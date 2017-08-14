The costs of population growth

There have been various studies of migration arguing that migrants that come to the UK make a net contribution, paying more in income tax and National Insurance than they receive in benefits. These studies ignore the wider picture and do not look carefully enough at all the budgets involved. They are not based on a very pleasant premise when they imply we only want the migrant if they do “make us a profit”. It is a pity their calculations are also simply wrong.
When we invite someone into our country we wish them well and want them to live to a decent standard of living reflecting the society they have joined. This means they do need adequate housing, their children need school places, the family requires access to an NHS surgery and if necessary an NHS General Hospital. If just one or two migrants arrive there is sufficient slack in the system , but when 250,000 additional people a year turn up the country has to get on and build the extra homes, schools, surgeries and other facilities they need. We also require extra roadspace and railway capacity. I see this in my own constituency where we have had to provide extra schools and surgeries as the new homes are built.
None of these items comes cheaply. A migrant couple will need a flat or house which will cost say £200,000 to build and provide. They may need a school place for two children. That could have a capital cost of £45,000. We are currently spending massive sums on increasing rail capacity in London and on HS2, and are beginning to spend more on road capacity. Some part of this is the result of an expanding population.
The figures calculated on revenue costs are based on the fact that public spending does transfer money from working age people to the elderly in more need of pensions and NHS care. It also transfers money from people without children to those with children at school. Migrants who work here for a few years, have no children and then move away may indeed make a net contribution to the revenue budget, but they will need expensive housing and transport capacity on capital account which needs to be put into the calculation.
JR has opened a difficult topic here and I salute his courage. The costs and benefits of immigration continue generation after generation, long after the original incomer’s accounts are settled in all senses. What figure shall we put on the alienation and resentment of some second and third-generation immigrants, torn between societies in neither of which they feel at home?
What figure too on the unhappiness of the indigenous population, as they see their own culture diminished and traduced, and themselves dishonourably accused of racism if they voice their regret?
And finally, what figure on the loss to immigrants’ home countries of possibly their best and brightest, the seedcorn of their own struggle to grow and prosper in the world?
You ask good questions.I do not see evidence within successive governments that such questions have been answered or even asked. We see in many parts of the world continual internecine strife.
Good morning.
I cannot believe what I have just read from a supposedly Conservative MP. :/
Rather than do what this piece suggest, may I offer an alternative. Just STOP them from coming !!! You can do this both for the EU, and certainly non-EU citizens. The EU treaties allow other EU citizens to come to the UK but only if they can demonstrate that they can support themselves for 6 months and, we can ask the Commission to stop all EU Citizens if their is likely to be harm done to our country due to MASS immigration. None of these things have been implemented by the UK Government.
Non-EU immigrants can be simply told that they are not allowed. We are full – period !!!
I know for a fact that none of this is happening and that the UK government is actively allowing this flow of MASS migration.
I have no problem with people from around the world coming into the UK. Providing they can support themselves and are not a liability to the State. Why should they have access to our services ? Why cannot they be expected to pay for their own services ? They would probably be better cared for.
If you build it, they will keep on coming because they do not get anything like it back home and if I or anyone here wanted to go to their countries and ask for the same, they would just laugh at me. And I am someone who works quite happily with people from all around the world.
Believe me, we are seen as a bunch of suckers ! And it is the political class that is the root cause of it.
Well May did not have much success at this during her many years as Home Secretary. Not even with the non EU immigration. She even assured us, during the referendum, that we “had control of our border through Schengen”. This to trick people into a remain vote.
Please can we have a pro Brexit leader who is not a daft, interventionist, tax borrow and piss down the drain socialist in charge of the Tories – just for a change?
I don’t think JR was suggesting a particular imperative in regard to numbers of immigrants merely the possible consequences given we are British and do the inviting.
If you believe in market economics you must look at the demand and supply factors for housing and Government services caused by immigration.
Just focusing on the benefits and not the costs of immigration will bankrupt any economic entity. We all know socialism does this. The interesting question is why large companies do this as well. They want large scale immigration and want to privatise the benefits for themselves, but also want the costs to be paid for by the tax payer.
So we are left with the conclusion that not only are some (socialist) Government bad for our country. But so are large corporations that exploit tax payers for profits. The most important message here is that market economics can identify bad Governments and bad Corporations.
Indeed but we alas have a socialist government under May, We also have lots of rent seeking businesses in the law, finance, the “renewable” energy racket and in the dire virtual state monopolies of the NHS and in education
And in defence procurement, pointless traffic light manufacturers and the likes.
Large companies do it because it avoids the cost to them of training staff while at the same time getting labour on the cheap.
The corporations get a cheap workforce and an increased customer base.
Most generally sell small, affordable items which are overpriced – like razors, mobile phones and coffee. Even poor people can treat themselves to these things.
Win win for corporations, subsidised by low to middle income taxpayers.
Indeed. Even before the capital costs of the additional housing, school places, roads, rail etc. are taken into account about 50% of workers pay less in taxes than they get back directly in immediate benefits (such are in work benefits, housing costs, medical care and school places).
So people on a wages of less than about £30K are, as a group, not contributing anything to all to the many other costs of government – police, defence, social services, the vast waste, the green crap subsidies, interest on the vast debt, the legal system, public transport, infrastructure and the likes.
The lie, that even low paid immigration is a net asset to the country, has been hugely pushed by the BBC. It is patent drivel. Just like almost all the rest of the pro EU, greencrap pushing, big government, PC, anti male, BBC agenda.
250,000 of the right kind of immigrants is fine – ambitious people who will work to better their lives and provide the rest of us with goods and services we might not otherwise have had. But 10,000 of the wrong kind is too many. We do not want any actual or potential criminals, terrorists, terrorist sympathisers, or welfare scroungers. We need a system to make sure they any immigrants accept UK / western values and culture, are law abiding and will be hard working and not expect to sponge. . We specifically need to attract entrepreneurs, investors etc in competition in particular with EU countries.
How do we put such a policy in politically correct language?
When Brexit goes terribly wrong as it must do at midnight on 30th March 2019, the immigration problem will be solved. People will shun us as we hit real poverty. PS I am a person who voted LEAVE and a natural Conservative, so do me a favour and leave out the ad hominem attacks.
Going to keep my post short and sweet today in the hope it gets printed.
I agree with everything you say here John and so do many of the public who have to pay for it all. People are getting fed up of being pushed to the back of the housing queue because immigrants are given housing first.
“When we invite someone into our country we wish them well.” However we pay no attention when they arrive illegally, and we fail to ask whether we need them. Are they filling places caused by our failure to educate and train our own population, exacerbated by a welfare system that has turned lazy reproduction into a career path.
Immigration in the UK is a self accelerating phenomena , we lack nurses so we recruit abroad, so the population increases, so we need schools and hospitals, so we invite more immigrants to build and staff them ad infinitum. Immigration should loose it’s title in the UK and become population exchange.
The UK indigenous population has not asked for it, only politicians in their paucity of wisdom and failure to educate and train have presided over it. You have in effect and fact destroyed the country and should be perpetually ashamed of having done so.
It is about time this became a mainstream discussion. GDP per capita is declining as is government spending per capita. How can population growth through mass immigration be generating an overall contribution?
Another related issue which should be discussed in the mainstream is the need to pay any kind of benefit to an immigrant. Moving countries is difficult. Those who choose to do so must undertake the move without help from the taxpayer. It is a free choice and deserves no subsidy.
An alternative approach is to say that we need to import young people to pay in to the system to support our aging population. But of course, those young people will in turn be old. The implication is that we should have a continuously rising population and I’m not sure that’s wise for a crowded country which cannot feed itself.
Cut stamp duty now says Rees Mogg. Too true, but also the taxation of non profits for landlords, the £1M inheritance tax threshold promised and endless other daft tax increases they made. The attacks on the Non Doms were totally counter productive too. Basically undo everything that Osborne and Hammond did – but keep the IHT promise Osborne made but they both ratted on!
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/13/exclusive-cut-stamp-duty-now-says-jacob-rees-mogg-reveals-vision/?WT.mc_id=e_DM521613&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_08_14&utm_campaign=DM521613
What price social cohesion?
There is also a distinction to be made between those communities that work and contribute towards the economy and those that largely become a burden on the welfare state.
In my view the economics of immigration are of secondary importance, in a democracy the paramount consideration should be the wishes of the established body of citizens. I would even take that principle of respecting the will of the people to the length of holding national referendums on the volume of immigration that we want for, say, the next decade.
The costs of the Normans coming here has never been assessed. They were good at tapestries and building HS2.s in the form of dank dark castles surrounded by sewage as moats.
There are some fairly basic solutions which your party in government has failed to implement, and which other countries routinely demand:
-ensure that immigrants have proper employment and some sort of collateral from an employer, or can support themselves
-ensure that immigrants can demonstrate their qualifications and readiness to contribute to Society ( a “points” system). The fact that this hasn’t been enacted already, regardless of the EU debacle, means that you people aren’t serious about changing anything (or perhaps you’re just too “frozen in the headlamps”)
-ensure that immigrants already have some sort of place to reside when they set foot in the country.
-oddly, for people here and already in employment and contributing, the government make it extremely tiresome to renew visas etc. yet the doors seem to be open to all and the system actively encourages immigrants to live on the edge.
This is the first time I have seen an MP contemplate the costs of population growth, for which I thank you, that has taken place some two decades after the policy of mass immigration was started highlights the failure of Westminster to scrutinise policies relating to immigration.
JR: “When we invite someone into our country”
Do we really “invite” around 600,000 people to come here each year? I doubt it but either way it is far too many. The whole point is that immigration is uncontrolled. If it were planned then surely successive governments would have made provision to ensure there was adequate housing, education, health. This has very evidently not taken place, although many politicians and their lackeys in the media will never see the demand side of supply and demand equation.
I agree with everything our host is saying today. Nobody believes that the average migrant makes a positive contribution to the economy when housing and infrastructure provision is taken into account.
The main argument in favour of net inward migration is that the economy needs more people to grow.
This is an entirely false argument created by a business sector which, with few exceptions, is too lazy and greedy to develop and train people to do the jobs necessary or to invest in machinery and equipment that could increase efficiency. That would release people currently doing menial work to be retrained for something better paid, more satisfying and interesting.
For decades, it’s been far easier and cheaper to attract staff from abroad than to train and develop the people that are already here. This even extends to the NHS which has followed the morally bankrupt policy of recruiting nurses and doctors from poorer third world countries where they are very badly needed.
Then we have our education system which really has a complete disconnect from commerce and industry. One would have thought that the advent of £9,000 pa university fees would have resulted in young people carefully choosing a course most likely to lead to a good job. This seems not to be happening.
The courses themselves seem to be extremely bad value with minimum contact time and if proper working hours were followed, many could be completed in two years rather than three or even four. The latter change would at least prepare graduates properly for the workplace.
Ha, now the truth comes out …
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/13/philip-hammond-views-liam-fox-contempt-brexit-truce-will-collapse/
“Philip Hammond views Liam Fox with ‘contempt’ and Brexit truce will collapse, Tory minister says”
Of course this putative “Tory minister”, even if he or she actually exists and is not pure invention, lacks the guts to stand up and say this openly, and of course the Telegraph will claim journalistic privilege to justify its refusal to identify him or her, but nonetheless we are supposed to take this seriously. But if this minister does exist and is identified then the Prime Minister should immediately get rid of him or her. I wonder if anybody in the Tory party is at all concerned about the damage this kind of thing is inevitably doing to their party’s image.
so presumably this doesn’t include a shower like the exotic one being installed for Jeremy Hunt at a cost to the taxpayer of £44,000.
Reply There are showers for cyclists coming to work at the DH, not a Jeremy Hunt request item!
The business community in the UK is addicted to cheap labour and has been so for many decades. The reliance on cheap labour as opposed to capital investment is likely a key part of why British productivity has historically been poor. I was disappointed but not surprised that Andrea Leadsom promised agribusiness they could have access to as many EU fruit-pickers as they wanted. Surely this is something that could be adequately addressed by mechanisation and employing the British young? Employers in this situation bleat about no one here wanting to do the work, they easily do as others and increase the wages on offer.
In your calculations you have overlooked the cost of the large number of immigrants who seem to end up in prison and the further costs of legal aid, both at their trial and subsequently when they appeal against deportation on human rights grounds. Plus the costs of our police and security services keeping a watch on potential jihadis.
Labour will target class sizes when House Returns on 5th September. Class sizes were zero, of course for five solid weeks prior. Zero for thirteen weeks in the year to date . Zero for an additional two days per week over the remaining 39 weeks.
The Labour MP adjacent to my own Constituency is making much of class sizes and of course “more money is needed” but never mentions “migrant children” once though it is on the lips, daily, of her constituents.
So perhaps Labour can be gently edged, not Venezuela style, into thinking in terms of not allowing schools and children to operate by the Anglo Saxon strip system, that is lay fallow for what amounts to for the sake of a rounded metaphor one year in three.
It seems adults can work Saturdays and Sundays and through most of the summer. Teachers believe children should work anti-social hours, evening split shifts in regard to homework. They have no concept of decent working conditions for underage workers and should spend their holidays touring the Third World for their own teaching-education so skant. Time to organise teaching and schooling resources properly!
Many contributing to this excellent blog will have worked abroad and recognise that in most countries ,rich and poor alike , permission is required to live and work there .
This is granted by the host country with due regard to their needs at the time.
Some require evidence of substantial bank balances to ensure financial independence eg NZ.
Others require the letter of a job offer and so on .
The EU is in a unique position :
– no external border
– an invitation by one national leader – Merkel – for anyone to make their way to her country .
– once there to take whatever job they can find or be supported by the state .
– to grant EU passports to spread the load around other nations.
We are still part of this crazy system and cannot plan or even assess what is going on .
Let’s hope this ‘arrangement ‘ is not part of any transition period .
OFF topic – JRM article today in the DT should have been the Con Manifesto in the last election .
The dire May/Timothy document turned me and many others off in conceding so much ground to socialism .
–
According to ONS UK net capital stock growth 2008 to 2015 is 1% per year. UK’s population growth is about 0.8% per year. This seems a little standing still to me.
The economic argument is only one dimension. The rest appears to be taboo.
The effects of immigration on society may have far wider reaching consequences on the happiness and well being of a society built on common practices and common moral standards.
By having a high rate of people coming in holding a different set of these standards to ours, we are loosening the commonality and fabric that holds us together.
In my opinion that is a far more serious issue – and potentially a far greater “cost” – than economics.
JR- ‘When we invite someone into our country we wish them well’ – yes we do wish them well. BUT a lot are NOT invited that is the problem !, but what does the Government do to get them deported when their asylum application fails ? What about the failure to deport foreign criminals because (taking an example) a judge here decides the cells are too small in Roumania ? Why does it take 10 years to deport hate preachers and throughout that 10 years they are on benefits and legal aid amounting to millions ?
Many businesses here want mass immigration to exploit a workforce on minimum wage, and that said workforce will then pay very little (if any) income tax to the treasury. However, their pay is topped up by tax credits including child benefit – often for children who are not even resident in the UK and all paid for by the UK taxpayer. Not to mention education/housing/the NHS and interpreters which a lot get for free.
No-one objects to the best and brightest coming to the UK to add to our economy but most mass immigration doesn’t add it just takes.
‘Take back control’ the Government said – so get on and do it !