korean village near to the border. There has also been incidents where the South Korean government has invasion tunnels. The NK have consistently shown hostile actions against its neighbours and is developing weapons which it one day does intend to use
It clearly has not given up on the idea of uniting the country through force of arms.
President Trump is right to bring in both Russia and China on this. If NK defies them it will effectively isolate them from their allies.
If NK launches atracks against Guam or any other location that the USA deems a hostile act it will i am sure military force. And it will be in its right to do so. What we must not have is a desire for regime change.
Destroy the missile and WMD capacity only.
The former first female South Korean President Park Geun-hye Chairperson of the Cabinet, the Chief Executive of the Government, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and the Head of State of South Korea. 2013-2017 is on trial for corruption.
The present Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),Kim Jong-un, 9th May 2016-…is not on trial for corruption.
Mr Trump is personally used to speaking one to one with people in that part of the world and negotiating business deals. So is Ivanka his daughter . Mr Trump has already saad he would welcome a meeting with th North Korean Leader ( “I would be honored to meet him” ). Our Donald is the right man for the job. He should be left to get on with it. He knows what he is doing.
So your point is that the democratic South has the mechanisms, processes and independent judiciary to bring those that who hold power to account for their crimes.
Whereas the people living in the autocratic North have no such redress.
Which neatly illustrates why the South is a thriving society with one of the highest living standards in the world, whereas the North does not.
Bill Clinton signed the treaty that enabled N Korea to build nuclear weapons. Barack Obama did absolutely nothing as N Korea escalated their threats over the last decade. Trump has tried the traditional way of dealing with this rebel nation, now he is trying an unorthadox way. It is worth a try, maybe it will succeed where all else has failed.
I feel the US was offered an appalling choice of Presidential candidates last year. My views of Mr Trump would not be printed on this blog if I expressed them fully; I sincerely hope that the American military top brass can constrain their President from tipping the world into a devastating war.
China’s hold over N Korea is a major bargaining tool for Peking, and the whole matter needs to be handled by those with vast political and diplomatic skills.
I think your comment ref China is correct, and they may be working on that, but the PRC needs proper motivation.
Here’s the issue: the US has always said it will not tolerate a NK with nuclear weapons, well now its got them, so what will it do. There is no cost-free option; its either war or money, or war and money, time to chose.
The obvious solution is for the US to tell the PRC, you can trade with NK or you can trade with us, but not both; make a choice (money is going to be spent, but its the least bad option). If the border with NK is closed off the state will collapse and then there has to be a UN sponsored, but Chinese managed, recovery plan for NK until it becomes a rational state.
I would think North Korea is more of a liability than a negotiating asset. I am surprised that Trump hasn’t tried to shift the sanctions from North Korea to those who trade with North Korea, for it is those who trade with North Korea who are supporting its attempts to attack the USA. Trump should say to the likes of China you can trade with us, ore you can trade with North Korea , but we won’t be trading with countries who are helping them attack us. This would also fit with Trump’s America first policy, for it would also have the US corporations who have off shored US jobs to China scurrying to repatriate them.
It seems to me every time his country is in need of more food aid, he ups the military might.
I would be interested to know just how much help in aid is sent to the country from different sources.
Where is he getting the money to buy (or build counterfeit ) missiles.
The usual way to run a great organisation is to have a statesman at the top and pirates at the bottom, but I believe Mr Trump has inverted this. He talks wildly, presumably in the hope of appearing unpredictable and dangerous, but seems content for his underlings to act with prudence.
If there is a war, I suspect it may not be quite the pushover most think. It will begin with attempts to take out the other side’s IT systems. In this cheap but vital conflict of mathematicians and computer scientists there is no obvious reason why North Korea should be much less capable than the US.
Because they don’t have super-fast broadband. Only an old dial-up modem. They only have the bandwidth to launch one attack a day.
But more seriously. The reason that North Korea will be at a disadvantage is that the West invented the net ( and computing & IT & telecoms ) and as an open society we have a much bigger talent pool to draw on for our hacker army.
The best hackers are independent-thinking, wild, intelligent, free spirits. Not people sworn to uphold a bureaucracy.
The best solution to North Korea though would be love-bomb the population with iPhones and strategically drop a couple of Walmarts into Pyongyang. And maybe a McDonalds and Starbucks or possibly a Costco for good measure.
Once the population realises that they are living in the worlds largest prison, with a living standard and life expectancy a fraction of the developed world then they ain’t going to be happy.
A former British Ambassador to North Korea on TV in the last few months said “You have to realise that Kim Jong-un is really a medieval dictator. He controls everything and everone must be totally loyal to him.”
I am British and as such it is hard for me to look upon this comment as though not. But let me try. What is missing from the former Ambassador’s comment is a personal indication of “medieval dictator”. He must have been referring to our UK history. So, why did he not say “Kim Jong-un is behaving like Elizabeth I of England” Understanding why such a reference did not slip easily from his 2017 tongue explains what is in the heart and essence of North Koreans and their Leader, in some ways, ……in my opinion.
So, Trump, King of America, can shout as he pleases with the King of North Korea and vice-versa. A King may fight a King and it is not for minions to decide if they may or may not. We should uinderstand it and step above the grovelling overpaid joutnalists of the Fake News BBC who understand nought but the the bigness of their stipend.
I think he is doing the right thing with Putin, there has to be dialogue, certainly he shows no sign of being worried about sabre rattling or sanctions, both used internally to demonstrate the West being ante Russian, thus boosting his support. With North Korea the real work is the quiet diplomacy going on behind the scenes which as the UN resolution indicates seems to be working bringing the major powers onside, especially China.
Unless all NKs guns are made of cardboard presumably they could do some serious damage to the South by firing over the border so provoking that cannot be an option.
The show of strength is for internal consumption. The American people like to show theirs is bigger than anyone else’s.
We are certainly not used to this flexing of muscles and it is frightening. If North Korea were to carry out its threats ( and the spoilt boy North Korean president looks as though he might stamp his feet) there would certainly be more countries involved in any damage.
What is said is said. Trump cannot take it away. So where does he go from here? Let others seek a diplomatic solution and hope these ego’s fade away.
I will never be a fan of Trump. He seems to be a very rich buffoon who has little or no political creedence.
However, I have less time for Kim Jong Un. He is a foolish boy who has come to power for no better reason than he inherited it from his equally foolish father.
He is trying to play the big man by threatening the US and the Democratic world. He is cocooned from the reality by the sycophantic regime of NK but doesn’t understand the potential consequences of his actions.
Meanwhile the Left seek to blame Trump for all of this, instead of getting behind him.
Should NK launch any sort of attack on the US, there will be repercussions and rightly so.
Kim Jong Un will find himself leader of a smouldering hellhole where once NK stood.
Ex-politician, Ex-Contender for Labour Party leader, Ex-patriate, David Miliband and Ex-Contender for Prime Minister, Ex-Labour Party Leader, Ex-Shadow Labour Cabinet member , Ex-Front Bench Ed-Miliband are as popular as a pair of Dutch eggs.
I would have voted for Mr.Trump and nothing has changed my mind. Obama was a weak President and made world situations worse. President Truman is said to have agonised over using atomic weapons in the Korean war, having authorised their use on Japan in 1945. The problem has not gone away after 60+ years and any outcome is possible. The key is obviously China and they should be persuaded to make N.Korean nuclear free, otherwise I cannot see the USA allowing a fully nuclear capable N.Korea to be permitted.
I’m with Trump all the way. The left would have us ‘talking’ until the cows come home whilst simultaneously disarming our nuclear capability. Talking doesn’t work with dictators like Kim Jong-un. People like him laugh at the weakness of western leaders. I would go one step further if I was Trump and arrange for this evil man and his gang to meet with some terrible ‘accident’. No doubt the people of NK would be elated as it is obvious they all live in fear for their lives if they don’t openly show support for this evil monster.
Trump’s approach seems to have got the Chinese to bring their considerable influence to bear which must be good. The big question though is whether, if it came to it, he would actually put, or be allowed to put, his threats into practice. It is never a good thing to threaten chastisement you cannot deliver because it raises the risk of your bluff being called.
I do not see any problem about more publicity for North Korea; it will achieve that itself anyway. On the basis that it takes one to judge another, Kim Jong-un might just believe the rhetoric and modify his course accordingly.
Trump was correct when he said the US was too predictable , being predictable allows the despots to push the boundaries , if they aren’t sure where the boundaries are then it is doubtful they will be prepared to try their luck to the extent they are. With the suave erudite Obama, much loved by our metropolitan classes, even these boundaries didn’t exist , when North Korea ripped up an agreement he did nothing, even red lines he drew proved non existent. Now that is dangerous. Trump’s flowery language might be not be the words I would choose, but if he manages to get the despots second guessing the USA , instead of the West running like headless chickens trying to respond to despots demands, then he would have done us all a favour.
1. You have to be clear. Missles raining on the US will produce a response
2. China. Give them a choice. Remove the regime in NK or the US will put in place stringent import checks on all containers to check nothing from NK is being imported from the countries with borders crossings to NK.
China then has to decide. Take out KJU or have lots of unemployed people.
It’s inconceivable that the U.S. would not retaliate if Kim launched missiles at it’s air base on Guam. Trump has drawn a line in the sand, Kim will not cross it.