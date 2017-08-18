The value of A levels

Some time ago after giving a talk I was asked by a student at one of our top universities if I thought the A levels I had were of the same value and difficulty as the ones he had most recently obtained. I was both pleased to have a question out of the ordinary, and worried about how to answer it.
I decided to answer it factually. I said that every year A level marking is moderated and assessed by the Examiners, with a view to being fair between the years. In theory if a paper has been more difficult than past papers the required marks are lower, and vice versa. I had no evidence or analysis to question that thesis that standards have been approximated year by year.
Duty done, I then asked him a question. I asked if if he was implying that standards had risen and my A level was inferior. He laughed and told me he thought his A level had not been to the same high standard or difficulty as mine. I thought it sad that a clever and probably hard working student felt like that about his recent qualifications. He of course had the luxury of knowing he was going on to get a more prestigious qualification, a degree from a great university. To those leaving education at A level similar thoughts would be more upsetting.
Mr Gove decided that creating advanced qualifications with a high proportion of course work rather than exams might lead to less rigour. Whilst most people would work hard and make an honest account of themselves, and most teachers will lead, teach and mark professionally, there is more danger of abuse in course work. You could cheat by getting others to help you too much with the course work or even dictate it to you. You could benefit from favouritism in marking – or suffer from bad relations with your teacher assessors for reasons unconnected with the standard of your coursework. You could benefit from being asked to do the work again before formally submitting, if it was not good enough the first time. Mr Gove therefore decided to move A levels back to reliance on final exams.
I remember the A levels I took well. They depended entirely on the final exam performance. It meant you needed to both understand and remember the course material.It was also a flexible exam based system in the subjects I took. If you had reached a higher level than that required you could be awarded a high mark even if you had not answered covering the basics in the way the marking system was designed to capture. There were no single right answers, as the examiners recognised the complexity of the questions and the range of answers that could be interesting.
The two years of the sixth form to pass those exams were the best and and most formative of all my years in formal education. I just hope today’s A levels are a similar challenge and spur to students. I still use the techniques of economic analysis I first studied then, and still can place what I am currently doing in an historical context from the History course. I remember the material because I needed to learn and understand to pass the exam. A few years ago I took an A level equivalent professional exam. That was reliant on rote learning with the doctrine of the right answer. Where the problem was mathematical requiring you to memorise a formula and apply it to data that made sense. Where it was multiple choice between arguable answers it was more hazardous and less sensible. It was not nearly such a worthwhile educational experience.
10 Comments
The easiest way to compare is to look at subjects like maths and physics. Certainly the questions were harder on papers from the seventies than now. The questions now are easier but then they are rather too fussy about exactly how you answer them.
Perhaps losing a mark or two for not doing it in particular or contrived ways. The best thing to do would be not to have grades but say say what percentile (or perhaps five percentile) you were in. Then we could not get grade inflation would we in the top 5% or perhaps the bottom 5% of the year.
Good maths questions should not generally just requiring you to memorise a formula and apply it to the data. They should require you to think and that is largely what has been lost.
The BBC seemed very excited yesterday by the fact this year men had slighty more high grades than women for a change.
They never ever seem to discuss the hugely different subject the genders choose to study with Further Maths, Physics and Computer Studies being circa 80% male and Performing arts, languages circa 80% female. Perhaps the BBC staff feel they might get fired just like the Google employee for actually telling the truth.
I spent that period almost entirely concerned with women sport parties clothes and various emotional swoops and ascents; going on to bumble through a degere in an arts subject without any direction revealing itself .
I don`t regret it, and John Redwood`s description of his swotting at the time only confirms my suspicion that most people who are politicians are wierd and if they learn to look normal they only more dangerous .
This may have more to do with the obsessions of the political class than we commonly think
Reply What a pity you did not get anything worthwhile out of your academic work. Mine did not stop me going to parties and dances, but these are not relevant to this topic so I have spared you them.
I am happy you bumbled through your degree in an arts subject, enjoyed it and did not regret it – but should other tax payers have to fund this?
It’s too late for me now- but i finished second level education way back in the 60’s and it was nearly all by rote learning then. My further education came about from the career I followed and of course the school of hard knocks. So lucky those who can afford to go on to third level and complete to higher levels etc. However I can’t help but feel some are not terribly suited to university life and the world of academia and by that I mean a lot of younger people might be missing out by not following apprenticeship schemes- a bit like the models favoured in Germany today. I believe we have lost our way a little here and that the country and economy is probably losing out as well. we could be turning out surplus ‘square pegs in round holes’- Just my thoughts.
Nick Timothy seems rather confused yesterday in the telegraph. Just as one might expect of someone who thinks that a “vote for me and we will tax you even more and cut your pension manifesto” was such a great plan.
Certainly there are far too many daft and worthless degrees that the government are encouraging people to get into large debts for. With modern online technology and videoed lectures there is no reason why education & degrees (in most subjects) should cost very much at all to run.
Should the government really be giving cheap loans and subsidies at all to study divinity, performing arts, languages, english, history, gender studies, geography, PPE, music, climate alarmism, media studies, Latin and Greek and the likes? Can people not do this in their own time and at their own cost?
I would restrict the cheap loans and subsidies to areas such as engineering, building, physics, maths, solid science, medicine, sound economics (not the lefty drivel type), acounting, architecture and some other practical skills (mechanics & construction and the likes). Perhaps not law as we clearly have far too many lawyers already. Let people get a job and fund their own hobby subjects if they want to in their own time.
We even fund degrees in quack medicine I note, doubless Prince Charles and the other climate alarmists dopes would approve! I also understand that Media Studies graduates earn less than people with no degree at all.
Generally people are bright or they are less bright and having a degree does not really change this much. They might earn a bit more if they get into an over protected profession such as law perhaps. Also not a profession that actually generates anything of much value quite the reverse in general.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2017/08/16/university-tuition-fees-pointless-ponzi-scheme-theresa-mays/
I cannot help feeling that modern teaching is all about teaching students to pass examinations, rather than them learning a wider knowledge of the subject.
The fear of a School being low on the National results table has probably encouraged this form of teaching.
I will not go into the fit for work/practical life skills argument which could apply to many subjects, mathematics in particular.
Michael Gove was absolutely right to make the change he did towards more rigour. This year’s exams eg in maths and physics have been made materially harder. There was far too much cheating and gaming the system in the past with all the course work in some subjects. Even so the BBC managed to fill the airwaves yesterday with moaners from the educational blob complaining about this. I do think Michael Gove would be much better employed back at the dept of education, and also put in charge of universities, than he is at the environment dept where he appears, depressingly, to have been cowed by the green blob.
Much more rigorous scrutiny is needed now by govt on the courses universities can get funding for. Simon Heffer the distinguished journalist came across one on ‘waste management with dance’ and I have just heard of one on ‘basket weaving’. No problem with any of those activities but do they merit public subsidy for an academic degree?
Michael Gove used to be sound but he has clearly gone totally round the twist. First he knived Boris (lumping us all with socialist, remainer dope May), then he had said he would put VAT on private school fees (just like Corbyn it would clearly raise a negative sum, kill some private schools dead and damage standards hugely). Now he even has fallen for all the climate alarmism and expensive energy drivel.
These English graduates, with zero grasp of numbers, logic, engineering or science!
Waste management with dance does not sound too bad, someone certainly has to manage waste and a bit of dancing can entertain and does no harm. Nothing really wrong with football management or golf course management either if it is taught well. There are at least some jobs in these areas. But in general the student should fund themselves and make their own “investment” in their education.