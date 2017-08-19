Understanding the Trump phenomenon

Listening to the “liberal left” trying to explain the Trump phenomenon is a frustrating experience. Of course I agree with them that all elected politicians should condemn any efforts to whip up racial hatred. What interests me is they say that the big Trump vote was only possible because of the large inequalities they see today. These must be inequalities thrown up by the last eight years of Democrat rule, as there was no Trump insurgence eight years ago. Presumably they would argue that today’s inequalities build on inequalities in earlier decades which were not large enough or obvious enough to produce a Trump. They see the Trump phenomenon as a protest vote against these inequalities.
There is a germ of truth in what they are saying. Many people who were fed up with low wages or no wages voted for Mr Trump.They did not however vote for him to protest against inequality. They voted for him to cut their taxes and fire up America’s economy so they can get a bit richer. They voted for him in the full knowledge that he is a very rich man, was going to be surrounded by many other rich men, and favoured cutting the taxes the rich pay as well as the taxes lower paid people pay. They were not jealous of Mr Trump’s riches. They want some of them to rub off on them.
The germ of truth comes in these voters attitudes towards Mrs Clinton. There were two types of privilege and wealth on offer in the two contrasting Presidential candidates. Mr Trump offered the version of entrepreneurial riches, acquired by himself or some would say with help from his father’s business acumen. This is completely acceptable to most Trump voters. They do not mind if an entrepreneur makes large sums and pays himself fabulous money. Nor do they baulk at soccer or baseball stars, singers or actors earning great money either. They willingly pay for their services, and have the choice not to.
The type of privilege they object to is privilege that comes through political office and big budget politics. The lurid rhetoric of Trump supporters, often going beyond the tough language of the campaign proper, concentrated on “the swamp” of Washington, seeing it as a source of corruption. Mrs Clinton herself faced endless disobliging chants and allegations, as she was the perfect representative of those with families that draw big salaries from the state and live in a world of big budgets from party financing. Voters thought big politics had let them down, was syphoning off too much of their money through taxes they had to pay, and was rewarding for those in it, not for those it should seek to serve.
Trump voters worried about easy migration because they think wages have been depressed too much. They worried about trade systems which allow so many foreign imports, because they want to help make those things at home. They worried about just how much they have to pay to Washington in taxes when they need to spend more on their own needs. They will not mind if Mr Trump allows rich people to become richer, as long as they become richer too.
14 Comments
JR perhaps we need a bit of swamp draining ? It’s noticeable that Harold Wilson was the last PM that did not die a multi millionaire. Similarly lots of MPs leave Westminster far richer than before they entered it. Do not think that with the demise of UKIP the politics of resentment has gone away.
They don’t mind bass players, drummers, keyboard players, or guitarists making big money either. May as well include the rest of the band.
A beautifully designed and composed final paragraph. Quite possibly as intended I am not going to be the only one who on reading it thinks of here as much as there.
Obama and the Clintons got Trump into power. Here, Obama did not get criticism on TV for years. No comedian made a joke. Freedom of thought and speech were curtailed here draconianly .Worse much worse for the body-politic , much was individual self-censorship, the most cruel of all.
Eventually, there is a build-up of the un-said, the un-thought, the un-feeling, the un-resentment. Explosion. We get the Leave vote. We, America get the Trump vote.
Trump articulated the concerns of the many and won against his own party and the opposition. He has faults, as do we all, and is something of a handful but I remain glad that he defeated Mrs Clinton, both for the sake of the UK and the USA.
A lesson for our own administration, perhaps.
Voter status did not elect Trump to cut taxes. They had all that with Reagan and failed ‘trickle down economics’.
As Coulter pointed out,they voted for ‘A wall. More jobs. Lots of deportations.’
They also expected Trump to ‘drain the swamp’ and get rid of political hangers-on who only look after their own self interest.
you can’t turn on the TV or radio these days without have to listen to a debate about race, religion, gender equality or some other minority grievance issues.
Without the interference of politicians people would get along together just fine.
Some of the world’s poorest people are also some of the happiest, until the political agitators get involved.
A very insightful analysis John.
I have long given up following the Washington soap!
But it’ s reassuring knowing where to come for clarify!
RDM.
A very insightful analysis John!
I have long given up following the Washington soap.
But it’ s reassuring knowing where to come for clarify!
RDM.
” Trump voters worried about easy migration because they think wages have been depressed too much ” – same here – but importing hundreds of thousands annually into the UK doesn’t affect the wages the politicians get ( 10% rise in 2015 ? ) – so the politicians don’t see a problem.
The English at the bottom of the pile may as well all be called Jack.
PS: looking at your Captcha, I have noticed that it doesn’t open fully (all the squares are showing).
This could be because I am using a Smart Phone, that’s not so Smart!
But, if you can’ t see a square, and not click it, it is not going to verify very quickly.
So, people might be getting frustrated by how slow it is.
It’s not a problem for now, but come Monday, you might want to ask your host provider to check.
Just a thought, I can’t tell, my Smart phone is too small.
RDM.
Sound argument by JR.
However I do find the constant personal attacks on President Trump disturbingly similar those against our own Brexit.
He is the democratically elected PROTUS trying to carry out the plans he promised during his election campaign. However, I feel that the MSM and the Establishment at large will accept neither he, as a non-Politico, nor his firm devolvement from their own established protocols and specific requirements.
He has dared to do it his own way and that apparently, makes him a sinner. This is regardless of any considerations to the millions that voted for him and hope of instant political change, for they are mere plebs and do not matter.
Which is the reason why they elected him and not their own agent. Why can they not see this? ‘There’s none so blind as those that will not see’.
It is so similar in regard to our Leaving the EU that I do wonder if this is a concerted attack on Democracy itself.
Sadly, I look to the future with some foreboding.
However, it doesn’t alter the fact that in the White House we have a man who appears to have little understanding of the role he is playing, isn’t at all nuanced and gets in the news on a weekly basis for saying the wrong thing, rather than the right. He doesn’t have a political compass – and I think that is essential for the leader of any country.
So whilst I understand the frustrations that make people vote as they do, whatever the questions, I find it hard to accept Trump as the answer.