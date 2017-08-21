How should the UK develop a European foreign policy?

The UK will need clear and well defined relationships with the EU and with Russia. All the time there are some powers for independent action, especially militarily, amongst the EU states, we will also need good links to Paris, Rome, Berlin and Madrid as well as to Brussels.
The aim of the relationship with the EU will be one of friendly collaboration. If we leave with a deal we will be continuing free trade with them as well as many close workings over Intelligence, defence, policing, trading standards and the like. If we leave without a deal and the EU decides to impose some barriers on our access to the EU markets, then the UK will have to retaliate with tariffs against their food, cars and other items attracting tariffs under WTO rules. This might then lead to a change of heart by the EU, who may wish to enter talks about how to remove those barriers again. The UK should be willing to do this, though there is no need for the UK to be desperate to do it or to give ground to secure such a change.
More difficult is our approach to Russia. I have no more time for Russia’s military adventures in eastern Europe than the western governments or NATO. I do, however, think there is a chance that Russia could be a better world citizen if the west collaborated more and resorted to sanctions and condemnations less. The west should of course keep up its guard and be aware lest Russia does resort to aggressive and illegal actions, but should not go looking for trouble. The West through the EU and NATO intervened in Ukraine in ways which provokes a mixture of anxiety and aggression in Russia, fearing for the security of its warm water naval base. Whilst this did not justify the illegal annexation of Crimea, the west did not facilitate a peaceful solution to this problem by allowing a referendum, for example, to let the people decide where they wished to belong as the UK has recently done in Scotland.
The UK has intervened too much in past centuries in continental politics and wars. Whilst the West did have to engage to bring Hitler down, it is more difficult to see what national interest the UK pursued in the First World War. The main aim of our foreign policy should be to keep out of continental rows and conflicts. The UK has sold the pass on the old idea that we need to stop a single power dominating the continent. It is now Foreign Office policy to encourage and allow the consolidation of power on the continent under the EU. In that case we need to be global in reach, have partners around the world, and keep out of the EU’s more contentious issues.
2 Comments
How should the UK develop a European foreign policy?
Simply by being independant and thinking for itself – rather than follow lemming like the attitude of the blinkered majority of countries that have an agenda.
If the UK can rise above the lunacy that says we always have to do what others are doing, then it might work….
As for Russia – I agree, we should work more closely with them to bring sanity to the world – it wasn’t Russia that sparked the conflict in eastern Europe, it was mostly the idiots in the EU trying to force a “Russian Spring”.
As for the EU, we should back off a little, politically, and let them get on with things, their way, we shouldn’t tie ourselves to them at all… limited cooperation at most
—–
PS – JR, my comment from “Inequality of power versus inequality of income” is awaiting moderation.
I can’t see how the UK could have avoided WW1 without breach of the 1839 treaty with Belgium had she not gone to Belgium Belgium’s defence after German invasion. Also the 1904 entente cordiale with France I suppose.
If we don’t like the obligations of treaties we need to leave them – can’t just renage on obligations.
Reply Yes, you do need to renounce Treaties that are dangerous, or not sign them in the first place